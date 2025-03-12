The 33 Best and Boldest Golden Globes Dresses of All Time (2025)

Ahead, are our 33 picks for the best and boldest look from the Golden Globes.

It's worth noting just how much the Golden Globes have evolved over the years into the all-out fashion spectacle it's become and how the awards have often been affected by and mirrored major cultural and social events, including the 2008 Writers Guild of America strike, the #MeToo movement in 2018, to the virtual red carpet of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we eagerly await what Sunday's telecast of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards will bring forth, airing live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, It's time to look back at some of the best and boldest looks from each year dating back to 1990.

There's no other award show quite like the Golden Globes. Where else can you see the biggest names in movies and television all in one place? This spectacular convergence of talent has always produced a bevy of memorable fashion moments, with the red carpet looks at the Golden Globes bringing the refinement of the Academy Awards and the carefree freshness of the Emmys.

01of 33 Margot Robbie, 2024 Naturally, the star of Barbie brought her bestBarbiecorelook to the 2024 Golden Globes, courtesy of a dazzling sequin custom gown designed by Giorgio Armani Privé. The gown featured plunging V-neck straps and a floor-length hemline. She accessorized her magenta-pink gown with a frilly tulle boa, Manolo Blahnik heels, and dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

02of 33 Jenna Ortega, 2023 After not hosting an official ceremony in 2022, the Golden Globes returned to proper form in 2023, with stars showing off jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet. One standout look of the night came from Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, who wowed the crowds in a flowy Gucci goddess gown with metallic hardware detailing by Sabato de Sarno.

03of 33 Anya Taylor Joy, 2021 While the Covid-19 pandemic forced many A-listers to beam in virtually for the 2021 Golden Globes, it didn't stop them from flexing their fashion muscles. In a time when many were living in their sweats, this hybrid ceremony served as a stylish reminder of life pre-pandemic. Anya Taylor Joy, a highlight of the stars who participated in the virtual red carpet, radiating movie-star glamour in an emerald green Dior Haute Couture dress.

04of 33 Zoë Kravitz, 2020 As a longtime muse of Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello, it should come as no surprise that Zoë Kravitz wore the brand on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes. While Kravitz usually goes for all-black attire for this occasion, she mixed things up, opting for a playful yet sophisticated dress that combined micro and macro black and white polka dots.

05of 33 Lady Gaga, 2019 In 2019, A Star Is Born actress and nominee Lady Gaga dyed her blonde hair to match her lavender Valentino couture gown. The over-the-top strapless gown was detailed with a dramatic train and voluminous sleeves. Her monochromatic look was blinged out with custom Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry, totaling over $5 million.

06of 33 Nicole Kidman, 2018 The 2018 Golden Globes—held at the height of the #MeToo movement—were unlike any other. Women wore black on the red carpet to protest sexual harassment and raise awareness for the injustices women in the industry and beyond face. To claim her prize for her role inBig Little Lies,Nicole Kidman wore a black lace bodice and sleek silk skirt from Clare Waight Keller’s debut couture collection for the house of Givenchy.

07of 33 Lily Collins, 2017 Nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her work inRules Don't Apply, Collins looked like a fairytale princess at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in a lush pink evening gown that was covered in rosy lace appliqués from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Archival jewelry from Harry Winston made the actress shine on her big night.

09of 33 Amal Clooney, 2015 Amal Clooney caused quite a commotion at the 2015 Golden Globes. The reason? Her white opera gloves, which complemented the black Dior gown, polarized the internet. Some declared the gloves bland, while others said they marked a return to old-school Hollywood glam.

10of 33 Kerry Washington, 2014 At the 2014 Golden Globes, Scandal actress Kerry Washington showed off her pregnancy glow in the palest shade of glacial green. Her Balenciaga gown featured a peplum-like petal detail to perfectly accentuate her baby bump, while a crystal brooch and Fred Leighton jewels added sparkle to her look.

11of 33 Jennifer Lawrence, 2013 In 2012, Jennifer Lawrence jokingly "beat Meryl (Streep)" and won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Silver Linings Playbook. For the ceremony, Lawrence wore a searing red gown designed by Raf Simons during his stint at the house of Dior.

12of 33 Emma Stone, 2012 The Help actress Emma Stone hit the red carpet in 2012 wearing a deep mulberry-colored gown with raspberry side paneling from French design house Lanvin. Stone's Grecian look was given an edgy, modern touch with heavily embellished shoulders and a bold eagle belt buckle.

13of 33 Natalie Portman, 2011 Maternity red carpet style got a major upgrade thanks to Portman, who arrived at the 2011 Golden Globes in a custom Viktor & Rolf dress. The dusty-pink silk fabric gently glided over the actress' baby bump and was emphasized by a large red embellished rose design.

14of 33 Jennifer Aniston, 2010 Despite the rainy downpour at the 2010 Golden Globes, nothing could dampen Aniston's star power that night. The Friends actress wowed in a custom black Valentino one-shoulder gown with an ultra-high leg slit. She would later wear a replica of the dress on The Morning Show in 2023.

15of 33 Anne Hathaway, 2009 Anne Hathaway helped bring back style to the Golden Globes when it returned to its traditional format after taking a brief hiatus in 2008, due to the Writers Guild of America strike. Her strapless, sequined midnight blue Armani Privé gown was an instant red carpet classic.

16of 33 Beyoncé Knowles, 2007 You can always count on Beyoncé to bring glitz and glamour to any event she attends, and the 2007 Golden Globes ceremony was no different. The singer and actress showed up in a shimmering gold Elie Saab dress that had a chest-baring neckline and keyhole design.

Blanchett brought an air of ethereal levity with her cornflower blue Jean Paul Gaultier creation at the 2005 Golden Globes, featuring an asymmetrical capelet and floralflourishes.

18of 33 Cate Blanchett, 2005 Blanchett brought an air of ethereal levity with her cornflower blue Jean Paul Gaultier creation at the 2005 Golden Globes, featuring an asymmetrical capelet and floralflourishes.

19of 33 Charlize Theron, 2004 At the 2004 Golden Globes, Charlize Theron became a Godel Globe winner after taking home the statue for her role in Monster. While Theron transformed herself onscreen to physically match serial killer Aileen Wuornos, on the red carpet, she returned to her glamourous form in a pale yellow ruffled chiffon Christian Dior gown.

20of 33 Salma Hayek, 2003 Nominated for her work as the titular character in Frida, Hayek went for a stripped-down look courtesy of Narciso Rodriguez. Even though the design of the dress was simple and chic, onlookers couldn't look away thanks to its low-cut neckline and fiery shade of crimson red.

21of 33 Halle Berry, 2002 Just a few months before making history with her Oscars win, actress Halle Berry showed up on the Golden Globes red carpet in a brown couture Valentino gown. Her look featured a silken ruched bodice that featured sheer, embroidered tulle detailing at the shoulders and midriff.

22of 33 Debra Messing, 2001 Simple and chic proved to be a winning style combination for Will & Grace actress Debra Messing at the 2001 Golden Globes. She endorsed the era's minimalist wave by wearing a black and white striped dress, designed by Ralph Lauren.

23of 33 Courtney Love, 2000 The star wowed red carpet onlookers in these ravishing and revealing shredded gown from Christian Dior. The John Galliano-designed look sparked controversy at the time, but its boldness has cemented its place in fashion history.

24of 33 Angelina Jolie, 1999 Jolie won Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her moving performance in the biopic Gia, based on the story of Gia Carangi. She channeled the supermodel's knack for wearing stunning gowns in this silver sequined number, created by designer Randolph Duke.

25of 33 Jennifer Lopez, 1998 Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the Golden Globes red carpet, constantly topping best-dressed lists year after year. And her first outing was no different. Nominated for her work in Selena in 1997, the actress showed up in an ab-baring, bright color-blocked dress that was both retro and modern in design.

26of 33 Courtney Cox, 1997 Actress Courteney Cox took a break from the silver screen and arrived at the 1997 ceremony in a strapless gold dress that featured a cascading mosaic motif and a finely flowing fishtail hemline.

27of 33 Fran Drescher, 1996 Even though Fran Drescher is known for her comedic roles in The Nanny and The Beautician and the Beast, she has also become famous for serving up serious fashions. At the 1996 Golden Globes, Drescher wore a body-hugging white Hervé Léger bandage dress and a giant floral headdress.

28of 33 Jamie Lee Curtis, 1995 The True Lies actress exuded undeniable star power at the 1995 Golden Globes. She made white look anything but bridal in this fitted, frilled spaghetti strap dress with a matching New York designer Pamela Dennis shawl.

29of 33 Vivian Wu, 1994 In 1994, Chinese-American actress Vivian Wu garnered critical acclaim after appearing inThe Joy Luck Club. At that year's ceremonies, she paid homage to Hollywood's renowned Asian actress, Anna May Wong, in a draped halterneck seafoam-green gown and a sleek flapper-inspired hairdo.

30of 33 Drew Barrymore, 1993 The actress and daytime talk show host embodied the minimalism of the '90s, wearing a sleek black column dress with a sweetheart neckline. She kept her accessories simple with open-toed heels and a three-strand pearl choker.

31of 33 Geena Davis, 1992 Although history hasn't been particularly kind to this lake-blue sarong and black lace bodysuit hybrid Geena Davis wore in 1992, her fearlessly bold approach to the red carpet is surely commendable and, decades later, it's become the norm.



32of 33 Julia Roberts, 1991 Roberts went for an androgynous look to claim her second Golden Globe for her work in Pretty Woman wearing a pinstriped jacket dress and miniskirt with nothing underneath. The menswear-inspired outfit seemingly took a page out of Richard Gere's onscreen character's business attire.