The 36 best and worst Globes looks (2025)

By Megan Riedlinger 1:21pm PST, Jan 17, 2024

Following the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2024, we've rounded up the night's best and worst fashion. Spoiler alert: Get ready for a whole lot of red, pink and black, starting with this ensemble… School girl chic? Business casual cool? We're not quite sure what Billie Eilish was going for with this ensemble… but we weren't fans of the outcome. Then keep clicking for more of the best and worst Golden Globes getups from the big night…

Taylor Swift certainly shimmered on Globes night, turning up on the red carpet in this green Gucci number. Keep reading for a closer look at her jewelry…

Golden Globe nominee Taylor Swift was blinged out with multiple diamond pieces from De Beers Jewellers — including these dangling Arpeggia earrings, a diamond stud and a Dewdrop ear cuff. Keep reading to see more of hew jewels…

Taylor Swift also wore a single-strand diamond bracelet from De Beers' Arpeggia collection, which is inspired by music notes.

_ Yikes! Rosamund Pike got looks for all the wrong reasons in this odd black midi-length Christian Dior ensemble complete with a veiled hat and netted sleeves. Keep reading for a closer look at her veil and why she wore it…

_ "I had an accident over Christmas actually. I had a skiing accident," Rosamund Pike told Variety of her look. "[It's] not what you want when you're coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January. … So on the 26th of December my face was entirely smashed up and I thought, 'I need to do something.'" While her face is more or less healed now, she rocked the delicate black veil as a protective layer.

_ We're still scratching our heads after seeing Selena Gomez's Golden Globes look. The superstar arrived in this strange asymmetrical red and black customArmani Prive design. But jewelry was another story…

_ Selena Gomez sparkled in Bulgari jewels that included white gold and diamond earrings, diamond rings from the brand's Fiorever and Serpenti collections and a Serpenti collection watch.

_ Hailee Steinfeld served up some Audrey Hepburn vibes in this all-Prada look. From the updo to the gloves to the pretty pink column-style gown with a train, we loved every inch of this throwback look. Keep reading to see the back of her gown…

_ Hailee Steinfeld's pink Prada "Breakfast at Tiffany's"-inspired gown featured a beautiful flat bow detail on the back of the bodice and a long, straight train that trailed behind her.

_ Hailee Steinfeld accessorized her Prada dress with Boucheron diamonds — drop earrings and a delicate necklace.

_ Helen Mirren completed her colorful look with two noteworthy pieces by Harry Winston. First was her cluster of diamond earrings. And second was the "King of Diamonds" platinum wreath necklace crafted from almost 50 carats of diamonds.

_ Florence Pugh's custom Valentino gown — complete with spaghetti straps and floral embellishments — was great. Our only complaint? Her bizarre hairstyle that included one single curl hanging over her forehead. Keep reading for a closer look at her 'do…

_ Here's a closer look at Florence Pugh's platinum blonde coif.

_ Jennifer Aniston underwhelmed in this simple black Dolce & Gabbana dress with a sweetheart neckline. Her accessories were pretty basic too…

_ Jennifer Aniston kept her accessories simple, wearing only a ring and these dangly earrings, which were reportedly from her own jewelry box.

_ John Krasinski held it down for the gentlemen on Globes night, bringing a pop of color to the red carpet… by matching it! The star sported a sleek dark red tuxedo jacket, white dress shirt and black bow tie and trousers for an exceptionally sharp look.

_ It seemed like the stars were getting ready for Valentine's Day — as red and pink dominated the carpet. Margot Robbie, naturally, opted for Barbie pink in this shimmery customArmani Privé frock and boa modeled after the look worn by Superstar Barbie in 1977.

_ Here's a closer look at Margot Robbie's tulle boa. Keep reading to see her massive diamond earrings close up…

_ Margot Robbie completed her 50th anniversary-inspired Barbie look with $3 million in jewels. The actress-producer donned Lorraine Schwartz gems including these 30-carat diamond studs and (not pictured) a 3-carat Golconda ring featuring natural pink diamonds.

_ America Ferrera jumped on the metallic bandwagon, rocking this spaghetti-strapped silver number with delicate floral embellishments. Keep reading for a closer look at the "Barbie" star's jewels…

_ "Barbie" actress America Ferrara completed her look with a two-strand white diamond necklace and cascading diamond earrings by Harry Winston.

_ Julianne Moore was a vision in red Bottega Veneta. This ballgown featured pockets and a unique neckline that showed off her stunning necklace. Let's take a closer look…

_ Julianne Moore donned a stunning and truly unique Cartier choker comprised of white diamonds, yellow diamonds and petrified wood!

_ Jeremy Allen White kept things simple in all black, opting for an unbuttoned dress shirt and no tie for a low key Globes night look.

Jennifer Lopez looked like a pretty pretty princess on Globes night, turning up in this pale pink customNicole + Felicia Couture confection, complete with a stunning cape detail with floral embellishments down the sleeves. Keep reading for a closer look at J.Lo's pink earrings and what she had to say about the meaning behind them…

_ Jennifer Lopez accessorized with pieces from Boucheron's hummingbird-themed collection, including these pink morganite earrings. "My earrings have a hummingbird — it's hummingbird season," J.Lo told "Extra." "As you will see, these are little Easter eggs from my project — you will know what they mean when you see the film… It's on Amazon Feb. 16." She's releasing a new album, "This Is Me…Now," which will be accompanied by a film inspired by the music. Keep reading to see her glitterting bag, rings and more…

_ Jennifer Lopez carried a sparkling bag and wore a glittering pink Boucheron hummingbird ring and white gold and diamond bracelet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7, 2024.

_ Quinta Brunson got caught up in the metallic craze, sporting this customBalmain halterdress paired with matching Jimmy Chooshoes.

_ Keri Russell brought enough fringe for everyone, donning this sleeveless white Jil Sander gown with a skirt that flowed into tiers of fun fringe detail.

_ Keri Russell added some edge to her feminine frock with this statement necklace and earrings by Jacob & Co.

_ Elle Fanning can usually be counted upon for a fashion hit, an this strapless pale gold gown was no exception. The design was actually a vintage Pierre Balmain selection, and paired perfectly with her matching pointy-toe shoes.

_ Yawn! We weren't fans of Jennifer Lawrence's underwhelming Dior gown. Though it looked black in photographs, the velvet design was actually a dark blue… which at least set it apart from the sea of other LBDs.

_ Jennifer Lawrence added some whimsy to her Dior gown with a pendant drop 11-carat diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. and wing-shaped earrings with blue stones in the center.

_ Gillian Anderson kept things classic, arriving in this strapless while ballgown with complementary jewels by Chopard.

_ Dua Lipa's mermaid-style Schiaparelli frock stood out thanks to the fun golden embellishments. Her necklace was even more stunning…

_ The Tiffany & Co. archives hooked her up! Dua Lipa wore a gold and platinum necklace from 1962 featuring yellow beryl, topaz quartz and diamonds.

_ Issa Rae's dark gold moment went along with the metallic trend. We liked the rich shade of her frock, its dramatic embellishments and the long sleeve detail.

_ Our pick for best dressed? Natalie Portman, who arrived in this unique Christian Dior creation that stood out amongst a sea of black and metallic. The star's stunning thin-strapped ballgown with shimmering crystal embellishments in a stunning medley of shades.

_ A ballgown with a sky-high slit? Though it wasn't entirely original, Heidi Klum's cheery red Sophie Couture take on the silhouette did stand out, and perfectly showed off her matching Christian Louboutin heels.

_ Hunter Schafer looked like she might blow away in this pale pink Prada confection, which included billowing strips of fabric that flowed in front of her in the wind.

_ Are you surprised that Lenny Kravitz looks this cool? We're certainly not — check out the cutouts in his sleep black jumpsuit.

_ Ali Wong also opted for winter white, donning this simplistic, pretty number with one off-the-shoulder sleeve detail and plenty of ruching at the bodice.

_ Let's take a closer look at Ali Wong's bling. The "Beef" actress picked up her award for Best Actress in a Limited Series in this eye-catching crystal necklace by Swarovski.

_ We're shocked at Timothee Chalamet's subdued Globes fashion moment, but this sparkly tuxedo jacket was a nice breath of fresh air compared to his usual style risks.

_ Timothee Chalamet opted for an unexpected accessory to his suit – a black and white Cartier necklace.

_ Miranda Priestly would be proud of this look! Meryl Streep selected a shimmery jacket and skirt combo, which she paired with a feminine white bow-clad blouse on Globes night.

_ Another star pretty in purple? Brie Larson, who arrived looking like a lovely lilac ballerina in this Prada confection. Pointy-toe pumps in the same shade rounded out this pretty look. Keep reading for a better gander at her delicate diamond necklace and beauty look…

_ Brie Larson accessorized her lavender Prada gown with a breathtaking ASHOKA Diamond Riviere Necklace from Kwiat.

_ Kate Beckinsale loves a sheer skirt… so we're not surprised she embraced that trend on Globes night in this silver pick.

_ We swear we've seen this same silhouette on Reese Witherspoon before, but this one at least stood out from the sea of boring black dresses with the little touch of pale pink at the neckline.

_ Taking us back to another decade? Emily Blunt in this metallic Alexander McQueen frock with a sheer white frothy tulle skirt that looks like it was plucked right off an '00s red carpet.

_ Oprah Winfrey arrived in — what else? — purple at the Golden Globes, selecting this slinky long-sleeved number in a beautiful shade of the vibrant color.

_ We adored Ayo Edebiri's classic red midi-length Prada pick, which included a train and paired perfectly with those matching pointy-toe pumps.

_ Elizabeth Olsen gave us a slinky bridal vibe in this sleeveless number, which featured delicate lace paneling and an embellished bustier-style bodice.

_ Here's a unique color! Amanda Seyfried went with a rich eggplant shade on the big night, selecting this column-style gown with an oversized bow detail at the neckline.