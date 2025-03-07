The 5 pillars of designing personalized health experiences that work - Personify Health (2025)

Share on LinkedIn Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

By Hannah Claude, Senior Content Marketing Specialist

Healthcare costs are climbing. Employee engagement is falling. And billions are wasted every month on benefits that miss the mark because people don’t engage with solutions that don’t fit.

For too long, traditional health benefits have treated employees like numbers on a spreadsheet—offering the same solutions to everyone without considering personal goals, challenges, or lifestyles. But employees aren’t generic. Their benefits shouldn’t be either.

At the same time, businesses are under pressure to control costs and achieve tangible outcomes.

The generic approach isn’t cutting it—employees are tuning out, and employers are paying the price.

Your people need benefits that fit them. Personalized, adaptable, and designed for real life.

Your business needs a strategy that reduces waste, drives engagement, and delivers results.

So, how do you get both?

Well, because health is personal, the way we support it should be, too.

That’s why at Personify Health, we believe personalized health experiences are the future of healthcare. They break the cycle of one-size-fits-all benefits, creating tailored solutions that work—for employees and employers alike.

What are personalized health experiences?

Personalized health experiences (PHEs) transform the traditional healthcare model by integrating technology, data, and clinical expertise to create tailored journeys for every employee.

By breaking down barriers to care, simplifying decision-making, and delivering timely, relevant resources, PHEs make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

With predictive analytics and AI, businesses can anticipate health risks, design targeted solutions, and provide proactive support—at scale. And with expert clinical guidance woven in, employees get the clarity, empathy, and support they need to take action with confidence.

The 5 pillars of personalized health experiences framework

Personalized health experiences start with a bold vision—simplifying care, making it more accessible, and lowering costs.

But turning that vision into reality requires more than just good intentions. It takes strategy, structure, and a proven approach.

These five pillars are the framework for creating health experiences that work.

1. Personalize across three layers

Personalization isn’t just about tailoring individual benefits—it’s about designing solutions that work at every level: the organization, the population, and the individual.

At the organizational level, that means aligning your benefits strategy with your business goals, such as reducing costs or improving engagement.

At the population level, that means addressing common health risks and trends across your workforce.

At the individual level, that means meeting each employee’s unique needs, preferences, and challenges.

Hit all three layers, and you’ll create a benefits program that’s as impactful for your business as it is for your people.

2. Integrate the entire health & wellbeing journey

Too many organizations are stuck in a mess of disconnected systems—each one hoarding critical information and leaving employees to fend for themselves. When it’s time to access care, they hit a wall: clunky platforms that don’t sync, scattered resources that lead nowhere, and a maze of red tape that turns basic needs into uphill battles. It’s inefficient. It’s frustrating.

The fix? Unify everything. Implementing a personalized health platform streamlines the entire health and wellbeing journey—bringing HPA, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions into one seamless experience.

Why it works: When care is easy to access, people use it. And when employees engage, outcomes improve.

3. Leverage data, AI & predictive analytics

Data is the backbone of personalization. AI and predictive analytics take it to the next level.

What this looks like in action:

✔️ Spotting trends and high-cost areas before they become problems.

✔️ Using AI to tailor interventions to individual behaviors and needs.

✔️ Proactively addressing health risks—before they escalate.

When you combine data with action, you’re not just reacting—you’re preventing.

4. Apply science-backed engagement strategies

Benefits only work if employees use them. And that’s where engagement strategies come in.

By leveraging behavioral science methodologies like timely nudges, organizations can guide employees to make small, impactful decisions—whether booking a preventive screening or accessing mental health support.

These small steps trigger a ripple effect—driving better health, wellbeing, and long-term outcomes.

5. Deliver concierge-level clinical expertise

Navigating healthcare shouldn’t feel like wandering through a maze.

When virtual care and expert guidance are built into the experience, employees don’t have to guess their next step—they get real-time support to make informed decisions.

The impact? A smoother, more straightforward path to better health.

The future of better health starts here

Better health doesn’t happen by chance. It happens by design.

For too long, disconnected systems and one-size-fits-all benefits have frustrated employees and businesses, leaving them footing the bill for solutions that don’t deliver. It’s time for a more thoughtful, more human approach.

Our Five Pillars of Personalized Health Experiences Framework gives organizations a tangible way to take benefits from broken and frustrating to seamless and built-to-deliver.

By integrating technology, data, and clinical expertise, organizations can finally deliver more connected solutions that drive engagement, improve outcomes, and cut unnecessary costs—without the waste, confusion, or complexity of traditional approaches.

Because when care is connected, costs go down, wellbeing goes up, and businesses thrive.

