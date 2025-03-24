The 8 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes to Banish Blackheads (2025)

You might think your face is clean after you use your favorite face wash, but after using a facial cleansing brush, you’ll realize how much gunk and pollution really stays on your face. By now, you should 100 percent know that going to bed with foundation or concealer on is the ultimate skincare sin. Apparently, so is washing your face in the shower (a big no-no because the water is often way too hot) and not washing your hands before you wash your face because, errr, germs? Alas, that’s where facial cleansing brushes come in.

Essentially, a facial cleansing brush uses gentle exfoliation, along with vibration, to clean out hard-to-reach places and remove makeup, reduce acne breakouts, and exfoliate the skin. Be sure to read those directions to properly sanitize the device to prevent future acne from forming. According to celebrity aesthetics nurse injector and founder of Revay Aesthetics, Revay Plunkett, these brushes also increase blood circulation. “The great thing about using a facial cleansing device is that it stimulates circulation while simultaneously exfoliating the surface of the skin. Stimulating the blood and lymph flow in the face can decrease puffiness, eliminate toxins, and promote cellular regeneration. In simpler terms, this makes your skin firmer, more radiant, and smooth,” she adds.

Sensitive skin types (i.e. skin that's prone to eczema, rosacea, or psoriasis) should look for options with softer bristles and consider working brushes into their routine bi-weekly versus daily to start. It can be tempting to go hard when cleansing, but over-sloughing can leave your skin raw. Unsure if it’s the right tool for you? Chat up with your derm to get their expert opinion.

Overall, the best brushes have the same general process: Remove your makeup, apply cleanser to wet skin, and massage the brush along your face in circular motions for a minute or so. The results? Exfoliated, smooth, and clear skin. With the classic Clarisonic no longer on the market, we’ve rounded up a new batch of favorites, including the silicone-only newbies from PMD and Foreo. Ahead are seven brushes ELLE.com editors have tried and loved, plus a few other top-rated models. We picked our favorites based on how much makeup, skincare, and pollution they removed, along with scouring customer review sections to find the highest-rated versions on the market.

1. Buttah Vibe Brush Facial Cleansing Device

Best Cleansing Brush for a Deep Clean

Sure, you’ll have to head out to buy a few AA batteries, but this device will make the trip worth it. Featuring two different pulse settings, you can give yourself a gentle clean each day with its soft, anti-microbial silicone bristles. For those who wear makeup frequently, this will help you take removal up a notch for a deeper clean.

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars

An Amazon reviewer says: “The brush is gentle and takes off all makeup. In addition, it helps slough off dead skin. I look years younger!”

Key specs:

Brush material: Silicone

Skin Types: All

Why we love it:

The silicone bristles are soft on the skin, which is perfect for everyday use.

It’s designed with sonic pulsation technology that delivers up to 10,000 pulses per minute to help work the cleanser into clogged pores.

It’s water-resistant, so it can be used in the shower.



2. Raedia Facial Cleansing Brush

Best Multipurpose Cleansing Brush

This is the YouTube beauty gurus’ favorite brush. For starters, it’s super affordable for what you get in the box: the device, four different brush heads, and a compact case that’s great for traveling. You can buy it at full price or shave a few dollars off by subscribing to receive new brush heads every three months for just $20.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars

An Amazon reviewer says: “I could not recommend this product more. My teenage daughter has been having tons of breakouts (forehead and chin area). She’s tried all the non-prescription products and asked if she could buy this with her graduation money. I reluctantly said yes because I didn’t think it would work. Well, four days later and her skin is clear! I’m floored! Her skin looks amazing.”

Key specs:

Brush material: Fiber, silicone

Skin Types: All

Why we love it:

The brush has two spin speeds to tailor to different skin types, especially sensitive skin.

You can choose between three facial brushes and one body brush to slough away dead skin in places your washcloth can’t reach.

It features a nonslip handle so you can better control the device.

3. EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush

Best Cleansing Brush for Travel

If you don’t want a bulky device sitting on your sink, this cleansing brush is chic, fits easily into your palm, and won’t take up any unnecessary counter space. On one side of the tool, there are silicone nodes for cleansing and on the backside, there are small ridges that double as a facial massaging tool. Essentially, it’s a tw0-in-one device for the most cleansed, lifted appearance you could ask for.

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars

An Amazon reviewer says: “Love this little machine. Settings one and two work around my eyes, then five is solid around the rest of my face. I take a few minutes to use it for facial cleansing as well as massaging for drainage. I have gotten compliments on how smooth my skin looks—someone even thought I was wearing foundation. Especially at the price, this has been a great add to my routine.”

Key specs:

Brush material: Silicone

Skin Types: Normal

Why we love it:

After fully charging, this device can be used 200 (!) times before it needs to be plugged in again.

The entire device is watertight, so you can use it in the shower without worrying about damaging it.

Designed to be extra gentle, this tool won’t cause abrasions or sensitivity to the skin.

4. PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Most Versatile Cleansing Brush

Beyond simply cleansing, this tech-first cleansing device boasts over 7,000 vibrations per minute thanks to its SonicGlow™ technology. Look forward to skin that’s not only clean, but firmed, toned, and more youthful. Unlike other brushes where you have to swap out the head, the device is made entirely with ultra-hygienic silicone, meaning PMD Clean is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and waterproof. The brush is also pretty foolproof to clean. Simply rinse with warm water and gently rub in a cleanser (or soap), then pat dry. Consistent users claim their skin has never looked or felt better.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars

An Amazon reviewer says: “I absolutely love my PMD! I had seen my friend’s skin changing over time and finally asked what she was doing. She is a makeup artist, so I assumed she’d found new makeup products, but instead, she had consistently been using her PMD. I got results immediately, and now a couple of months later, I can’t live without this device. At 55 years of age, people usually guess me to be about 38 or 40. The glow stays all day, and it’s not the makeup. My skin is smooth and very much alive.”

Key specs:



Brush material: Silicone

Skin Types: All

Why we love it:

There are four customizable modes in total. Hint: Up the ante on your serum application by using mode 3 or 4 for massaging.

Apply cleanser directly onto the bristles, whereas serums and moisturizers should be applied directly to the back.

To avoid damaging or bending the silicone bristles, use the included stand.

5. Shiseido Cleansing Massage Brush

Easy to Use

The cult-favorite Japanese skincare brand’s luxurious cleansing brush is the perfect hybrid of silky-soft, finely tapered bristles and silicone cushions made to gently massage the skin. With an ergonomic, curved handle, users can grip it without it slipping, and breeze over natural facial contours. It also allows for a gentle facial massage (great for microcirculation) and overall skin vitality and radiance. However, due to the softness of the bristles, this brush isn’t as effective at exfoliating.

Nordstrom rating: 4.4/5 stars

A Nordstrom reviewer says: “It offers the perfect blend of soft bristles and firm massaging benefits in one tool. I recommend everyone own one of these.”

Key specs:

Brush material: Nylon with silicone cushions

Skin Types: All

Why we love it:

Cap included to protect the brush’s bristles. One reviewer said with proper care, her brush lasted nearly 10 years.

The bristles were developed to maximize foam so you don't need to load up the cleanser

6. Foreo Luna Cleansing Brush

User Friendly

The incredible silicone material is what sets this cleansing brush apart. It’s non-abrasive, gentle, and easy to clean. Plus, it lasts for months after a full charge, so you don’t have to worry about it dying if you travel often. Foreo delivers around 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute through the silicone touch points. The T-sonic technology is designed to penetrate deep into the layers of your skin for a strong cleansing. The Luna comes in four colors and looks great on any top #shelfie. Keep in mind that it doesn’t have a timer, so set your own alarm for about one minute.



Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars

An Amazon reviewer says: “I have combination skin, with a rosy/oily T-zone and dry cheeks. I have been using this twice a day for not even a week, and my skin feels as soft as after a facial. Blemishes are gone and my skin is literally glowing. My pores even look smaller.”

Key specs:

Brush material: Silicone

Skin Types: Available in three versions for combination, normal, and sensitive skin

Why we love it:

The product is small and sits upright, so it makes storage easy.

Skip using clay-based, silicone-based, grainy cleansers, exfoliators , or scrubs with this tool. The silicone nubs offer enough sloughing on their own. Instead, go with a gel-based cleanser to get the job done.

7. Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush



Best Budget Buy

A product that delivers bang for your buck, the Olay brush provides a deep clean and exfoliation that’s perfect for all skin types. Amazon readers compare the brush to the classic Clarisonic and see similar results after continual use. The Olay version is quite small and only comes with two settings: daily deep cleansing or gentle exfoliation. While it’s less expensive, it’s a good entry-level device for folks looking to try a cleansing brush. Instead of sonic vibrations, the brush uses a two-speed rotating system to cleanse the skin. However, you’ll have to invest in brush replacements over time.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars

An Amazon reviewer says: “It functions just fine and has a gentle brush on it—no different from the expensive ones I’ve purchased in the past. Highly recommend this product.”

Key specs:

Brush material: Plastic

Skin Types: All

Why we love it:

Portable and easy for travel

Replacement brushes cost $10.

8. GESKE SmartAppGuided™ Sonic Thermo Facial Brush

Best Multi-Use

German beauty tools brand Geske produces hi-tech devices at a bargain, and this exfoliating cleansing brush is no different. The product doubles as a massager as well, and its true highlight is its thermal abilities—the aluminum area heats up to help open your pores, making it easier to get all the gunk out for squeaky clean skin. The skin care products you follow up with will absorb better as well so that you get the most out of the formulas.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars

An Amazon reviewer says: “I love how deep it cleans, and it’s also super relaxing. I feel like my face has been much smoother, with more even skin tone, and less puffy since I started incorporating it into my routine. It also charges easily. I lie it on a towel to try and then apply the magnetic charger to the product.”

Key specs:

Brush material: Silicone

Skin Types: All

Why we love it:

18 modes

Heats up to open pores.

Meet the Expert

Revay Plunkett is a celebrity aesthetics nurse injector and founder of Revay Aesthetics.

FAQs

Can you use a cleansing brush every day?

“Too much of anything is never a good thing,” Plunkett says. However, you should always use a cleansing brush in moderation, especially depending on your skin type. “I suggest using a cleansing brush as part of your nighttime routine to remove the day’s makeup, oil, and debris. Depending on your brush, make sure to clean and change the head of your device regularly to make sure it stays clear of bacteria, or else it could cause breakouts,” Plunkett explains.

Do dermatologists/skin experts recommend facial cleansing brushes?

“Definitely. But it’s important to find one that works with your skin type,” Plunkett says. For those with sensitive skin, Plunkett suggests using a gentle brush to avoid irritation or any damage to the skin’s barrier.” Exfoliating regularly is an important part of cell turnover and if it makes your skincare routine more fun and relaxing, why not? At Revay Aesthetics, we love the Supracor Face Mitt because it is naturally antifungal, antibacterial, and allergen-free.”

Why trust ELLE Beauty?

As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. For this piece, Tatjana Freund tested a few top-rated facial cleansing brushes and pored over reviews for dozens of others, evaluating each on their features and customer feedback.