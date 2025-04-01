The 50 Best Beauty Products Under $50, According to the Pros (2025)

Seasons come and go, but the best beauty essentials are here to stay. Spanning skin, makeup, hair, and more, we’ve discovered our fair share of products that work overtime to deliver results without fail—and we’re prepared to share all of our finds and then some. To start, we’ve tapped experts to curate an edit of the 50 best beauty products under $50. Read on to unveil everything from sensitive-skin friendly moisturizers to hair strengthening treatments and classic concealers—all with that professional stamp of approval. Your beauty cabinet refresh just got that much easier.

Skin Care

Dior La Mousse OFF/ON Cleanser

Dior La Mousse OFF/ON Cleanser $47 DIOR

Why We Love It : “An effective cleanser that gently removes all impurities from the skin and is packed with soothing, hydrating, and antioxidant-rich ingredients,” says esthetician Sean Garrette.

Paula’s Choice Youth Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50

Paula’s Choice Resist Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid $35 PAULA’S CHOICE

Why We Love It : “One of the best sunscreens I’ve ever tried,” says Garrette. “[It] has a lightweight, water-light formula that’s packed with antioxidants.”

Differin Adapalene 0.1% Gel

Differin Adapalene 0.1% Gel $15 DIFFERIN

Why We Love It : Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michele J. Farber calls this one of the best retinoids available over-the-counter. “Retinoids are used to treat acne, control oil, and for anti-aging reasons like stimulating collagen and improving skin tone,” she says. “This is one of the strongest but most tolerable options available without a prescription.”

Melē Skincare Even Dark Spot Control Serum

Melē Skincare Even Dark Spot Control Serum $23 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King notes this serum is formulated for melanin-rich skin to combat discoloration caused by UV exposure and acne.

Pond’s Rejuveness Advanced Hydrating Night Cream

Pond’s Rejuveness Advanced Hydrating Night Cream $9 POND’S

Why We Love It : According to King, this “is a great option for moisturizing while also delivering anti-aging benefits.”

Dermalogica Precleanse Cleansing Oil

Dermalogica Precleanse Cleansing Oil $47 DERMALOGICA

Why We Love It : “Dermalogica’s pre-cleansing oil takes off dirt, oil, makeup, and helps balance your pH without stripping the [skin of its natural] oil,” says celebrity esthetician Taylor Worden.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $16 EMBRYOLISSE

Why We Love It : “[This] moisturizer is a must in my kit,” says celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco. “It works with all skin types, is the perfect base for foundation, and at $29 a tube you can’t beat the price!”

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels $33 SKYN ICELAND

Why We Love It : “I love using these under-eye patches before makeup as they help to firm and brighten the under eye area ahead of a big event,” says celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney, who counts these by Skyn Iceland as her favorite. “They feel amazing and make you feel super refreshed, especially after traveling.”

Face Halo Original Makeup Remover

Face Halo Original Makeup Remover $15 FACE HALO

Why We Love It : “These microfiber pads are reusable, and they’re all you need to remove makeup. You can wash them (just don’t put them in the dryer) and they work with water alone,” says celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. “They’re better for the environment and so easy. I take one everywhere I go.”

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

Caudalie Beauty Elixir $49 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir comes at the recommendation of pro makeup artist Alexx Mayo; though we’ve long been fans of its glow-boosting mist.

Biossance Rapid Radiance Set

Biossance Rapid Radiance Set $35 BIOSSANCE

Why We Love It : Pro makeup artist Gilbert Soliz is a fan of this set by Biossance, which includes an eye cream, facial oil, night serum, and repair cream—all beauty essentials for luminous skin.

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster

Why We Love It : According to integrative aesthetics specialist Dr. Rahi Sarbaziha, the PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster “is super hydrating and gentle—[making] your lips kissably soft.”

Tatcha Serum Stick

Tatcha The Serum Stick $48 TATCHA

Why We Love It : “This innovative multi-purpose skin-care stick can do it all,” notes celebrity makeup artist Sean Harris. “It works great to enhance moisture on skin, to revitalize makeup, or as a dewy cheek highlight—the possibilities really are endless.”

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 $16 BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN

Why We Love It : “This game-changing formula is an everyday must for me,” says Harris. “This sunscreen never has a white cast and seamlessly blends into the skin. It leaves the perfect glow on [my] face and body every time—I’m obsessed.”

KNC Beauty Supa Balm

KNC Beauty Supa Balm $22 KNC BEAUTY

Why We Love It : “My lips are always plump, hydrated, and kissable thanks to KNC Supa Balm,” notes Harris. “The all-natural ingredients make this balm a must-have for me and my makeup kit.”

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex $45 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Celebrity hairstylist Florido Basallo swears by the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, dubbing it one of his all-time favorite skin-care products . “It’s a face wash that’s powerful, yet gentle enough for sensitive skin [and] great for fighting acne,” he says.

EltaMD UV Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+

EltaMD UV Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ $39 ELTAMD

Why We Love It : “This silky zinc-based sunscreen goes on with a light touch and is quite transparent,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm. “I use it daily on non-facial exposed skin, and it provides a light touch of moisture.”

Topicals Faded Serum

Topicals Faded Serum $38 TOPICALS

Why We Love It : “Faded by Topicals is one of my favorite hydroquinone-free products for hyperpigmentation because it contains a wealth of ingredients (kojic acid, tranexamic acid, licorice root, alpha-arbutin, glutathione, niacinamide, azelaic acid, melatonin) that target the multiple pathways involved in melanogenesis,” says esthetician Tiara Willis.

SKN by LH White Tea Toner

SKN by LH White Tea Toner $35 SKN BY LH

Why We Love It : Willis is also a fan of this toner from Lori Harvey’s skin-care lineup—not only because it’s Black-owned , but for its hydrating and soothing properties.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% $7 THE ORDINARY

Why We Love It : “The Ordinary’s niacinamide is one of my favorite serums due to its accessibility and effectiveness,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman. One should consider this to treat blemishes, excess sebum production, and other signs of skin congestion.

Versed Baby Cheeks Hydrating Milk Toner

Versed Baby Cheeks Hydrating Milk Toner $18 VERSED

Why We Love It : “Versed Baby Cheeks Hydrating Milk Toner is great for skin that is severely dry,” notes Hartman. “The formulation containing coconut water and algae provides more hydration than most toners. The bonus is that it also doubles as a cleanser and makeup remover.”

iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist

iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist $40 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Registered nurse and cosmetics injector Revay Plunkett notes this mist is great for super hot days. “This refreshing treatment mist contains potent antioxidant protection and defends against the visual signs of aging while instantly hydrating, smoothing, and firming the look and feel of skin,” she notes.

Hair Care

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner $30 OLAPLEX

Why We Love It : Worden is a fan of Olaplex ’s conditioner as it “protects and hydrates your hair, leaving it soft and healthy.”

Amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple

Why We Love It : London-based groomer and hairstylist Ben Talbott says this Amika formula is the best shampoo for blonde hair . “[This] contains purple pigments to kick out the yellow brassy tones that can sometimes happen to blonds,” he explains. “This shampoo is also great for silver hair.”

L’Oréal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray

L’Oréal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray $13 L'ORÉAL

Why We Love It : “Elnett is my go-to drug store hair spray and [stays] firmly in my kit,” says Talbott. “[It] takes me back to my grandma’s dressing room every time—this is the best hair spray by far.”

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk $18 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Celebrity hairstylist and groomer Jillian Halouska loves Klorane’s dry shampoo not just because she’s privy to French pharmacy pickups but because it “cuts oil without being sticky.”

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Marcel Curling Iron/Wand

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Marcel Curling Iron/Wand $50 $38 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Celebrity hairstylist Sky Kim cites this Hot Tools model as her favorite affordable curling iron “because not only is it inexpensive but very ergonomic, the handle spins so that you can let your wrists relax!”

Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Jumbo and Super Jumbo Hot Rollers

Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Jumbo and Super Jumbo Hot Rollers $37 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Kim selects this Conair set as her favorite hot rollers “because they come in two sizes for variety and are fun to use with low effort!”

Crown Affair The Comb No. 002

Crown Affair The Comb No. 002 $38 CROWN AFFAIR

Why We Love It : Kim reveals this Crown Affair tool is her favorite wide tooth comb “because its rounded tips are very gentle on the scalp and help increase circulation while being very pretty to keep in the bathroom!”

GHD Natural Radial Brush

Ghd Natural Radial Brush $40 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : Ghd’s Natural Radial Brush is Kim’s round brush of choice “because of how easy it is to glide through whatever hair texture you have and how it holds a curl while drying!”

Davines Love Smoothing Conditioner

Davines Love Smoothing Conditioner $36 DAVINES

Why We Love It : Celebrity hairstylist Kiley Fitzgerald says the Davines Love shampoo and conditioner “have helped [her] hair grow and get healthier over time.”

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray . $32 LIVING PROOF

Why We Love It : Pro hairstylist Jazmin Kelly, who counts Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige as clients, is a fan of Living Proof’s spray for “absorbing oil and extending the life of a style.” What’s more, it “transforms fine, flat, or thin hair—with heat protection.”

Aveda Control Paste

Aveda Control Paste $34 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : Looking to say bye to stubborn flyaways in that snatched updo? Give Aveda’s Control Paste a try. Recommended by Kelly, she says this is “perfect for a slick and smooth ponytail which has a matte finish.”

Makeup

L’Oréal Voluminous Original Waterproof Mascara

L’Oréal Voluminous Original Waterproof Mascara $11 L’ORÉAL

Why We Love It : “I’ve been using this mascara for years, and I still grab it over my high-end comps!” says Tioseco. “It’s super black, and long wearing, and the wand never leaves the lashes clumpy.”

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream $50 CHANEL

Why We Love It : “I love this cream bronzer; it is so beautiful to use on the cheekbones, temples, and jawline to warm up the skin and give a sun-kissed glow,” explains Henney.

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette $45 DIOR

Why We Love It : “These palettes are so stunning as they come with four different shades which can be used individually or used together,” says Henney of Dior’s gold-hued makeup quads.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Concealer

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Concealer $11 MAYBELLINE

Why We Love It : “You can’t go wrong with this smooth, liquid concealer,” says Greenberg, who recommends this Maybelline concealer for an array of reasons. Specifically, she calls out its great applicator and ease of use.

Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup

Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup $30 PÜR

Why We Love It : According to Greenberg, this is “an incredible multi-tasking product that has coverage, SPF, and adds hydration. I’ve never used a powder that was hydrating like this. It’s great for all skin types.”

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder $45 CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Why We Love It : Charlotte Tilbury’s finishing powder is another top pick of Mayo’s. The fine-pressed powder instantly blurs imperfections and reduces shine, leaving a natural, matte finish.

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation $45 TOO FACED

Why We Love It : “Too Faced Born This Way Foundation is a go-to foundation in my kit,” notes celebrity makeup artist Hailey Hoff. “I can mix it with a lighter foundation or moisturizer to make it less full coverage, or use just that for full coverage; it’s beautiful on the skin.”

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor $13 MAYBELLINE

Why We Love It : Celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore recommends this lipstick by Maybelline for its “high shine and long-lasting” wear.

Charlotte Tilbury Color Chameleon Eyeshadow Pencil

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil $29 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : “This goes on creamy and dries to a bulletproof finish; it lasts forever, even under hot lights and long hours,” celebrity makeup artist Robert Sesnek says. “I love the nine shades and can even layer powder eyeshadow on top for even more depth.”

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer $31 NARS

Why We Love It : “NARS Creamy Radiant Concealer is another holy grail product that I use on almost all of my clients,” notes Sesnek. “It’s crease resistant, lasts for hours, and has a hydrating, full coverage effect. This is a must-have product.”

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick $39 PAT MCGRATH LABS

Why We Love It : Sesnek admits his love for Pat McGrath Labs’s MatteTrance Lipsticks. “They go on ultra creamy but they are so intensely pigmented,” he says. “I can even multitask and use it as a cream blush. These lipsticks are seriously amazing!”

Body and Nail Care

Nivea Creme

Nivea Creme $10 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Henney shares that she uses this cream all of the time to prep stars for the red carpet . “It gives the skin such a beautiful sheen and glow and makes your arms and legs look super healthy and hydrated,” she says.

Cocokind MyMatcha All Over Moisture Stick

Cocokind MyMatcha Moisture Stick $9 COCOKIND

Why We Love It : Think of this as your favorite moisturizing balm, but in a convenient stick formula. “I use this as lip balm daily because it’s so hydrating and juicy!” says pro makeup artist, groomer, and esthetician Britty Whitfield, who notes it’s also great on sunburnt areas and dry heels.

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 $32 SUPERGOOP!

Why We Love It : Mayo recommends Supergoop!’s reliable sunscreen lotion that can be applied to both the face and body—not to mention its fast absorbing, water- and sweat-resistant.

OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil

OPI ProSpa Nail Cuticle Oil $11 AMAZON