The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (2025)

Double cleansing is far from new, and though it can benefit every skin type, the idea of using an oil cleanser can still feel worrisome to newbies. I get it—if you have oily or acne-prone skin, the last thing you want is to slather your face in oil. But massaging the right oils into your skin can make a world of difference in your routine. Oil cleansers follow the basic chemistry principle of “like attracts like” to effectively break down and dissolve oils on the skin. This includes rich products like heavy creams and SPF, makeup and naturally produced sebum. Cleansing oils are a game changer for stubborn mascaras and lip stains and ideal for prepping your face for the next step in your nightly routine. The best products even include an assortment of ingredients that help tighten, moisturize and smooth fine lines. Whether you’re new to the category or are aiming to shake up your skin-care regimen, we’ve compiled a list of the best oil cleansers to try.
Sabbatical Beauty Vacuum Cleansing Oil ($75)
This cleansing oil has a luxe look that doesn’t disappoint. It uniquely blends rice bran oil with hazelnut and castor oil to create a thick but not greasy formula that removes makeup and emollient-rich products in one fell swoop. After washing, you’re left with clean skin that feels just as supple as it looks.
Bubble Skincare First Class Oil Cleanser ($17)
This cleanser is much more luxurious than its $17 price tag lets on. A blend of rosehip, sunflower and prickly pear oil, it glides onto skin like a dream and melts makeup effortlessly. Plus, it has a milky texture when rinsed off with water and leaves your skin feeling clean and smooth.
DamDam Silk Rice Makeup-Removing Cleansing Oil ($46)
If you’ve been searching for a product that’s truly light as air, this is the cleansing oil for you. The rice-based formula has an almost weightless feel to it but still works hard to gently cleanse your skin. It’s the perfect option for removing surface oils and can easily fit into your daily routine.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser ($32)
A cult classic in the category, DHC’s iconic olive oil formula is ideal for dissolving makeup and leaving your skin deeply moisturized. The golden hue even gives it a luxe look, whether stored on your bathroom counter or in the cabinet.
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Get Unblocked Cleansing Oil ($39)
Benefit’s cleansing oil is packed with oils from powerhouse botanicals like avocado, plum, kernel, grapeseed and jojobaand stellar skin-care ingredients like ceramides. The combination creates a nourishing blend that doesn’t just break down dirt and grime but also conditions the skin as you wash it.
Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil Deep Clean ($29)
The oil blend of this cleanser includes sunflower seed oil to moisturize your skin and sativa seed oil to soothe and calm inflammation. It’s perfect for eczema and blemished skin but also works well with those prone to sensitivity.
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil Makeup Remover ($40)
Unlike some of the other products on this list, Sulwhasoo’s Gentle Cleansing Oil has a unique consistency that makes it extremely gentle on the skin. It’s not heavy and feels more like a supple gel as it’s being massaged into the skin. It removes makeup and grime, but thanks to the texture, it won’t leave you with a greasy residue.
Tata Harper Nourishing Makeup Removing Oil Cleanser ($88)
Think of this cleanser as a multivitamin for your skin. Sure, it removes makeup and rinses away impurities, but it’s also packed with vitamins and antioxidants to ward off free radicals and condition the skin. The result is a more even tone and smoother texture.
