Know the Difference Between a Haircut and a Hair Style

Lots of guys don’t realize the work that goes into some haircuts (more on that later), so when you’re showing your barber what kind of look you want, listen to what they tell you about styling. If you’re not willing to put in the time, it’s not the right haircut for you. “If somebody shows me a photo of something highly styled like a pompadour, but they tell me they don’t want to spend any time on their hair, I’m not giving them that haircut,” says Bennett. Think realistically about how much time you’re willing to put into styling your hair and if you know it’s not a priority for you, go for something short and easy to maintain.