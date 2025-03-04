The 8 Best Microcurrent Devices to Buy in 2025, Tested and Ranked by PureWow Editors (2025)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here. You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Read the original article on Purewow.



While red light therapy might be the most popular beauty tech tool of the moment, you can’t deny microcurrent devices are a very close second. These at-home tools claim to sculpt, lift and define your skin. And if you’re a beauty snob like me, you’ve probably heard a few brands floating around the internet (like NuFace and Solawave). I—along with other curious editors—wanted to see what all the hype was about and decided to try out a few buzzy gadgets. Plus, I chatted with a sculpting facialist to learn more about microcurrent devices and if we should *actually* include them in our routines.

How Does a Microcurrent Device Work?

“A microcurrent device uses a low-level electrical current that stimulates the skin and underlying tissues. The tiny electrical pulses communicate with the skin at a cellular level with the intent to stimulate collagen and elastin production,” explains Temple. “These pulses help tighten and tone the skin, encourage circulation, improve lymphatic flow and reduce puffiness. It’s commonly used for reducing wrinkles, facial toning and improving the overall skin appearance. It’s often referred to as a ‘non-invasive facelift’ because of how effective it is in contouring the jawline, cheekbones and overall firming the face.”

The Best Microcurrent Devices at a Glance

Meet the Expert

Nichelle Temple is a facialist and founder of Inderma Studio in New York. She has more than ten years of experience and graduated from the Aveda Institute. She specializes in microcurrent facials, HydraFacial technology and gentle chemical peels.

How I Chose the Best Microcurrent Devices

Over the course of three months, I rounded up seven editors (including myself) and sent them one tool to test out. I then vetted these eight devices based on customer reviews, viral hits on social media and editor/expert-recommendations. From there, each tester was tasked with evaluating their tool based on a criteria that includes functionality (settings/levels), aesthetics (size/weight), comfortability (how it felt on the skin) and overall effectiveness (did it do the job?). I spent hours stifling through all of their responses and compiled the best microcurrent devices of 2025.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

NuFace/Chelsea Candelario

I’m a beauty editor and I had never used at-home microcurrent devices. Whew, there I said it. Sure, I’ve dabbled in professional treatments, but if I was going to try one in the comfort of my home for the first time, it was going to be the best of the best. As someone who's been covering beauty for years, NuFace has been at the center of discussions around buzzy gadgets. After reading through countless reviews and two editor reviews (about the mini and OG), I had to get my hands on one, too.

Bless the TikTok videos and the app for making it easy for a beginner like me. Once I learned about all the modes and settings, I went on applying the hydrating aqua gel first, which is crucial to getting a smooth application and ensuring the tool goes deep into the muscles. It was very hydrating and a great addition to the experience. Soon I was gliding the device across my cheeks and jawline to get a sculpted look. It was very comfortable on the skin and I only felt a slight tingle—which meant I didn’t apply enough of the gel—but nothing too irritating or painful.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a newbie, I appreciate the little beeps that signal it’s time to move to another area. I would say it’s a bit bulky, but the two large metal balls feel comfortable on my skin. Both intensities were fine and I dabbled through each setting to sculpt or tone. I relied on the tool on a daily basis to really work on uplifting my skin and I noticed a difference after a couple of weeks.

$395 At nuface

$395 at sephora

See Also Choose the Best Conductive Gel for your Microcurrent Device

Therabody/Delia Curtis

Assistant Editor Delia Curtis relied on this tool daily to combat their skin woes, including smoothing forehead wrinkles and minimizing their pores. When it came to the set up process, it was super easy to figure out by watching some visual tutorials. “It comes pre-charged and has many different magnetic and interlocking heads that pop on and off. There are only three buttons on the device and multiple heads to use, but with some guidance through Therabody YouTube videos, I was able to learn how to use the device quickly and efficiently,” says Curtis.

Advertisement Advertisement

During testing, Curtis found you need to apply enough conductive gel on your skin to avoid any tingles, but overall it was a comfortable experience. “It only gets a tiny bit zappy if you don't use enough conductive gel. You need to be given a bigger tube of gel if you're going to use the device long-term, though I have heard of people buying conductive gel (or aloe) in bulk to use if you run out. I did notice that my skin got a bit red after each use from the rubbing motion, but it quickly settled down after 15 to 20 minutes,” they explain.

Despite that small con, the tool gets high marks from Curtis, as they appreciate the multiple attachments and functions to sculpt their face. “The device has many functions, but I really enjoyed using the microcurrent feature on it. When using the device, I do feel like it instantly gives my face a little lift and firmness. I do think I look more alert and fresh since using the tool. I think the instant lift is fast acting, but over time, I do feel like my skin is starting to feel firmer than before in general,” they tell me.

$399 At dermstore

$498 at qvc

ZIIP Halo/Dana Dickey

Advertisement Advertisement

If you’re going to splurge on a microcurrent device, ZIIP Halo is a great option, according to Senior Editor Dana Dickey. She uses the device five days a week and shared in a personal review, “At least once a week, I'd treat myself to a longer 12-minute treatment, which required slightly more involved instructions for where to swipe the device and for how long. Fortunately, all of the 13 treatments offered through the app are fairly simple to follow since they come with video tutorials led by facialist and founder Melanie Simon.”

In order to tackle her dark under-eye circles and forehead wrinkles, she continuously swiped the tool across her skin and found it to be very comfortable. “I loved the sensation of feeling a little jolt run through my skin as I swiped and stroked the ZIIP across my face, while listening to Melanie Simon’s soothing video narration. The process made me feel relaxed, and the humming was actually calming. After just a few strokes, I was mesmerized by how the whole right side of my face was perceptibly lifted and more rested-looking.”

And if you’re still hesitant about the cost, Dickey believes it offers long-term effects. “I'd say it's a bargain for people who take good care of their skin. Also, it makes a great gift for beauty enthusiasts, since the face-sculpting results are satisfying and it adds a little moment of zen to your day, with the calm voice of the brand’s founder coaching you from the app,” she says.

$399 at ziip

Advertisement Advertisement

$399 At goop

Advertisement Advertisement

Solawave/Natalie LaBarbera

This tool is beloved by PureWow readers and editors alike, so Assistant Commerce Editor Natalie LaBarbera was pumped to put it to the test. She used it three times a week, focusing on her dark spots and forehead wrinkles. According to LaBarbera, it was super easy to set up: “Basically, just make sure it's charged, turn it on and then you're good to go! It was comfortable [on my skin], especially after it warms up after a few seconds of use.”

In terms of the results, the claims are somewhat true. “I definitely notice a lift in my face when I use it consistently. As for dark spots, I haven't seen too much of a change yet but I'm hopeful that with longer use I might start to see more improvement. Overall, I'd definitely recommend the device, especially if you're new to red light therapy and microcurrent devices since this one is so easy to use and you don't need any special serums or anything. The only downside really was that you do have to be super consistent with it and I wish it had a standard USB-C charger to make it easier for traveling!”

$169 ; $110 At solawave

Advertisement Advertisement

$169 ; $118 at ulta

Amazon/Marissa Wu

SEO Editor Marissa Wu deals with cyclical breakouts along her T-zone, dark spots, redness and dry skin, so she relied on this device twice a week to help solve her skin woes. For a first timer like Wu, the app was a helpful guide to getting started with the tool. “The setup was pretty easy! It pairs with an app which comes with tons of tutorials and resources that are centralized, so it's nice not to have to paw through the manual/website for everything. Also, there are some modes on the device that you can't use too often, so in the app there's a calendar where you can schedule treatments and ensure you're staying within the safe usage limit. That was super handy because I can never keep track of everything!” she explains.

She continues, “Also, a robot voice will announce the mode you're in and tell you how much time has elapsed, which was great. I've been testing a similar device for radio frequency and everything is communicated by vibrations—but I have no idea how much time has passed or what I was supposed to be doing! So even though the announcements are loud, I'm never guessing.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The comfortability gets high praises from Wu, who says it didn’t cause any more redness or reactions, though some modes (like the ‘air shot mode’) can be a bit prickly. However, Wu saw the most changes in her dry skin. She shares, “At this point in my life, the device helped with pumping moisture into my skin. You may notice in my ‘before’ photo that my skin can be a little flakey in some areas, no matter how much moisturizer I put on. I noticed that with the Age R, I was using TONS of moisture (I used the Elta MD Skin Recovery Essence Toner)—way more than I would have absorbed patting it onto my face with my hands.”

She continues, “After the treatments, my skin always felt (and looked) more hydrated, and I believe that in conversation around wrinkles and fine lines, etc., moisture is a big part of the equation. I think that for firming, I do feel a difference right after a treatment, but it’s a temporary fix and not permanent, so you need to do it consistently over a long period of time if you want results. You can't expect to use something like this for a few days or even a few weeks—I'd say give it a minimum of eight weeks. But I did notice that it helped with scarring I had, and keeping my t-zone more clear of breakouts.”

$228 ; $202 At amazon

Amazon/Candace Davison

Advertisement Advertisement

VP of Editorial Content Candace Davison used this tool once to twice a week and found the device intimidating at first. "I delayed using it for a few days because I'd start to open it, feel overwhelmed by all the cables and pamphlets and close it up, swearing I'd make time for it later. But, once I finally unboxed it and watched a short video on how to use it, I realized it's incredibly easy to use (just charge it, plug in the cables and follow the diagrams to massage your face). The video definitely helps," she shares.

During her experience, Davison found the device to be comfortable and versatile—whether you put the applicators directly on your skin or opt for the patches. "I have very fair skin, and as I've gotten older, I've noticed more dark spots and discoloration, and of course, wrinkles, particularly on my forehead. It glided over my skin and wasn't really noticeable," she says. "I also tried the hands-free patches, which stick to your forehead, around your eyes or mouth, and work on a targeted area. That tingled a little, but it seemed more effective for reducing wrinkles, my face wasn't as red afterward and I could watch a show or read during the process."

Overall, she noticed a little lift after her second use and saw a small difference throughout the months of testing. “It seemed to have an immediate effect that faded after a few days. I think with more regular use I'd see better results, but overall—particularly in the center of my forehead—my skin looked smoother and more radiant. What it lacks in aesthetics, makes up for in value and results. This isn't Botox; results are fairly subtle, but the overall process is soothing (like a massage for your face) and the glow afterward made it worth it to me,” she shares.

$240 At amazon

Ulta/Abby Hepworth

Fashion Editor Abby Hepworth used this compact device three times a week to keep acne and redness at bay. While she’s not fond of having an app, she found it can be a helpful guide for beginners. “I didn't find the app to be all that intuitive to use, but once you actually get to the guided sessions (they're also customizable, which is very cool) and start using the Foreo Bear on your face, it’s easier to use,” she shares.

The tool comes with multiple settings, which works well for all skin types. Though Hepworth points out, “I have a decently high pain threshold and I don't have super sensitive skin, but the first time I used the tool it actively hurt (and, yes, I used ample serum). I ended up having to turn the power setting to the lowest level and even then I could still feel a tingling sensation, but at least it wasn't painful. I will say, I never noticed my skin feeling irritated or damaged by the Foreo Bear—sure it was a little red, but that's because I'd just spent three to five minutes rubbing it all over.”

Over a few months, Hepworth is starting to see some changes. “My forehead in particular is looking tighter. I suspect if I increase my use to four or five days a week I’d see more of a difference, but it’s been a pretty slow process,” she says. “Consistency is key for any microcurrent device, and I think I've come to learn that I just don't have the patience for that. I'd recommend the Foreo Bear to visual learners who love an accompanying app. The coordinating serum also felt really nice on my skin and didn't cause me to break out, which is a major bonus. Overall, I'd only suggest investing if you're really going to commit to using the tool every day, or close to it.”

$329 At ulta

$329 ; $199 at amazon

Amazon/Phil Mutz

VP of News & Entertainment Phil Mutz says he has fairly good skin, despite the occasional redness and wrinkles, so he was curious to try out this celeb-loved device. However, if you’re a beginner like Mutz, it might be a bit complicated to figure out—but luckily the tool comes with a visual tutorial. “As someone who has never used a microcurrent device before, I found the whole process quite complicated. I had to watch the instructional video (which I'm super glad I had access to) several times. But the set up and charging process was quite easy,” he tells me.

While the device was comfortable and glided easily on his skin, he found there was a tingling sensation afterwards. However, he noticed a slight improvement with his skin, using it once a week. “There was some minor improvement in terms of the tightness of my skin and it occurred pretty quickly. I wouldn't call it a ‘night and day’ kind of transformation, but definitely subtle effects,” he says. “I personally don't think a microcurrent device is for me. I didn't enjoy the feeling afterwards. That said, for people who don't mind the experience, it did seem to produce positive effects. I guess it's just personal preference!”

$392 ; $352 At amazon

What to Consider When Shopping for a Microcurrent Device

The Bottom Line: What's the Best Overall Microcurrent Device?



While testing, I found the NuFace Trinity+ to be the best overall microcurrent device, with Therabody TheraFace Pro trailing closely behind. The tool is great for beginners and pros alike, as the app and countless videos help make the most of the device. The accompanied gel helps to glide the tool seamlessly across my skin, and if consistent, it can help define the jawline and sculpt the cheeks.

I Tried the $350 Amiro R3 Turbo Facial Toning Device to Find Out If It’s Really Like a ‘Non-Surgical Facelift’

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.