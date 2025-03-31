The 32 Most Famous MadTV Cast Members (2025)

When you buy through links on our articles, Future and its syndication partners may earn a commission.

Think, for a moment, of your favorite actors with experience in sketch comedy. Is every person that popped into your head a Saturday Night Live cast member or did you also picture a few sketch comedy actors who were never on SNL but from another show like, say, Mad TV?

We would not be surprised, since the sketch comedy TV show equivalent to MAD Magazine, which aired on Fox from 1995 to 2009, was one of SNL's biggest competitors during that time. However, even if you have never heard of the show, you would surely be able to recognize some of the most famous Mad TV cast members. See for yourself!

Keegan-Michael Key

From 2004 to 2009, Keegan-Michael-Key proved to be a real Mad TV MVP with his brilliant impersonations and hilarious original characters like Coach Hines. Teaming up with fellow Mad TV alum Jordan Peele for their hit Comedy Central show Key & Peele increased his notoriety a hundredfold and made him one of comedy's most recognizable and versatile talents.

Artie Lange

Artie Lange first acquired fame as one of the founding members of the Mad TV cast when he was 27 and later became even better known as a co-host/sidekick of The Howard Stern Show from 2001 to 2009. The comedian is also known for one of the best Norm Macdonald movies, 1998's Dirty Work, and various other notable film and TV appearances.

Alex Borstein

After starting out as an improvisational comic and breaking into voice acting, Alex Borstein made her live-action acting debut when she joined the Mad TV cast in Season 3. Ironically, her bigger claim to fame would be voicing one of the funniest Family Guy characters, Lois Griffin, but she has also received much acclaimed and two Primetime Emmy Awards for playing Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Phil LaMarr

After getting his start in The Groundlings and fellow legendary comedy troupe, Second City, Phil LaMarr was a regular on Mad TV, during which he played characters like Jaq the UBS Guy, for its first five seasons. Before then, he played Marvin in one of the best movies of the 1990s, Pulp Fiction, and later became even better known for his extensive voice acting career, which includes voicing DC characters like John "Green Lantern" Stewart and the title role of Samurai Jack.

Bobby Lee

Despite joining the cast about halfway through the series' run, Bobby Lee became one of Mad TV's most celebrated breakout stars with upbeat performances and memorable recurring characters like Tank and unhelpful Korean translator Bae Sung. The comedian and podcast host became a staple of the Harold and Kumar franchise and a standout in funny movies and TV shows before branching out beyond comedy with his recurring role on the Magnum P.I. remake, for instance.

Nicole Sullivan

For her tenure on Mad TV's early years, Nicole Sullivan portrayed a vast collection of recurring characters, most notably the absent-minded Antonia and the deeply prejudice Vancome Lady. She later became a main cast member on The King of Queens, earned a recurring role on Black-ish, and would lead a notable voice acting career.

Taran Killam

One of the few Mad TV stars who went on to join the SNL cast is Taran Killam, who was already well known among younger viewers for playing Spaulding on the recurring Amanda Show segment, "Moody's Point," and other Nickelodeon originals. He also had a recurring role among the How I Met Your Mother cast (which included his wife, Cobie Smulders) as Gary Blauman, appeared on MTV's Wild 'n Out, was in the Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave, and wrote, directed, and starred in Killing Gunther with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Will Sasso

Will Sasso made a great impression on Mad TV viewers with his hilarious impressions of the likes of Bill Clinton, Kenny Rogers, and more. The Canadian comedian, also known for playing Jim McCallister on Young Sheldon and its spin-off, George & Mandy's First Marriage, would lend his talent for funny portrayals to his role as Curly in the Farrelly Brothers' two modern Three Stooges movies.

Debra Wilson

In addition to uproarious recurring characters like Bunifa, founding Mad TV cast member Debra Wilson was best known for her uncanny celebrity impersonations, such as Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner, to name a few. She continued to use that talent when she left the series after eight years, lending her voice to films like the Hotel Transylvania movies, TV shows like Monster High, and video games like World of Warcraft.

Jordan Peele

Despite leaving Mad TV on bad terms (because they would not let him out of his contract so he could audition for SNL), it is safe to call Jordan Peele one of the show's greatest success stories, and not just because of his hilarious performances Funkenstein and other characters. After launching Key & Peele with Keegan-Michael Key, Peele went on to write and direct some of the best horror movies in recent memory, including 2017's Get Out, which earned him a Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

Mo Collins

Mo Collins was one of Mad TV's most reliable and dynamic performers during her six years on the show, during which she played characters like Stuart's mother, Doreen Larkin. So, it is no wonder that she would later become known for versatile credits, such as recurring as Joan Calamezzo in the Parks and Recreation cast and joining AMC's Fear the Walking Dead as Sarah Rabinowitz.

Simon Helberg

We would totally understand if you forgot that Simon Helberg – best known from CBS's Big Bang Theory cast as Howard Walowitz – was on Mad TV. The Golden Globe-nominated comedian and actor was a featured cast member for one season from 2002 to 2003.

Orlando Jones

After starring in the first two seasons of Mad TV, Orlando Jones led a successful and eclectic career that includes films like the beloved comedy Office Space, Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia, and the hilarious alien invasion movie, Evolution. You might also recognize him for serving as the spokesperson for 7UP for years or as Frank Irving on Fox's Sleepy Hollow.

Nicole Parker

For six seasons of Mad TV, Nicole Parker's bread and butter was celebrity impersonations, which she also demonstrated in spoof movies like Disaster Movie. The actor is also known for TV shows like Bajillion Dollar Properties and several theatrical productions, such as a 2009 Broadway run of Wicked as Elphaba.

Ike Barinholtz

Despite no memorable recurring characters to his name, Ike Barinholtz delivered a certain charisma that made him a standout during his seven years on Mad TV. He continued to charm audiences with his main role on The Mindy Project, as the writer, director, and star of the 2018 political satire, The Oath, and in movies that range from comedies like Neighbors to comic book flicks like Suicide Squad.

Michael McDonald

The longest standingMad TV cast member (lasting from 1998 to 2008), Michael McDonald performed with The Groundlings and made memorable appearances in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Seinfeld, for instance. His subsequent career has been plenty eclectic, from movies with Melissa McCarthy like Spy to appearing in one of the Halloween movies (Halloween Kills) as "Little John."

Stephnie Weir

In six seasons on Mad TV, Stephnie Weir played numerous hilarious characters including seven-year-old Penelope "Dot" Goddard and Dr. Kylie Johnson JD MD. She has since become known for starring in FX's The Comedians, HBO's Veep, ABC's A Million Little Things, and Fox's Happy Together.

Bryan Callen

Some of Bryan Callen's most famous moments from the first two seasons of Mad TV include impersonating Jim Carrey and performing in a barbershop quartet that sings a capella renditions of gangsta rap music. He has since notably appeared in movies like Bad Santa and the Hangover movies and had a memorable recurring role on How I Met Your Mother as Bilson.

Frank Caliendo

Frank Caliendo's impersonation of John Madden (among many other uncanny impressions he demonstrated on Mad TV) became so popular, that he was asked to appear semi-regularly on Fox NFL Sunday as the legendary sports commentator. The comedian also portrayed various celebrities on his short-lived TBS series, Frank TV, and for his various impressions, including John Madden

Crista Flanagan

Crista Flanagan gave many a memorable performance during her five years on Mad TV, such as her character Sally in sketches that spoofed Sesame Street. Highlights of her career outside of the sketch comedy series include a recurring role alongside the Mad Men cast as Lois Sadler and guest spots on hit sitcoms like Mom and Grace and Frankie.

Andy Daly

Prior to his two-season tenure on Mad TV, Andy Daly studied improv with the Upright Citizens Brigade and made appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. His notoriety grew in later years with roles in films like She's Out of My League, recurring stints in series like Silicon Valley, and creating and leading Comedy Central's Review as an overambitious critic of "life itself," Forrest MacNeil.

Aries Spears

The second-longest standing Mad TV cast member, behind Michael McDonald, is Aries Spears, whose best character would have to be his exaggerated portrayal of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. He had previously starred in 1996's Jerry Maguire and was subsequently known for voicing Wizard Kelly on Disney Channel's The Proud Family and Disney+'s revival series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Erica Ash

Erica Ash served as a featured player on the Mad TV cast for its 14th and final season, following her two-season stint on The Big Gay Sketch Show. She went on to star in movies like Scary Movie 5 and Uncle Drew and had a main role in Survivor's Remorse before she sadly passed away from breast cancer in 2024 at 46.

Josh Meyers

While his older brother, Seth Meyers, was still finding his footing on the SNL cast, Josh Meyers joined the Mad TV cast for the eighth and ninth seasons. He would leave the show to replace Topher Grace's spot in the That '70s Show cast as Randy Pearson and later starred opposite Ike Barinholtz in The Oath.

Craig Anton

Craig Anton was a featured Mad TV cast member for the show's first three years, which saw him at his best playing the smarmy spokesperson for a revolting soda brand called Spishak Cola. The comedian is probably best known outside of the show for playing Lloyd Diffy on Disney Channel's sci-fi comedy, Phil of the Future.

Mary Scheer

After appearing in a movie based on an SNL character (1994's It's Pat), Mary Scheer became a founding Mad TV cast member and lasted on the show for three years. She has since been seen starring opposite Cassandra Peterson in 2001's Elvira's Haunted Hills and playing Freddie Benson's overbearing mother, Marissa, on Nickelodeon's iCarly.

Arden Myrin

Following a main on the NBC sitcom Working and roles in movies like Bubble Boy and Kinsey, Arden Myrin became a Mad TV star for the series' final four seasons. Since then, you might have recognized her from Evan Almighty, the Netflix series Insatiable, and a few of the funniest Key & Peele sketches, such as "Black Ice."

Paul Vogt

Mad TV's only known openly gay cast member is Paul Vogt, who starred in the show from Season 8 to Season 10. The actor also has movies like 2003's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and 2010's Valentine's Day and TV shows like Hannah Montana and Perfect Harmony under his belt.

Christina Moore

Christina Moore had a steady career of appearing in guest spots on series like The Drew Carey Show and 24 before becoming a featured Mad TV cast member during its eighth season in 2003. That same year, she would replace Lisa Robin Kelly as Laurie Forman in the That '70s Show and has since led an eclectic career that includes series like TNT's Hawthorne and Disney Channel's Jessie and movies like Delta Farce and The Curse of the Necklace.

Nelson Ascencio

After joining the Mad TV cast as a featured player in Season 5, Nelson Ascencio would be promoted to a main cast member for the following season, which would also be his last. He is best known outside of the show for appearing in the Hunger Games movies as Flavius.

Jeff Richards

The first Mad TV star to also join SNL is comedian and podcast host Jeff Richards. One of his most notable highlights from the show is his convincing impersonation of former Late Show host David Letterman.

Tim Conlon

Tim Conlon was a featured Mad TV cast member during the series' second and third seasons. He is also known for 1994's Angels in the Outfield and for leading the short-lived sci-fi comedy Lost on Earth in 1997.