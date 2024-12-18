The best Black Friday beauty deals on skin care, hair tools and more (2024)

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.Details.

Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty haveslashed prices

Black Friday is an annual shopping extravaganza,with many retailers having sales tied to the event. And when it comes to the bestBlack Friday beauty deals, we’reseeing tons of incredible discounts on top products.

We’ve scored the virtual aisles ofAmazon,Sephoraand Ulta Beauty to find the very bestBlack Friday deals so you don’t have to. Read on for some of the deepest discounts onhair tools,skin care, makeup, hair care and nail products available right now.

In this article:Shark Beauty SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush,Sol de Janeiro Biggie Biggie Bum Bum CreamandClinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover Mini

If you’re waiting for a particular product to go on sale that’s not on our list quite yet, keep checking back. We’ll be updating the sales regularly throughout the Black Friday event.

Last updated on Nov. 29, 2024, at 2:40 a.m. PT.

Best Black Friday deals on hair tools

Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler30% OFF

This lightweight curling iron has variable heat settings reaching 430 degrees Fahrenheit. It usesNanoIonic MX technology to condition and smooth your hair as you style it.

FHI Heat UNbrush Detangling Brush18% OFF

This vented detangling brush comes in 25 gorgeous colors. Its 47 bristleshelpgently release tangles on wet or dry hair, leading to less breakage.

REVLON One Step Volumizer PLUS Hair Dryer and Styler55% OFF

The BestReviews Testing Lab was thoroughly impressed with this budget-friendly blow dry brush, which works as well as those from much pricier brands.

Dyson SupersonicHair Dryer23% OFF

Our favorite luxury hair dryer dries hair quickly without causing heat damage. It leaves strands smooth and shiny.

This multiuse hair tool received the BestReviews Testing Lap stamp of approval. It blow driescurls, and straightens hair and comes with five attachments.

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Hair Dryer with Diffuser26% OFF

Using titanium technology, this ionic hair dryer with three heat and two speed settings works quickly and gently to deliver a smooth, shiny-looking and frizz-free blowout.

In our tests, this heated comb and blow dryer brush combo tool delivered super-shiny, sleek and straight hair in minutes. We love that it can be used on wet or dry hair, depending on the setting.

This three-in-one hair tool lets you create a blowout or two types of waves with a single gadget. The attachments include a 0.35-0.7-inch tapered curling wand, a 1-inch curling wand and a 1.5-inch curling brush.

This lightweight, ergonomic hair styling tool allows you to create sleek, straight styles or defined curls. It has titanium plates that allow for consistent temperature and even heat distribution, whilea built-in fan immediately cools your hair and sets your style.

Best Black Friday deals on luxury beauty

This anti-aging serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to improveskin elasticity and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It alsovisibly hydrates, plumps and evens skin tone.

Lift, lengthen and volumize your lashes with this bestselling mascara. The lightweight gel formula is designed to resist clumping and flaking.

Living Proof Dry Shampoo30% OFF

The BestReviews Testing Lab’s favoritedry shampooearned high marks for its high-quality hydrating formula that leaves hair feeling clean and bouncy.

TATCHA The Dewy Skin Cream24% OFF

A special blend of Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid in this moisturizing cream helps hydrate and plump your skin. Meanwhile, it protects against pollution and stress with Japanese purple rice.

This full-coverage foundation is a BestReviews beauty editor favorite because it’s formulated with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid,niacinamide andvitamin E. Plus it has mineral SPF 50+ to protect skin by deflecting ultravioletrays.

Babe Original Eyelash Serum25% OFF

Longer, fuller lashes can be achieved thanks to this oil-free lash-boosting serum that is reported to work in as little as six weeks. It’s safe to use on lash extensions and falsies as well.

Inspired byGiorgio Armani’s Mediterranean roots, this scent emulates the freshness of the sea along withzesty and radiant notes.It has notes of marine and green mandarin, clary sage and lavandin witha vetiver and patchouli base.

Maximize the results of your favorite mascara by applying this mascara primer first.It doubles as a conditioning formula infused with vitamins B5 and E to make eyelashes appear longer and fuller.

This ultra-moisturizingface creamdelivers 72 hours of hydration all while leaving skin feeling soft and supple. Key ingredients include4.5% squalane and glacial glycoprotein.

TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser 30% OFF

This foaming gel cleanserremoves dirt, oil, impurities and makeup effectively but gently.It’s infused with turmeric, white tea and blueberry.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream50% OFF

Improvethe look of crow’s feet anddark eye circles while reinforcing the skin barrier with this lightweight eye cream. It can be used twice daily.

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand & Skin Therapy Serum Bundle40% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON

Red light therapy is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and puffiness on the skin. This mini handheld device makes it easier (and more affordable) to get the benefits of red light therapy at home.

Best Black Friday deals on skin care

Target dark spots with these double-sided toner pads formulated withantioxidants, vitamin C, niacinamideand tranexamic acid.

This soothing moisturizer hydrates skin for up to 72 hours while calming redness.

PRIMERA PRMR Oil To Foam Cleanser45% OFF

This oil-to-foam formula deeply cleanses skin while removing all traces of dirt and makeup. It’sformulatedwith hyaluronic acid and ceramides to leave skin hydrated without feeling stripped.

Fight dark circles and under-eye bags with this caffeine-infused eye cream. It contains hydrating watermelon extract and antioxidants.

This hydrating eye serum with caffeine and niacinamide is applied with a cooling and depuffing roller ball applicator. It helps brighten the look of dark circlesand addresses fine lines from dryness.

Mighty PatchOriginal Patch from Hero Cosmetics32% OFF

Thesehydrocolloid stickers improvethe look of pimples overnight without the popping. Remove them in the morning without redness or irritation.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Face Serum48% OFF

Formulated with 96.3% snail mucin, this facial essence helps ease dryness. It improves skin vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask20% OFF

This thick overnight lip mask is formulated with a berry fruit complex, shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin C to nourish lips while protecting them from external aggressors.

Vitamins, peptides and amino acids in this lash serum work to promote longer, thicker-looking lashes in just four to sixweeks with full improvement in threemonths.

Reduce puffiness and irritation with these hydrating under-eye patches. They minimize dark circles while cooling your under-eyes.

Sol de Janeiro Biggie Biggie Bum Bum Cream14% OFF

This firming body cream smells like vacation. It’s formulated with caffeine-rich guaraná to visibly firm your skin and cupuaçu butter to hydrate and soften your epidermis.

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool 30% OFF

Available in four gorgeous hues, this gua sha tool provides a calming, lifting and smoothing facial massage that’ll leave your skin feeling radiant.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover Mini30% OFF

We love this silky, lightweight makeup-removing balm because it quickly dissolves and eradicates all traces of makeup without stripping our skin.

Dermaplaning exfoliates deadskin cells, removes buildup andremoves peach fuzz. This at-home tool gives you medi-spa results from the comfort of your own bathroom.

This moisturizing serum helps reducefine lines, refine yourskin’s textureand boostradiance while you sleep. It’s formulated with lavender essential oil, evening primrose oil and squalene.

Use this hydrating face cream day and night to provide deep moisture and revive the appearance of dull and tired skin. The lightweight, nongreasy formula contains squalane and peptides to promote healthier-looking skin.

Best Black Friday deals on makeup

HERA Sensual Nude Gloss30% OFF

This high-shine lip gloss glides smoothly over lips. The formula is non-sticky for a more comfortable wear.

This pressed-powder foundation gives you creamy coverage with a natural, matte finish. It doesn’t cake or flake and is suitable for all skin types.

NOONI Korean Lip Oil Applemint20% OFF

Moisturize and soften lips while getting a glossy shine with this plumping lip oil. It’s formulated with apple seed oil and mint extract to hydrate lips and keep them smooth.

Too Faced Twice The Better Than Sex Mascara Duo30% OFF

One of our favorite mascaras, this product lengthens and curls lashes to deliver dramatic volume and boldness. The set contains two tubes of the cheekily monikered mascara.

The miniature version of MAC’s iconic creamy lipstick is perfect for traveling or sticking in your purse for on-the-go use. The pigment-rich product comes in six gorgeous hues.

In order to create a flawless makeup look, you’re going to need the right brushes. This 12-piece set includes everything you need for a stunning eyeshadow look — plus a sleek bag to house the brushes.

Just because the temperatures are dropping, doesn’t mean you can’t rock a summery glow. This sunless tan product has a lightweight and nongreasy feel as it delivers a fast-drying tan in just two hours. It comes in three hues.

This vegan liquid eyeliner has a thin felt tip to deliver a waterproof, smudge-proof color that lasts all day.

This matte-finish blush gives you two looks in one. It has a creamy, buildable texture and delivers a flattering flush of color to your cheeks.

Urban Decay Hydromaniac Dewy Liquid Blush53% OFF

Get a rosy glow with this hydrating liquid blush. The noncomedogenic formula contains detoxifying kombucha and moisturizing marula oil. It has a radiant finish.

Glamnetic Lash Extension Kit50% OFF

Unlike single-use falsies that get peeled off at the end of the night, these voluminous extensions will last up to five days. The kit includes two sets of false eyelashes, a bonder, a seal, a bond remover and a lash grab.

Best Black Friday deals on hair care

Mise En Scene Perfect Serum Original44% OFF

This hair serum is formulated with seven natural oils that work wonders on your tresses:argan oil, olive oil, coconut oil, apricot oil, marula oil, jojoba oiland camellia oil. It’ll ease tangles, dryness and split ends.

This two-pack of hair masks will help restore your tresses to a healthy-looking state. The keratin mask helps deliver softness, shine and bounce, while the collagen hair mask deeply repairs dry and damaged strands.

American Crew Daily Deep Moisturizing Shampoo for Men52% OFF

With a delightful citrusy, minty scent, this moisturizing shampoo leaves your hair feeling soft without any buildup or greasy feeling. It’s infused with vitamin B5 to promote healthy-looking hair.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra-Strength Hair Serum22% OFF

Frizzy, dry or damaged hair can benefit from this smoothing serum, which helps control frizz even when it’s humid out. It also helps protect your strands from heat damage for up to 72 hours.

Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo34% OFF

Protect your blonde hair while neutralizing yellow and warm tones with this paraben-free shampoo. It helps boost shine and smoothness while improving your hair’s strength.

Extremely soft and super absorbent, this microfiber hair towel will help dry your strands faster than a regular towel. A convenient button at the base keeps the wrap secured.

MRD Hair Brush Set50% OFF

This natural bamboo hairstyling set includes two detangling paddle brushes, a wide-tooth comb and a fine rat tail comb. They’re suitable for use on all hair types.

Best Black Friday deals on nail products

This salon-favorite nail polish comes in 11 beautiful nude shades ranging from a soft pink to a deep brown. The scratch- and chip-resistant lacquer delivers up to 11 days of gel-like wear.

Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Salon Nails Kit25% OFF

An electric nail file can help you achieve a salon-quality look without the pricey salon fee. This nifty kit comes with six heads, each of which delivers a different finish.

Get in the holiday spirit with this festive trio of press-on nails. The easy peel-and-press adhesive eliminates messy glue but provides a strong seven-day hold.

SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp50% OFF

Give yourself a salon-quality gel manicure at home with this curing UV light. The portable device can be used on fingers and toes. It utilizes 18 UV and LED light beads that cure your polish in just 60 seconds.

Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.

Check out ourDaily Dealsfor the best products at the best prices and sign uphereto receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter full of shopping inspo and sales.