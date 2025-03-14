The 7 Best Curl Creams for Wavy Hair in 2025 (2025)

Jump to: What’s the Best Curl Cream for Wavy Hair?

Looking for the best curl cream for wavy hair? We’ve got you covered. We’re hair experts and have rounded up the 7 best curl creams to use on your wavy hair, why we love each, a few pros and cons, and much more.

The best curl cream for you depends mainly on what type of waves you have, how robust you want the hold to be, and what your budget is. It also depends on what kind of products you use in addition to your curl cream.

To determine what the best curl cream for you is, check out our top picks for different styles and types of hair. These best seven curl creams will help you to achieve a gorgeous head of hair in virtually no time.

Our Top 7 Picks for the Best Curl Creams for Wavy Hair:

These seven curl creams will help you to enhance the look and feel of your hair and always look your best no matter what the weather is like. Best of all, there are great options for every budget and taste.

Curls can be one of the most challenging types of hair to control. They can also look unkempt and out of control if you don’t maintain them properly. The good news is that if you take care of your beautiful curls, you’ll always look and feel your best.

One of the key reasons why you need a good curl cream is to combat frizz. Frizziness happens when it’s very humid outside. Basically, your hair cuticles absorb moisture from the air and swell, giving your curls a haphazard look.

Curl creams are the single best product to address frizziness and can help you achieve a glorious, frizz-free head of locks.Curl creams also help you to give your curls definitions. Waves and curls can often blend together and look frumpy, but a good curl cream can highlight and define each curl.

Finally, great curl creams are ultra-hydrating. The more hydrated your locks are, the healthier, shinier, and more beautiful they’ll look. Now that you understand why you need a proper curl cream for your wavy hair, let’s get into our top picks.

These curl creams will help you to get the locks of your dreams without breaking the bank or spending too long on your hair. You’ll see immediate, dramatic results in no time.

1. Best Overall: Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

Best Overall Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream, 8.5 Fl. Oz. Pros: All-in-one product

All-in-one product Good for split ends

Good for split ends Hydrating and anti-frizz properties Cons: Some may find the smell overpowering

Some may find the smell overpowering Doesn't work well in conjunction with other products

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream is our top pick for the best curl cream on the planet. It’s got it all: hydrating and anti-frizz properties, plus it smells delicious.

So if you’re looking for lovely, defined curls that you can display proudly every day, this cream is an excellent choice for you. Plus, it’s a multi-faceted solution for hair health, which means that you don’t need to combine it with any other products.

A little goes a long way. Expect to have your bottle of Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream for the long run. Plus, this product lasts all day long.

One of the things that really sets Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream apart from the rest is that it’s excellent on all types of waves and can even create curls and waves in straighter hair. It’s also reasonably lightweight and full of nourishing argan oil and keratin for shine and strength.

If you have split ends, Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream can help your locks to look their sleek best too. It’s really an all-in-one solution for the best-looking curls possible.

2. Best Frizz Control: Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream is an excellent option for natural hair, and it’s great at stopping frizz in its tracks. It’s also a perfect cream for adding tons of significant volume and making your hair shiny.

Overall, you’ll find very few downsides to this product. If you want to embrace and celebrate your curls without subjecting them to too much product, this is an excellent option for you.

It’s also a good choice for people who want to embrace their natural curl shape. However, since all curls are different, it can be challenging to determine which cream works for your particular locks.

Fortunately, Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream can work with any different curl shape, style, and pattern.

All you need to do is adjust the amount that you use, and you’re ready to go. It contains plenty of coconut oil to give you tons of shine, but it’s still light enough to let you maintain your volume.

If you live in a more humid area and are searching for a curl cream that will allow you to go outside without risking overly frizzy locks, pick up this cream. You’ll get all-day hold, shine, and volume, and your hair will never look better.

3. Best for Waves: Keracolor Text lt Up Texturizing Cream for Curly Hair

Best for Waves Keracolor Texturizing Cream for Curly Hair Pros: Great for waves

Great for waves You only need a little bit

You only need a little bit Works with air-dried or blow-dried hair Cons: Won’t give you significant curls

Won't give you significant curls It might be too light for some hairstyles

Keracolor is a legacy brand, and theirKeracolor Text It Up Texturizing Cream for Curly Hair is a shining example of why. So if you want to embrace your texture and waves without going full-on curly, pick up some of this fantastic product.

Essentially, it promotes luscious waves in several different ways by increasing hair volume and texture separating each wave out. As a result, you won’t have to worry about dull, lifeless, or limp hair.

It’s also an excellent option for beating very humid weather. Since the product is super-hydrating, your hair won’t be tempted to frizz. In addition, it offers all-day protection for your locks, even in the most humid or unpredictable weather.

Apply it to slightly damp hair, style as usual, and you’re ready to look your best. You can either blowdry your hair or let it dry naturally. It’s totally up to you, but the results will be equally as good.

4. Best for Strong Hair: Rucker Roots GTC Curly Cream

Rucker Roots GTC Curly Cream has several different things going for it, but one of the biggest ones is that it’s cost-effective. You can pick up a jar of this excellent cream for just a few dollars, and the benefits are definitely next-level.

This cream will help limp locks look and feel stronger, and it’s great for all different types of curly hair.

It’s also completely vegan and free of artificial ingredients. As with some of the best options on this list, Rucker Roots GTC Curly Cream is packed with good stuff to make your hair look great, but the secret weapon of its strength has got to be biotin.

Biotin is one of the essential building blocks of great hair, and using a cream infused with it will help your hair look amazing.

In addition to the fantastic biotin-boosting properties, this curl cream is also loaded with different types of oils that help your hair look amazingly shiny. Plus, it smells absolutely amazing and lasts for the entire day.

5. Best for All Hair Types: Amike Curl Corps Defining Cream

Best for All Hair Types Amike Curl Corps Defining Cream Pros: Great for all different types of curls

Great for all different types of curls Helps damaged hair

Helps damaged hair Fool-proof Cons: More expensive than other brands

More expensive than other brands Doesn't offer complete hold

Amike Curl Corps Defining Cream takes the cake as one of the best curl creams out there for all different types of hair. If you don’t know what kind of curls you have, or if you’re just starting to experiment with different curl creams, try this one on for size.

You will not be disappointed. Amike Curl Corps Defining Cream is completely sulfate-free, and it doesn’t have ingredients that will dry out your hair, like alcohol. You can also use it on natural, treated, or colored hair.

If you are a hair care product novice and want a fool-proof solution to the frizzy locks in your life, Amike Curl Corps Defining Cream is an excellent option. It’s also reasonably light, so your hair won’t feel crunchy or too full of product.

On the flip side, this cream is a bit on the expensive side. Although you’ll undoubtedly make an investment upfront, most people think it pays off in the long run.

6. Best for Lightweight Hold: Curls Blueberry Bliss Twist-N-Shout Cream

Best for Lightweight Hold Curls Blueberry Bliss Twist-N-Shout Cream Pros: Great for fine, wavy hair

Great for fine, wavy hair Natural product

Natural product Doesn’t leave hair crunchy or greasy Cons: Might not be ideal for all types of heavier curls

Might not be ideal for all types of heavier curls Mango scent can be a little overwhelming

Curls Blueberry Bliss Twist-N-Shout Cream is a godsend for people with fine, wavy hair. Unlike some other creams, it will not weigh down your locks, but it still provides all-day shine and protection.

As a result, your curls will look defined, luscious, and beautiful after just a few squirts of this cream. One of the best aspects of this cream is that it gives you an excellent, lightweight hold.

So your hair will never feel like it has too much product in it, and it certainly won’t be crunchy or too slick. Instead, it will look like you’ve just been blessed with beautiful, bouncy, natural curls.

Although this product has the word “blueberry” right in the name, the scent is actually a refreshing combination of tropical fruits like coconut and mango. Some people might find the smell to be a little bit overpowering, though, and it can compete with certain types of perfumes.

7. Best for Budgets: Miss Jessie’s Curly Meringue

Best for Budgets Miss Jessie’s Curly Meringue Pros: Budget-friendly

Budget-friendly Good smell

Good smell Works well with other products Cons: Doesn’t have the hold of other products

Doesn't have the hold of other products Not suitable for very thick waves

If you’re looking for a fantastic option that will not leave a dent in your bank account,Miss Jessie’s Curly Meringue is an excellent choice.

Miss Jessie’s is one of the go-to product lines for people with curly hair, and their Curly Meringue illustrates exactly why; their products work well and are budget-friendly. Several things set this product apart as one of the best on the market.

First of all, it offers you excellent hold without weighing down your hair. Secondly, it beats frizz, even on the most humid days. Finally, it’s also got a fabulous fresh scent that will not overwhelm you.

Miss Jessie’s products are cruelty-free and natural, and they work well with other serums and products, making them easy to incorporate into your hair care routine.

The best curl cream in the world won’t do too much for you if it’s not suitable for your hair type. Use this guide to determine what’s important to you.

Hydration

If you live in an arid climate, or if your hair is simply prone to drying out, you’ll want to make hydration one of the top focuses of your curl cream.

Look for one with lots of natural oils in it or something that specifically advertises that it adds moisture to your hair. You can also pair your curl cream with a hydrating spray or serum for extra protection.

Your Curl Type

All curls are different, so make sure that you take your curl type into account before selecting a curl cream.

Generally speaking, lighter products work well on fine hair, and more robust creams help define thicker curls. Understanding your curl type will help you avoid limp hair or hair with too much product.

Versatility

If you’re the sort of person who doesn’t like to use too many products, consider getting an all-in-one curl cream. These types of curl creams tend to do double or triple duty and are virtually foolproof to apply.

Hold

Finally, think about what kind of hold you want to have. To determine this, you will have to consider several things, including what kind of weather you’re dealing with, how thick your curls are, and how long you need the hold to last.

It’s possible that you might want to have several different curl creams on hand to deal with different situations. In that case, be sure to buy a few different products from our list — you’ll be glad you did.

Of course, it’s perfectly natural to have plenty of questions about what product is best for you. These frequently asked questions, and answers, should shed some light on how you can best take care of your beautiful curls:

How often should I cut my curls? Cut your curls once every month or six weeks to get rid of split ends and keep them looking their best. You might want to talk to your stylist about the schedule that’s right for you and your hair. Should I use multiple treatments with my curls? Yes, you can use leave-in conditioners and keratin treatments with your curls. Just make sure to use a product that won’t weigh down your hair. When should I wash my curls? You can wash your curls at night or in the morning, but be careful not to go to bed with wet hair. Wet hair is often far more fragile than dry hair, and you could inadvertently damage your hair by sleeping on it wrong. So instead, make sure that your hair is totally dry before hitting the hay. How can I use hot tools with my curls? You can certainly use hot tools with your curls, but you need to apply a heat-protectant spray first. If you’re blowdrying your hair, make sure that the dryer is at least four to five inches away from your head, and move it around as you dry. How else can I take care of my curls? Never brush curly, wet hair. Instead, use a wide-tooth comb to unsnarl it. You can also protect your curls by upgrading your pillowcases to silk or satin ones. Finally, use hair oil and keratin to keep your hair as healthy and strong as possible.

Since all hair is different, there is no best curl cream for wavy hair. Instead, you should take your curls and waves into account and the type of hold you need. Fortunately, there are plenty of great products on the market that you can try, and many of them are quite inexpensive.

This list is an excellent jumping-off point. It’s also an excellent way for you to get your wavy hair under control and looking incredible, and get the glorious curls that you want.

