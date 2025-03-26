The Best At-Home Devices for Mature Skin - NewBeauty (2025)

Home › Face
From microcurrent to red light therapy.
Allie Hogan
Skin-care devices have come a long way in the past decade. People now have the luxury of keeping low-level lasers and microcurrent tools at home to combat aging on their own or help give skin a boost between in-office appointments. Whether you’re unfamiliar with the new technology or simply looking to add another tool to your kit, you’re in the right place. We’ve curated a list of the best at-home skin-care devices for mature skin with firming, lifting and smoothing powers that will leave you looking rejuvenated.
Skin-care devices for mature skin
NuFACE Trinity Microcurrent Facial Device Kit ($395)
The NuFACE is in just about every celebrity beauty tool kit for a reason—it works wonders. The FDA-cleared and NewBeauty Award-winning device sculpts, contours and preps skin using microcurrent technology. It can be used to smooth lines, lift brows, contour cheeks and even sculpt the neck. After 60 days of use, 93 percent of users saw a reduction in the appearance of deep lines, and 95 percent noticed improvement in sagging skin around the neck. Plus, it’s like an at-home face massage.
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand ($169)
Being sleek and easy to use makes the Solawave extra appealing. Without all the extra bulk, it smooths fine lines, fades blemishes, lifts, firms and depuffs using four approaches—red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage and therapeutic warmth. Katy Perry, Nicole Richie and Dakota Johnson all have one in their possession.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro ($455)
This mask is so good that Judy Greer admitted to us that she and her husband fight over who gets to use it. Other celeb fans of this mask include Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Halle Berry. Not sold just yet? This FDA-cleared device smooths wrinkles, firms skin and treats signs of sun damage in just three minutes a day.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar ($195)
This 24K gold-plated vibrating bar created by celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey has gone viral a handful of times. Many of Dempsey’s celeb clients have advocated for the wand’s ability to boost blood flow and lymphatic drainage and contour, sculpt, smooth and firm the face. This tiny treat for your skin counts Jennifer Anniston, Maya Rudolph, Kim Kardashian and Alison Brie as big fans.
NIRA Pro Laser ($599)
When the NIRA Pro Laser first came out, it seemed like every day a new celebrity was touting its benefits. Although the priciest on the list, it’s one of the most powerful. It’s he first and only FDA-cleared painless at-home laser with a large enough treatment tip to target the full face, neck, chest and back of the hands. It’s clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it stimulates natural collagen production to promote younger-looking skin in 90 days.
FOREO Bear 2 ($399)
This nifty microcurrent device helps lift, firm and tone the face and neck to promote a tighter, more contoured appearance. It’s clinically proven to significantly improve deep wrinkles, fine lines, skin firmness and elasticity in one week. If you’re apprehensive about trying a microcurrent device, rest assured this one comes with an Anti-Shock System to adjust the treatment to suit your skin, and the app offers video-guided treatments to help you get the hang of it.
LightStim for Wrinkles ($249)
LightStim for Wrinkles was previously recommended to us by celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden to boost collagen and minimize fine lines and wrinkles for more youthful, glowing skin. Courtney Cox and Sandra Oh have also shared their love of the FDA-cleared, seemingly magic wand.
Althaea Skin CARA Multimodal Tool ($350)
This facial tool is inspired by Santa Monica, CA dermatologist Ava Shamban, MD’s in-office treatments. It uses radiofrequency, EMS and LED light therapy to contour and tone and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Made to optimize the skin’s regenerative process that happens overnight, expect to see fewer signs of damage and aging and a boost in elasticity and suppleness over time.
HigherDOSE Red Light Neck Enhancer ($349)
If your neck is in need of some extra TLC, this red light neck mask is the way to go. The red and near-infrared light regenerates skin, stimulates collagen, reduces fine lines and erases years of damage on the neck and chest. It also boasts wellness benefits like boosting your mood, relaxing muscles and easing pain.
