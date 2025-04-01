The Best Beauty Products of 2025, According to Vogue’s Beauty Team (2025)

Sometimes I feel bad asking my colleagues to name the best new beauty products. Choosing one can often feel like picking a favorite child: impossible and largely unfair, but I like to think of it as a worthwhile exercise.

With 2025 on the horizon, we’re reflecting on the beauty products that got us through the the year so far. From nostalgic makeup products that blew up on TikTok and sustainable skin-care innovations that reshaped our routines to buzzy launches, 2024 so far has been a playground for our beauty editors to rediscover old formulas—and fall in love with new ones.

Vogue’s Favorite Beauty Products of 2025

For starters, senior beauty editor Margaux Anbouba can’t get enough of Tarte’s Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector—a product so good it’s made her start wearing undereye concealer every day for the first time. “Alert and perky” is how she describes the way it makes her look and feel. Across the pond, beauty & wellness editor Morgan Fargo has fallen in love with Allies of Skin’s Repair Serum which utilizes a blend of amino acids and peptides to improve redness and discoloration. Beauty editor-at-large Arden Fanning Andrews, on the other hand, has developed quite a penchant for Beekman 1802’s ultrafine mist to refresh and illuminate skin. And if it’s a feminine and flirty perfume you’re after, I could not recommend Parfums de Marly’s Delina more. Its floral bouquet is brought to life through a juicy bout of lychee and rhubarb for a scent unlike any other.

Below, all these and more beauty finds (both new or old!) that have been truly game-changing for our Vogue beauty editors here in New York and in London. From high-tech gadgets to newfound signatures, read on to discover our picks.

Allies of Skin Copper Tripeptide & Ectoin Advanced Repair Serum

Allies of Skin Copper Tripeptide & Ectoin Advanced Repair Serum $199 AMAZON $199 DERMSTORE

Hyperpigmentation is my constant companion. Blemish? Dark mark. Bug bite? Dark mark. Blind pimple that never breaks through the skin but causes undue chaos below? You already know. This serum has flattened and faded two particularly difficult ones in a matter of weeks, repairing the damaged skin and nixing any dryness or flakiness. —Morgan Fargo, beauty & wellness editor

Clinique Black Honey High Impact Mascara

I’ve been skipping mascara and letting all of the light hit my eyes lately. When I am wearing it, the burgundy shade of Clinique’s viral Black Honey High Impact Mascara is the perfect shade to make my actual eye color pop instead of being hidden in shadow! —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Rhode Pocket Blush

Vogue beauty and wellness editor Hannah Coates trying the Rhode Pocket Blush.Video: Courtesy of Joris Hendrik Rhode Pocket Blush $24 RHODE

Did Rhode bring back the blush stick for good? It certainly makes a strong case for keeping a creamy solid pigment in your pocket. Available in six shades—Toasted Teddy for blonzing and Sleepy Girl for a soft mauve are the most popular—Hailey Bieber’s blush delivers modern color pigments for the eyes, lips, and cheeks that blend like a dream. I’ve been obsessed with them from the start. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector

Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector $30 TARTE

I am rarely tempted by viral TikTok products, but the sorry state of my undereyes (dark, puffy, depressed) had me wondering if Tarte’s color corrector could actually be as good as everybody raves. For the first time in my life, I find myself wearing undereye concealer every day! The difference is incredible—I look awake, alert, perky, even when I don’t feel it. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty and wellness editor

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

In my mind, the perfect lip product must be three things: hydrating, fun to apply, and lightly pigmented. Clarins’ lip oils tick every box and I can’t leave the house without throwing one into my handbag. Packed with plant oils including organic sweetbriar and jojoba, it can even be used as a nourishing lip mask. —Ranyechi Udemezue, associate beauty & wellness writer

Valentino Twin Liner Gel & Liquid Eyeliner

Valentino Twin Liner Gel & Liquid Eyeliner $40 VALENTINO BEAUTY $40 NORDSTROM

I’m not one to play around with my eye look; but, I’ve recently found that a subtle swipe of eyeliner along the outer corners manages to intensify my eyes like no other product can. For nighttime, I’ve even restarted coloring my waterline with black and brown pigments for added dimension. Valentino’s Twin Liner has come in handy for both of these occasions. The formula has excellent staying powder in its four available shades. The best part? It’s dual-ended to suit days when you want a semi-matte liquid, or a creamy gel the other. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Nécessaire The Deodorant

Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel Eucalyptus $20 AMAZON

I’d never found a natural deodorant I enjoyed until I met Nécessaire'slatest launch. Rather than gritty-textured baking powder, it’s formulated with mandelic acid (a natural fix for body odor, hyperpigmentation, and ingrown hairs) for a glide-on gel texture that applies smooth, dries fast, and never clumps like your average paste deo. —Concetta Ciarlo, beauty commerce writer

Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin 16HR Soft Setting Spray

Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin 16HR Soft Setting Spray $34 SEPHORA

One of the perks (and pitfalls) of working on the beauty team is the sheer gamut of products that come across our desks. Sometimes, it can take a while to wade through and find the truly brilliant gems. Mario Dedivanovic’s sheer veil of a setting spray is most definitely one of them. A mist so fine it feels more like ocean air, my makeup looks just as fresh from the moment it sweeps over my face to when I do my nightly skin-care routine. —Morgan Fargo, beauty & wellness editor

Chanel Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux

Chanel Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux $110 CHANEL

This Chanel concealer was love at first use. Well, sight, really if you consider the chic packaging—a sentiment that applies to all of the brand’s refillable Sublimage collection. Packaging aside, this is one of the creamiest, richest concealers I’ve ever tried. I often liken it to a face cream the way it lays and blends into skin, offering a surprisingly medium coverage with a pea-size amount of product—perfect for covering up dark circles. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum

I have been on a bit of a Delina kick lately. It’s the ultimate girly, feminine scent. A little floral, a lot sweet—without being overpowering in either domain—this is the kind of perfume that pulls people in, whether you’re frolicking with friends or headed on a date. Who knew damascena rose, lily of the valley, peony, rhubarb, lychee, and vanilla were the perfect pairing? —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

U Beauty The Return Eye Concentrate

A Japanese facialist told me I have dryness around my orbital bone and I have been on the hunt for a hydrating eye cream every since. U Beauty to the rescue! The formula whips hyaluronic acid, beta glucan, peptides, and marine plankton extract together into a silky rich cream that not only moisturizes but addresses fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness with consistent use. My skin loves this stuff! —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

D.S. & Durga Debaser Eau de Parfum

D.S. & Durga Debaser Eau de Parfum $210 NORDSTROM $210 BLUEMERCURY

I don’t make a habit of speaking in hyperbole so trust me when I say that I’ve never received as many compliments on a perfume than I have on Debaser. A green, sweet, smooth scent, it’s lush and verdant, and settles into the skin with a creamy coconut-like dry down. I’ve used it to the very last drop. —Morgan Fargo, beauty & wellness editor

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick $48 WESTMAN ATELIER $48 NORDSTROM

My biggest makeup pet peeveis extra warm contour sticks that might as well be bronzers. The solution has been Westman Atelier’s contourstick in biscuit because of its ashy base, which mimicsnatural face contour. —Concetta Ciarlo, beauty commerce writer

Glossier Shadow Stick

Glossier Shadow Stick $22 GLOSSIER

I’m actually using Glossier's newShadow Stick in Ampto do my eyeliner lately and it’s looking good in photos! The right amount goes on with each swipe where you can slowly build up a look without having to fix your mistakes. —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Elysium Basis NAD+ Supplement for Cellular Aging

I’m very into the possibilities for NAD+ supplements (even as the studies are still rolling in!) and just started taking Elysium. I’ll report back with how hot I feel throughout 2025! —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Rhode Fall Lip Case

Rhode Lip Case $38 RHODE SKIN

My beauty product of the year is not technically a beauty product but it does house a beauty product, so that still counts, right? It’s the rhode Lip Case. The phonecover of a million mirror selfies that is a marketer’s dream and just so brilliantly disruptive in how simple of a premise it was. As a genuine fan of the brand’s Peptide Lip Tint already, it was just a genius concept to me that I could leave the house essentially just with my phone and keys and have all my needs covered (if you include the fact that I have my credit cards in my Apple Wallet) and it consistently remains a talking point wherever I go. The seasonal shade updates havemeant that I can update my case colors as I would a key coat or bag for the turn of a new season, and as something that could be considered a fad of 2025, I have no plans of giving mine up and plan to keep using it well into 2025. —Jessica Diner, European beauty and wellness director

Rabanne Million Gold for Her EdP

Rabanne Million Gold for Her Eau de Parfum $135 NORDSTROM

This is the scent everybody in the office asks to borrow before running out the door to an important event. It’s floral but not overly bold or feminine, cut by a mineral-y musk that makes it universallyappealing to both my boldest dressed Vogue Runway colleaguesand mycool, low-key culture editor. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty and wellness editor

La Bronne Bosse N.03 The Essential Soft Hair Brush

La Bonne Brosse N.03 The Essential Soft Hair Brush $158 THE DETOX MARKET

I was agnostic about hair brushes until I tried this one. The combination bristles feel amazing on my scalp (like the best head scratch ever) while also smoothing my incredibly frizzy hair. Plus, the design is so pretty—I’m now becoming a 100-stroke-a-day girl. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty and wellness editor

Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist

Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist $36 AMAZON

I always keep a face mist within reach, and I’m shocked at how much I’ve been loving the bi-phase formula from Beekman 1802. Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist leaves a really pretty glow on skin and is such an ultra-fine spray—it’s like a heavenly veil. —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush

Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush $52 CHANEL

Chanel Joues Contraste made me fall in love with powder blush again. It achieves a soft-focus, natural (never splotchy) burst of color to the skin with a single swipe. Keep in mind though: it’s more pigmented than you might expect. Dust a bit onto your brush, tap off any excess powder, then glide along your cheek for the most seamless (and buildable) application. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Ex Nihilo Blue Talisman Eau de Parfum

Ex Nihilo Blue Talisman Eau de Parfum $245 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE $245 NORDSTROM

This is my “people stop me on the street” scent. Ginger, musk, and amber make this a big, powerful scent—but the notes of orange blossom and pear make it juicy and fun. Everybody goesin for a second hug when I’m wearing it. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty and wellness editor

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyewear

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyewear $34 VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY

A go-to of mine for any quick eye look has been Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Eyewear. Available in 10 matte and shimmer shades (Pecan, a matte brown, is the ultimate all-over lid shade; whereas, Caramel is a delightful bronzed shimmer), these eyeshadow sticks blend like a dream. I like to color the lids with a few swipes of pigment, then blend with a brush. They’re buildable and crease-proof, too, meaning one can customize the look to their desire. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Topicals Like Butter Moisturizer

Topicals Like Butter Moisturizer $30 AMAZON

At the risk of sounding terribly juvenile, I find moisturizing my entire body to be so boring and time consuming. Now, that doesn’t mean I don’t do it—I moisturize after showers regularly. Topicals is a brand that I love with my whole heart, and consistently enjoy their launches. The Like Butter mist is one of my favorite products in existence because not only is it a fabulous moisturizer, it’s so quick to apply. If you want someone to touch your arm and exclaim that your skin is so soft—purchase this. —Concetta Ciarlo, beauty commerce writer

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum: Propolis + Niacinamide $17 $12 AMAZON

I do not know what I did before testing Beauty of Joseon’s Glow Serum. Finally, I have an elixir that keeps my acne at bay without removing my natural oils via a blend of 60% propolis extract, 2% niacinamide, and 0.5% BHA. These are whipped into a viscous, hydrating serum that my skin drinks up in seconds. I like to layer this K-beauty formula with a milky toner to lock in the moisture day or night. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Dolce & Gabbana Mint Lip Oil Plumper

Dolce & Gabbana Mint Lip Oil Plumper $39 DOLCE & GABBANA

I love lip oils; I can never seem to have enough of them. My insatiable need to purchase every lip oil led me to D&G’s lip oil plumper, and I especially enjoy the minty, fresh feeling. —Concetta Ciarlo, beauty commerce writer

D.S. & Durga Debaser Buffing Bar

D.S. & Durga Debaser Buffing Bar $44 SOFT SERVICES

Our fashion king Mark Holgate has influenced the entire Vogue office with his beauty routine and now we’re all talking about bar soaps—one of his rules is that you always lather in your hands, nowhere else! If you have sensitive skin, the logic is perfect for this Debaser Buffing Bar that D.S. & Durga created with Soft Services. I even used it to get self tanner out of my whites and it left the nicest scent—figgy! Fresh! —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Easily one of the most lauded face moisturizers on the market, Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream is worth every penny. As someone with oily skin, I kept a bottle of its The Cream in my bathroom but as the temperatures continue to drop, my skin is getting drier by the day. To suit, I swapped the lightweight version for this rich formula that does an excellent job delivering deep hydration via its TFC8 complex, evening primrose oil, squalane, and vitamin E. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Jo Malone London Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense

Though Blush Peony & Suede is one of my most-complimented perfumes ever, my true obsession is Jo Malone London's Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense. The latest from the storied British fragrance house, this is a a warm, spicy, and comforting scent that comes to life via an aromatic clean accord, cedarwood, and hinoki sourced from Japan—inspired by the mind-body benefits of forest bathing. It's the ultimate unisex scent for that person in search of a wintertime cologne to cozy up to. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer $30 SEPHORA

I’ve always been a fan of Danessa Myricks (the makeup artist and the brand), but I became something of a devotee watching fellow makeup artist Sir John work with her line backstage at Sergio Hudson’s FW24 show. Seeing the way he beautifully painted models’ faces with an assortment of pigments into a dreamy, skin-like finish inspired me to test every single piece from Myricks’ collection. The latest launch, however, has my heart captured at the moment. Depending on the day, I toy between hydrating and blurring concealers, but Yummy Skin Lift & Flex pairs the best of both. When blended out with a brush, sponge, or fingers, this lightweight concealer offers medium-to-full coverage—applying weightlessly for a natural, skin-like finish. Meanwhile, the featured caffeine, centella asatica, and plant extracts improves skin's moisture levels and alleviates puffiness for a better-looking complexion over time. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Dermalogica Pro-Collagen Banking Serum

Dermalogica Pro Collagen Banking Serum $89 AMAZON

I have been seriously impressed with the cumulative results of this serum. Having seen theresults of the clinical trials at the launch (collagen preservation, firmer cheeks and jawline, a morehydrated, plumper-looking complexion), I committed to using this morning and night to see if it would work for me and, one monthlater, I would say I concur with all the aforementioned. If you’re looking for a new serum to switch up your spring skin care routine, you’re looking at it. —Jessica Diner, European beauty and wellness director

L’Ange Le Duo Standard 360° Airflow Styler

Le Duo Standard 360° Airflow Styler $69 $59 AMAZON

I recently chopped my waist-length Cher hair to a short French bob, which led me to realize you need specific hair tools for short hair. Who knew? L’ange’s Le Duo Standard 360 Airflow Styler helps me fake a bouncy blowout because the barrel is small enough to capture even my shortest pieces of hair. Plus, because it also doubles as a straightener; and because it has tiny air vents to cool down curls, I’m not at risk of constantly burning myself. —Concetta Ciarlo, beauty commerce writer

Merit Signature Lip

I’ll admit that, when I first heard of Merit’s new lipstick, I was not immediately intrigued. I am a gloss girl through and through, so why should I be interested in a matte lip? But, when I saw makeup artist Yumi Lee paint model’s pouts backstage at Diotima’s latest show, I was impressed with how comfortable it looked. Not dry, patchy, or stiff like the matte lips I’d become accustomed too. Armed with samples of each shade, I took it for a go. I am shocked at how weightless this feels on, how modern the shades look, and how nourished my lips remain even after all-night wear. Merit, you’ve converted me! —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Louis Vuitton LV Lovers

Louis Vuitton LV Lovers Parfum $320 LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton is my family’s heritage brand, so attending this year’s Fragrance Foundation Awards (go Margaux!) with them to celebrate their perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud’s Lifetime Achievement Award was such a blast and introduced me to the house’s new scent with Pharrell, Lovers. The goal was to bottle sunlight with a men’s perfume (won’t stop me!) and it’s kind of woody and gingery with this note of galbanum that I had to look up: an earthy, aromatic plant gum sometimes called “Mother resin.” —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Tata Harper Moonsisters x Tata Harper 2025 Cosmic Beauty Calendar

Tata Harper Moonsisters x Tata Harper 2025 Cosmic Beauty Calendar $48 TATA HARPER

Even if you miss the first couple of months, there’s something so comforting about Tata Harper’s Beauty Calendar. I love turning the page and reading something tuned to the actual day—it’s even gotten me to write things in it like a journal, or a very leveled-up LiveLaughThrive mental tool! —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Facial Spray

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Facial Spray + Hydrating Mist $29 $20 AMAZON

I seem to have a different face mist for every occasion these days and for a fun pick-me-up I’ve been reaching for this Glow Recipe spray. What I love most about it is its sweet watermelon scent, though its generous, fine mist is a close second. The formula itself includes hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and rice germ oil but also hibiscus which delivers naturally-occurring AHAs to improve skin texture and tone. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Prada Beauty Reveal Skin-Optimizing Refillable Soft Matte Foundation

Prada Beauty Reveal Skin-Optimizing Refillable Soft Matte Foundation $70 NORDSTROM

I didn’t think the world needed another foundation—even if it was in glamorous metallicpackaging—butPrada’s high-performing formulahad me makeroom in my makeup bag. It’s one of the lightest formulas I’ve ever used, which makes the coverage payoff (somewhere between light and medium) so incredibly impressive. And the stay-all-day effect, which controls my shiny forehead but always looks skin-like, means I look good from morning meeting to evening face wash. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty and wellness editor

Velour x CGonzalez Beauty Self-Stick Lash Clusters

Velour x CGonzalez Beauty Self-Stick Lash Clusters $22 AMAZON

Sabrina Carpenter’s go-to makeup artist recently graced my face with her magic touch. Aside from my blush never looking better, her recent collab with Velour lashes has made the application of falsies so easy (even for my shaky hands). Goodbye, unsightly lash glue—we don’t even need you anymore! I curl my lashes, swipe a light layer of mascara on, then pop on two clusters right on the outer corner of my eye, underneath my natural lashes. With one gentle squeeze of a tweezer or lash applicator, they’re secured in place all day and look completely, utterly natural. —Concetta Ciarlo, beauty commerce writer

Pat McGrath Labs Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil

Pat McGrath Labs Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil $29 NORDSTROM

At Vogue World Paris, the looks backstage, the vision of make-up marvel, Pat McGrath, were serving major drama, but it was this lip pencil—shade matched for me by McGrath herself—that left a lasting impression(quite literally). Mauvemoiselle, the perfect shade of mauve that works really well to enhance the naturalpurple tones within the lips, the pigment did not budge the entire day—even in the sweltering Paris heat. It’s a keeper. —Jessica Diner, European beauty and wellness director

Fara Homidi Smudge & Contour Lip Pencil

Fara Homidi’s line is unquestionably my most asked-about products of the year–the packaging is so beautiful it’s always the first thing our art team asks to try when it comes to the offices. Her Smudge & Contour Lip Pencil includes my favorite item: her powder blue pencil sharpener! I use it for everything, not just her liners, it cheers me every time I see it. —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint

Vogue beauty and wellness editor Hannah Coates trying the Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint.Video: Courtesy of Joris Hendrik Lisa Eldridge Beauty Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint $37 LISA ELDRIDGE

I can’t get enough of this lightweight, beautifully dewy skin tint. Delivering next-level luminosity via the perfect balance of coverage and translucence, skin looks natural and healthy, rather than done. Obsessed doesn’t cut it. —Hannah Coates, contributor

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color

Chanel Le Vernis longwear nail color $32 CHANEL

I am by no means a pro nail artist, but Chanel's polish is the only one that seriously never chips for me. Perhaps its the sturdy brush that allows me to paint my beds with streak-free precision, or its the composition enriched with camellia eco-ceramides that helps avoid chipping. Either way, it’s become my go-to for my biweekly pedicure (when I’m not using gel polish). What’s more, Chanel comes out with new shades each season so there’s always a fresh, fun color to choose. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

CeraVe Oil Control Moisturizing Gel

CeraVe Oil Control Moisturising Gel $20 $16 AMAZON

This is one for my oily-skinned girlies. As a CeraVe devotee, this new gel-cream is super affordable and contains oil-absorbing technology to prevent the kind of shine you have to touch up throughout the day. It’s comfortable on the skin and sits well under make-up too–you can’t go wrong. —Hannah Coates, contributor

Oribe Desertland Revitalizing Hand Wash

Oribe Desertland Revitalizing Hand Wash $44 BLUEMERCURY $44 AMAZON

I haven’t be particularly fussy about my hand soap, but after trying Oribe's Revitalizing formula, I’m afraid I’ll never be able to go back. You can feel how nourishing this is with just one pump of product—I’d go as far as saying it feels as lush as my favorite moisturizer. Once it touches water, it works into a rich lather than cleanses without stripping. And in expected Oribe fashion, leaves a delightful scent long after the suds have been washed away. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Guerlain Meteorites Setting & Finishing Pearls of Powder

Guerlain Meteorites Setting & Finishing Pearls of Powder $72 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE $72 NORDSTROM

My biggest secret right now is Guerlain's Météorites! They're these perfect powder pearls that I dust on my face every day (and in every color!)—the pearls are reimagined from the original formula that first launched in the ’80s. It looks like perfect glass skin, people think I’m not wearing makeup! —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

La Prairie Skin Caviar The Mist

Vogue commerce editor Joy Montgomery trying the La Prairie Skin Caviar The Mist.Video: Courtesy of Joris Hendrik La Prairie Skin Caviar The Mist $185 NORDSTROM $185 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Do not sleep on the benefits of face mists—especially when they come as potent as La Prairie’s. Housed in a vanity-worth cobalt blue bottle is a treasured elixir meant to energize and smooth skin instantly. Powered by the brand’s Caviar Hydroessence and Micro-Nutrients, this comes out as a super fine mist that spritzes evenly onto the skin—leaving skin feeling hydrated and balanced. The best part? Skin is not left overly dewy, rather refreshed, radiant, and glowing without excess shine. I like to use it at all steps of my routine—before bed, as a toner pre-serums and moisturizers, or for a pick-me-up throughout the day. At 1.7 oz, it fits seamlessly in my carry-on. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Escentric Molecules Escentric 02 Eau de Toilette

Love at first spritz, this fragrance is everything I love about layered fresh scents in just one bottle. Infused with jasmine bud, mandarin and bergamot, it’s delightfully crisp, and comes in a super sleek bottle, too–wonderful for when you’re on the go. —Ranyechi Udemezue, associate beauty & wellness writer

Byredo Kajal Pencil

For anybody who is into tightliner, these Byredo pencils are key. Gorgeously pigmented and smooth, I have the entire collection—because while a classic black is fun, the colors like navy or silver are oh-so-cool. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty and wellness editor

Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow

Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow - SPF 50 $39 NORDSTROM

I was once walking down the street in Fort Greene when someone asked the secret to getting my skin so glowing. Glancing down at my gleaming décolletage, I recalled massaging on a few drops of Kopari’s Sun Shield in lieu of a body sunscreen cream. While the SPF 50 does an excellent job at shielding against UVA and UVB rays, I gravitate towards it because it feels lightweight and non-greasy on the skin, and leaves an eye-catching glisten. I’ve been using the gold shade but think I’ll try the amber hue next. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Refy Lip Sculpt

Refy Lip Sculpt $26 REFY

Consider me the princess of polarizing beauty opinions because I gravitate towards any products that evoke a strong reaction in the court of social media opinion. For starters, there is no lip liner I love more than Refy’s Lip Sculpt—I've worn it through some of the longest work days, the messiest pastas, and many glasses of water. Rather than altogether wearing off, it gently fades (and that’s after a lot of stress testing). —Concetta Ciarlo, beauty commerce writer

Hair by Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Shine Oil

Hair By Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil $38 SPACENK

A featherlight dry hair oil, this new formula from hairstylist Sam McKnight ticks all my boxes. It’s not just the happy-making packaging I love, it’s also brilliant at taming flyaways, reducing frizz, and lending a subtle healthy shine on mid-lengths and ends. With argan, sunflower, and camellia seed oil, it also smells delicious. —Hannah Coates, contributor

Ilia Perfecting Buff Brush

There’s not much to say about this Ilia makeup brush except that it truly is perfect (excellent naming on Ilia’s part!). The Perfecting Buff Brush is a compact tool featuring soft densely packed packed bristles just fluffy enough to blend creams and liquids expertly into the skin. It’s my go-to for bronzer and blush. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Loewe Marihuana Body Lotion

Loewe Marihuana Body Lotion $90 NEIMAN MARCUS

Having just renovated my bathroom, there was one product I wanted in situ as I took pictures to share with family and friends… Loewe’s Marihuana Body Lotion. Aside from the soothing aroma, I’m also incredibly into the packaging and the fact it makes moisturizing your body a real treat. —Hannah Coates, contributor

Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze

Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze $26 SEPHORA

If at least 10 people give you a compliment on the product, I feel like it belongs on this list. That’s what happened to me the day I wore this lip gloss-oil hybrid in Macaron—it’s just good and I like it. Clearly, other people did too. Nothing else to say. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty and wellness editor

Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo

Bondi Boost HG Dry Shampoo $25 SEPHORA

I’m picky about dry shampoo formulas—this one smells more fresh than sweet (in a good way) and doesn’t turn my hair into a powdered wig. —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Susanne Kaufmann Hayflower Bath Oil

Susanne Kaufmann Hayflower Bath Oil $75 NORDSTROM

Is there anything better than a bath at the end of the day? Personally, I don’t think so, and I’m currently obsessed with this essential-oil-infused bath oil by the Queen of them, Susanne Kaufmann. A blend of Alpine hayflower and natural antioxidant astaxanthin, it’s a quick ticket to calm—I finish by wrapping myself in one of Baina’s checkerboard robes. Peace personified. —Hannah Coates, contributor

Love Wellness Bye Bye Bloat Lymphatic Massage Roller

Love Wellness Bye Bye Bloat Lymphatic Massage Roller $15 LOVE WELLNESS

I've been dry brushing for a decade, so I'm always looking to branch out and try something new to get my body moving. This handheld device has cool (like, cold, but also cool-looking) cryo-balls on it that revolve as you roll it across your skin. You can really feel it stimulating your system, and it's a nice treat for your skin too—I actually like to do it once I have body oil on to help it absorb. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty and wellness editor

BareMinerals Illuminating Mineral Veil

Illuminating Mineral Veil $35 NORDSTROM

Believe me when I say this is the best soft-focus filter in my bag, I carry it everywhere, and it’s with me at Paris Fashion Week as we speak. —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush

NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush $32 NORDSTROM

My blusher obsession knows no bounds, and this is my current favorite. A sheer, ever-so-slightly shimmery peach liquid in texture, it can be built up for the intensity of blush required, but it’s also the large doe-foot applicator that makes it a dreamto apply. Consider this your spring flush in a tube. —Jessica Diner, European beauty and wellness director

Epi.logic Master Plan Collagen Renew Growth Factor Serum

Someone somewhere is tired of hearing me wax on about Epi.logic’s Master Plan serum. Over the last year or so, it’s become a skin care staple of mine for its refreshingly hydrating texture and skin barrier-boosting composition. The brand’s signature Cell Service complex of growth factors and peptides essentially boosts skin’s collagen and elastin production, while promoting firmer, bouncier skin. It’s also incredibly gentle (thanks, in part, to hyaluronic acid, sea kelp bio ferment, and snow mushroom); so much so, I relied on it to heal my skin following my last MOXI treatment. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Dior Addict Lip Glow

Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm $40 NORDSTROM

I wrote in our March issue “Quick Change” story about how this product is one of my favorite of all time—I wore it to my wedding, I wear it all over my face! At their FW24 show, models wore the clear version on their lips and now I want that too, though… —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

I Don’t Know What DS & Durga Set

D.S. & Durga I Don't Know What Complete Set $325 D.S. & DURGA

I have learned in my decade of beauty at Vogue that almost everyone, even people who think they don’t care about beauty, secretly wants a gorgeous matching set in their shower. This fragrance (they say it’s a cult hit) really is good for all genders, and the aluminum packaging is a nice touch! —Arden Fanning Andrews, beauty editor at large

Ouai Hair Gloss

Ouai Hair Gloss $34 SEPHORA

Feeling like your hair has lost its luster or shine? Or are you due a haircut but just haven’t quite found the time to get around to it? Step in the Ouai Hair Gloss that in one pea-sizedrop (or two-pea size drops for thicker or textured hair) will smooth and add instant bounce and shine. Think of it like a weightless, undetectabletop coat for your hair. —Jessica Diner, European beauty and wellness director

Byredo Liquid Lipstick Matte

I had forgotten about my love of lipstick until this Byredo number got delivered—now I’m obsessed all over again. If you’re after a formula that cocoons the lips, while still maintaining excellent pigment and staying power, this is it. The Marriage shade is sexy and vampy and looks great with a minimal complexion and mascara. Add to basket! —Hannah Coates, contributor

Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure Kit

Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure Kit $16 URBAN OUTFITTERS

To know me is to know I love press-on nails! I am simply too impatient to get my nails done professionally, and oddly rough with my hands—meaning nail chipping and breaking is frequent. So, I’ve embraced press-ons fully and have gotten so good at them, people are shocked to hear they aren’t a full-on manicure. The Chillhouse Chill Tips have garnered me the most compliments. The designs are chic, they’re easy to apply, and the featured glue is strong, meaning one application can last weeks if you do it right. This week’s set is “Chill at the Disco”—a funky, glimmering silver I applied after seeing models grace the LaPointe runway sporting the design. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer