The Best Acrylic Pouring Paint for Fluid Art (2025)

Acrylic pouring is an incredibly popular art medium, and there are a variety of pouring paints and mediums that can be used to create beautiful pieces. When selecting the right paint for an acrylic pour project, artists should consider the consistency of the paint, its vibrancy, permanence and its ability to mix with mediums.

In this guide, find the best acrylic pouring paint for fluid art techniques. From professional and artist grade brands, to student brands that are perfect for learning and experimenting with.

Golden Fluid Acrylic Paint

Golden Fluid Acrylic Paint is a professional grade paint perfect for creating pour paintings. These paints have a similar pigment density to their heavy body range, so they come out of the bottle incredibly vibrant.

The difference between Golden Fluid Acrylics and Golden High Flow Acrylics is that the Fluid Acrylics have a texture similar to heavy cream, whereas High Flow Acrylics have a texture that can be compared to ink. So the Fluid Acrylics are much denser, whilst retaining a low viscosity.

Golden paints have superior quality pigment load, film strength and adhesion, lightfastness and surface finish. Add a medium like the Golden Pouring Medium to extend the paint and make them more workable. You can find this medium in a gloss or matte finish, so you can alter the look of your painting. These paints have a formula that prevents cracking; you can ensure the structural integrity of your artwork will remain strong after drying.

The Golden Fluid Acrylic range also come as sets and individual bottles. The individual tubes are 37 ml, is great for experimentation and trying out new techniques. The bottles also come in sizes of 118 ml, 237 ml and 437 ml. The 83 colours come in a wide range of classic, interference and iridescent colours.

Derivan Matisse Fluid Acrylic Paints

Australian brand Derivan, Matisse have their own Fluid Acrylic paints which are artist grade and are ideal for acrylic pouring. The colours are highlight pigmented and have very good to excellent lightfast ratings, so you can use them to create professional, saleable works.

These paints can be used straight from the container, and come out opaque, with high coverage. The consistency is runny but heavy consistency, compared to Golden High Flow acrylics which feel lighter and more transparent, like ink. Mix Matisse Fluid paints with a pouring medium to extend the colours. The Matisse Fluid paints can also be mixed with other Matisse acrylic paints, like their structure, or flow paints to change the consistency.

Available in 135 ml bottles, the paints come in a wide range of 40 stunning colours and can be easily mixed to create custom shades. The paints are highly pigmented, vibrant and have a great consistency for acrylic pouring.

Vallejo Acrylic Artist Fluid Colors

Vallejo Acrylic Artist Fluid Colors are designed specifically for creating art with acrylic pouring techniques.

The range has 42 colours to choose from in 100 ml bottles. Vallejo Acrylics have a creamy consistency, allowing for easy mixing with other paints or mediums. They can be mixed with airbrush medium, thickening medium, or gels. There are a multitude of acrylic painting techniques that can be used with these paints other than pouring, like glazing and creating washes.

The paints have a high pigment content, the consistency and surface finish of which vary slightly depending on the pigment used. Some pigments will appear more matte, whereas others will have a glossier finish. This is due to the lack of fillers and additives. However, by mixing with a pouring medium, it will level these properties out.

Da Vinci Fluid Acrylics

Da Vinci Fluid Acrylics work perfectly with brush or pour techniques. The paints come in 118 ml and 473 ml bottles, and feature a range of bold and vibrant colours that are highly pigmented.

This paint range comes in all the classic acrylic colours. This includes two types of titanium white, earth tones and bright primaries. They also make two versions of gold—quinacridone and green gold, which are both bright and dazzling colours.

This brand is cheaper than Golden, but it delivers a similar great quality when used for pouring techniques. However the colours are a little less vibrant. Mix with a pouring medium to extend the colours so that bottles last longer.

The exceptional formula of Da Vinci’s paints mean that they dry to a UV and water resistant film, that is durable and flexible.

Arteza Pouring Paint

Arteza Pouring Paint is a vibrant and highly pigmented acrylic paint that is perfect for acrylic pouring projects. The paints come in individual 60 ml or 118 ml bottles.

For beginners or those who don’t want to get additional mediums like floetrol to make the paint fluid and suitable for pouring, the Arteza paints are premixed and ready to go. The viscosity of the paint ensures that artists will be able to achieve some beautiful effects. This includes cells under the right conditions.

If you’re experimenting with pour painting for the first time and are planning to work on a smaller canvas or panel, a set of 60ml bottles would be suitable. However, 60ml is a relatively small bottle size. So if you’re planning on making much larger pieces, getting a selection of the 118ml bottles would be best. The set of 32 60ml colours comes with four bottles of white, so there are enough of the essential base colours to mix with.

Arteza make their colours in neon, metallic, pastel, as well as the classic colours that you would find made by other paint brands. The metallic colours are fantastic for adding some shine to the paint pours.

Golden High Flow Acrylics

For professional results, Golden High Flow Acrylics is one of the best acrylic pouring paints available. This professional grade paint is made from lightfast pigments and can be used on a variety of surfaces.

The Golden High Flow Acrylics have a similar viscosity to ink. This means they spread across the canvas easily and will mix with other paints. This paint is typically mixed with a medium like Golden Pouring Medium to make it more suitable for pour painting. You can also use these acrylics on their own for pour painting without the added medium. However, a medium will add to the body of the paint, extending its coverage and reducing transparency.

The paint has a smooth, fluid consistency that is perfect for creating vibrant pours. It also mixes well with other mediums, like Liquitex pouring medium, Golden pouring medium, GAC 800 and all other Golden mediums.

Golden High Flow Acrylics come in 86 different colours, including iridescent and fluorescent tones. The colours come in 30ml, 118ml and 473ml bottles. These paints are also incredibly versatile, as they can be used for calligraphy, airbrushing and mixed media.

Additives and mediums for acrylic pour painting

When looking for the best acrylic pouring paint, it’s also important to consider which additives and mediums you’ll need. Additives such as floetrol, Golden Pouring Medium and Liquitex Pouring Medium can help improve the flow of the colours, while other mediums such as silicone oils or glitter can add interesting textures and effects to your paintings. Read our pour painting supplies list to find other essential mediums and supplies.

How to choose acrylic pouring paint?

When it comes to choosing the best acrylic pouring paint, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Depending on your budget, skill level and desired outcome, different brands of paints may be more suitable for you than others. Professional artists should consider investing in Golden Fluid Acrylics for their superior pigment quality and film strength. While beginners or those with a lower budget might prefer Arteza Pouring Paint or even Da Vinci Fluid Acrylics. Regardless of which brand you choose, always remember to use additives such as floetrol or mediums to improve the flow.