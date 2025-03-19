The 5 Best Facials For Blackheads In 2025 | Line Eraser MD (2025)

Blackheads are a common skincare concern that can be both frustrating and challenging to manage. These small, clogged pores appear as dark spots on the skin due to a buildup of oil, dead skin cells, and debris. While at-home treatments may help temporarily, professional facials are often the most effective solution for tackling blackheads at their root.

If you’ve ever wondered, “Do facials remove blackheads?” the answer is yes—but not all facials are created equal. Some are specifically designed to deeply cleanse the skin and remove blackheads while also focusing on prevention and overall pore health. In this guide, we’ll explore the 5 best deep cleaning facials for blackheads in 2025 to help you achieve clearer, smoother skin.

1. Deep Cleaning Facial with Extractions

A deep cleaning facial with extraction is one of the most effective treatments for blackheads. This facial is specifically tailored to remove blackheads safely and effectively, making it a popular choice for those dealing with clogged pores.

During this treatment, a licensed esthetician will start by thoroughly cleansing the skin and using techniques to soften the buildup inside the pores, making it easier to extract blackheads without causing damage. The professional will manually remove or use sterile tools to gently remove blackheads and other impurities.

In 2025, many spas are incorporating advanced methods like ultrasonic spatulas and LED therapy to enhance the results of this facial. These additional steps help soothe the skin and reduce redness post-extraction, leaving your complexion feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Best for:

Stubborn blackheads

Oily and combination skin

Immediate, visible results

2. HydraFacial

The HydraFacial continues to be one of the best facials to remove blackheads and improve skin texture in 2025. This non-invasive, multi-step treatment cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin in one session, making it highly effective for blackhead-prone skin.

A key feature of the HydraFacial is its vacuum-assisted extraction, which removes blackheads and impurities from the pores without the need for manual squeezing. This makes it a great option for individuals with sensitive or easily irritated skin. The treatment also includes the infusion of targeted serums, such as salicylic acid for acne-prone skin or hyaluronic acid for hydration.

If you’re wondering “What facial is best for blackheads?” the HydraFacial is a standout option, offering immediate results without downtime.

Best for:

Blackheads and clogged pores

Sensitive skin

All-in-one treatment for cleansing, extraction, and hydration

3. Chemical Peel for Blackheads

Chemical peels are a powerful solution for blackheads, as they deeply exfoliate the skin and unclog pores. In 2025, advanced formulations of chemical peels have become more customizable, allowing estheticians to target blackheads without causing excessive peeling or irritation.

Peels containing salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or lactic acid are especially effective for blackhead-prone skin. Salicylic acid works by penetrating deep into the pores to dissolve oil and debris, while glycolic and lactic acids exfoliate the surface, preventing future clogging.

Although chemical peels don’t involve manual extraction, they are excellent for improving skin texture, minimizing pores, and reducing blackhead formation over time. Regular treatments can lead to a significant improvement in skin clarity.

Best for:

Prevention and long-term results

Blackhead-prone and acneic skin

Smoother, more refined skin texture

4. Microdermabrasion Facial

If you’re searching for a facial to remove blackheads while improving overall skin tone and texture, microdermabrasion is a great choice. This non-invasive treatment uses a diamond-tipped device or fine crystals to gently exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores.

Microdermabrasion is effective for blackheads because it focuses on exfoliation and encourages cell turnover, helping to clear the buildup that causes clogged pores. Although this facial doesn’t include manual extraction, it can reduce the appearance of blackheads and prevent them from forming.

In 2025, many spas are combining microdermabrasion with other treatments, such as enzyme masks or LED therapy, to enhance its effectiveness and provide a more comprehensive skincare experience.

Best for:

Mild to moderate blackheads

Improving skin texture and tone

Quick, non-invasive results

5. Jet Peel Facial for Blackheads

The Jet Peel facial has emerged as one of the most innovative treatments for blackheads in 2025. Using high-pressure streams of oxygen and water, this facial deeply cleanses the skin and unclogs pores without the need for manual extraction.

The Jet Peel is ideal for individuals who prefer a pain-free approach to blackhead removal. The treatment exfoliates the skin while delivering serums designed to target specific concerns like acne, blackheads, or dehydration.

What makes the Jet Peel unique is its ability to improve skin circulation and hydration, leaving your complexion looking and feeling refreshed. It’s also suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Best for:

Sensitive skin

Gentle blackhead removal

Long-lasting hydration and pore-cleansing

How to Choose the Best Facial for Blackheads

If you’re dealing with blackheads and wondering, “What facial is best for blackheads?” consider your skin type, sensitivity, and the severity of your blackheads. Here’s a quick guide to help you decide:

For Immediate Results: A deep cleaning facial with extraction or HydraFacial is your best bet. For Long-Term Improvement: Try chemical peels or microdermabrasion. For Sensitive Skin: Opt for HydraFacial or Jet Peel for gentle yet effective pore cleansing. For Severe Blackheads: Consult a dermatologist for a combination of treatments and at-home care.

Do Facials Remove Blackheads Permanently?

Facials are an excellent way to remove blackheads and improve skin health, but it’s important to understand that the results are not permanent. Blackheads can return if proper skincare maintenance is not followed. To minimize their recurrence:

Exfoliate regularly with salicylic acid or enzyme-based products .

Use non-comedogenic moisturizers and sunscreens.

Schedule professional facials every 4–6 weeks .

By combining at-home care with professional treatments, you can achieve and maintain a clearer, healthier complexion.

How Often Should You Get Facials for Blackheads?

The frequency of facials for blackheads depends on several factors, including your skin type, severity of blackheads, and overall skincare routine.

Recommended Frequency Based on Skin Type:

Oily & Acne-Prone Skin: Every 2 to 4 weeks

Combination Skin: Every 4 to 6 weeks

Dry & Sensitive Skin: Every 6 to 8 weeks

How to Maintain Results Between Facials:

Use a salicylic acid cleanser .

Exfoliate regularly ( 2-3 times a week ).

Avoid pore-clogging products .

Steam at home before applying treatments.

Professional extractions only —avoid squeezing blackheads yourself.

When to See a Dermatologist:

If blackheads persist despite regular facials and a solid skincare routine, consulting a dermatologist may be beneficial. They can recommend prescription-strength treatments or in-office procedures like hydra-dermabrasion or laser therapy.

By keeping up with regular facials and good skincare habits, you can enjoy smoother, clearer skin while minimizing blackheads in the long run.

Ready to say goodbye to blackheads and hello to radiant skin? Don’t wait any longer to achieve the clear complexion you deserve. Schedule a consultation with our expert estheticians today to determine the best facial treatment for your unique skin needs. We’ll help you create a personalized plan to target blackheads and reveal your most confident self.