The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (2024)

Dry, cracked heels aren't just unsightly, they can be very painful—particularly if you develop calluses, or thick layers of tough skin that your body generates to protect your feet from pressure and friction. If calluses are not managed properly, they can become extremely thick and cause a lot of pain and discomfort, which can negatively affect a person’s ability to do their daily activities, says podiatrist Marion Yau, MD. “If left untreated, the callosity can become so thick that it can cause deep cracks and fissures in the skin, leading to a higher risk of infection.”
Thankfully, callus removers are a quick, easy, and effective way to get rid of calluses. Plus, you can get them in a variety of types, including moisturizing gels or foot creams with active ingredients like glycolic and lactic acids, or tools like foot files and pumice stones.
Best Callus Removers
Best Foot Peel
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment Peel
Best Budget
Dr. Scholl's Callus Remover Cushions
Best Electric Foot File
Pritech Electric Callus Remover
What to consider
Type
There are two main ways to remove a callus: manual and chemical. Manual removal methods include foot files and pumice stones, which help reduce the thickness of the callus by trimming off the skin. “It also helps to smooth out the surface of the skin, reducing the risk of further build-up of the callus,” says Dr. Yau. Chemical removers include foot peels, gels, creams, and other acid-based products. Chemical removal products also help reduce the dead skin on the callus, but instead use a blend of acids to break it down typically over a few days, says Dr. Yau.
Ingredients
If you opt for a chemical callus remover, it's helpful to scan the ingredient list for a clue into the product's overall efficacy. First, you want an acid, like glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, salicylic acid, or citric acid. But it's also helpful to have soothing, hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil, as these can help keep the surrounding skin moisturized and protected, while the acids dissolve the thick layer or callus-causing proteins in the outermost layers of the skin, says Dr. Yau.
Material
If you're on the hunt for a manual callus removal—a foot files or pumice stones—it’s important to get a tool that’s professional-grade or made of stainless steel to help reduce chances of infection.
How we chose
To find the best callus removers to hydrate dry, cracked skin, the WH team consulted two experts in the field—a dermatologist and a podiatrist—plus asked our in-house editors and team of anonymous testers for what products they've had success with. This final list includes both manual and chemical callus removers to help remove layers of dead, tough skin to restore those baby soft feet you once had.
Best Foot Peel
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment Peel
Pros
- Works gently over the course of 3-7 days
- Won't ruin your pedicure
Cons
- One of the more expensive options
This luxurious-feeling foot peel, recommended by Dr. Yau, uses a strong combination of acids to help slough away rough skin. “The acids used are lactic acid, which helps to dissolve dead skin cells; salicylic acid, which helps to loosen and break down dead skin cells; and tartaric acid, which helps to restore the skin’s natural pH balance,” says Dr. Yau.
It may be a little bit pricier than some other options you can find in drugstores and online mega retailers like Amazon, but users say the peel treatment is a worthy splurge. The treatment, which includes one foot peel and one pair of socks to lock the ingredients in, is a progressive treatment that works over the course of three to seven days, and you only have to repeat every 60 to 90 days. We love that it's nail-polish safe, so your pedicure won't be harmed in the process of smoothing your feet, too.
|Type
|Chemical
|Key ingredients
|Lactic acid, salicylic acid, tartaric acid
|Material
|N/A
Best Budget
Dr. Scholl's Callus Remover Cushions
Pros
- Affordable
- Cushions help relieve pain
Cons
- Some reviewers say cushions lose stickiness and don’t stay on
Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to say bye-bye to nasty foot calluses. These affordable callus remover cushions from Dr. Scholl’s soften even the hardest calluses and alleviate pain using a thin and flexible gel formulated into each pad.
"This worked miracles for my fiancé’s callus that he’s had for a couple years," said one tester. "It softened it up and cushion[ed] it throughout the day. I ordered more!”
|Type
|Chemical
|Key ingredients
|Salicylic acid
|Material
|N/A
Best Electric Foot File
Pritech Electric Callus Remover
Pros
- Has two speed settings and multiple attachments
- Waterproof
Cons
- Battery doesn't last as long as we'd hope
If you prefer instant gratification, an electric callus remover like this one does a stellar job at trimming off tough, callused skin. The rechargeable, battery-powered foot file has two speed settings and comes with three attachable rollers with varying degrees of roughness, so you can better customize your treatment.
We love that this file is also waterproof, meaning you can use it in the shower after the water has softened up the skin on your feet. Users say, overall, it's easy to use, works just as well as a callus treatment during a professional pedicure, and is easy to keep clean.
|Type
|Manual
|Key ingredients
|N/A
|Material
|Plastic, pumice
Best for Sensitive Skin
CeraVe Renewing SA Foot Cream
Pros
- Versatile
- Gentle and non-irritating
Cons
- Not as strong as some other options
If you have eczema or sensitive skin, more powerful acid-based treatments may be too aggressive. CeraVe to the rescue. The beloved drugstore brand is known for making some of the gentlest-yet-effective products around, and its foot cream is no exception. Though it's non-irritating, it's built to help nip foot calluses in the bud. It's powered by salicylic acid, helping to soften and break down dense calluses, says Dr. Yau.
Users say they've had great results on the bottom of their feet—specifically the rough skin around the heel area—but have also successfully used the cream to treat dry elbows.
|Type
|Chemical
|Key ingredients
|Salicylic acid, ammonium lactate, hyaluronic acid
|Material
|N/A
Best Foot File
FootLogix Double-Sided File With Rubberized Handle
Pros
- Lightweight
- Easy to clean
Cons
- Takes a little bit of muscle for tough calluses
Dr. Yau loves Footlogix’s foot file to shave off calluses because it’s lightweight, easy to use, and helps remove tough skin quickly. It also has a non-slip handle for a better grip, she says. Better yet, this file features two sides with different grits to allow you to choose what works best for your skin.
Sure, it's not as fast-acting as the metal cheese grater-style foot files, but we like that it's a safer and gentler option–there's much less chance of cutting yourself with this type of foot file. Still, with a little bit of effort, users say it really works to smooth rough skin on the bottom of the feet.
|Type
|Manual
|Key ingredients
|N/A
|Material
|Plastic, pumice
Best Foot Cream
PurOrganica Urea Callus Remover Foot Cream
Pros
- Hydrating and soothing ingredients
- Works quickly
Cons
- Should be used with foot file for best results
“Urea-based creams contain ingredients that help to soften hardened skin by hydrating it,” says Dr. Yau. That's exactly what this soothing cream, formulated with urea, tea tree oil, aloe vera, and chamomile does, so that it's easier to remove calluses with a foot file.
Even users with such bad calluses that they began to crack said this product offered relief when other options didn't. It's quick-working, too—some say they saw impressive results in just about a week of consistent use.
|Type
|Chemical
|Key ingredients
|Urea, aloe vera, tea tree oil, chamomile
|Material
|N/A
Best Fast-Acting Formula
ProLinc Callus Eliminator
Pros
- Fast-acting
- Refreshing citrus scent
Cons
- Must wear gloves when using it
Many foot peels take a week or two to work, says Dr. Yau. But this one is so powerful that it can get the job done in just three to five minutes. Just make sure to wear gloves on extra-powerful formulas like this one to avoid irritation, she says.
For best results, it's also helpful to use a foot file or pumice stone to buff out the callus after using the gel. With this approach, users say they couldn't believe the results they saw. Some said it had been years since they'd had such soft feet. As a nice bonus, we also like that, despite being so powerful, the product has a pleasing citrus-scent.
|Type
|Chemical
|Key ingredients
|Potassium hydroxide, propylene glycol, glycerin
|Materials
|N/A
Best for Cracked Heels
Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment
Pros
- Moisturizing ingredients
- Budget-friendly
Cons
- Some users say it's a bit sticky
Made with salicylic acid, urea, and petrolatum, this moisturizing ointment from Kerasal works to exfoliate and soften callused feet without a combination of harsher acids that could potentially irritate those with sensitive skin.
The brand claims you'll still see noticeable results overnight, and testers back this up. Many—even those with cracked heels—said they saw a noticeable improvement in the hydration levels and softness of their feet in just one day. They also compliment the subtle "clean" scent.
|Type
|Chemical
|Key ingredients
|Salicylic acid, urea, petrolatum
|Materials
|N/A
Best Spa-Like Treatment
Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel
Pros
- Great scent
- Product is fully contained in the disposable booties
Cons
- Takes an hour to work
This beloved foot treatment—it's been around for years—uses a trio of lactic acid, glycolic acid, and malic acid, plus a handful of fruit extracts to help dissolve skin cells on the outermost layer of skin to shed all of that rough callus-causing skin, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.
The treatment does take one hour to work its magic, but it's all contained in mess-free disposable booties. We love that it brings the spa vibes to your living room, too. The easy-to-use peel has a soothing lavender scent users rave about.
|Type
|Chemical
|Ingredients
|Lactic acid, glycolic acid, malic acid, fruit extracts
|Material
|N/A
Meet the experts
- Marion Yau, MD, is a podiatrist in London.
- Joshua Zeichner, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.
How can I prevent calluses?
Although getting foot calluses from time to time is normal, there are a couple of ways to prevent them from showing up in the first place. Because calluses are caused by pressure from walking and standing, Dr. Yau recommends wearing supportive, cushiony shoes that fit properly (and don’t forget socks!) to reduce discomfort and friction. She also suggests getting shoes with a wider toe box and arch support (especially important if you’re a runner).
Moisturizing daily is another way to prevent calluses from popping up. If you’re already prone to calluses, being proactive and slathering on a nourishing foot cream every day can hinder more from forming.
