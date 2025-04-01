The 8 best vegan makeup and skincare brands (2025)

It’s safe to say plant-based living is having its moment and businesses have taken note. A report by Fortune Business Insights stated, “The global vegan cosmetics market was valued at USD $19.21 billion in 2024 and projected to be worth USD $32.56 billion by 2032.” Yep, vegan beauty is big business.

If you’re interested in cruelty-free makeup and skincare products, you’ll be pleased to know that vegan-friendly, cruelty-free skincare is more accessible than ever. And, to save you the headache of doing your own research (some brands don’t make this their unique selling point) we’ve done the legwork and rounded up the best vegan and cruelty-free skincare brands. These brands are 100% free from animal-derived ingredients and never tested on animals.

The benefits of vegan makeup and skincare

Here are three benefits of going vegan with your skincare and makeup brands:

It’s cruelty-free: Vegan naturally means cruelty-free, as vegan skincare or makeup products do not contain animal-derived ingredients. This means that no animals are harmed during the production process.

It’s better for the environment: Vegan skincare usually avoids resource-heavy animal byproducts, which reduces deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and water waste. It also eliminates the environmental toll of factory farming by favoring plant-based, biodegradable ingredients that require less processing and energy. Keep in mind that many vegan brands prioritize sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging, usually (but not always) making them a greener choice overall.

It’s better for your health: Vegan products are often better than non-vegan products as they are made with naturally enhanced ingredients as opposed to synthetic chemicals. Switching to vegan skincare means cutting down on artificial ingredients and instead using common vegan ingredients like vitamins A, C and E, ectoin and omega fats, coconut, and rosehip oils to name a few.

The 8 best vegan makeup and skincare brands

In our opinion, these are the best vegan makeup brands which all have an equally vegan and cruelty-free skincare line.

1. r.e.m. beauty

Designed for anybody and everybody Ariana Grande’s vegan cosmetic brand r.e.m. beauty is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. The best-selling glossy balms contain natural ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and super-fruit antioxidants. The brand also offers a skincare line that focuses on using naturally derived ingredients that have serious skin health benefits.

2. E.l.f

E.l.f offers professional-grade quality and 100% cruelty-free and vegan makeup that is affordable and found at most drugstores in the US and Canada. The brand's goal is to make clean beauty accessible for all and its broad assortment of makeup and skincare products are also paraben-free!

3. Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner’s vegan cosmetic brand, Kylie Cosmetics, combines aesthetics that only Kylie could create with cruelty-free principles. The vegan cosmetic brand offers high-quality products free from animal-derived ingredients or testing. Their standout ‘Lip Kits’ feature liquid lipstick and lip liner duo feature highly pigmented, 8+ hour wear formulas derived from only clean and vegan ingredients.

4. Tower 28 Beauty

Founded in 2017 in California, Tower 28 Beauty prides itself on offering clean makeup and skincare designed for sensitive skin. Their claim to fame is the SOS Daily Rescue with Hypochlorous Acid. A product naturally produced by the body's immune system, that helps defend your skin from harmful bacteria, reduce redness, and soothe irritation.

Bonus: All of their plastic product packaging is made from at least 50% recycled plastic which helps divert waste from landfills and reduce the end-user responsibility associated with recyclable or compostable materials.

5. Merit

Social media-famous Merit is known for making makeup you can live in. Their line of 100% vegan and clean products is designed to glide on smoothly, helping customers build a minimalist, natural-looking makeup routine.

6. Summer Fridays

Born in Southern California, Summer Fridays was created by two beauty-obsessed friends who wanted skincare and makeup that worked hard—without the extra fuss. Their first product, the Jet Lag Mask became an instant cult favorite, setting the tone for a brand that’s all about effortless, glowing skin. Now their collection of makeup and skincare products is 100% vegan and packed with clean ingredients.

7. Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free meaning they don’t test on animals, they are Leaping Bunny Certified and they use no animal-derived ingredients including fats, oils, or musks. In addition to looking chic, their products are high-quality, packed with eco-friendly ingredients and free from parabens.

8. Versed

Versed makes a line of vegan, dermatologist-tested skincare and makeup essentials designed for skin you feel good in. Their focus is on creating high-quality products using only caring ingredients—meaning they’re free from parabens, silicones, sulfates, and 1,350+ other ingredients with questionable data.

