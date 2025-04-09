The beauty hack of 2025 - Electrolyte mix (2025)

Regular price €34,95 EUR
Flavor: Mint and Lemon
Free from refined sugars
Supports hydration
Our Electrolytes come in a refreshing combination of mint and lemon, providing an invigorating taste experience without compromising on nutritional value. What really sets this product apart is that unlike many sugary drinks you find on the market under the ‘energy drink’ banner, it is free from artificial sugars. This means users get the full hydration benefits without the downsides of refined sugars, resulting in a healthier, lower calorie choice.
Advantages
Our product contains a carefully formulated blend of essential minerals and vitamins that contribute to optimal hydration and recovery of the body:
- Magnesium
- Sodium and Potassium
- Potassium
- Chloride
- Vitamin C
This unique combination makes Electrolytes an excellent choice for athletes, people with an active lifestyle or anyone looking to improve their daily hydration without unnecessary sugars.
Contains 21 doses.
Instructions for use
Dissolve 1 pouch in a glass of water or in 1 liter of water.
Ingredients
- 750 mg magnesium citrate
- 500 mg vitamin C
- 50 mg bamboo juice
- 1254 mg sodium
- 750 mg potassium
- 1250 mg chloride
- 100% natural products
- 24/7 customer service
- free delivery from €100 in Belgium
- Scientifically proven formulas
What is matcha
Matcha tea is made from the leaves of the tea plant Camellia sinensis. What makes matcha special is the origin and production method of this green tea. Unlike many other types of tea, this green tea is ground into powder before it is consumed.
The quality of matcha tea is largely determined by the way the tea leaves are treated. Only a small number of tea farmers are able to produce and deliver quality matcha.
Only the highest quality, young leaves are used in the production of matcha powder. A month before harvesting the leaves, the plants are placed in the shade. This stimulates the production of extra chlorophyll, amino acids, antioxidants and L-Theanine. These substances provide the intense green colour, taste, smell and nutrients. Growing matcha is therefore an intensive and long process.
REAL STORIES, REAL RESULTS
REAL STORIES, REAL RESULTS
"I loooove it!! I've been using it for a few months now and the results are really wow 😍! I'm super happy that the matchas are back in stock!! I'm super stocked about it, and it really works! 😍💪🏼"
-Imma Savage
REAL STORIES, REAL RESULTS
"Thanks to your matcha I have completely kicked the coffee habit. Just before the stop I drank an average of 7 double espressos in one morning... With of course a rushed feeling, bad strokes etc. as a result. So: a big thank you!"
- Julie
REAL STORIES, REAL RESULTS
"Indeed, I just drank a matcha somewhere else and it was really undrinkable, I could already tell from the color and taste, it said it all 🥲 such a shame that people dare to serve this. You're matcha is the best! 🍀 💗"
- Hannah Van Wijnsberge
REAL STORIES, REAL RESULTS
"Tea Vinegar is insaaaane!!! HEAVENLY! No words for it 🤩"
- Lisa D
REAL STORIES, REAL RESULTS
"I can tell you Jill, my hair has become fuller and thicker in those three weeks of rice water treatment and so healthy! I now spray rice water on my hair every other day, and then I wash it out after 2 pm, wonderful!"
- An
REAL STORIES, REAL RESULTS
"I have now used those electrolytes 3 times before exercising, I feel super strong and energetic 💪🏼 I always wake up early with my 🐕 and exercise straight away in the morning, I thought I would give it a try and I am really super satisfied 😊"
- Sophie Kumpen
