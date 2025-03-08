The 9 Best Acrylic Nail Powders For Salon-Quality Nails (2025)

While you scroll through the Instagram reels, you surely often wonder where the bloggers get their nails from and then want to run to a nail salon. But, we would say don’t burn your pockets at the beauty salon; instead, grab some of the best acrylic nail powders. It won’t cost you a fortune; you can play around with it in the comfort of your home and still get similar-looking salon-like professional and exceptional results.

You don’t have to be a beauty expert to use acrylic nail powders. They are easy to use and do not require a salon visit to get professional-looking nails. With acrylic nail powders, you can get fancy-looking, artsy, DIY nails in just a few minutes. We have listed the 9 best acrylic nail powders for you to get those perfect acrylic nails at home that look beautiful and last long. We have selected them after going through their formulations and several reviews online. Have a look!

The 9 Best Acrylic Nail Powders In 2025

Do you have a special occasion coming up but no time to visit the beauty salon to get your nails done? Well, you don’t really need to do that because you can do it all by yourself. This pro collection of dripping, odorless acrylic powder gives you glittery nails in a matter of minutes. Apply these glitter ingredients on fake nails or your natural ones, they will look elegant nonetheless. Once applied, these colored acrylic powders stay for at least 3-6 weeks without harming the nail bed. So, walk into that party with style and confidence and flaunt your fashion-forward nails.

Item Weight: 1 OuncesColor: Clear

Pros Non-toxic and odor-free

Water-resistant

Resistant to chipping and cracking Cons It may take some time to dry.

My Personal Experience "This clear acrylic powder gives my nails a polished look. The formula is breathable, and it never irritates my cuticles. It is also free of a strong odor and is easy on my senses. It protects my nails from breaking or chipping."

Why We Think It's Worth Buying With over 7,308 Amazon acclaimed reviews, this product is sure to find a place in everyone’s shopping bag.

If you are new to the concept of acrylic powder for nail art, then this one is perfect to get you started. You can achieve clean and salon-quality nails with just a few strokes. It helps you cover any natural nail imperfections and offers a matte finish look. This soft pink acrylic nail powder with hints of glitter is an ideal color for pretty, floral designs. A personal blogger tried the powder on her nails. She says, “This is one of my favorites. I really like this color. It is smooth on the brush and goes on nicely on the nails. It is very easy to work with (i).” Reviewers online also love that it comes in different sizes, which makes them keep coming back to it. This salon-grade acrylic powder provides exceptional results every time you need to style your nails. Use it with Mia Secret Monomer for ease of use.

Item Weight: 2 OuncesColor: Cover Pink

Pros Very affordable

Offers a smooth finish

Strong adhesion

It can last for over two weeks. Cons They may be prone to chipping.

My Personal Experience "This acrylic nail powder applies smoothly to my nails. It has a subtle pink hue, which looks good. The powder stays in place and does not get discolored. I like how it meshes well with my other nail products without smudging. However, it takes time to dry on nails."

Pro Tip While applying the acrylic powder, keep the apex – the center of the extended nail bed – thicker, as it is the stress area of the long nail.

Why We Think It's Worth Buying More than 3,954 rave reviews on Amazon prove why we are so in awe of this product.

3. Best Opaque Coverage: Young Nails Acrylic Cover Powder – Pink

Young Nails presents you with high-quality acrylic powder that creates a strong base for nail styling. This self-leveling acrylic powder is created with particle blend technology that offers a smooth texture and superior adhesion. When teamed up with nail liquid, it creates dazzling and strong nails every time! Sculpting nails has never been this easy, thanks to this expertly crafted long-lasting acrylic powder.

Color: Pink | Product Dimensions: 3.81 x 3.81 x 6.99 inches | Weight: 1.59 Ounces

Pros Opaque coverage

Excellent adhesion

Self-leveling, medium viscosity formula

Available in 19 different styles and 4 different sizes Cons The drying might take a few extra minutes.

My Personal Experience "This nail powder applies evenly on my nails and adheres well. It gives my nails a flawless texture. I like that it does not create unflattering air bubbles. It takes time to set, but the results are beyond my expectations. My nails look polished and healthy after using this powder."

Pro Tip Use a nail form with acrylic powder to elongate your nail without using an extension. This gives the inner side of the nails a glass effect.

Let your nails do all the talking! Create stunning nails in just a few minutes. This quick-drying acrylic powder is combined with an advanced formula using pigments, peroxides, and high-tech polymers along with controlled particle sizes to offer impeccable results. Reviewers love that it is made of a minimum number of advanced ingredients and delivers an impressive color pay-off. It has strong adhesive properties and extra-fine acrylic powder. The dipping acrylic powder is very easy to use, provides great volume, and lasts for a very long time.

Color: Clear | Product Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 2 Ounces

Pros Inexpensive

Scratch-resistant

It does not allow the nails to crystallize. Cons Might need extra filing to achieve the desired results.

My Personal Experience "This acrylic nail powder stands out for its high quality. It sets on my nails within seconds and stays put for days. It creates a smooth layer on my nails, making it easier for me to apply glittery polishes easily. I like that it prevents my nails from breaking. The jar contains a large quantity of product which will last you months."

5. Best Non-Toxic: Morovan Acrylic Powder

Are you tired of keeping your nails under a UV or LED light to cure the paint? With the Morovan Acrylic Powder, you can achieve clear and flawless acrylic nails in no time. It consists of small powder particles that absorb the polymer faster and provide superior nail adhesion. In addition, this smooth-application acrylic powder is easy to spread on the nails. It strengthens the nail base and offers a smooth-leveling finish to the nails. It also prevents nails from chipping and is long-lasting. The crack-resistant acrylic powder is formulated with high-quality ingredients, free of toxins. The formula is compatible with the liquid acrylic polymer and is ideal for nail extension and carving. This professional acrylic powder is suitable for all seasons and specially optimized for winter.

Package Dimensions ‏: ‎3.07 x 2.95 x 2.6 inches| Weight : 4 Ounces

Pros Suitable for nail extension and nail carving

Suitable for all seasons

Does not require UV/LED curing Cons Takes a long time to dry

My Personal Experience "Morovan acrylic nail powder is magic in a tub. It adheres smoothly with my nails and lasts for many days. It never bubbles or discolors my nails, which is why I find it a valuable investment. My nails look clear and feel strengthened after applying it. It is chip-resistant as well."

Quick Tip Apply vaseline on the skin surrounding the nails before the acrylic application and removal process. This will protect the area from messy stains and dryness.

6. Best For Beginners: Karlash New York Crystal Clear Acrylic Powder – Clear

Made by experts for your professional nail treatments, this beginner-friendly acrylic powder formula features bubble-free polymers that offer incredible accuracy. You don’t have to worry about spending too much time; the expertly crafted acrylic powder has a self-leveling finish making the process easy for you. The strong adhesion acrylic powder provides shine without ever using a nail primer. When it is used along with a liquid monomer, it gives you a “crystal clear” clarity.

Item Weight: 2 OuncesColor: Clear

Pros It is an ideal option for beginners.

It prevents yellowing or dulling.

My Personal Experience "This nail product provides my nails with a self-leveling finish. It does not develop bubbles on my nails’ surfaces. I like that it is compatible with my liquid acrylic products. It adheres well to my nails and stays on for days without fading. It dries clear, which looks stunning."

Quick Tip Apply the acrylic powder at a hairline gap from the cuticle. This prevents the lifting of the polish due to skin oils.

7. Best For Every Nail Type: Modelones Acrylic Powder Professional Nail – Clear

Create Instagram-worthy nail art with the Modelones Acrylic Powder! This clear, easy-to-use acrylic powder can be used as a nail base coat or on an overlay for the limitless nail art ideas you have in mind using an acrylic nail kit. It has a smooth and long-lasting formula that is designed to suit all kinds of skin tones and nails, like gel nails, shellac nails, polygel nails, acrygel nails, dip powder nails, press-on nails, and reusable nails. It brings out the real color when mixed with the acrylic liquidand delivers exceptional results. Considered one of the top brands by professional nail experts for their clients.

Item Weight: 4.23 OuncesColor: A1-Clear

Pros Chip-resistant

It stays for 2-3 weeks without nail lamp curing.

It helps you keep your fingers healthy as it does not require any artificial nail lamps for drying. Cons The powder may be gritty.

My Personal Experience "Modelones acrylic powder creates a protective layer on my nails. I like that it is compatible with varied liquid acrylic products and my other nail products. The powder lasts for up to 28 days without fading or smearing. It never irritates the skin around my nails or itches my cuticles."

Why We Think It's Worth Buying This product has made it to our top favorite list with more than 3,770 rave reviews on Amazon.

8. Best For 3D Nail Art: Glam and Glits Nail Design Naked Color Acrylic Collection – Pink

In your free time, get experimenting with fast-setting acrylic powder from Glam and Glits. Unique designs or 3D nail art, this gorgeous fuchsia pink is sure to make your nails feel like a bouquet of your most favorite flowers. It is very easy to use and you’re sure to have exquisite-looking nails by the time you are done. It is the best vibrant acrylic powder brand.

Product Dimensions: 1.77 x 1.77 x 1.77 inches | Weight: 0.99 Ounces

Pros Perfect for full-coverage

High-pigmented neon color

It has a smooth texture. Cons The color might change slightly after application

My Personal Experience "I find it easy to work with this acrylic powder. The bright fuschia pink makes my nails look vibrant and glossy. It sets well and lends my nails a smooth finish. It does not have a strong odor, which I like."

9. Best For Professionals: Saviland Acrylic Powder

The Saviland Acrylic Powder is a non-toxic, non-yellowing acrylic powder that offers flawless consistency to your acrylic paints. It provides superior nail adhesion and delivers color clarity to acrylic paints. It works as a self-leveling polymer that requires very minimal filing. Suitable for both nail art beginners and professionals, this powder is also ideal for nail extensions. This cruelty-free nail powder is formulated without toxins that prevent your nails from turning yellow. Use this nail powder to achieve stronger and longer nails that do not peel easily.

Item Weight: 30 GramsColor: C-White

Pros Prevents yellowing or dulling

Provide color clarity

Provides chip-resistant nails

Cruelty-free product Cons Does not pick up beads

My Personal Experience "The acrylic powder from Saviland is non-toxic. It does not have any harsh odor. It adheres well to my nails and lends them a smooth look. It creates a protective layer on my nails and prevents them from cracking. I like how long-lasting it is. It also never dulls or becomes yellow, even after days of wear."

That was our list of the 9 best acrylic powders for this year. If you are new to the concept of acrylic nail powder, then you probably want to know more about it and also how to choose the right one. to achieve exceptional results. Don’t worry, we have your back! In addition to that, we will share some tips on how to use them.

Things You Need To Know About Acrylic Nail Powder

Acrylic nail powder is one of the essential products when it comes to nail care or enhancements. Everything from creating 3D acrylic nail art to nail extensions, they make the process quick and easy. You don’t need a nail technician or have to be a nail expert because most of them are DIY acrylic nail powder.

Different types of acrylic nail powders: There are quite a few varieties of acrylic powder, ranging from different color variations, shimmer to glitters. But, they should ideally be selected by their particle size. If the particles are too small, they will be prone to cracking/chipping due to lack of strong adhesive properties. If they are too big, it could create a doughy-texture that does not dissolve well. So, having the right particle size will give the desired results.

A Guide To Buying The Best Acrylic Nail Powder

You spend a lot of time working on your nail art, but you also need quality products like nail tech that will complement your artistry. If you don’t choose the right ones, your nails might crack or chip in just a few days from application. So, here are a few pointers that you need to be aware of before buying any nail powder:

One of the important ingredients in acrylic nail powder is poly-ethyl methyl methacrylate (PMMA). They are usually mixed with monomer liquid that causes the PMMA to dry into a tough doughy texture. To avoid a tough texture and create a flexible nail, additional polymers are added to the powder. So, you have to choose the one that incorporates soft polymers, a safe ingredient, along with PMMA.

Depending upon the material of nail powder, the drying time could vary. If you are a professional nail artist, you will probably prefer a powder that offers quick-drying for a speedy process and if you are new, you would probably need some extra time to get the perfect brush strokes before it dries.

Cheap quality nail powder might result in cracking or chipping in just a couple of days. So, you should be looking at effective products that offer strong adhesive properties to protect the nails from any kind of damage or falloffs.

Choosing the right color is all about your preference, style, or outfit. A lot of brands on this list offer soft as well as vibrant color acrylic nail powders, so you can choose the one that you like best. If that is too monotonous, go wild and select something completely opposite to create a contrast.

How To Apply Acrylic Powder

Here are the steps to apply acrylic nail powder:

Start by prepping your nails – remove any existing nail polish and clean it with nail polish remover. Push back the cuticles. Be gentle while pushing the cuticles back and make sure you don’t apply a lot of pressure as it might damage the sensitive skin. Remove the shine of the natural nail using a nail file. If you are going to use an extension you can apply it now with nail glue. Make sure it fits side to side and isn’t too small or large as it might increase the chances of lifting. Apply bond and primer to the nail bed. Dip your brush into a liquid monomer and wipe off the excess liquid. The liquid should only be at the tip of the brush. Now, dip the brush into the acrylic powder jar and collect enough powder for the first brush stroke and wait for it to polymerize. Apply it all over the nail bed in a single bead application. Sculpt the polymerized substance along the edge of the nails. Let it dry for a few seconds. Once dried completely, start filing the nail and trim them with nail clippers into the shape you want. Finish it by applying a layer of nail top coat. Now go and show off your nails!

How To Remove The Acrylic Powder

Here are the steps to remove acrylic nail powder:

Clip the acrylic nails to a short length. Get rid of the top coat or nail tips by filing them. Depending upon your preference, you can use an e-filer or a nail buffer. Now, you have two options. You can either dip a cotton ball in the acetone solution and apply it on the nails and wrap it with foils for a few minutes or dip your fingers directly into the solution. This should loosen the nails and come off easily. If it doesn’t you can use a metal pusher to remove it. Once done, buff away the leftover particles and file the edges of the natural nail as needed. You can apply some cuticle oil for rehydration purposes.

Infographic: Key Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying Acrylic Nail Powder Nail art can enhance your overall appearance. However, getting it done at the salon on a regular basis might be costly, especially if you get bored with your nails soon. This is where acrylic nail powders come into play. They are super simple to use and remove. However, it’s critical to keep a few points in mind while purchasing acrylic nail powder. Check out the infographic below for more details.

The Bottom Line It might take massive effort to get salon-like or celebrity-like nails at home. Although it seems challenging, it is not impossible. All you need is the best acrylic nail powders to magnify the elegant look of your nails. With a touch of imagination, you can transform your nails into works of art that reflect your unique style and personality. You can use these nail powders independently or can combine them with other nail liquids for a perfect finish. The OneDor Nail Dip Dipping Powder-Clear is a versatile choice, with easy application, and offers long-lasting results, while the Mia Secret Cover Pink Acrylic Powder provides a classic and elegant appearance, concealing imperfections smoothly. If you are looking for a deeply pigmented and consistent shade, you can try the Glam and Glits Nail Design Naked Color Acrylic Collection-Pink. The nail powders listed above provide great coverage. Some nail powders provide a smooth texture, while some are chip-resistant, and some prevent yellowing. So it would be best to consider long-lasting, durable acrylic nail powders and restrain from investing in powders that are too strong.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is nail dip powder the same as an acrylic powder?

Yes, both nail dip powder and acrylic powder are the same; they are just used differently.

What lasts longer: dip or acrylic?

They both last for nearly the same time, about 2-3 weeks.

What is the powder they use for acrylic nails?

Acrylic powder is combined with acrylic liquid for the nails.

Can I use water with acrylic powder?

It is advised to use an acrylic liquid which helps in sculpting the nail and drying it much faster than water.

How long do powder acrylic nails last before they fall off?

Powder acrylic nails last six to eight weeks, provided you visit a salon every two to three weeks to fill in the nail growth.

Why Trust StyleCraze?

Srijita De, the author of this article, is a makeup and fashion enthusiast. She loves to try out various makeup products. She browsed online to check the user feedback and details to ensure the list of the best acrylic nail powder is ideal for you. These products come with strong adhesion and are chip- and scratch-resistant. In addition, they have a smooth texture.



