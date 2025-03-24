The 6 Best Cleansing Brushes to Add to Your Skincare Arsenal (2025)

But as with most skincare tools, not all facial cleansing brushes are the same. So, we put some of the most popular and highly rated options to the test in our lab facility in NYC and assessed them based on ease of use, effectiveness, comfort, and ease of cleaning. The brushes that performed the best earned a spot on our list.

Facial cleansing brushes aren't necessarily must-have beauty products, but many people swear by these gadgets for deeply cleansed skin. While we recommend washing your face with an effective face wash no matter what, the added benefits of a cleansing brush (like physical exfoliation or even massage) make it a welcome addition to any skincare routine. "Facial cleansing brushes act as mechanical exfoliators to help remove dead skin while also increasing blood flow to leave skin glowing," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang , M.D.

Our favorite cleansing brush is the RoseSkinCo. Petal 2 . It’s intuitive to use, has a compact and functional design, and effectively cleanses the skin. But if you’re looking for a delicate, manual cleansing brush, we recommend the Tata Harper Cleansing Kabuki Brush . On the other hand, if physical exfoliation is your goal, try the Ezbasics Facial Cleansing Brush .

Best Overall, Runner-Up NågraCoola Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush $35 at Amazon$34 at Walmart What We Like Helps to break down stubborn makeup

Handle is easy to grip

Silicone bristles are gentle What to Consider Understanding how to to use the brush may require you to carefully read the instructions Brush Material: Silicone | Skin Type: All | Features: Heats up, vibration settings, has magnetic charging port Another silicone facial cleansing brush, this one, also received very high scores during our test. It features a heating capability, a magnetic charging port, and gentle vibrations. While our tester shared that she needed to carefully read the instructions to understand how to use it properly, meaning that it was not the most intuitive, she noted that the instructions were clear.She was very impressed by how well it cleansed her face of multiple layers of foundation without being too abrasive or causing irritation on her sensitive skin. She noted that while she often finds silicone bristles too harsh on her skin, the bristles on this brush are totally gentle. It does take a few minutes to heat up if you choose to use that setting, but our tester shared that it did add to the experience of using this brush. Once she cleansed her face, it was left feeling great, and the brush was easy to clean afterward.

Miriam, tester with combination skin: "This brush works effectively to remove makeup and exfoliate my face without irritating my sensitive skin.I often wear several layers of makeup due to my uneven skin tone and texture, and I could see the makeup lifting as soon as the brush touched my face. My skin feels soft, refreshed, and clean—a big difference from washing with my bare hands."

Best for Sensitive Skin Tata Harper Cleansing Kabuki Brush View on Tataharperskincare.com What We Like Incredibly soft bristles

Pairs well with foam cleansers

Compact and easy to travel with What to Consider Requires a bit of effort to fully clean the brush Brush Material: Fine synthetic bristles | Skin Type: All | Features: Compact wooden handle Unlike a lot of facial cleansing brushes that are made of silicone and feature various mechanical modes, this one has soft synthetic bristles—similar to a makeup brush—and is meant to be used manually. The ultrasoft bristles bump up the lather of foam cleansers and work to give the skin a deep yet gentle clean. The bristles also provide very subtle exfoliation, perfect for those with sensitive skin who struggle to exfoliate without creating irritation. Our tester, Lee, said that the wooden handle is easy to grip, and she loved how compact the brush is, making it a great option to travel with. She said it helped to make her cleanser really sudsy, and it worked beautifully to remove makeup and give her skin a deep clean without feeling harsh or stripping. The one downside? Because the brush features bristles that are light in color, if you use it to help remove makeup, it might stain a bit. Plus, as opposed to silicone, which can be cleaned in a few seconds, this brush takes a bit longer to fully clean.

Lee, tester with sensitive skin:“The bristles really conformed to every area of my face with ease, and I could even use it on my sensitive skin without irritation. I have some minor skin irritations at the moment, and this brush didn't aggravate it.”

Best for All Skin Types Buttah Skin Buttah Vibe Brush $54 at Amazon$54 at Ulta$54 at Nordstrom What We Like Pulsation provides invigorating sensation

Works to exfoliate dead skin cells

Gives the skin a subtle massage What to Consider Brush is a bit tricky to clean Brush Material: Silicone | Skin Type: All | Features: Two modes of sonic pulsation Buttah was created with melanin-rich skin in mind, and this facial cleansing brush is excellent for all skin types. It works to cleanse the skin of excess oil, remove dead skin cells, and improve radiance. It features two modes of pulsation, which provide a gentle facial massage, and the silicone bristles are delicate enough not to irritate the skin but effective enough to effectively exfoliate it. In addition to appreciating that the brush fit into the palm of her hands, our tester loved the texture of the bristles and the pulsation feature. She noted that the pulsation provided a massage and an invigorating sensation, leaving her feeling energized. After using it, she shared that she could no longer see any traces of dead skin, leaving her skin looking clean and glowy. One thing she noted was that she had to scrub the brush a bit to get all traces of makeup off of it, but all things considered, we still highly recommend this tool.

Leslie, tester with combination skin: "It made my skin feel soft, silky, and smooth and just made me glow. It exfoliated to the point where I didn't see any dead skin on my face, and it didn't strip my skin."

Best for Exfoliation EZBasics Facial Cleansing Brush $30$20 at AmazonView on Ezbasics.com What We Like Effectively removes dead skin

Lightweight, compact design



Variety of settings for customizable cleansing experience What to Consider Doesn't remove every last trace of makeup Brush Material: Silicone | Skin Type: Oily, dry, combo | Features: Five speed settings If you’re looking for a facial cleansing brush that will effectively exfoliate your skin, we recommend this one. In addition to its lightweight and compact design, and the variety of speed settings it has, our tester loved how well it worked to cleanse and exfoliate her skin. She noted that while the bristles didn’t feel harsh or abrasive, they are a bit more stiff compared to many options on the market, making it a good choice if you enjoy physical exfoliation.While it didn’t fully remove 100% of her makeup (that's what a makeup remover is for, anyway), it's not a deal-breaker as it does an excellent job at cleansing bare skin and exfoliating to reveal a glowing complexion.

Michelle, tester with normal skin: “The brush did a wonderful job of exfoliating and cleansing my skin. It felt like it was able to get a good amount of makeup off while also removing dead skin.”