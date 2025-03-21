The Best Bubble Skincare Products, According To You - Beauty Bay Edited (2025)

By Pooja Haja | 10th January 2025
Picture this: a breakout pops up at the worst possible moment (as they always do), and you’re still searching for skincare products that actually work for you. Enter Bubble Skincare – a brand that’s redefining old-school skincare with a modern, fresh, and fun twist.
If you haven’t heard the buzz, Bubble Skincare is making waves in the skincare world. Their research-backed, TikTok-famous, vegan, and cruelty-free products are proof that affordable skincare doesn’t mean low quality. Breaking down confusing routines, their no-fuss formulas are here to help you achieve smooth, supple, breakout-free skin, without the hassle of figuring out which products might be right for you. Meaning, with Bubble by your side, you’ll never have to tackle another breakout alone.
But don’t just take our word for it. Check out some of the top-rated Bubble Skincare reviews from BEAUTY BAY shoppers and find out why their products are worth all of the hype.
The 10 Bubble Skincare Products You Love
1. SLAM DUNK HYDRATING MOISTURIZER CREAM
The Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer Cream is a serious fan-fave, simply because of how intensely it nourishes. This everyday moisture combines the protective properties of vitaminE and aloe leaf juice with the calming capabilities of avocado oil to defend and soothe the skin. It does the most to restore much-needed nutrients to the skin to leave it healthy, happy, and hydrated. It’s an easy win.
Your votes are in…
“The moisturiser has helped my skin clear up and soften, it’s a good price and I love the packaging. The product is so much better than what you pay for (£16) it is even better than my (£40) moisturiser from Glow Recipe!”
Frances R.
“It’s not oily at all and sinks in nicely, the pump also makes sure you don’t pump out too much.”
Meleri E.
“One of my new faves, works really well on my skin and doesn’t make the skin oily at all. Wish they did bigger size packages.”
Kenzie K.
2. DAY DREAM VITAMIN C + NIACINAMIDE TONE AND TEXTURE SERUM
If you’ve been on the hunt for a scar-reducing, dark spot-brightening serum, the Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum is it. Using everyone’s favourite brightening agents vitamin C and niacinamide, this serum works to boost radiance, hydrate, and reduce the signs of ageing skin. It prioritises skin health and comfort with plant-derived ceramides that replenish the skin barrier. And to rebalance tone and smooth texture, this serum calls on alpha arbutin which corrects the look of spots and uneven tones.
Your votes are in…
“I am a huge fan of vitamin C as a powerful antioxidant and helps a lot with hyperpigmentation, but my skin is very sensitive to ascorbic acid, so this formulation is perfect for me to use every day alongside Ferulic acid. I’ve just repurchased 2 more bottles as I don’t want to run out of it! Beauty Bay, please never stop restocking Bubble!”
Joana I.
“Small bottle but I’m hoping it lasts a fair time because one pump of the serum covers my whole face and neck. It doesn’t have a smell & is absorbed almost instantly so no greasy residue is left. Makeup can go on the top no problem. Moisturiser after the serum feels fine too. I haven’t been using it long but I’m hoping it helps with my red marks soon.”
Babs I.
“Love this serum. It has a great texture and leaves my skin super soft and doesn’t cause any irritation. I have started noticing all the dark spots disappearing after weeks of use. Highly recommend!”
Nikola K.
3. LEVEL UP BALANCING GEL MOISTURIZER
Looking to bring balance back to your complexion? The Level Up Balancing Gel Moisturizer is the way forward. With the help of anti-inflammatory yarrow extract, this moisturiser heals and soothes all while replenishing moisture. That’s not all though, as a superfood protein compound acts as built-in blue light protection to defend the skin against (and repair) blue light damage. Perfect for oily skin types, this replenishing gel offers lightweight, shine-free moisture that feels fresh.
Your votes are in…
“This moisturiser is lovely, I love how it presses out into a pretty flower but it spreads really nicely over the skin and makes a nice makeup base too.”
Lynsey H.
“This moisturizer is a holy Grail, it is super hydrating, and I love the gel consistency, even though it’s super inexpensive it feels like a spa treatment because if it’s luxurious pump this moisturizer has not made me break out so it’s perfect for acne prone skin.”
Aviva.
“I am a long-time Bubble user, and I recently switched from the Slam Dunk moisturizer to the Level Up. Since Level Up is more of a gel and is lighter, it’s worked WONDERS for helping my oil levels. I won’t use anything else now that I know my face LOVES this stuff!”
Brittany S.
4. BREAK EVEN BALANCING TONER
The Break Even Balancing Toner is what you should use if you really want to restore stability to your skin. It uses a unique combination of soothing ingredients, antioxidants, and gentle exfoliants to restore moisture and texture balance. Sodium PCA, niacinamide, and willow bark extract join forces to polish and smooth texture, brighten, and control oiliness. Also coming to the rescue, green tea extract calms and shields the skin from environmental stressors.
Your votes are in…
“This toner is the first product I ever used from Bubble, and I love it. This is the only one I will really ever buy. It doesn’t dry out my skin, but I always feel clean afterwards. I never have any bad reactions, and it doesn’t have a really strong scent. I love it!”
Millie M.
“This toner helps my skin look clean and fresh I apply it in the mornings and have seen such a difference; I really recommend it if you have sensitive skin.”
Ar1ella.
“I first received this product in a small sample size and immediately loved it! It removes all the extra oil and dirt from my face and instantly gives me a skin refresh! I have noticed a decrease in my pores and an increase in my skin’s overall radiance and smoothness. I would definitely recommend this toner to anyone looking for a new one or who wants my current favourite to add to their skincare routine! ”
Courtney.
5. BOUNCE BACK BALANCING MIST
Try the Bounce Back Balancing Mist if you find that toning feels like a chore. It’s a miracle worker when it comes to *quickly* mattifying, smoothing, and brightening the skin. With ingredients like willow bark extract, sodium PCA, and niacinamide, you can mist your way to balanced and clearly hydrated skin that’s shine-free (another winner for oily skin types!).
Your votes are in…
“I purchased these products for my 12-year-old daughter since her skin has changed since she has gone through puberty. The products are amazing and leave her skin spot-free and extremely soft. I have recommended the products to all friends and family.”
Katrina S.
“This product worked amazing on my skin and did its job very well. My skin felt great after use!”
Sophie A.
“I love this face mist so much. It leaves my skin so hydrated happy and healthy. It has a very fine mist perfect before moisturisers or serums. I’m going to repurchase!”
Shay-ly B.
6. COME CLEAN DETOXIFYING MASK
Time for a detox? The Come Clean Detoxifying Mask is at your beck and call. It uses the best purifiers (ingredients like montmorillonite, melia azadirachta flower extract, and azelaic acid) to draw out impurities and congestion from the skin. This isn’t your ordinary, drying clay mask either, it uses an infusion of vitamin E to keep the skin protected and restored.
Your votes are in…
“I read the reviews about this product and was fully convinced it would be right for me after buying and I was right. It’s amazing. It feels buttery and light and leaves my skin feeling cleansed and soft, while not leaving my combination skin feeling like I’ve applied a heavy oil/ cocoa butter product. I will be buying this again!”
Holly G.
“Love this product – only now discovered BUBBLE and I am in love I have also the wash, serum and moisturiser and it’s all fantastic… You will not be disappointed in this product; my skin feels so fresh and clean.”
Sam M.
“When I tell you I am obsessed with this face mask, I am not kidding. I’m in love with everything about it. it feels SO GOOD and cooling on the skin! after one use, my skin feels so much softer and refreshed. all of my friends love it too! I am also in love with the packaging! I would rate it an 11/10!!”
Reagan.
7. OVER NIGHT HYDRATING SLEEP MASK
Did someone say, ‘Overnight mask that works overtime to hydrate the skin’? Yep, the Over Night Hydrating Mask is the one. This creamy mask forms a protective, moisture-binding film over the skin that soothes, hydrates, and brightens the skin as well as defending the moisture barrier. Carefully curated with sodium PCA, arnica, and biosaccharide gum, this mask brings you all the never-pore-clogging moisture your skin needs during your beauty sleep.
Your votes are in…
“One of the best overnight masks I’ve tried, they usually feel heavy, sticky, or oily on the skin which I hate before going to bed. This sinks in and I still feel like I’ve used a mask when I wake up! For someone with dry skin who hates the feeling of thick creams it’s a staple. Plus the packaging is cute & more sanitary than a pot you dip your fingers into.”
Jodie S.
“This mask leaves my skin feeling so hydrated and soft. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is I am not a fan of the smell but it isn’t a deal breaker.”
Tamzin D.
“This mask is a nourishing treatment, perfect to help replenish and revive your skin. It can be used 2-3 times a week as part of your evening routine.
Instructions say to apply a thin layer of this mask after your moisturizer of choice. However, unlike your typical sleeping mask, the packaging is so cute and convenient too.
It glides onto the skin and doesn’t feel heavy or sticky.
I wake up to a more vibrant complexion that feels well moisturized without any grease.”
Nida.
8. Tell All Juicy Secret Lip Balm
Meet your secret weapon against chapped, dry lips, the Tell All Juicy Secret Lip Balm. This balm uses an army of hero hydrators like moringa oil esters and chicory root extract to infuse the lips with plumping, barrier-repairing hydration. And you’ll notice this formula sinks straight in and gets to work without feeling greasy or sticky, all thanks to acacia flower wax. BTW it comes with a cute little keychain that can be clipped to literally anything – so your lips will never dry again.
Your votes are in…
“Got one for myself and one for my teen daughter, so cute on the keyring, means you NEVER lose your lip balm which we are both awful for!”
Leah W.
“She loves it and says it’s the best lip balm ever. Along with the other products in this range I bought her I’m now the best Nanny ever! So thank you!!”
Gaynor W.
“Love them so much that I ordered more to keep a backup and some for my daughter. You don’t know you are wearing it it’s not greasy like some love it.”
Verena K.
9. Solar Mate Invisible Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Everyone knows that SPF is your skin’s BFF, especially when it’s the Solar Mate Invisible Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30. It wraps your skin in a sheer veil of SPF 30 sun and antioxidant protection with the help of cocoa seed and raspberry seed extracts. This is a sheer crowd-pleaser for all skin tones too, because it sinks into the skin without clogging the pores or leaving behind that white cast we all dread. You don’t have to see wearing SPF as an icky sticky chore either, because its airless pump makes application oh-so effortless.
Your votes are in…
“I love how this is a mineral sunscreen and doesn’t have hormone-disrupting chemicals in it! The texture is amazing and light and there is no white cast or heaviness, and it is so so easy to rub in! I haven’t experienced any blocked pores yet but haven’t used it for a super long time yet.”
Katie E.
“Leaves no white cast!!! 💗💗✨✨”
Senna.
10. Moon Walk Gentle Exfoliating Serum
If you love the feel of smooth and supple skin but hate how harsh exfoliating can be, the Moon Walk Gentle Exfoliating Serum is going to be your skincare saviour. Its formula is made with an army of AHAs (think lactic acid, glycolic acid, azelaic acid, dicarboxylic acid, and maleic acid) that work to remove the old skin cells to unveil smoother, softer, and more even skin underneath. This serum puts the ‘gentle’ in ‘gentle exfoliation’ because it smooths roughness and treats hyperpigmentation without irritating. So sensitive and breakout-prone skin types, this could be your new ride or die serum.
Your votes are in…
“I love skin care, I especially love skin care that works. This gentle exfoliating serum is lovely, it makes my skin feel so soft. I use the all-night moisturiser after and my skin feels smooth and soft in the morning. I have slight eczema on my cheeks and this does not irritate it.”
Courtney.
“A serum worth buying. makes your skin very smooth with its gentle exfoliation. great for sensitive skin.”
Jovelie A.
“Great gentle exfoliating serum. It fits my combination skin very well. It’s very gentle yet effective. It smooths rough skin, helps with blocked pores and helps with pigmentation without irritating my skin. My skin is visibly brighter, softer and smoother. I really like this serum. It’s also fragrance-free, vegan and suitable even for sensitive skin. The texture is lightweight and absorbs so quickly. I prefer to use it as part of my evening skincare routine and you have to use SPF the morning after.”
Latinka.
