The Best At-Home Hair Removal Products (Including IPL Devices) (2025)

Whether a woman wants to let her body hair grow freely or get rid of it completely is her prerogative. But if the latter is her preference, using the best at-home hair removal products shouldn’t feel like a chore. It also shouldn’t be an expensive routine to keep up with. And as someone who almost always passes on a Brazilian (one word: ouch) and eyebrow wax, I co-sign it all, especially now that the weather is warming up and I want my gams to flourish in the summer sun.
How to Keep Ingrown Hairs Away When Using At-Home Hair Removal Products
At-home hair removal isn’t always the most comfortable or convenient option, but it does save money and afford the utmost level of privacy for those who’d rather skip the salon or spa. Regardless of the body part you’re targeting (even those nether regions), ingrown hairs are inevitable. So before you peruse the best at-home hair removal products, here are four things to do when ingrowns attempt to steal your joy.
1.Leave them alone. First, “don’t try to pluck, pull, shave, wax, or cut hair in the area where you’ve got ingrown hairs,” says Karen Young, CEO and founder of Oui Shave. “You’ll only make your skin angrier and possibly introduce an infection. (Though, see #3.)
2. Apply a warm compress and gently exfoliate. We’ve waxed poetic about the benefits of exfoliation for the face, and the same applies to your body. When you’re dealing with irritation, continue by using a soft washcloth soaked in warm water to soften the area for 10 to 15 minutes. “Then use slow, circular motions to gently exfoliate with a salt or sugar scrub. This will remove dead skin cells and help skin regenerate. Exfoliating before shaving will help prevent razor burn and lift the hairs away from the skin, allowing for a closer shave,” says Young.
3. Free the trapped hair. You should only do this if you can see the looped hair growing into your skin. “If you can’t see the tip of the hair, skip to step 4,” says Young. “If you can see the hair, use pointed tweezers to extract it.”
4. Apply an exfoliating and antibacterial oil. Once you’ve dealt with the hair, use a topical exfoliating oil to calm and soothe the skin while helping to prevent more irritation.
With all of this in mind, here are some of our favorite products that’ll make getting silky-smooth from head to toe easier than ever.
The Best At-Home Hair Removal Products
PosheEra Effortless Shave Kit
PosheEra Effortless Shave Kit
The PosheEra Effortless Shave Kit is one of the best at-home hair removal systems money can buy—especially if you like to dry shave. This electric shaver boasts a compact egg-like shape with a detachable extending arm so that you can easily reach your legs while shaving. It also features two different attachments, allowing you to customize your shave experience. And, if you want to use it in the bath or shower, it’s safe to do so!
Type: Electric shaver
Best For: Leg hair
Pros:
Long handle
Multiple attachments
Wet or dry shaving
Cons:
None!
Flamingo Body Wax Kit
Flamingo Body Wax Kit
You can’t go wrong with a classic body wax kit. The Flamingo Body Wax Kit is a great choice because it’s budget-friendly and comes with 28 strips in all different sizes, so you can wax everything from your legs to your armpits. Additionally, it’s designed for a more painless experience and is compatible with all skin types and hair types.
Type: Wax
Best For: At-home waxing
Pros:
Budget-friendly
Excellent value
Painless experience (for wax)
Cons:
Not ideal for sensitive areas like the upper lip or bikini line
Ulike Laser Hair Removal
Ulike Laser Hair Removal
Laser hair removal can get costly, so if you want a more budget-friendly alternative, the Ulike Laser Hair Removal device is an excellent option. This laser hair remover comes with everything you need to recreate a salon-worthy experience from the comfort of your home, including protective eyewear and a razor. The device is designed for a nearly painless experience and even features a cooling system to help counter the laser’s touch against the skin.
Type: Laser
Best For: At-home laser hair removal
Pros:
Easy to use
Comes with safety glasses
Cons:
Not water-resistant
DERMAFLASH LUXE+
DERMAFLASH LUXE+
If your peach fuzz bothers you and you can’t deal with a classic dermaplaning razor, the DERMAFLASH LUXE+ is worth trying. This device features a built-in dermaplaning razor and sonic technology to shave off unwanted facial hair while also exfoliating the complexion. The best part? It’s safe for sensitive skin. So, if your skin can’t typically tolerate razors or hair removal creams, this is worth a try.
Type: Razor
Best For: Dermaplaning
Pros:
Safe and easy to use
Sensitive skin-friendly
Cons:
Expensive for a razor
FOREO PEACH™ 2 Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device
FOREO PEACH™ 2 Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device
On Sale 31% off
FOREO makes some of the best skincare devices, so I’m not surprised that its hair removal device is just as impressive. The PEACH™ 2 Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device is an at-home IPL device that brings the laser hair removal experience to the comfort of your home. It boasts a high-speed flash that specifically targets the hair follicle to zap it into a resting phase, and it features a bigger head (compared to other devices) that helps you speed the process up by covering larger areas.
Type: IPL
Best For: Laser hair removal at home
Pros:
Easy to use
Large head for better coverage
Built-in cooling
Cons:
Expensive
Skin Gym Bare Shave & Trim Electric Trimmer
Skin Gym Bare Shave & Trim Electric Trimmer
For a less expensive electric razor that can trim and shave—and is compact enough to toss in your travel bag—consider the . This electric razor is designed with dual blades that target short and long hairs, features a lightweight and easy-to-hold design, and features a small light that makes it easier to see the surface area.
Type: Electric trimmer
Best For: Shaving and trimming body hair
Pros:
Compact size
Lightweight design
Dual blade
Cons:
Might not work as well on all hair types
Musely The Facial Hair Cream
Musely The Facial Hair Cream
If you struggle with stubborn facial hair and are looking for something that will actually get rid of it, try The Facial Hair Cream from Musely. This prescription solution is formulated with eflornithine to slow down hair growth and can be used to treat all sorts of facial hair caused by genetics and conditions such as PCOS.
Type: Cream
Best For: Treating unwanted facial hair
Pros:
It’s easy to get a prescription through Musely
It can treat hair growth caused by PCOS
Cons:
None
JAPONESQUE Slant & Point Tweezer Duo
JAPONESQUE Slant & Point Tweezer Duo
I bought the JAPONESQUE at Target years and years ago, and they’re some of my favorite tweezers ever—yes, even compared to their more expensive counterparts. The set features a point tip and slant tip (the one I use most often) tweezer constructed from durable stainless steel that is easy to wipe clean between uses. These last a long time and, when they start to get dull, you can take them to a knife sharpener for a quick refresh!
Type: Tweezer
Best For: Touch-ups
Pros:
Budget-friendly
Long-lasting
Cons:
None!
Athena Club The Razor Kit
Athena Club The Razor Kit
Razors are the OG way to get rid of unwanted hair and if you need help tracking down the best of the best, we recommend giving The Razor Kit from Athena Club a try. This kit comes with the razor, plus two blade refills and a hook for safe storage in your shower. It’s designed with five blades for a close and even shave and has a skin-friendly serum infused in the razor head to nourish the skin with every swipe.
Type: Razor
Best For: Shaving
Pros:
Comes in 10 colors
The kit includes a razor hook and blade refills
Cons:
It costs money over time with refills
Nood The Eraser
Nood The Eraser
I saw an advertisement for The Eraser from Nood on Instagram and immediately added it to my cart (yes, I totally got targeted). To be honest, I didn't think this would work because it's literally a bar that you rub onto your legs to exfoliate and buff away—but it totally did. All you do is rub it across your skin and watch all the little hairs break away. When I tested this out, I shaved one leg and "erased" the other. While it was trickier to reach around my ankles and took longer than shaving, The Eraser worked just as well as my razor and left my skin feeling so much softer.
Type: Exfoliator
Best For: Exfoliating the legs and removing leg hair
Pros:
Softens legs
It actually gets rid of leg hair
Cons:
Takes twice as long as shaving
Hard to maneuver around the ankles