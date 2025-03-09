The 40 Saddest Movies of All Time (2025)

Perhaps you’ve opted out of Valentine’s Day, or are struggling against winter’s long slog—but really there’s no need for an excuse to seek out movies that will make you cry. Per the inimitable Nicole Kidman, movies have a unique power to provoke intense emotions, and frankly that may be all that’s separating us from the looming robots at this point. Plus shedding emotional tears is scientifically proven to release oxytocin and endorphins. (That’s why you sometimes feel refreshed or calmer after a good cry.) So whether you’re in the mood to get a little misty-eyed or are looking for a nice cathartic chest sob, enjoy below our all-time favorite movies for when you need a good cry.

All of Us Strangers (2023)

In Andrew Haigh’s wrenching fantasy-tinged drama, a reclusive screenwriter (Andrew Scott, in an Oscar-snubbed performance) embarks on an affair with a mysterious younger neighbor (Paul Mescal) while also encountering visions of his long-deceased parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy).

Aftersun (2022)