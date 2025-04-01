The 5 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair (2025)

Let's get this out of the way from the start. If you're a guy experiencing hair loss and want to reverse it, don't fuck around with all the stuff that might, or might not, work for you. Go talk to a dermatologist, figure out what you need, and get on a regiment. All the grooming products in the world, even the ones Esquire swears by, are only meant to be part of a larger routine. If you want to magically stop yourself from going bald, you use either minoxidil or finasteride. Or you go get a hair transplant.

Now that that's out of the way, let me tell you something else. There are a some incredible products that can help you not lose the follicles you have and make those follicles look better. There are filtered showerheads that improve the water you soak up through your scalp. There are conditioners that fortify your follicles. But the most useful option is a shampoo for thinning hair, because the scalp is where you actually address thinning.

These five shampoos for thinning hair are the ones we recommend most wholeheartedly. Whether you want to start a DHT-blocking routine that stops hair loss or just want to care for the few follicles you have as you go graciously into the bald part of your life, we're here for you. There's no "right" choice, only the choice that works for you. Here are our five favorite options.