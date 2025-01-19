The 7 Best Body Fat Scales to Try at Home | Livestrong.com (2025)

From low-tech to high-tech, there are a variety of body fat scales to choose from. Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative

In This Article How We Chose

Best Overall

Best on a Budget

Best Splurge

Best High-Tech

Best Low-Tech

Best for Athletes

Best for Families

What to Look For

How It Works

Virtually everyone has a standard scale at home. But the number of pounds flashing on an old-school bathroom scale can't tell us how much of our body is fat as opposed to lean mass. That's where body fat scales come in.

"Body fat scales are tools to measure aspects of your body composition," says Marvin Singh, MD, precision medicine expert from the Precisione Clinic in greater San Diego. "They commonly use a method called bioelectrical impedance analysis, which basically sends a weak current through your body to determine your body composition."

Body fat scales have exploded in popularity, which means shoppers now have tons of options to choose from. But because they can all look very much alike, selecting the best scale can be confusing. So we've whittled it down to the following can't-miss picks.

The Best Body Fat Scales ‌ Best Overall: ‌ Renpho Bluetooth Body Fat Scale ($24.99, Walmart)

‌ ($24.99, Walmart) ‌ Best on a Budget: ‌ Etekcity Body Fat Monitor Scale ($19.49, Amazon)

‌ ($19.49, Amazon) ‌ Best Splurge: ‌ QardioBase2 ($149.99, Amazon)

‌ QardioBase2 ($149.99, Amazon) ‌ Best High-Tech: ‌ Withings Body+ ($99.95, Amazon)

‌ ($99.95, Amazon) ‌ Best Low-Tech: ‌ INEVIFIT Body-Analyzer Scale ($49.99, Amazon)

‌ ($49.99, Amazon) ‌ Best for Athletes: ‌ Wyze Smart Scale ($39.98, Walmart)

‌ ($39.98, Walmart) ‌Best for Families:‌ Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($29.99, Amazon)

How We Chose

We asked Dr. Singh and certified personal trainer Anel Pla to help us evaluate the options. We selected the best body fat scales below based on their insight and the following criteria:

Accuracy

Personalization

Quality materials

Ease of use

Learn more about how we select and cover products here.

1. Renpho Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Best Overall RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale This scale measures 13 different metrics and is FDA-certified.

Pros Budget-friendly

Allows multiple users

FDA-certified

Syncs with fitness apps Cons May have limited longevity

An all-around winner, Renpho's model measures 13 different metrics, is FDA-certified and allows many popular fitness apps to be synced to the monitor.

You're also able to set up multiple profiles on this comprehensive body composition analyzer, which is perfect for couples who share it.

One of the many happy reviewers noted it is really sturdy, even standing up to rough handling by a toddler. Another called it "the one thing I didn't know I needed."

‌Weight limit‌: 396 lbs.

2. Etekcity Body Fat Monitor Scale

Pros Budget-friendly

User-friendly Cons Some users dislike the app

If cost and ease of use are your top considerations, look to this brilliant, basic option by Etekcity. It measures BMI, muscle mass and body water while being straightforward to use.

It only connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth, but if that's not a deal-breaker, it's hard to go wrong here. Plus, it's available in two sizes and colors.

‌Weight limit:‌ 400 lbs.

3. QardioBase X

Best Splurge QardioBase X This scale will can store multiple users' body information.

Pros Syncs over WiFi or Bluetooth

Allows multiple users Cons Set up can be time-consuming

The features of this top-tier model measure up to its sleek, upscale look. It tracks BMI, your full body composition and, oh yes, your weight. It then sends all that data to your phone, syncing via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

It has two special modes, one for pregnancy and another for those who have implanted medical devices. It also accommodates multiple users with auto recognition.

And if you are squeamish about facing actual numbers (hey, we all are sometimes), you can set it to display emojis that convey the situation at hand.

‌Weight limit:‌ 396 lbs.

4. Withings Body+

Best High-Tech Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi Bathroom Scale This scale shares expert weight-loss advice through its app based on your information.

Pros Allows multiple users

Syncs over Wi-Fi Cons Some people have difficulties with the app See Also The 10 Best Body Composition Scales of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest

A great balance of price and performance, the Body+ tells you all you need to know to make meaningful decisions to improve the state of your body over time. It melds activity data (Bluetooth not required) from third-party apps and expert advice with your stats, so you have a complete picture of where you are, where you need to go and ideas about how to get there.

It has a large surface that's extra resistant to slipping — a bonus if you have bigger feet.

‌Weight limit:‌ 396 lbs.

5. INEVIFIT Body-Analyzer Scale

Best Low-Tech INEVIFIT Body-Analyzer Scale This body fat scale is easy to use and is similar to a regular bathroom scale.

Pros User-friendly

No apps required Cons Small buttons

Can be a bit unstable as you step on

This well-reviewed pick may not have every last bell and whistle, but it's definitely worthy of consideration if you like your tools straightforward.

It tracks 11 measurements, including visceral fat. Made of tempered glass with transparent foot electrodes, it has a familiar bathroom scale feel.

‌Weight limit:‌ 400 lbs.

6. Wyze Smart Scale

Best for Athletes Wyze Smart Scale Whether you're an athlete or just like to work out, this pick has metrics to help your training.

Pros Budget-friendly

Measures 12 essential metrics

Comes with an app

Unlimited users Cons Measurements are not always accurate, according to some reviewers

If you're looking for a lightweight scale that can measure 12 essential metrics like water weight and lean body mass, then this scale by Wyze could be a good pick. It's versatility and tracking abilities make it one of the best body fat scales for athletes.

Plus, it pairs with most fitness apps like Apple Health and Google Fit, making it great for athletes tracking their training goals.

‌Weight limit:‌ 300 lbs.

7. Eufy Smart Scale C1

Best for Families Eufy Smart Scale C1 This scale can hold data for up to 16 users. Pros Best for large groups

Easy-to-use app

Monitors 12 measurements of body composition, like weight, muscle mass, fat and BMI Cons The app can only be synced to the primary user's phone

The measurements are not always completely accurate, per some reviewers

If you have multiple members of your household looking to track their body composition, this scale by Eufy is one of your best bets. It can hold information for up to 16 users, and syncs to a mobile app so you can keep track of stats like muscle mass, body fat percentage and BMI right from your phone.

The numbers on the scale itself are easy to read and getting the scale set up is seamless, too — making it perfect for the whole family to use.

‌Weight limit:‌ 400 lbs.

What to Look for in a Body Fat Scale

As you can see, body fat scales sport an array of features. Many of those boil down to personal preference, Dr. Singh says. "What kind of power source they use, how big it is, whether it has Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capability or not... consider what features really matter to you before making your choice."

Generally speaking, though, Anel Pla certified personal trainer at Simplexity Fitness in New York City, points to these as key features:

1. Precision Sensors

The most important feature your digital body fat scale must possess is the ability to provide accurate results. This will rely heavily on the sensors.

2. Different Measurement and Date Options

Aside from body fat percentage, some body fat scales can also compute visceral fat (fat that hides in the spaces between the abdominal organs, which can create serious health issues), BMI, bone and muscle mass, water weight and metabolic age, among other measurements.

It's also nice if it enables you to track different goals on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

3. Usable on Carpet (if You Don't Have Any Hard, Flat Floors)

Many scales don't generally measure effectively when placed on carpet or uneven tile.

4. Simple Instructions

They should be easy to understand, with useful diagrams and advice on how to interpret your results.

5. Ample Profiles

There should be enough profiles (saved sets of individual information) for all household members who will regularly use the scale. A "guest" profile can be handy for visitors.

6. Tempered Glass

It stands up best to humidity, which is important if the scale will be left in a bathroom.

How Body Fat Scales Work

Body fat scales use bioelectric impedance analysis to determine your body fat, per Houston Methodist. An electrical current — which is both safe and unnoticeable — will make its way through your body. The scale measures the resistance of the electric current, which is meaningful since fat has a lower water content than muscle.

Are Body Fat Scales Accurate?

"Body fat scales provide rough estimates, since the results are influenced by external factors and variables that our bodies go through," Pla says.

That is to say, a body fat scale isn't necessarily accurate, per Cedars Sinai. In particular, they can be thrown off by your hydration levels, overestimating body fat when you're dehydrated and underestimating it if you're very hydrated, according to Houston Methodist. Don't count on your body fat scale to provide as much accuracy as the more sophisticated options that can be found at weight-management clinics.

"Nevertheless, they still come in handy in tracking your fat loss progress," Pla says.

Tips for Using a Body Fat Scale

Here, Pla offers a checklist to ensure results are as precise and useful as possible.