The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (2025)

Table of Contents
Cleansing Oils Worth Obsessing Over Sabbatical Beauty Vacuum Cleansing Oil ($75) Bubble Skincare First Class Oil Cleanser ($17) DamDam Silk Rice Makeup-Removing Cleansing Oil ($46) DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser ($32) Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Get Unblocked Cleansing Oil ($39) Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil Deep Clean ($29) Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil Makeup Remover ($40) Tata Harper Nourishing Makeup Removing Oil Cleanser ($88) Related Posts It's Personal References

Home Skin Care Cleansers

A game changer for your routine.

  • Jessica Fields

We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (1)

Double cleansing is far from new, and though it can benefit every skin type, the idea of using an oil cleanser can still feel worrisome to newbies. I get it—if you have oily or acne-prone skin, the last thing you want is to slather your face in oil. But massaging the right oils into your skin can make a world of difference in your routine. Oil cleansers follow the basic chemistry principle of “like attracts like” to effectively break down and dissolve oils on the skin. This includes rich products like heavy creams and SPF, makeup and naturally produced sebum. Cleansing oils are a game changer for stubborn mascaras and lip stains and ideal for prepping your face for the next step in your nightly routine. The best products even include an assortment of ingredients that help tighten, moisturize and smooth fine lines. Whether you’re new to the category or are aiming to shake up your skin-care regimen, we’ve compiled a list of the best oil cleansers to try.

Cleansing Oils Worth Obsessing Over

1 / 8

Sabbatical Beauty Vacuum Cleansing Oil ($75)

This cleansing oil has a luxe look that doesn’t disappoint. It uniquely blends rice bran oil with hazelnut and castor oil to create a thick but not greasy formula that removes makeup and emollient-rich products in one fell swoop. After washing, you’re left with clean skin that feels just as supple as it looks.

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (2)

2 / 8

Bubble Skincare First Class Oil Cleanser ($17)

This cleanser is much more luxurious than its $17 price tag lets on. A blend of rosehip, sunflower and prickly pear oil, it glides onto skin like a dream and melts makeup effortlessly. Plus, it has a milky texture when rinsed off with water and leaves your skin feeling clean and smooth.

See Also
The Best Face Washes for People With Oily Skin, According to Derms Who’ve Tried EverythingThis Type Of Cleanser Can Provide A Deeper Clean, According To DermatologistsHow to Transition to a New Cleanser Without Irritating Your SkinCleansing Balm vs. Oil vs. Micellar Water: A Guide to Cleanser Textures

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (3)

3 / 8

DamDam Silk Rice Makeup-Removing Cleansing Oil ($46)

If you’ve been searching for a product that’s truly light as air, this is the cleansing oil for you. The rice-based formula has an almost weightless feel to it but still works hard to gently cleanse your skin. It’s the perfect option for removing surface oils and can easily fit into your daily routine.

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (4)

4 / 8

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser ($32)

A cult classic in the category, DHC’s iconic olive oil formula is ideal for dissolving makeup and leaving your skin deeply moisturized. The golden hue even gives it a luxe look, whether stored on your bathroom counter or in the cabinet.

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (5)

5 / 8

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Get Unblocked Cleansing Oil ($39)

Benefit’s cleansing oil is packed with oils from powerhouse botanicals like avocado, plum, kernel, grapeseed and jojobaand stellar skin-care ingredients like ceramides. The combination creates a nourishing blend that doesn’t just break down dirt and grime but also conditions the skin as you wash it.

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (6)

6 / 8

Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil Deep Clean ($29)

The oil blend of this cleanser includes sunflower seed oil to moisturize your skin and sativa seed oil to soothe and calm inflammation. It’s perfect for eczema and blemished skin but also works well with those prone to sensitivity.

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (7)

7 / 8

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil Makeup Remover ($40)

Unlike some of the other products on this list, Sulwhasoo’s Gentle Cleansing Oil has a unique consistency that makes it extremely gentle on the skin. It’s not heavy and feels more like a supple gel as it’s being massaged into the skin. It removes makeup and grime, but thanks to the texture, it won’t leave you with a greasy residue.

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (8)

8 / 8

Tata Harper Nourishing Makeup Removing Oil Cleanser ($88)

Think of this cleanser as a multivitamin for your skin. Sure, it removes makeup and rinses away impurities, but it’s also packed with vitamins and antioxidants to ward off free radicals and condition the skin. The result is a more even tone and smoother texture.

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (9)

Related Posts

  • Face

    Double Cleansing Duos: The Best Products for a Deep Clean

  • Hydration

    Hydration Tips for Oily Skin: Expert Advice for a Balanced Complexion

  • Cleansers

    12 Gentle Cleansers That Won't Strip Your Skin Barrier

It's Personal

At NewBeauty, we get the most trusted information from the beauty authority delivered right to your inbox

Find a Doctor

Find a NewBeauty "Top Beauty Doctor" Near you

The 8 Best Cleansing Oils For Clean and Nourished Skin (2025)

References

Top Articles
15 Celebrities Who Have Been Honest About Their Nose Jobs
26 Celebrity Nose Jobs - Before and After Plastic Surgery
Pakistani Celebrities Before and After Nose Surgery | Reviewit.pk
Latest Posts
Callus Removers That’ll Legit *Transform* Your Dry, Cracked Feet
A Podiatrist Shows us the Right Way to Remove Calluses
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 5917

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.