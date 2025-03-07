The ACP 3: Think About It, Talk About It, Write It Down — My Life My Choices (2025)

HOW TO GET STARTED WITH ADVANCE CARE PLANNING — THE ULTIMATE GUIDE

We all plan for expected events. Vacations, weddings, the birth of a child. It is just as important to talk about and plan for the health care you want to receive in the future. This process is called advance care planning (ACP).

ACP isn’t something you do at the end of life or when you have a serious illness—the rules of life apply to everyone. We never know what tomorrow holds, which means it’s never too soon for anyone to plan for future health care choices.

Having conversations about your health care choices can be difficult. While this may not be easy, the conversation and written plan is crucial. Here's why:

Talking through your goals for future health care (out loud, with someone else) helps your loved ones better understand your choices. The written plan names the person you want to speak for you if you can’t speak for yourself.

More than anything, you are giving your loved ones a sense of comfort knowing how to properly honor your wishes.

Our goal with this post (and, really, with everything we do) is to make it easier for patients and families, health care providers, and faith leaders to engage in the advance care planning process, have these critical conversations, and make these challenging decisions by providing as many free resources and as much guidance and support as possible.

What is this all about?

Despite recent gains in public awareness of the need for advance care planning, studies indicate that most Americans have not exercised their right to make decisions about their health care if they cannot speak for themselves. Though most people recognize the importance of advance care planning, very few have taken the steps to communicate and document their future health care wishes.

According to a 2013 national survey, 90 percent of participants stated that talking to the people who matter most about future health care is important, however, only 27 percent have done so.

South Carolina’s Advance Care Planning initiative, My Life My Choices, is building a foundation to increase the quality of—and access to—advance care planning by increasing public awareness, expanding access to advance directive documents through an electronic registry, and improving the ability of health care professionals to initiate and integrate advance care planning into the clinical workflow.

We provide tools to help South Carolinians understand that making future health care decisions includes much more than deciding what care they would or would not want.

This initiative was launched in 2018 by the South Carolina Coalition for the Care of the Seriously Ill (CSI) through the generous support of the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation. Founded in 2010, CSI is a statewide coalition that brings together many key organizations and clinicians to collaboratively redesign care, improve quality of life, and protect the ethical rights of the seriously, chronically, or terminally ill.

ACP begins by questioning.

By visiting this website, you have already started the process of advance care planning. And, like with most things, the most important part is getting started.

Just acknowledging that you need to think about your future health care choices is critical.

Here’s how to take it to the next level…

Ask yourself: What matters most to you?What do you consider a good day? What about a bad day? Have you talked with anyone about these things? Have you written them down?