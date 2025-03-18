The 6 Best Hair Clippers, Tested And Backed By Expert Insights (2025)

Whether you’re needing a buzz cut, trimming overgrown sideburns or cleaning up your edges to prolong a trip to the barber, the best hair clippers can make the process quick and easy. After testing models from top brands on the market, we found the Andis ReVite Clipper to be the best all-around pick thanks to its powerful motor and wide selection of guards. Our best value winner the Wahl Color Pro Cordless is great for a quick, no-frills cleanup. And if you want high-end, salon-quality clippers, the BaBylissPro GoldFX+ delivers power and precision.

To understand what makes a pair of hair clippers stand out, we spoke with barbers and hairstylists who use them every day. The key features they highlighted include a powerful motor, durable blades, multiple guard options, an adjustable lever for added control, a comfortable feel and ergonomic design. Keeping these variables in mind, we tested several models to land on the best hair clippers that deliver reliable performance and great results.

Best Hair Clippers Overall: Andis ReVite

Best Value Hair Clippers: Wahl Color Pro Cordless

Best Luxury Hair Clippers: Andis Master Cordless Clipper

Best Professional Hair Clippers: BaBylissPro GoldFX+ Clipper

Best Hair Clippers For Design: Bevel Pro

Best Hair Clipper For Fades: Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000

Andis ReVite
Tested charge time: 2 hours | Tested runtime: 2 hours | Weight: 11.5 ounces | Clipper lengths: 1/16 inch to 1 inch | Zero gap possible: Yes | Warranty: 1 year
Best for: A quality build and attention to detail

Sturdy guard attachments

A professional-quality tool Skip if: You want a complete kit that includes a carrying bag

You want something quieter

The Andis ReVite is a powerful, efficient clipper that looks and feels like the professional-grade models you see at the barber, but it’s not so sophisticated that it overwhelms you. It strikes a balance between power, quality and simplicity, which is why it earns the top spot in this guide. Though it has some heft, that weight feels justified, and it doesn’t come at the cost of maneuverability either. I had no trouble tossing on different guards to fade the sides of my head, and it cut in every direction without issue.

Speaking of guards, the kit comes with 12 of them, so you shouldn’t have any issue finding the right length. I also like that the blade pops off, so it’s easy to clean attachments and the clipper body when you’re done. With a two-hour runtime, it has plenty of juice to cut long hair like mine. And while it takes a couple of hours to recharge, a tiny indicator light helps you keep track of battery life.

I had a hard time finding fault with the ReVite, but if I had to nitpick I’d say it’s a bit loud, and it’s certainly louder than the smaller clippers we tested, like the Philips Multigroom 9000. I was also surprised to discover it doesn’t come with some sort of carrying case or bag—a confusing decision given that it comes with so many guards and accessories. You can pick up a case for less than $20, but even a drawstring pouch from Andis would be sufficient. Still, these are minor faults and the ReVite is an otherwise excellent option for the price whether you’re a total amateur or advanced user.

The Wahl Color Pro is the kind of device you break out for simple haircuts and the occasional touch-up. It isn’t incredibly powerful, and the precision won’t blow you away, but the color-coded guards the guesswork out of hair cutting. For example, you’re more likely to remember using the blue guard on the sides of your head and the green guard on top, before remembering using guards 4 and 7.

Our tester appreciated the Wahl Color Pro’s simplicity, noting that it’s a great tool to have on hand when you can’t get to the barber or want to save money cleaning up your neck, sideburns and other hard-to-reach areas. And if you decide to make the leap to the buzzcut, it shouldn’t have any problem tackling thin or short hair. To get all that from a clipper that costs less than $50 is rather impressive.

The charging process leaves something to be desired: These clippers require a 12-hour charge time. Not only that, but the charging indicator light at the base doesn’t change color or turn off to indicate the battery is fully charged, so you never really know if it’s full, half full or nearly empty. Ultimately, the battery hiccups don’t detract from the performance, which is why this clipper earns our value pick at just $40.

Andis Master Cordless Clipper
Tested charge time: 30 minutes | Tested runtime: 30 minutes | Weight: 13.2 ounces | Clipper lengths: Bare guard only (others sold separately) | Zero gap possible: Yes | Warranty: 1 year
Best for: Power and performance with all hair types

Quick charging capabilities for touch-ups

Exceptional build quality Skip if: You want a kit with an assortment of guards and attachments

It’s really easy to love the Andis Master Cordless Clipper, whether you’re a novice or a veteran stylist with years of experience. Like the Andis ReVite, the Master leads with power and performance, but it remains balanced and easy to maneuver. Our tester needed a few passes to evenly cut his curly hair (but he notes this is the case even when he goes to the barber), but these clippers had no trouble creating a fade or lining up his sideburns. A charging dock is included, so you can charge the device like you might an electric toothbrush—placing it upright in the stand to top off the battery between uses.

While the Master Cordless Clipper isn’t lacking in how it works or maneuvers, it’s worth noting that it only comes with a number zero guard—you’ll have to buy others separately. Normally, this wouldn’t be a problem because guards are often interchangeable between brands, but this device is compatible with proprietary ones (the purple guards Andis is famous for). If high-end power, performance and quality are what you’re after, these are the clippers to get.

BaBylissPro GoldFX+ Clipper
Tested charge time: 2.5 hours | Tested runtime: 2.75 hours | Weight: 10.7 ounces | Clipper lengths: 1/18 inch to 3/4 inch | Zero gap possible: Yes | Warranty: 2 years
Best for: Clean tapering and close cuts

Precision blades

A more powerful motor and dual charging ports Skip if: You need guard attachments above a 3/4-inch clip

You want a simple buzz cut

We’ve been fans of the original BaBylissPro GoldFX Clipper for its powerful motor and sharp blades, but the newer features of the GoldFX+—with upgraded functionality and universal charging capabilities—make it a no-brainer to win this category. This precise clipper is a favorite among experts thanks to its smooth operation and quiet brushless motor. It didn’t break a sweat when I drove it through sections of long, thick hair, and the eight guards made it easy to find the perfect length for fades. The battery lasted me over 2.5 hours on a single charge using the standard charger and it took just as long to recharge. You can also use a USB-C charger thanks to a secondary port under the base.

The GoldFX+ doesn’t leave much to be desired, but you’ll have to remove two screws in the clipper head to thoroughly clean it. It comes with a small tool to make disassembly easy, but it is something to consider depending on how fuss-free you want maintenance to be. I had no trouble cutting hair or cleaning the device, and because this clipper masters zero gaps and graduated tapers, it’s an easy recommendation for anyone who wants a smooth experience with results that rival that of a professional’s. You can also get it in silver or rose gold if the Tony Montana-esque pure gold isn’t your style.

Bevel Pro
Tested charge time: 3 hours | Tested runtime: 1 hour | Weight: 18.4 ounces | Clipper lengths: 1/8 inch to 1/2 inch | Zero gap possible: Yes | Warranty: 1 year
Best for: Intuitive LED display

Gap adjustments in 0.1mm increments

Strong magnetic guards Skip if: You want a travel-friendly device

You cut hair often and prioritize battery life

With its magnetic guard attachments, LED display and 0.1mm adjustment increments, the Bevel Pro sits at the intersection of grooming and tech. Earning a spot in our best beard trimmers guide, it efficiently tackles facial hair and head hair, and its sheer weight makes you feel like you’re holding a rugged, reliable tool. Although it takes a minute to make sense of the button layout (if you’re like me and ignore the manual at all costs), you’ll find it intuitive once you get it down, and the digital display keeps track of both the battery life and trimmer length. It’s a clipper that looks like it was sent to us from the future, and it acts like one, too.

While it looks beautiful, the Bevel Pro’s heaviness and sleek egg-like shape come at the cost of ergonomics: It’s the easiest clipper to drop among those we tested. I also had to use quite a bit of force to swap the stainless steel blades—although the guards secure to the blades via magnet, so those are easy to switch in and out. And the only other drawback worth mentioning is the battery, which lasts an hour at most and takes a few hours to recharge. Still, I was blown away by the Bevel Pro’s performance and its overall design. There isn’t another clipper quite like this on the market.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000
Tested charge time: 2 hours | Tested runtime: 6 hours | Weight: 8 ounces | Clipper lengths: 0.5mm to 16mm, plus left/right-angled ear guards | Zero gap possible: No | Warranty: 8 years
Best for: All-in-one body grooming

Packing for travel and generous battery life

An assortment of useful attachments Skip if: You need powerful performance

Versatility isn’t a top priority

The Philips Multigroom 9000 is our top beard trimmer pick for grooming facial hair, and it’s just as capable if you’re managing hair atop your head. The sleek, lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces, and there’s plenty of customization thanks to an assortment of attachments. It lacks cutting options for longer hair (it cuts up to 7mm in small intervals before jumping to 9mm, 12mm and 16mm) but you can break out angled trimmer guards to cut around the ears and move up in 1mm increments with dial-adjusted guards. And it technically doesn’t matter how much hair you’re cutting because the battery lasts for hours on a single charge—my testing delivered six hours of runtime.

You might run into trouble if you’re using the Multigroom 9000 to cut long, thick hair. I prefer to think of this device as a do-it-all hair manager, meaning it won’t offer the same power and performance as a dedicated clipper. In fact, I started using it with one of the guard attachments, but quickly transitioned to the shaver as I cleaned up my sideburns. It should get the job done if you have thin or straight hair, but volume and curls will give it trouble.

Other Hair Clippers We Tested

Here are a couple of other clippers that received high marks online but didn’t quite make our list of top picks. These options aren’t bad by any means, but they don’t stand out as the best options for a particular preference or style of hair.

Panasonic MultiShape: This is an excellent beard trimmer, but it’s not quite as capable when it comes to cutting hair. The longer clipper attachments aren’t as sturdy as the shorter ones, which can lead to uneven results on longer buzz cuts. On top of that, the alignment of the guards can feel a little off, making it hard to trust the consistency of the cut.

Braun Hair Clipper Series 7: These clippers get the job done if you’re only after a very short buzz cut (less than 3mm). However, the guards aren’t as strong as the reinforced ones found on our favorite clippers. During testing, they sometimes bent or shifted under pressure, which made it tricky to get a clean, even cut, especially at longer lengths.

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

At Forbes Vetted, we’ve covered dozens of grooming topics over the years. From electric razors to body hair trimmers, we’ve got plenty of experience finding the right products that take care of your body.

To evaluate hair clippers, we focused on hands-on testing and what the testing process reveals about each product. We sent top-rated hair clippers to editors with different hair types, experience and grooming routines, which helped us get a clear sense of how each device performs.

Author of this story and Forbes Vetted gear editor Cam Vigliotta has over six years of experience reviewing products ranging from the best beard trimmers to massage guns .

has over six years of experience reviewing products ranging from the to . This review was assigned, overseen and edited by deputy editor Jane Sung , who leads the beauty and grooming section with more than two decades of expertise covering lifestyle topics.

, who leads the section with more than two decades of expertise covering lifestyle topics. We also spoke to grooming experts for their insights on what makes a solid set of hair clippers: stylist Sunnie Brook, who brings over 20 years of experience as a salon owner and educator, and Cameron Wickliffe, a barber and men’s stylist at Church Barber in San Francisco.

By combining our firsthand testing with expert advice, we’ve put together a guide to hair clippers that works for everyone—whether you’re a first-timer buzzing your own head or a regular user looking to fine-tune your at-home grooming routine.

How We Tested The Best Hair Clippers

To identify the best hair clippers, we created a testing protocol that focused on three key variables: power and performance, ease of use and customization. With insights from Brook and Wickliffe, we evaluated each clipper’s performance, testing everything from battery life and ergonomics to levers and guard options. Below is a breakdown of how we tested, and the expert advice that guided us along the way.

Power And Runtime

We started by assessing the charging time and battery life of each model, focusing on how long the battery takes to charge, how long it lasts on a full charge and whether it maintains consistent power over time. Some of the models we tested can be operated while they’re plugged in, but Wickliffe says that “the common downfalls of battery life and power have been remedied with newer models, and now there is much less of an argument for corded clippers.” For this reason, we tested each set of clippers without plugging them in.

Ease Of Use

From setup to maintenance, we tested how easy each device is to use, especially for beginners looking to cut their hair at home. We also looked at blade care, as both experts emphasized regular cleaning and oiling to maximize longevity. “I’d suggest oiling your clipper blades before every use... and disinfecting your tool with something like Cool Care from Andis,” says Wickliffe. Similarly, Brook recommends cleaning the blades after each use and storing your clippers in a cool, dry place.

Customization

Customization features, such as adjustable levers and guard options, are important when it comes to gauging how well clippers perform on different types of hair, and for various styles. We looked for clippers with an adjustable lever that helps blend lengths together to create clean fades, and we looked for ones with a strong motor and durable blades that won’t die or jam up, respectively.

How To Pick The Best Hair Clippers

When choosing the best hair clippers for your needs, it’s all about finding the right tool that balances power, precision and comfort. Whether you’re going for a professional-level fade or some simple maintenance, focusing on a handful of key features can spell the difference between quality clippers that last for years and cheap ones that break after only a few uses.

A Powerful Motor

A clipper’s ability to cut its way through hair starts with the efficiency and power of its motor. A strong motor not only cuts through thick or curly hair with ease but also delivers consistent performance over time. For those with thick or curly hair, stylist Sunnie Brook recommends clippers with “a strong motor (rotary or pivot) and sharp blades.” And for fine hair, opt for lighter, magnetic motors.

Durable Blades

Blades are equally as important as the motor because even if the motor is powerful, it can’t cut through thick hair with dull blades. Look for stainless steel or titanium-coated blades for durability and long-term sharpness, and keep in mind that regular maintenance is key here. Well-maintained blades not only cut better but also reduce the risk of irritation or tugging during use.

Multiple Guard Options

Guard options allow you to cut different lengths and styles, whether you’re trimming a beard or blending a fade. Solid clippers should come with a range of guards to suit different lengths, and if you’re someone who likes experimenting with different styles, you’ll want at least four basic guards to get started.

Adjustable Lever

The adjustable lever is a game-changer for blending and tapering. Found on the side of most clippers, it allows you to fine-tune the blade length without switching guards. Wickliffe considers it the number one feature to look for because it helps you blend lengths together seamlessly, and it’s especially useful for cutting precise details and clean lines.

Ergonomic Design

Because hair clippers are handheld tools, comfort and design matter more than you might think. Lightweight, ergonomic designs reduce hand and wrist fatigue during longer cutting sessions, and textured grips can improve control, especially if your hands get wet or oily along the way.