The 5 Best Curling Irons, Based On Rigorous Testing (2025)

The best curling irons create shiny waves and curls that last, without creasing or snagging strands in the process. The iron should be lightweight and easy to maneuver around your head as you style. Our team tested more than ten models to narrow down our list of winners, considering factors such as plate material, barrel size, temperature range and more. After extensive testing, the Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron earned the top spot thanks to its impressive heat range, ceramic blend plates and ergonomic design. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron is priced under $60 and has a titanium-coated barrel that is helpful for thick hair.

These are the best curling irons according to our testing.

Best Curling Iron Overall: Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron

Best Value Curling Iron: BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron

Best Luxury Curling Iron: GHD Curve Curling Iron

Best Curling Wand For Fine Hair: T3 SinglePass Curl X

Best Curling Iron For Beginners: Beachwaver B-Series

When choosing the right iron, it’s important to consider your hair type and texture. This can help you determine the optimal material type and temperature range for creating lasting curls. For example, thinner strands benefit from gentle, even heat and don’t need temperatures above 350 degrees Fahrenheit for effective styling. Thick or coarse hair can handle temperatures up to 400 degrees—although it’s helpful to start with a more moderate temperature and work your way up to avoid heat damage. Below, find the best curling irons to create waves, curls and coils that last all day.

Best Curling Iron Overall Consistently Produces Glossy, Healthy-Looking Curls MOST POPULAR Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron Forbes Vetted Forbes Vetted ratings are based on thorough evaluations by our editorial team to help you choose the best products with confidence. 5.0 Plate material: Ceramic NanoIonic MX Mineral Complex |Barrel sizes: 0.75 inches, 1 inch, 1.25 inches, 1.50 inches |Temperature: 250 degrees to 430 degrees Fahrenheit | Heat-up time: 45 seconds |Weight: 8 ounces |Cord length: 9 feet |Warranty: 1 year Best for: All hair types, thanks to the extensive heat range

Medium to long length hair

Giving a shiny, healthy-looking finish Skip if: You’re looking for a lower priced model

With a wide range of temperature options, long barrel and ergonomic design, this curling iron easily earned the top spot in our roundup. The lowest setting of 250 degrees Fahrenheit makes it deal for styling fine or damaged hair, and it goes it up to 430 degrees for thicker strands. One of our testers with medium-thick 1c hair used this curling iron at 360 degrees, which gave her glossy curls that typically lasted for two days. The styling tool is also light and maneuverable—the handle has a tapered design with well-placed controls and a smooth, matte finish that makes it easy to grip.

Another benefit is the proprietary ceramic blend material of the barrel, which according to the brand is designed to release negative ions when heated, leaving hair shiny and less frizzy. “My hair feels great after using this curling iron,” says our tester. “With older curling irons, my hair felt noticeably dryer, but this is not the case with the Bio Ionic, as it seems to somehow hold the moisture in my hair.”

Best Value Curling Iron An Affordable Option That Comes In Several Barrel Sizes BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron Forbes Vetted Forbes Vetted ratings are based on thorough evaluations by our editorial team to help you choose the best products with confidence. 4.5 Plate material: Sol-Gel Nano Titanium ceramic coated |Barrel sizes: 0.75 inches, 1 inch, 1.25 inches, 1.50 inches |Temperature: 250 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit |Heat-up time: 40 seconds |Weight: 13.6 ounces |Cord length: 8 feet |Warranty: Limited 2-year warranty Best for: All hair types and lengths

An affordable option Skip if: You have long hair and want a longer barrel

Although this model is more affordable than others on our list, it doesn’t skimp on useful features. Like our best overall pick, the BaBylissPro curling iron has an extensive heat range (ranging from 250 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) that allows it to cater to all hair types. During testing, I used it at 330 degrees, which I found to be the sweet spot for curling my hair without causing heat damage.

It felt slightly heavier than other models I’ve used but not so heavy that it was cumbersome to style my hair. The 1.25-inch barrel creates beautiful curls and waves, although there are three other barrel sizes to choose from. I also appreciated the fabric-covered swivel cord, “turbo heat” button and metal kickstand that ensures it rests safely on countertops.

Best Luxury Curling Iron Sleek Design And Preset Temperature For Efficient Styling GHD Curve Curling Iron Forbes Vetted Forbes Vetted ratings are based on thorough evaluations by our editorial team to help you choose the best products with confidence. 4.8 Plate material: Ceramic coated |Barrel sizes: 1 inch, 1.25 inches |Temperature: 365 degrees Fahrenheit |Heat-up time: 12 seconds |Weight: 14.4 ounces |Cord length: 9 feet |Warranty: 2-year warranty Best for: Advanced users and beginners alike

Creating soft, touchable curls Skip if: You’re on a budget

You have long hair and want a longer barrel

GHD is known for its sleek, luxurious hair tools that produce consistent results (the GHD Platinum+ Styler earned top marks in our guide to the best hair straighteners). Hair stylist at Jenna Perry Hair Studio Rodrigo Padilla is also a fan of this product thanks to its reliability and high-quality materials that are built to last. During testing, I was shocked by how quickly this curling iron heated up and how effortless it was to use. It felt light in my hands and didn’t snag or pull my thin, wavy hair. I love that it beeps when it’s ready to be used and automatically turns off after 30 minutes of non-use.

The single preset temperature worked well for me, and I didn’t have to worry about heat damage or fiddling with multiple settings. The one downside is the barrel length, which is roughly one inch shorter than the other irons I tested. If you have long, thick hair, this may not be ideal for you, but this wasn’t an issue for me as I have thin hair that doesn’t take long to style.

Best Curling Wand For Fine Hair A High-Quality Ceramic Barrel That Evenly Distributes Heat T3 SinglePass Curl X Forbes Vetted Forbes Vetted ratings are based on thorough evaluations by our editorial team to help you choose the best products with confidence. 4.5 ​​Plate material: CeraGloss ceramic |Barrel sizes: 1 inch, 1.25 inches, 1.50 inches | Temperature: 250 degrees to 430 degrees |Heat-up time: 90 seconds |Weight: 13.2 ounces |Cord length: 8 feet |Warranty: 2 years Best for: Long-lasting waves and curls

Minimized heat damage thanks to customized settings based on hair thickness

Medium to longer lengths, as this model has an extra long barrel Skip if: You’re on a budget

The popular T3 SinglePass Curl X curling iron has nine heat settings and an easy SmartTwist dial that eliminates the guesswork of finding the optimal setting for your hair type. The first four settings are ideal for fine hair, five and six are ideal for medium-thick hair and seven through nine are best for thick, coarse hair. Our tester with thick, straight hair opted for the fourth setting and found that her curls last throughout the day without requiring touching up.

Because there are no buttons, you just twist the dial to adjust the heat setting, which makes it very user-friendly and helps to avoid accidental adjustments. The curling iron also has an auto shut-off feature, a 360-degree swivel cord and an extended barrel (6.5 inches) that makes quick work of styling long hair.

Best Curling Iron For Beginners A Rotating Barrel That's Easy To Use Beachwaver B-Series Forbes Vetted Forbes Vetted ratings are based on thorough evaluations by our editorial team to help you choose the best products with confidence. 4.3 ​​Plate material: Ceramic |Barrel sizes: 1 inch, 1.25 inches, 1.50 inches | Temperature: 290 degrees to 410 degrees |Heat-up time: 65 seconds |Weight: 1.2 pounds |Cord length: 8 feet |Warranty: 2 years Best for: Quick, simplified styling thanks to three heat settings and a rotating barrel

Creating casual waves and curls Skip if: You prefer a curling iron with a longer clamp

While this option does have a small clamp to secure sections of hair in place, the standout feature is a rotating barrel that does the work for you. A dual button with arrows (left and right) at the top of the handle allows you to control the movement. I’ve used this Beachwaver curling wand for a year and a half, and I like how substantial the handle feels—it has a little more heft that’s probably due to the technology—and how easy the buttons are to press while I style my hair.

I also appreciate the three temperature options: 290 degrees, 390 degrees (this setting works best for my hair) and 410 degrees. I’m not remarkably talented at styling my hair, so I’ve appreciated how beginner-friendly and intuitive this iron is—making it a mainstay in my styling routine.

How We Tested The Best Curling Irons

We tested the top curling irons on various hair types, from thin and wavy to thick and straight. When evaluating each tool, we focused heavily on maneuverability, performance and temperature options (which you want to be careful about in balancing effectiveness with minimal potential heat damage).

To determine maneuverability, we assessed each product’s weight, cord length and whether it swivels, which contribute to overall ease of use. Most options weigh around 13 ounces, but our best overall pick the Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron weighs just 8 ounces. Products weighing under 1.5 pounds are ideal for avoiding muscle fatigue and arm strain since you’re constantly holding the tool up to style. Also, a long swivel cord enables you to work around your head and move it around without tangling the cord. We also assessed whether the iron worked as advertised and if our curls held throughout the day without requiring touchups. We asked each tester to note the temperature range if there was one, and whether they could create soft curls without visible heat damage (dry, brittle ends; breakage; or excessive flyaways).

Note: Our testers followed the same steps with each curling iron to ensure we were evaluating them fairly. Before testing each tool, we started with clean hair that had been freshly washed, conditioned, air-dried and prepped with a heat protectant.

How To Pick The Best Curling Iron

To ensure you pick the right curling iron for your hair type, we consulted two professional hairstylists with extensive experience using hot tools. Here’s what to consider.

Plate Material

Curling irons can have ceramic, tourmaline or titanium barrels, but ceramic is the most popular choice for how gentle it is. “Ceramic delivers even heat and helps reduce hot spots. It’s great for fine to medium hair types and minimizes frizz,” says Padilla. On the other hand, tourmaline is said to produce more negative ions than ceramic, which helps create smooth, glossy hairstyles. “Tourmaline is known for adding shine and reducing static—perfect if you’ve got frizz-prone or damaged hair,” says Padilla. However, titanium might be the best option if you have thick or coarse strands and need a more effective iron. Both experts agree that titanium heats up quickly and can handle stubborn hair.

Temperature Settings

The best temperature setting for you depends on your hair type and texture. If you have thin hair, a temperature setting between 250 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit should be enough to create soft curls. However, thick hair may require a higher temperature setting for the curls to last. “To avoid heat damage, keep it under 400 degrees if possible,” says Padilla. “Fine or fragile hair might do better around 350 degrees, whereas thicker hair can push a bit higher. Just remember, cranking it to the max can fry your hair in no time.” Most curling irons offer a range of temperatures, starting around 250 degrees Fahrenheit, but the GHD Curve Curling Iron has one preset temperature (365 degrees).

Maneuverability

To avoid arm fatigue, look for a curling iron under 1.5 pounds. A good iron should be lightweight, easy to maneuver and comfortable to hold for long periods. Features like an extra long or swiveling cord can also make styling easier.