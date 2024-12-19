The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (2024)

Table of Contents
Best Callus Removers Best Foot Peel Best Budget Best Electric Foot File What to consider Type Ingredients Material How we chose Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment Peel Dr. Scholl's Callus Remover Cushions Pritech Electric Callus Remover CeraVe Renewing SA Foot Cream FootLogix Double-Sided File With Rubberized Handle PurOrganica Urea Callus Remover Foot Cream ProLinc Callus Eliminator Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel Meet the experts How can I prevent calluses? Shop more of our favorite products for feet References
The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (1)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

Dry, cracked heels aren't just unsightly, they can be very painful—particularly if you develop calluses, or thick layers of tough skin that your body generates to protect your feet from pressure and friction. If calluses are not managed properly, they can become extremely thick and cause a lot of pain and discomfort, which can negatively affect a person’s ability to do their daily activities, says podiatrist Marion Yau, MD. “If left untreated, the callosity can become so thick that it can cause deep cracks and fissures in the skin, leading to a higher risk of infection.”

Thankfully, callus removers are a quick, easy, and effective way to get rid of calluses. Plus, you can get them in a variety of types, including moisturizing gels or foot creams with active ingredients like glycolic and lactic acids, or tools like foot files and pumice stones.

Best Callus Removers

What to consider

Type

There are two main ways to remove a callus: manual and chemical. Manual removal methods include foot files and pumice stones, which help reduce the thickness of the callus by trimming off the skin. “It also helps to smooth out the surface of the skin, reducing the risk of further build-up of the callus,” says Dr. Yau. Chemical removers include foot peels, gels, creams, and other acid-based products. Chemical removal products also help reduce the dead skin on the callus, but instead use a blend of acids to break it down typically over a few days, says Dr. Yau.

Ingredients

If you opt for a chemical callus remover, it's helpful to scan the ingredient list for a clue into the product's overall efficacy. First, you want an acid, like glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, salicylic acid, or citric acid. But it's also helpful to have soothing, hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil, as these can help keep the surrounding skin moisturized and protected, while the acids dissolve the thick layer or callus-causing proteins in the outermost layers of the skin, says Dr. Yau.

Material

If you're on the hunt for a manual callus removal—a foot files or pumice stones—it’s important to get a tool that’s professional-grade or made of stainless steel to help reduce chances of infection.

How we chose

To find the best callus removers to hydrate dry, cracked skin, the WH team consulted two experts in the field—a dermatologist and a podiatrist—plus asked our in-house editors and team of anonymous testers for what products they've had success with. This final list includes both manual and chemical callus removers to help remove layers of dead, tough skin to restore those baby soft feet you once had.

Best Foot Peel

Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment Peel

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (9)

Pros
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (10)Works gently over the course of 3-7 days
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (11)Won't ruin your pedicure
Cons
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (12)One of the more expensive options

This luxurious-feeling foot peel, recommended by Dr. Yau, uses a strong combination of acids to help slough away rough skin. “The acids used are lactic acid, which helps to dissolve dead skin cells; salicylic acid, which helps to loosen and break down dead skin cells; and tartaric acid, which helps to restore the skin’s natural pH balance,” says Dr. Yau.

It may be a little bit pricier than some other options you can find in drugstores and online mega retailers like Amazon, but users say the peel treatment is a worthy splurge. The treatment, which includes one foot peel and one pair of socks to lock the ingredients in, is a progressive treatment that works over the course of three to seven days, and you only have to repeat every 60 to 90 days. We love that it's nail-polish safe, so your pedicure won't be harmed in the process of smoothing your feet, too.

Read more: Best Manicure Kits

TypeChemical
Key ingredientsLactic acid, salicylic acid, tartaric acid
MaterialN/A

Best Budget

Dr. Scholl's Callus Remover Cushions

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (13)

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (14)

Now 17% Off

Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to say bye-bye to nasty foot calluses. These affordable callus remover cushions from Dr. Scholl’s soften even the hardest calluses and alleviate pain using a thin and flexible gel formulated into each pad.

"This worked miracles for my fiancé’s callus that he’s had for a couple years," said one tester. "It softened it up and cushion[ed] it throughout the day. I ordered more!”

TypeChemical
Key ingredientsSalicylic acid
MaterialN/A

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Electric Foot File

Pritech Electric Callus Remover

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (18)

Pros
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (19)Has two speed settings and multiple attachments
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (20)Waterproof
Cons
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (21)Battery doesn't last as long as we'd hope

If you prefer instant gratification, an electric callus remover like this one does a stellar job at trimming off tough, callused skin. The rechargeable, battery-powered foot file has two speed settings and comes with three attachable rollers with varying degrees of roughness, so you can better customize your treatment.

We love that this file is also waterproof, meaning you can use it in the shower after the water has softened up the skin on your feet. Users say, overall, it's easy to use, works just as well as a callus treatment during a professional pedicure, and is easy to keep clean.

TypeManual
Key ingredientsN/A
MaterialPlastic, pumice

Best for Sensitive Skin

CeraVe Renewing SA Foot Cream

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (22)

Pros
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (23)Versatile
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (24)Gentle and non-irritating
Cons
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (25)Not as strong as some other options

If you have eczema or sensitive skin, more powerful acid-based treatments may be too aggressive. CeraVe to the rescue. The beloved drugstore brand is known for making some of the gentlest-yet-effective products around, and its foot cream is no exception. Though it's non-irritating, it's built to help nip foot calluses in the bud. It's powered by salicylic acid, helping to soften and break down dense calluses, says Dr. Yau.

Users say they've had great results on the bottom of their feet—specifically the rough skin around the heel area—but have also successfully used the cream to treat dry elbows.

TypeChemical
Key ingredientsSalicylic acid, ammonium lactate, hyaluronic acid
MaterialN/A

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Foot File

FootLogix Double-Sided File With Rubberized Handle

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (26)

Pros
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (27)Lightweight
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (28)Easy to clean
Cons
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (29)Takes a little bit of muscle for tough calluses

Dr. Yau loves Footlogix’s foot file to shave off calluses because it’s lightweight, easy to use, and helps remove tough skin quickly. It also has a non-slip handle for a better grip, she says. Better yet, this file features two sides with different grits to allow you to choose what works best for your skin.

See Also
Why experts say to stay away from harsh foot files if you have calluses

Sure, it's not as fast-acting as the metal cheese grater-style foot files, but we like that it's a safer and gentler option–there's much less chance of cutting yourself with this type of foot file. Still, with a little bit of effort, users say it really works to smooth rough skin on the bottom of the feet.

TypeManual
Key ingredientsN/A
MaterialPlastic, pumice

Best Foot Cream

PurOrganica Urea Callus Remover Foot Cream

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (30)

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (31)

Pros
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (32)Hydrating and soothing ingredients
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (33)Works quickly
Cons
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (34)Should be used with foot file for best results

“Urea-based creams contain ingredients that help to soften hardened skin by hydrating it,” says Dr. Yau. That's exactly what this soothing cream, formulated with urea, tea tree oil, aloe vera, and chamomile does, so that it's easier to remove calluses with a foot file.

Even users with such bad calluses that they began to crack said this product offered relief when other options didn't. It's quick-working, too—some say they saw impressive results in just about a week of consistent use.

TypeChemical
Key ingredientsUrea, aloe vera, tea tree oil, chamomile
MaterialN/A

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Fast-Acting Formula

ProLinc Callus Eliminator

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (35)

Pros
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (36)Fast-acting
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (37)Refreshing citrus scent
Cons
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (38)Must wear gloves when using it

Many foot peels take a week or two to work, says Dr. Yau. But this one is so powerful that it can get the job done in just three to five minutes. Just make sure to wear gloves on extra-powerful formulas like this one to avoid irritation, she says.

For best results, it's also helpful to use a foot file or pumice stone to buff out the callus after using the gel. With this approach, users say they couldn't believe the results they saw. Some said it had been years since they'd had such soft feet. As a nice bonus, we also like that, despite being so powerful, the product has a pleasing citrus-scent.

Type Chemical
Key ingredients Potassium hydroxide, propylene glycol, glycerin
MaterialsN/A

Best for Cracked Heels

Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (39)

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (40)

Pros
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (41)Moisturizing ingredients
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (42)Budget-friendly
Cons
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (43)Some users say it's a bit sticky

Made with salicylic acid, urea, and petrolatum, this moisturizing ointment from Kerasal works to exfoliate and soften callused feet without a combination of harsher acids that could potentially irritate those with sensitive skin.

The brand claims you'll still see noticeable results overnight, and testers back this up. Many—even those with cracked heels—said they saw a noticeable improvement in the hydration levels and softness of their feet in just one day. They also compliment the subtle "clean" scent.

TypeChemical
Key ingredientsSalicylic acid, urea, petrolatum
MaterialsN/A

Best Spa-Like Treatment

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (44)

Pros
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (45)Great scent
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (46)Product is fully contained in the disposable booties
Cons
  • The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (47)Takes an hour to work

This beloved foot treatment—it's been around for years—uses a trio of lactic acid, glycolic acid, and malic acid, plus a handful of fruit extracts to help dissolve skin cells on the outermost layer of skin to shed all of that rough callus-causing skin, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

The treatment does take one hour to work its magic, but it's all contained in mess-free disposable booties. We love that it brings the spa vibes to your living room, too. The easy-to-use peel has a soothing lavender scent users rave about.

TypeChemical
IngredientsLactic acid, glycolic acid, malic acid, fruit extracts
MaterialN/A

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (48)

Meet the experts

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (49)

How can I prevent calluses?

Although getting foot calluses from time to time is normal, there are a couple of ways to prevent them from showing up in the first place. Because calluses are caused by pressure from walking and standing, Dr. Yau recommends wearing supportive, cushiony shoes that fit properly (and don’t forget socks!) to reduce discomfort and friction. She also suggests getting shoes with a wider toe box and arch support (especially important if you’re a runner).

Moisturizing daily is another way to prevent calluses from popping up. If you’re already prone to calluses, being proactive and slathering on a nourishing foot cream every day can hinder more from forming.

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (50)

Shop more of our favorite products for feet

Best Foot Massagers | Best Foot Peels | Best Foot Creams | Best Foot Baths | Best Cushioned Insoles

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (51)

Brigitt Earley

Contributing Writer

Brigitt is a writer, editor and craft stylist with nearly 15 years of experience. She specializes in lifestyle topics, including home, health, parenting, beauty, style, food, entertaining, travel and weddings. She has written for Glamour, People, Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, Real Simple, Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and more.

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (52)

Expert consulted:Joshua Zeichner, M.D.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner is an associate professor and the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.He is one of the country's key opinion leaders in treating acne and rosacea and is an expert in cosmeceuticals and skincare.

As an educator, Dr. Zeichner trains residents and medical students and regularly lectures to international audiences at the major dermatology meetings. His work has been published in top peer-reviewed dermatology journals and he has consistently been voted by his peers to New York Magazine’s Best Doctors and New York City Super Doctors in the New York Times Magazine.

The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (2024)

References

Top Articles
Saving Mr. Banks (John Lee Hancock, 2013)
The 10 Best Makeup Remover Wipes to Buy in 2024
I Rarely Use Makeup Remover Wipes, But These 13 Are Worth Trying in a Pinch
Latest Posts
Saving Mr. Banks (2013) | Rotten Tomatoes
Saving Mr. Banks - Inhalt, Infos und Fakten
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 5363

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.