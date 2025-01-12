The 6 Best Body Fat Scales To Track Your Journey in 2025 (2025)

How hard are you working for that summer body?

Chances are, you’re putting in long hours at the gym, eating clean, and doing your best to “keep it tight” so you can look your best when out on the lake or at the beach.

Your job will be much easier with a body fat scale!

A body fat scale not only helps you track your weight (it is a scale, after all), but it also measures your body fat to help you see exactly how close to your “ideal” BMI you are.

Below, we’ve collected a list of the best, most reliable body fat scales for you to install in your home to make tracking your progress a breeze.

Read on to find out which suits your needs (and your price range) best.

But first, we’ve got a very important question to answer…

Why Do I Need a Body Fat Scale?

What is a healthy body fat percentage for men?

6 Best Body Fat Scales

Best Body Fat Scale Overall: Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale

Best Body Fat Scale for Large Families: Eufy Smart Scale C1

Most Accurate Body Fat Scale: Garmin Index S2

Best for Goal-Oriented Users: FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Best Body Fat Scale for Heavier Users: Greater Goods Digital Body Composition Scale

Best Budget-Friendly Body Fat Scale: Triomph Precision Body Fat Scale



You might be wondering, “I’ve already got a scale in my bathroom/gym, so why do I need a body fat scale?”

The answer is actually quite simple: body weight isn’t the best metric for determining your true health/fitness level, body fat is.

Let me explain…

Body weight refers to how much you weigh.

Body fat, on the other hand, refers to how much of your weight is comprised of fat (vs. bone, muscle, organs, etc.).

For example, let’s say your body weight is 200 pounds.

Someone who weighs 200 pounds with a 10% body fat percentage is exponentially healthier than someone who weighs 200 pounds with a 30% body fat percentage.

More fat, as you well know, is always a bad thing. High body fat slows down your organs, increases inflammation, clogs up your arteries, impairs liver function, and reduces your body’s ability to break down fat and sugars—all of which lead to serious health problems, everything from heart disease to diabetes to cancer.

A higher body fat percentage can elevate your mortality rates from all diseases. To be healthy, you want to keep your body fat percentage as low as possible. You do so by lifting weights, eating clean, increasing cardio, and managing stress. Over time, these efforts help you to eliminate body fat (burning it as fuel for your exercise/daily caloric expenditure).

Losing body fat will likely result in weight loss, but fat loss and weight loss are not the same. You can stay exactly the same weight and lose body fat (weight is balanced by increased muscle mass), but gaining body fat will always lead to harmful consequences.

That’s why you need a body fat scale: to help you see how much your fat loss efforts are working and track your progress.

The more body fat you lose, the healthier you’ll be!

What is a healthy body fat percentage for men?

The “healthy” or “normal” range for men is a body fat percentage between 18.5 and 24.9%. Above 25% and you enter into the overweight (and eventually obese) category. Below 18.5%, you enter the “underweight” category—which is where you want to be to have more prominent, visible musculature.

Age Percentage 20-39 21-32% 40-59 23-33% 60-79 24-35%

Category Percentage Essential fat 10-13% Athletes 14-20% Fitness 21-24% Acceptable 25-31% Obesity >32% Source: Healthline

6 Best Body Fat Scales

When shopping for a body fat scale, here are the most important factors to consider:

Measurements – You want a scale that not only measures your body fat, but also your weight. That way, it’s just one device to do everything you need it to.

Useful measurements to look for include: bone mass, muscle mass, and body water percentage.

Custom App – Some scales (as you’ve seen above) are compatible with customized apps that allow you to track your fitness down to the tiniest details. While the broader apps like Apple Health and Google Fit allow for some data tracking, the custom apps specifically designed for these body fat scales will offer much more detailed information.

Connectivity – Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections are integrated into some of the better body fat scales on the market. This is how the scale pairs with your smartphone and/or smartwatch, automatically or manually copying the data on your latest weigh-in to the app tracking all your progress.

User Profiles – If you live in a house with multiple people trying to track their fitness, a scale with multiple user profiles will make it easier for everyone to keep records of their progress directly. With each user profile, the scale will actually track how much you’ve lost (from day to day, week to week, or even from your first weigh-in).

Additional Information – Many of the higher-end body fat scales will go beyond just weight and body fat, but actually display additional information like pregnancy tracking, weather forecasts, and other metrics broadcast via the smartphone app.

Price – More expensive isn’t always better! Some of the premium-priced scales will have more accurate data tracking but fewer “smart” features, while others will be loaded with “smart” features but take less accurate data.

It’s better to consider functionality and purpose first, and price second.

Body Fat Scale FAQs:

How does a scale measure body fat?

Body fat scales use bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to calculate body fat. BIA utilizes a weak electrical signal that travels through the body. Various tissues (fat, muscle, bone, joint, etc.) and substances put up varying degrees of resistance, and that resistance is calculated (using specific and complex mathematical formula) that pairs the resistance with gender, age, height, and other factors to determine body composition (body fat percentage).

How accurate are body fat scales?

Unfortunately, body fat scales aren’t the most accurate tool for measuring body fat around. According to a Consumer Reports test, body fat scales can be off by as much as 34%–though the average was much lower. Bioelectrical impedance analysis is far from accurate, sadly.

For a more accurate calculation, you may need to look into hydrodensitometry (underwater weight) testing, air displacement plethysmography (ADP), or dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA scans). These are believed to be the most accurate methods of calculating body weight.