The Benefits of Rose Oil and How to Use It (2025)

Rose essential oil may have possible health benefits, from easing pain to managing anxiety and stress. However, more research is necessary to determine its benefits. Rose oil is derived from the rose plant. Some people choose to diffuse the essential oil or mix it with a carrier oil to massage into the skin. It’s also often used in perfumery. If you’re considering using rose oil, it is best to contact a doctor for advice. Depending on the condition or symptoms you wish to treat with rose oil, the doctor may recommend other treatments that are more strongly backed by scientific research. Read on to learn about the possible benefits of rose oil, as well as how to use it. While research suggests there are health benefits, the FDA doesn’t monitor or regulate the purity or quality of essential oils. It’s important to talk with a healthcare professional before you begin using essential oils and be sure to research the quality of a brand’s products. Always do a patch test before trying a new essential oil.

Eases pain A 2017 review of studies found that inhaling rose oil may help ease pain. This includes easing pain associated with renal colic in an emergency room setting, as well as reducing postoperative pain in children. However, the review also points out that most studies have focused on animals. More research into the benefits of rose oil for pain relief in humans is necessary. Learn more about essential oils for pain relief.

Relief from menstrual discomfort According to a 2023 study, inhaling rose oil can be beneficial for easing primary dysmenorrhea. This is pain that can develop during the menstrual cycle with no other underlying cause. The study suggests that some people may wish to add rose oil to their treatment plan for menstrual discomfort either alongside or instead of the standard nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) treatments. A 2016 study points out that some people choose to massage rose oil onto the abdominal area to help manage period pains. If you wish to try this, it is important to mix the oil with a carrier oil first. Learn more about essential oils for menstrual cramps.

Stimulates sex drive Two studies have found that inhaling rose oil increased sexual desire and sexual satisfaction among people assigned male at birth, and, to a lesser extent, people assigned female at birth. One 2015 study involved male participants with a major depressive disorder who were taking antidepressants, and the other 2015 study involved female participants with the same disorder and also on antidepressants. Researchers believe that the release of dopamine in the brain, a known motivator, may be what spurs the increase in sexual desire, while simultaneously alleviating symptoms of depression. Learn more about essential oils for stimulating sex drive.

Decreases anxiety and stress A 2024 review of 93 papers found that aromatherapy with rose oil helped some people reduce stress and anxiety. The review determined that it’s generally suitable for people to inhale or topically apply rose oil to achieve these benefits. You should always use a carrier oil, such as almond oil or jojoba, when applying any essential oil topically. A 2019 study looked at the effects of rose oil on people experiencing anxiety ahead of a septorhinoplasty or rhinoplasty procedure. The study found that inhaling rose oil helped reduce anxiety before the operation. Learn more about essential oils for anxiety.

Eases depression A number of clinical studies have found that rose oil may help to improve the symptoms of depression. A 2024 study examined the anti-depressive effects of Rosa damascena essential oil in rats and found that it helped alleviate depressive-like behavior. A 2017 review of clinical studies also found that rose oil may help reduce symptoms of depression. However, the review highlighted that most studies have focused on animals. More research into the possible benefit of rose oil for depression in humans is necessary. You may prefer to use aromatherapy massage rather than inhaling rose oil. However, it is still unclear how beneficial this will be for easing depression. See Also Rose Essential Oil, Rose Absolute: A Guide to Benefits, Uses and Side Effects Learn more about essential oils for depression.

How to use rose oil Rose oil is usually quite expensive and is highly potent. You should dilute it whether you plan to inhale it or use it on your skin. To make a rose oil bath, add 2 to 12 drops of rose essential oil to a warm tub. Essential oils should always be diluted in carrier oil before adding to water, so add the drops to something like jojoba oil and then pour into the bath. If you prefer to use a foot bath, add just a few drops to a tablespoon of carrier oil and then pour it into the water. To treat anxiety, stress, or depression, you can either inhale rose oil using a diffuser or dab it lightly on your chest, neck, and wrists. If dabbing the oil against the skin or using it in massage, be sure to blend it with a carrier oil first, such as coconut or jojoba oil. Before using any alternative or complementary treatment, talk with your doctor about any current medical conditions, possible drug interactions, and side effects. Learn more about how to use essential oils.

Safety tips Essential oils are powerful and highly concentrated. If you’re going to inhale an essential oil of any kind, place a few drops into a diffuser or sniff the lid of the container instead of putting your nose close to the bottle itself. Inhaling too much may give you a headache. If you’re dabbing it directly onto your skin, mix a few drops of rose oil into a carrier oil first to avoid skin irritation. Rose oil, like many other essential oils, should not be ingested. Some essential oils can be harmful to pregnant or nursing people. Consider who may be entering an environment where you are diffusing essential oils. If there are young children or pets in your home, it’s a good idea to talk with your veterinarian or pediatrician before introducing an essential oil because many oils are toxic to children and pets. Always keep the oils out of reach of both children and pets. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends that you keep these tips in mind when using essential oils around pets: Never apply essential oil directly on your pet.

Keep pets out of rooms where you’re using a diffuser.

Keep your diffuser in a place where pets can’t get to it. Learn more about the safety of essential oils.

Are there any known side effects of essential oils? There are currently no known side effects of rose essential oil. However, it’s always a good idea to perform a skin patch test to check for allergies before using the oil for the first time. To test the oil, apply a small amount of diluted rose oil mixed with carrier oil to the skin on the inside of your elbow. If there isn’t any itching, swelling, or discoloration within a few hours, then it’s probably safe to use the oil on your skin. It’s also best to contact a medical professional before using essential oils to make sure they’re safe based on your individual circumstances.

What’s the difference between rose oil and rosehip seed oil? Rosehip seed oil is distilled from the seeds and fruits just beneath the bloom on the rose — the part you would see if the petals wilted and dropped off the plant. It’s not as concentrated as an essential oil and is usually used as a carrier oil. It may help with repairing the skin and reducing the appearance of aging.

Tips for buying rose oil You can find rose essential oil in natural food stores or shop for rose oil online. Types of rose oils typically include those distilled from the R. damascena and R. centifolia varieties. Experts at the University of Minnesota recommend that you check the label for the Latin name of the plant and the country of origin so you can get a good idea of the source. Look for dark amber or dark blue bottles, since light damages essential oils. If you’re buying rose oil in a brick-and-mortar store and a tester is available, check to see if the essential oil has been combined with a vegetable oil. Place a small droplet on a piece of paper and look for an oily ring, which could mean that the oil has been diluted. Steer clear of products that say “rose fragrance oil,” as this is likely an artificial scent and not an actual essential oil.