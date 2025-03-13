The 5 Hair Color Types: How to Choose Your Perfect Color (2025)

What it is: While it’s not quite a hair color, bleach still belongs on this list for its shade-shifting powers. Also known as hair lightener, it’s used for all-over lifting, highlights, ombre hair and a classic balayage to – you guessed it – make your hair lighter.

Who it’s for: Those of you who want to lighten your locks, whether you’re looking for a subtle ombre effect through red lengths or a big transformation that takes you from brown hair to blonde hair. Balayage can also be stroked on freehand with a lightener, so you get a more bespoke finish through the mid-lengths and ends.

How it works: If you’re going for a lighter shade, a lightener is usually applied as the first step in your color appointment. Your colorist will sweep it through hair with your technique of choice (e.g. ombre highlights, balayage, babylights), then allow it to develop with or without foils. Keep in mind that, for bigger transformations, your colorist may need to lift your hair across a number of appointments. This is done to protect your hair’s condition and ensure you reach your picture-perfect shade.

The best hair lighteners: Choose any of the Blondor lighteners. There’s one for every look you ask your colorist for, from ultra-precise highlights (Blondor Multi-Blonde Powder) to freehand strokes of balayage (Blondor Freelights). There’s even a Blondor Soft Cream lightener that’s ideal for a sensitive scalp or close-to-the-root lifting. Plus, your hairdresser can mix the bond-strengthening WellaPlex No1 Bond Maker with any of these lighteners, or lift with BlondorPlex so that it’s already mixed in.