The 5 Best Acrylic Powders and Liquids for Nails - Makeup Wearables (2025)

If you’ve ever considered re-doing your nails, the chances are, acrylics have tempted you. With their bold, statement appearance and heaps of creative potential, how could you not be? Contents show Unfortunately, we all know that a good set of acrylics DON’T come cheap. Many nail art lovers have taken one look at their local salon prices, turned away in disbelief, and had their dreams of gorgeous nails crushed by the extortionate prices in the window. Can you really justify spending THAT much on acrylics? If you’ve settled on a solid no, you may be feeling a little lost.

Thankfully, if you have some time, patience, and a bit of creative flair to spare, it's entirely possible to do your own acrylics from home! This is as convenient as it is financially savvy. However, there are so many acrylic products on the market, you might be unsure where to start. That's why we've put together this guide of some of the best acrylic powders and liquids for nails on the market. There's a little bit of everything, from quick-dry formulas and colored powders to translucent liquids and non-toxic ingredients. Don't worry, nail lovers; we've made sure everything is MMA-free, too!

Pros and Cons of Acrylic Liquid Pros Inexpensive : Using liquid monomers to create acrylics is often cheaper than getting gel nails.

: Using liquid monomers to create acrylics is often cheaper than getting gel nails. Long-Lasting: Acrylic liquids or monomers are great for bonding and provide a long-lasting, durable nail Cons Harsher Chemicals: Acrylic liquids and monomers often use harsh chemicals which risk damaging or putting stress on your nails. Buyers Guide

If you're on the hunt for some new acrylic nail products, you should now have a high-quality selection of products to choose from. However, do you know what you should be looking for and avoiding in your acrylic liquids and powders? Before you make a purchase, let's explore some of the key factors you should be considering when purchasing acrylic liquids and powders. No MMA Whether you're buying powder or liquid, your main priority should be to avoid MMA products. MMA, or Methyl MethAcrylate, is a liquid monomer most commonly used in dentistry for false teeth and veneers. Some budget nail bars and suppliers use MMA as a cheaper alternative for their nail enhancements. MMA can be incredibly damaging to your skin and nails. However, if you use MMA products, you may find that your natural nails turn yellow, and excessive MMA use can even lead to permanent nail loss, numbing on the nail and skin, irritation, and air blockages. Although MMA was a common ingredient in professional nail products when the industry was first established, the product is now illegal in the US and should not be used on nails. However, many suppliers have still used MMA in their acrylic powders and liquids. When shopping for a powder or liquid, make sure you opt for EMA-only products. EMA, or Ethyl Methacrylate, has been deemed safe to use and approved in the beauty industry. It does not damage the nail plate and is unlikely to cause allergic reactions. How to Identify MMA If you suspect your acrylic products may contain MMA, there are a few ways you can check. 1: The Acetone Test One of the quickest ways to test for MMA is to complete the acetone test. Begin by buffing the shiny layer off your nail, and dip the nail in 100% acetone for around 30 seconds. If you find that your nail is still shiny and slimy when you remove the liquid, you've been using an MMA acrylic. However, if you've been using EMA, the acrylic will have begun to break down and will have failed to stay intact. 2: Odor and Appearance Another way to check for MMA is to inspect the appearance and odor of your nails. MMA acrylics are tough, may have a yellow tinge, and may give off a fishy or fruity smell. 3: Itching or Burning Fingers If your fingers itch or burn after having your nails done, you may have come into contact with MMA. However, if you've been using EMA, these reactions aren't common. UV and Gel Today, most acrylic liquid products are designed for UV curing. Read the product description thoroughly or contact the manufacturer for more information to check if your product is suitable. Color or Translucent Another factor to consider is whether you want a translucent or colored product. Colored acrylic monomers can be mixed with other colorless acrylic powders or colored acrylic nail powders to create a variety of colored nails. If you're looking to try nail art, colored monomers may be a great addition to your nail product selection. You may find it easier to stick with translucent products if you're a beginner. Gel or Acrylics: What's Better?