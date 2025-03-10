The 6 Best Microcurrent Devices, Based On Rigorous Testing (2025)

As you age, your once taut and bouncy skin starts to lose elasticity and become creased with fine lines. While there’s only so much you can do at home to prevent the inevitable—beyond maintaining a consistent skincare routine that incorporates active ingredients like retinol—the best microcurrent devices can ramp up those efforts by firming skin and encouraging collagen production, all while being easy to use. After working with a panel of testers to evaluate different microcurrent devices, I chose the NuFace Trinity+ as the best overall due to its convenient features and ability to produce noticeable results. We also like the Therabody TheraFace Pro for its lifting capabilities and extra features, the Ziip Halo for its ease of use and the Foreo Bear 2 Body for its skin-smoothing potential.

Microcurrent tools work by delivering low-level electrical pulses to stimulate facial muscles to contract. While in-office treatments with your dermatologist will likely be more effective, the benefits of at-home devices are significant so long as you’re committed and consistent. With that in mind, our panel of testers, ranging in age from their mid-30s to mid-40s, did just that, using their microcurrent device daily. Ahead, all our tested recommendations for the best microcurrent devices to help you depuff skin, smooth over fine lines and give your skin a more contoured appearance, all from the comfort of your couch.

Best Microcurrent Device Overall: NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit

Best Microcurrent Device For Lifting: Therabody TheraFace Pro

Best Microcurrent Device For Beginners: Ziip Halo

Best Microcurrent Device For Fine Lines: 7E Wellness MyoLift QT Plus Facial Toning Device

Best Microcurrent Device For Jowls: Bio-Therapeutic BT-Sculpt

Best Microcurrent Device For Body: Foreo Bear 2 Body

Best Microcurrent Device Overall An All-Star Facial Toning System NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit Our score:8.5| Additional features: Two activators with applicator brush, NuFace app|Usage: Five minutes a day, five days per week|FDA clearance: Yes| Conductive gel included:Yes Best for: A comprehensive, all-in-one treatment system

Treating saggy, droopy skin

Boosting elasticity Skip if: You want a device that automatically shuts off after each five-minute treatment period

Created by aestheticians, the NuFace Trinity+ uses three different levels of microcurrent to treat sagging neck skin, drooping brows, deep forehead lines and cheeks that have lost elasticity. It improves skin tone and minimizes fine lines, plus you can pair it with its accompanying app to track your progress, see step-by-step tutorials and set reminders. (Read our in-depth Trinity+ review for more detail.) This set comes with all you need to get started: the Trinity+ facial toning device, a hydrating Aqua Gel Activator, the firming and brightening Silk Crème Activator and an activator applicator brush. (There are additional attachments sold separately, or you can also purchase the Trinity+ Complete Set.)

During use, our tester found the device very easy to set up and comfortable to hold, although she would’ve preferred that the instructions give more direction on areas of the face to target and specific motions to use without having to access the app or watch YouTube videos. She appreciated that the NuFace Trinity+ would beep every five seconds to indicate the end of a glide interval. Where this device really stands out, though, is its ability to produce results—and quickly. “My skin definitely felt tighter and a little tingly after each session using the device,” she says. “I could see my cheekbones ‘pop’ after every session… and the skin around my jawline was lifted slightly.” One con: The device doesn’t automatically turn off after five minutes to indicate that your session is complete, so you have to stay on top of timing.

Best Microcurrent Device For Lifting An All-In-One Treatment That Battles Saggy Skin Therabody TheraFace Pro Our score:8| Additional features: Three percussive attachments, LED light therapy ring, microcurrent ring, cleansing ring, conductive gel, Therabody app|Usage: Five to eight minutes a day, up to seven days per week|FDA clearance: Yes|Conductive gel included:Yes Best for: Those who want a multipurpose device

Tightening and improving tone Skip if: You want a device with a shorter treatment period See Also StimCell Energetics Partners With ADM Tronics to Redesign eBalance Microcurrent Device for Home Use

The Therabody TheraFace Pro is one of the most comprehensive devices on the market, with a variety of attachments that increase the value of the set. It has a microcurrent ring to improve skin elasticity, an LED light ring to treat wrinkles and acne, percussive attachments to relieve muscle tension and maximize circulation, plus a cleansing attachment to remove dirt and oil.

With all these components to experiment with, there’s a steep learning curve—I had to invest significant time poring over the instructions and watching videos prior to using it. During testing, I was at first unsure anything was happening because this device doesn’t vibrate, but it helpfully beeps every 15 seconds to indicate it’s time to move to a new treatment area, and every eight minutes once a treatment period is complete. After using the Therabody TheraFace Pro, my skin felt tingly, almost as if I’d used an exfoliant. My face and neck appeared slightly plumped and lifted for three to four hours afterward. I also found that fine lines—particularly the smile lines on either side of my mouth—were less noticeable, and my skin appeared more radiant overall. One small complaint is that I wish there were a second microcurrent attachment with slightly smaller nodes for the gentle areas around the eyes and upper lip, though the provided attachments overall cover a lot of ground and don’t take up much space in a drawer.

I loved that this came with so many small attachments, so it really felt like an all-in-one device that didn’t take up a ton of real estate in my bathroom vanity drawer. In addition to the microcurrent attachment, the cleansing ring and LED light ring have become my go-tos.

Best Microcurrent Device For Beginners A User-Friendly Way To Improve Skin Elasticity Ziip Halo Our score:8.5| Additional features: Electric Complex Gel, Ziip app|Usage: Three to five times per week|FDA clearance: Yes|Conductive gel included:Yes Best for: Easy setup and helpful app

Targeting wrinkles

Boosting collagen production and cellular regeneration Skip if: You want a device with lots of microcurrent settings

If you’re new to microcurrents, it can take a while to get the hang of these devices and all their features. But the Ziip Halo is as straightforward as it gets for lifting, smoothing and brightening skin. It features what the brand calls Dual Waveform Technology—meaning it offers both microcurrent and Nanocurrent technology to stimulate muscles and collagen production.

The app has an introductory three-minute “Learn Your Halo” tutorial to get you acquainted with using your device and provides a variety of guided skin treatments between two and 12 minutes tailored to your specific needs. “The app made it easy to feel confident that you’re doing the treatment correctly because you do it along with a video tutorial,” says our tester. Other helpful features, she says, are the beep and vibration alerts that help you transition between treatments and areas of the face. “It beeps once to alert you to do a new sweep targeting a new area, and at the end of the whole treatment, it beeps twice and turns off.” Our tester observed a very subtle smoothing of fine lines after sessions.

Best Microcurrent Device For Fine Lines Targeted Toning Of Forehead, Eye And Lip Creases 7E Wellness MyoLift QT Plus Facial Toning Device Our score:9| Additional features: Eye mask, lip mask, forehead mask, ReStore gel, MyoLiftQT app|Usage: Five to 20 minutes a day, every other day|FDA clearance: Yes|Conductive gel included: Yes Best for: Targeting small areas like the eyes and lips

Wrinkle prevention

Improving skin texture Skip if: You want something less app-focused

Like the other options on this list, the MyoLift QT Plus uses microcurrents to reduce and prevent wrinkles and contour the face. The big difference here is that it comes with three hands-free microcurrent masks for the forehead, eyes and lips, which offer more targeted treatment to those pesky areas that are prone to fine lines. It has two microcurrent waveform settings: Stretch and Lift. Stretch is intended to lengthen muscles under the skin and smooth texture, while Lift works to increase microcirculation, rejuvenate muscle tone and prevent drooping and wrinkles. The result is less visible crow’s feet, horizontal forehead lines, frown lines between your eyebrows and vertical lip lines.

You can opt to pair the device with the MyoLiftQT app for custom treatments or use it in app-free mode. Our tester liked that the app gave clear guidance and helps track progress and usage. “The app gives you prompts as you do your treatments, and it saves the info from your last treatment each time,” she says. She also appreciated that the device was easy to hold and manipulate when not using the separate masks. After the testing period, our tester observed a smoother appearance to her forehead. “The overall texture and pronouncement of the horizontal lines on my forehead seemed softer after two weeks,” she says.

Best Microcurrent Device For Jowls A Contouring Device That Adapts To Your Needs Bio-Therapeutic BT-Sculpt Our score:8.5| Additional features: None|Usage:Up to three times per week; treatment takes approximately six minutes|FDA clearance: Yes|Conductive gel included: No Best for: Sharpening your jawline’s appearance

Firming and lifting Skip if: You don’t want to invest time in watching instructional videos

The BT-Sculpt has two modes—one for facial toning and the other for facilitating product absorption—so you can tailor it to your needs and preferences during sessions. Four different probes, two of which deploy a spring system to adapt to the contours of your face and hold skin in place, work together to deliver two frequencies of microcurrent. This device also offers dynamic adjustments, meaning it responds to each user’s habits to deliver an optimized amount of microcurrent best suited to your skin.

As others reported for the microcurrent devices they tested, our tester for the BT-Sculpt found there was initially a steep learning curve for this device, but once she got the hang of it, it was a breeze to use. One specific insight with this device, she says, is that she had to press firmly to apply enough pressure to the device to move the prongs, in order to create the most effective targeted conductivity and treatment. After three weeks of testing, “I can notice a difference in the firmness of my skin,” she says. “You can see a noticeable lift along my jawline and jowls.”

Best Microcurrent Device For Body Smooths The Appearance Of Dimples And Bumps MOST POPULAR Foreo Bear 2 Body Our score:9| Additional features: Foreo app|Usage: Five minutes per treatment area, five times a week|FDA clearance: Yes|Conductive gel included:No Best for: Battling cellulite

Treating multiple areas on the body

User-friendly app Skip if: You don’t like a vibrating sensation

If you have stubborn cellulite on your thighs, buttocks, abdomen or upper arms, the Foreo Bear 2 Body can be effective in helping reduce the appearance of unevenness. The palm-sized device uses two methods to benefit skin: microcurrents to tone muscles and massage to boost lymphatic drainage and improve the look of cellulite. It has four metallic spheres that you glide over your desired treatment area for up to five minutes per day. The goal is to use the device more often in the first 60 days for up to five times a week—and then you can taper usage to maintain tone and appearance.

Despite being a regular exerciser with a wiry body type, I have dimpled skin on my quads and backs of my thighs that I’d rather not have, so I was eager to try this device. It was extremely simple to use, and while the tingling sensation of the microcurrent was strange initially, I ultimately looked forward to using it because the massage component felt soothing on my sore muscles. I found it easiest to spend five minutes on each leg prior to getting in the shower so I could wash off the sticky microcurrent gel.

I loved that the app would connect with my device and help facilitate the “workouts” or that I could use it manually. Immediately after treatment, there was a plumping effect that concealed some of the smaller dimples on my legs. There was a noticeable decrease in the appearance of the dimples on my legs after two weeks of treatment, which made me much more likely to wear shorts. My legs have always been a source of insecurity for me, and the device made them appear smoother overall. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that when you’re using microcurrents on your body, you’ll go through a lot of conductive gel quickly.

RECOMMENDED BYFORBES VETTED The 7 Best LED Face Masks, Based On Months Of Testing ByJane Sung The 8 Best Blow Dryer Brushes, Rigorously Tested By Our Editors ByKim Peiffer

Other Microcurrent Devices We Tested

We tested two other products that didn’t perform well enough during testing for us to recommend them. Here’s why they didn’t make the cut:

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device ($165): NuFace is a well-respected brand for skin contouring, and the lower price tag is a major perk. Our tester liked that the metal nodes felt good during treatment of her under-eye area and nasolabial folds, but she wished there were more than one setting on the device. She also felt the device was flimsy and didn’t provide visible results as quickly as other options on this list. To note: The NuFace Trinity+ has an additional prong attachment that offers the same benefits as this device.

Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand ($99): The low price and small, targetable nodes for smaller areas of the face were initial selling points. However, the device requires purchasing your own AA batteries and a separate conductive gel (the brand sells one for $24), both of which hiked up the overall price tag. Our tester liked that the device was easy to use and navigate around contours of the face but didn’t see any meaningful or noticeable skin benefits. This device is also not cleared by the FDA.

My Expertise

I’ve worked as a lifestyle journalist for more than 20 years, covering topics spanning everything from entertainment to beauty to health. When it comes to skincare, I’ve written about topics such as vitamin C serums, self-tanners and neck creams. As my skin has matured, my interest in the best skincare products, treatments and devices has become just as personal as it is professional.

Historically, I haven’t used skincare devices in my beauty rotation. I’ve experimented with LED face masks and tools such as jade rollers, but like most people, if I don’t experience immediate gratification or if it takes too long to see results, I lose interest quickly. For this story, I enlisted the help of Forbes Vetted staffers to extensively test each device over the course of a few weeks and give thorough feedback.

This tested package was reviewed by Forbes Vetted deputy editor Jane Sung, who oversees Forbes Vetted’s beauty and grooming section and has covered lifestyle topics for more than 15 years. When reporting this story, I spoke to New York City dermatologist Dr. Doris Day to learn about all the nuances that make a microcurrent device an effective supplement to your skincare routine. I ran the treatment protocol by her to ensure these devices are a worthwhile method to tone and improve the appearance of wrinkles. I also spoke with dermatologist Dr. Rhonda Q. Klein about using microcurrent devices in conjunction with Botox or filler.

How We Tested The Best Microcurrent Devices

To determine the best microcurrent devices available for at-home use, I looked for those that are easy to use, offer useful features and produce visible results—like lifting, firming, contouring and boosting collagen—in a short amount of time.

Prior to testing, we did comprehensive research into all the top-rated products available for personal use. We consulted Dr. Day and used her expertise and insight to help evaluate microcurrent devices. We also considered the variety of microcurrent levels, additional features, whether devices were easy to operate and whether they had FDA clearance.

consulted Dr. Day and used her expertise and insight to help evaluate microcurrent devices. We also considered the variety of microcurrent levels, additional features, whether devices were easy to operate and whether they had FDA clearance. We put together a tester panel of testers ranging in age from their mid-30s to mid-40s. They identified their skin types as either normal, combination or dry, along with specifying skin concerns such as wrinkles, texture and lack of tone.

To ensure consistency, each tester followed the recommended usage and directions for his or her microcurrent device and used the device for the maximum duration and frequency recommended during the testing period.

Each device was tested for between 12 and 21 days.

We scored each device on its battery life, ease of use and overall performance.

What To Consider When Choosing A Microcurrent Device

Microcurrent Levels

Different devices offer varying levels of low-voltage microcurrents that can dial up the intensity of the zapping sensation you feel during treatment. In general, devices have up to five levels of intensity that signify the power of any given current you’re using. If you’re newer to the process, a tool with fewer levels like the Ziip Halo or Therabody TheraFace Pro may be a good way to ease into the process.

Suggested Usage

In general, brands will recommend using their tools anywhere from three to five times per week. “Every device comes with a different recommendation, so be sure to follow the product directions,” says New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Doris Day. “Some are daily at first and then you taper down usage for maintenance.” But as we’ve noted before, microcurrent devices require consistency for the best results. “Most people are committed at first, but then like with any other exercise, they don’t see results fast enough and lose interest,” she says.

Additional Features

Some microcurrent devices offer complimentary add-ons, like conductive gels or additional attachments. For instance, the Therabody TheraFace Pro comes with a slew of them, including interchangeable percussive attachments, an LED light ring and a cleansing ring. Usually, though, you must pay for add-ons separately.

FDA Clearance

FDA clearance means a device has undergone pre-marketing testing and evaluation to ensure that it meets the same safety and efficacy standards as a similar legally marketed device. FDA approval is a different, more stringent designator that means that a device has been rigorously approved and vetted for safety and efficacy with the aid of scientific evidence, including clinical trials. (The Bio-Therapeutic BT-Sculpt is the only device on our list with FDA approval.) Not all microcurrent devices have FDA clearance, and some newer devices are still in the process, which is something to note if you’re on the fence about buying a particular device.