The Best At-Home Hair Removal Products (Including IPL Devices) (2025)

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether a woman wants to let her body hair grow freely or get rid of it completely is her prerogative. But if the latter is her preference, using the best at-home hair removal products shouldn’t feel like a chore. It also shouldn’t be an expensive routine to keep up with. And as someone who almost always passes on a Brazilian (one word: ouch) and eyebrow wax, I co-sign it all, especially now that the weather is warming up and I want my gams to flourish in the summer sun.

The Best At-Home Hair Removal Products at a Glance

Best Overall: PosheEra Effortless Shave Kit , $99

, $99 Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Device: Ulike Laser Hair Removal, $239

Ulike Laser Hair Removal, $239 Best Razor: Athena Club The Razor Kit , $12

, $12 Best Tweezers: Point Tweezer Duo , $12

, $12 Best Buffer: Nood The Eraser, $39

Nood The Eraser, $39 Best Cream for Facial Hair Removal: Musely The Facial Hair Cream , $40

, $40 Best for Peach Fuzz: DERMAFLASH LUXE+ , $199

, $199 Best Personal Trimmer: Electric Trimmer , $50

, $50 Best At-Home IPL Device: FOREO PEACH™ 2 Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device , $269 (was $390)

, $269 (was $390) Best Wax Strips: Flamingo Body Wax Kit , $11

How to Keep Ingrown Hairs Away When Using At-Home Hair Removal Products

At-home hair removal isn’t always the most comfortable or convenient option, but it does save money and afford the utmost level of privacy for those who’d rather skip the salon or spa. Regardless of the body part you’re targeting (even those nether regions), ingrown hairs are inevitable. So before you peruse the best at-home hair removal products, here are four things to do when ingrowns attempt to steal your joy.

1.Leave them alone. First, “don’t try to pluck, pull, shave, wax, or cut hair in the area where you’ve got ingrown hairs,” says Karen Young, CEO and founder of Oui Shave. “You’ll only make your skin angrier and possibly introduce an infection. (Though, see #3.)

2. Apply a warm compress and gently exfoliate. We’ve waxed poetic about the benefits of exfoliation for the face, and the same applies to your body. When you’re dealing with irritation, continue by using a soft washcloth soaked in warm water to soften the area for 10 to 15 minutes. “Then use slow, circular motions to gently exfoliate with a salt or sugar scrub. This will remove dead skin cells and help skin regenerate. Exfoliating before shaving will help prevent razor burn and lift the hairs away from the skin, allowing for a closer shave,” says Young.

3. Free the trapped hair. You should only do this if you can see the looped hair growing into your skin. “If you can’t see the tip of the hair, skip to step 4,” says Young. “If you can see the hair, use pointed tweezers to extract it.”

4. Apply an exfoliating and antibacterial oil. Once you’ve dealt with the hair, use a topical exfoliating oil to calm and soothe the skin while helping to prevent more irritation.

With all of this in mind, here are some of our favorite products that’ll make getting silky-smooth from head to toe easier than ever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Poshe Era is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Best At-Home Hair Removal Products