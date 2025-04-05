The Beginning After the End Debuts the Anime's Opening: Watch (2025)

The Beginning After the End has officially made its debut as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the series has kicked things off with its official opening theme. The Beginning After the End is a special case when it comes to the rest of the season. Not only is it a new webcomic adaptation in the same vein as projects like Solo Leveling, but series creator TurtleMe crafted the series with a North American audience in mind. Now it’s about to find a whole new audience with its official anime adaptation debut.

See Also A Batman Villain Just Made the Ultimate Heroic Sacrifice

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Beginning After the End has officially made its debut with its very first episode, and with it has also revealed the first opening theme sequence for the debut season of the anime. Titled “KINGSBLOOD” as performed by KALA, you can check out the creditless version of the opening theme in the video above. The anime teases all sorts of new characters and other faces fans will meet over the course of the series, so it remains to be seen how it’s all going to look in action.

What to Know for The Beginning After the End?

The Beginning After the End is now streaming its new episodes as part of the ongoing Spring 2025 anime schedule, and fans will be able to exclusively find them with Crunchyroll alongside their initial drop in Japan. This is the very first adaptation of an American webcomic series, and will be going all out with 24 episodes slated for its debut anime season. Original series creator TurtleMe will be serving as the story supervisor and executive producer alongside Tapas Entertainment’s Mike Zhu, Kevin Nicklaus, andTurtleMeLLC’sGabrielle Luu as executive producers as well.

Keitaro Motonaga will be directing the anime for Studio A-Cat with Takamistu Kono handling the scripts. Masami Sueoka will be providing the character designs, and Keiji Inai will be composing the music. Headlining the voice cast are the likes of Natsumi Fujiwara as Arthur, Makoto Furukawa as Grey, Kana Ichinose as Tessia Eralith, Chiaki Omigawa as Jasmine Flamesworth, Yamato Kinjo as Reynolds Leywin, Rena Maeda as Alice Leywin, Shinya Takahashi as Durden Walker, Taihi Kimura as Adam Krensh, Miyu Ogura as Helen Shard, Riko Akechi as Angela Rose, and Shiori Izawa as Sylvia.

RELATED: The Beginning After the End Release Schedule Explained: What Time Do New Episodes Drop?

What Is The Beginning After the End About?

The Beginning After the End made waves with fans of the original webcomic series because of its new take on the Isekai subgenre. While it seems to have some similarities to slower paced series like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, the first episode of the anime is teasing how it’s going to be carving out its own path soon enough. With the series promising that this is really only the beginning (with Season 1 being an official part of its title for now), The Beginning After the End really is only beginning now.

As for what this new series is actually about, the central hook sees an evil king die and reborn in a new magical world. But as he explores this new world, he’s out to live a much different kind of life than before. Crunchyroll teases what to expect from The Beginning After the End as such, “After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life.”