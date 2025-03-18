The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.

Double cleansing is far from new, and though it can benefit every skin type, the idea of using an oil cleanser can still feel worrisome to newbies. I get it—if you have oily or acne-prone skin, the last thing you want is to slather your face in oil. But massaging the right oils into your skin can make a world of difference in your routine. Oil cleansers follow the basic chemistry principle of “like attracts like” to effectively break down and dissolve oils on the skin. This includes rich products like heavy creams and SPF, makeup and naturally produced sebum. Cleansing oils are a game changer for stubborn mascaras and lip stains and ideal for prepping your face for the next step in your nightly routine. The best products even include an assortment of ingredients that help tighten, moisturize and smooth fine lines. Whether you’re new to the category or are aiming to shake up your skin-care regimen, we’ve compiled a list of the best oil cleansers to try.

Cleansing Oils Worth Obsessing Over