The 5 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair (2025)

Let's get this out of the way from the start. If you're a guy experiencing hair loss and want to reverse it, don't fuck around with all the stuff that might, or might not, work for you. Go talk to a dermatologist, figure out what you need, and get on a regiment. All the grooming products in the world, even the ones Esquire swears by, are only meant to be part of a larger routine. If you want to magically stop yourself from going bald, you use either minoxidil or finasteride. Or you go get a hair transplant.
Now that that's out of the way, let me tell you something else. There are a some incredible products that can help you not lose the follicles you have and make those follicles look better. There are filtered showerheads that improve the water you soak up through your scalp. There are conditioners that fortify your follicles. But the most useful option is a shampoo for thinning hair, because the scalp is where you actually address thinning.
These five shampoos for thinning hair are the ones we recommend most wholeheartedly. Whether you want to start a DHT-blocking routine that stops hair loss or just want to care for the few follicles you have as you go graciously into the bald part of your life, we're here for you. There's no "right" choice, only the choice that works for you. Here are our five favorite options.
The Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair Overall
Hims Thick Fix
Our Favorite Shampoo for Thinning Hair
Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo
Best for Simple Cleaning
Native Daily Clean Shampoo
Pros
- Made to be part of the full Hims routine, which is dermatologist backed
- Well priced and can be bought most places now
Cons
- Not the best at giving your follicles a thicker appearance, more trying to address the root cause
If you're weird about seeing a dermatologist, Hims is where you go on the Internet to talk to one and get prescribed minoxidil and finasteride. But the brand has also built out a nice stable of products to aid the hair growth you're trying to get.
Pretty much anything from the Hims lineup is going to feature one of the cutting-edge hair-loss-prevention chemicals out there. For the shampoo, it's saw palmetto. More specifically, it's an extract from the saw palmetto plant, which is native to the subtropical and tropical Americas. There's some decent science behind saw palmetto as both an oral and topical solution to slow the production of DHT. It's the superstar ingredient here.
As for the day-to-day results, it gives your hair a bit of a boost. It feeds your follicles to give them that thicker appearance, but the main goal of this shampoo is to round out a prescribed routine. If you want pure thickening, I might check our next option.
Pros
- Great if you want to make your hair appear fuller
- Smells amazing, best on this list
Cons
- Rosemary oil isn't as proven as other options at stimulating hair growth
Nécessaire's newest addition to its hair lineup was a big winner in our 2024 Grooming Awards, and it's still at the top of our thin-hair-care list.
The selling ingredient here is rosemary oil, though there's a handful of proteins and ceramides to strengthen hair and the scalp beneath it. Rosemary oil has some clinical steam behind it as a hair-growth stimulator. It's early days, so we wouldn't go that far, but we can confidently say it's great at keeping the follicles you have healthy and giving them some life.
For me, that's what you really want from a shampoo for thinning hair. Topical shampoo is not going to bring your hair back, period. It won't make your current strands physically thicker, either. But it can maximize what you've got by keeping your hair healthy and looking thicker. For that, nothing beats Nécessaire. I'd recommend it ten times out of ten.
Pros
- Simple, easy to buy anywhere
- Unbeatable price
Cons
- Not a true volumizing shampoo
If you're more of a drugstore loyalist, I respect that. Even with all the expensive bottles we get to try out, this is a safe space to talk about how most men take care of their hair. Most of us run out to the corner store whenever we need something to wash ourselves with. The key is knowing which mass-market brands are worth your time.
For me, Native is one of the top buys. It's partly because of the ingenious marketing scheme of telling you what science-y ingredients actually are on the back of the bottle.
As for which bottle of Native shampoo to buy, I actually prefer the regular old daily clean. If you're the type of guy who doesn't bother spending big on a shampoo, don't fuss too much over the ingredients, either. This will do what you need: gently cleanse your scalp. If you want to add volume to your hair beyond that, get a good hair dryer and a light- to medium-hold gel or pomade to style your hair upward.
The Luxury DHT-Blocking Shampoo
Patricks SH1
Pros
- The best for a serious dermatologist-overseen routine
- Does the DHT blocking and the hair volumizing
- Uses more than just one DHT-blocking ingredient, so there's a better chance it'll work for you
Cons
- Higher price point
Patricks is another brand we love in doing the thickening thing, but it's a little bit tougher to recommend because of the price point. It's just enough more than things like Hims and Nécessaire that we've found that guys will think twice about it. We will always recommend it, though.
The thing that Patricks does that's great is craft formulas that include a lot of different ingredients that are separately shown to slow hair loss or quicken hair growth. Capixyl, biochanin A, acetyl tetrapeptide-3, caffeine, sage, and rosemary are all in the pot here. Instead of one ingredient that might or might not help you, there's a cocktail that's bound to do something for you.
It's also one of the better options on this list for adding some fullness to your hair. It strengthens what you've got and gives it a nice, soft texture that'll hold on to whatever product you need to add. If you're serious about the styling side of things, this is the path I'd recommend.
A Nonconventional Option
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole
Pros
- Easy to find and affordable
- Limited clinical study into ketoconazole for thinning, but many people have great hair-loss results with it
Cons
- Not actually a hair-loss shampoo, just a happy side effect
- Drying, due to the dandruff control
This is an option from left field, but hear me out. There's not an exact known reason, but there's a growing amount of studies and first-person experience that show ketoconazole, an antifungal dandruff medication, might actually promote thicker hair as well.
What ketoconazole actually does is kill and inhibit fungal growth, but it also reduces inflammation of the scalp. Inflammation—along with DHT production, the real issue here—leads to a fair bit of hair loss. It's not too far fetched to see why people have found success with it. That said, it's not going to magically stop your hair loss and promote hair growth. Once again, that is done by known drugs like minoxidil and finasteride.
Another thing about 1-percent-ketoconazole shampoo: It's a clinical treatment for a whole separate issue. You should not use it like a normal shampoo. You'll find it far too drying. If this is the path you want to take, I would use it in small amounts—no more than twice a week—and stop if you don't notice any benefits. There's no sense in using something overly specialized because it might help you. If you're one of the ones whose scalp reacts brilliantly with it and sees hair growth, good, stick with it.
What Does Shampoo for Thinning Hair Actually Do?
Great question, because there are really three paths that can be taken. One is DHT blocking, or actually trying to stop hair loss. One is hair growth. The other is volumizing, or attempting to make hair appear thicker.
DHT Blocking is an attempt to stop hair loss at the source. Most male-pattern baldness comes down to how your body interacts with DHT, a hormone that does a lot in male development, later in life. Certain ingredients—saw palmetto, rosemary oil, ketoconazole—show efficacy in blocking DHT, but the real DHT blocker is a medication called finasteride, which used to be known by the brand name Propecia. If you're seriously balding, DHT is probably the cause, and you should see a dermatologist to get a real prescription.
Hair Growth is just what it sounds like. The prescription route is minoxidil, which you probably know as Rogaine. In the world of over-the-counter fixes, ingredients like caffeine, rosemary oil, and tea tree oil are shown to stimulate growth. But again, see a dermatologist for the real shit.
Volumizing is where shampoos really shine. Proteins added to these shampoos work into your follicles and scalp, and they help your hairs to stand up straighter and appear fuller. Not to mention these shampoos maintain overall scalp health, which leads to better hair.