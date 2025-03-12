The 5 Best Derma Rollers, According To Top Skincare Experts (2025)

The best derma rollers are designed to help improve the appearance of skin, from brightening hyperpigmentation to smoothing fine lines to treating acne scars. While experts generally recommend having microneedling treatments done by a professional, we spoke with several top dermatologists on what to look for if you are seeking an at-home device. (It’s also best to consult your dermatologist before you decide to move forward with buying one.) Our top pick is the BeautyBio Microneedling Discovery Set, while more advanced users may appreciate Ora’s full body kit.

Dermatologist Dr. Michael Bassiri-Tehrani says that derma rollers can be highly beneficial for helping to improve the skin’s texture. “These tools work by inducing a small injury to the skin, which then subsequently heals with more collagen in the area.” Below, find the best derma rollers based on expert recommendations, along with best practices for using one at home safely.

Best Derma Roller Overall A Beginner-Ready Set With An LED Light BeautyBio Microneedling Set This device has needles that are 0.3mm long, which dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Dendy Engelman says is good for treating enlarged pores, hyperpigmentation and fine lines. It also has a red LED light to help increase collagen production and decrease inflammation. In the set, you get a travel-size version of the brand’s balancing cleanser and calming gel. The shortest needle length you’ll find on most derma rollers is 0.25mm long, making this a good option for beginners who may feel nervous about a slightly longer needle length.

Best Derma Roller For Scars An Effective Tool Made With Medical-Grade Stainless Steel Ora Facial Microneedle Roller System Engelman recommends a longer needle length for deep acne scars, surgical scars and stretch marks, and this one from Ora has 0.5mm-long needles. “Many individuals with scarring look into microneedling options and at-home alternatives since the technology triggers the skin’s natural healing response, which reduces the look of scarring,” she says. What makes this derma roller unique is that it’s made with extremely fine needles, which can make it that much more gentle on sensitive skin. The handle features an ergonomic design, and the tool comes with its own case, so you can store or pack it up hygienically. If you’re new to derma rollers, you’ll also appreciate that this comes with detailed instructions paired with pictures on exactly how to use the tool for maximum efficacy and safety. See Also The Complete Guide To Derma Rolling What our writers say: “I have been using an Ora derma roller (with 1mm needle length) about twice a week for the past year to help treat acne scars, and I’ve noticed a significant improvement in my skin’s texture,” says contributor Neha Tandon.

Best Derma Roller For Hair Growth An Excellent Pick To Help With Scalp Health Act+Acre Scalp Dermaroller While derma rolling and microneedling are most often talked about in the context of skin, hairstylist Adam Livermore says the concept works on the scalp to encourage hair growth, too. Act+Acre is a trichologist-founded brand, and its derma roller is designed to work on any hair texture. Similarly to a facial device, these work by causing tiny micro-injuries to the scalp that are too minor to cause permanent damage or scarring, but enough to trigger a healing response that can help enhance hair growth. The tool can also help promote hair growth by stimulating blood flow and circulation. It’s best to apply a scalp serum or treatment right after you use this derma roller, as the needles open up little channels that can help with product absorption. Reviewers say they also like to use this right around their hairline; since the needles are 0.5mm-long, it is generally safe to be used in areas where there may be more skin than hair. This has a relatively higher price than others on the market, but it is made with medical-grade stainless steel and comes with its own storage case.

Best Derma Roller For Wrinkles An Affordable Choice With A Subscription Option MOST POPULAR Kitsch Derma Roller This affordable derma roller’s handle is designed with a no-slip grip, which will help give more control to users. It has the shortest needles on this list at 0.25mm, which is the length dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo recommends for targeting wrinkles. “A derma roller produces micro wounds in the skin, which can result in new collagen and elastin formation for a firmer, smoother appearance,” she says. She recommends choosing a tool like this one that has stainless steel needles to stimulate collagen production and help smooth fine lines, though Engelman says this needle length can also help treat enlarged pores and hyperpigmentation. This can multitask as a scalp derma roller, too. It has a shorter needle length than our best overall pick for hair growth, so it may take longer to see results, but it’s a good option if you are wary of a longer needle length or have a more sensitive scalp. Experts say that you should replace your derma roller and use a new one every eight or so uses. This one allows you to sign up for a subscription (when purchasing on the brand’s site) to have a new tool delivered to you on a monthly or less frequent basis depending on how regularly you plan on using it.

Best Derma Roller For Advanced Users A Variety Of Attachments To Treat The Whole Body Ora Microneedle Full Body Roller Kit This set is a good choice if you’re targeting a range of skin concerns on different areas of the body. The kit contains three rollers of varying sizes along with a tiny stamp-like head meant to help target smaller treatment areas, like between the eyebrows. Needle lengths range from 0.25mm to 1mm so you can treat everything from scars to wrinkles to pigmentation. The needles in this kit are all made out of titanium, a material that Engelman says is more sharp and long-lasting than stainless steel. Because of the different range of options and how sharp the needles are, this kit is best suited for more seasoned derma roller users. At $90 for four attachments, this one gives good bang for your buck, too.

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

We’ve researched and written dozens of skincare stories, including everything from the best anti-aging serums to the top neck-firming creams.

Author of this piece and beauty contributor Neha Tandon has personally dealt with acne scarring and large pores. She has tested many products firsthand, including some in this story, to gain real-world insights.

This story was assigned and published by deputy editor Jane Sung, who manages the beauty and grooming vertical at Forbes Vetted.

In addition, Tandon gathered key insight and guidance from four industry professionals: hairstylist Adam Livermore; dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo; dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dr. Dendy Engelman; and facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Michael Bassiri-Tehrani.

How We Chose The Best Derma Rollers

To select the best derma rollers, we first considered the needle material, needle length and ease of use.

According to the experts we interviewed, the right needle length largely depends on your skin type and concerns, but in general a needle length between 0.2mm and 1mm is best for beginners.

Our final list addresses different skin types and concerns, and features a range of price points for accessibility.

Additionally, our experts chimed in with recommendations based on their own experiences, while customer reviews were examined for standout product traits and real-world insights.

What To Consider In A Derma Roller

There are an increasing number of at-home derma roller options on the market, but it’s important to make a mindful choice for the safety of your skin. Here’s what to consider.

Needle Length

Tehrani says that in-office microneedling devices go the deepest and offer the fastest results, but when it comes to at-home derma rollers, there is no best length for all. Engelman says that 1mm to 1.5mm-long needles are ideal for acne scars, stretch marks or surgical scars. To treat enlarged pores, hyperpigmentation or fine lines, try a 0.25mm to 0.5mm-long needle. Our experts all agree that anything over 2mm shouldn’t be used at home.

Material

Ciraldo and Engelman both recommend stainless steel needles. “Even if you don’t have a known allergy, using a nickel one can cause inflammation,” says Ciraldo. Engelman says that stainless steel tends to be more sterile, but if you want a sharper tool, you can opt for a device with titanium needles. While gold-plated derma rollers might look pretty, our experts agree that you can skip over them as they’re typically more expensive and don’t offer any added benefits.

Skin Type

Engelman says that derma rollers can be beneficial for people with mature skin or acne scars. The needles penetrate the skin and help break up scar tissue to promote healing while helping to fill in fine lines. “Those who have incredibly sensitive, inflamed, cystic or broken skin should avoid derma rolling, as it can further irritate the skin,” she says. If you are acne-prone, she says to avoid using a derma roller during an active breakout, as it can worsen inflammation.