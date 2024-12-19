The Best Callus Removers To Have On Hand For Sandal Season (2024)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

Dry, cracked heels aren't just unsightly, they can be very painful—particularly if you develop calluses, or thick layers of tough skin that your body generates to protect your feet from pressure and friction. If calluses are not managed properly, they can become extremely thick and cause a lot of pain and discomfort, which can negatively affect a person’s ability to do their daily activities, says podiatrist Marion Yau, MD. “If left untreated, the callosity can become so thick that it can cause deep cracks and fissures in the skin, leading to a higher risk of infection.”

Thankfully, callus removers are a quick, easy, and effective way to get rid of calluses. Plus, you can get them in a variety of types, including moisturizing gels or foot creams with active ingredients like glycolic and lactic acids, or tools like foot files and pumice stones.

Best Callus Removers

What to consider

Type

There are two main ways to remove a callus: manual and chemical. Manual removal methods include foot files and pumice stones, which help reduce the thickness of the callus by trimming off the skin. “It also helps to smooth out the surface of the skin, reducing the risk of further build-up of the callus,” says Dr. Yau. Chemical removers include foot peels, gels, creams, and other acid-based products. Chemical removal products also help reduce the dead skin on the callus, but instead use a blend of acids to break it down typically over a few days, says Dr. Yau.

Ingredients

If you opt for a chemical callus remover, it's helpful to scan the ingredient list for a clue into the product's overall efficacy. First, you want an acid, like glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, salicylic acid, or citric acid. But it's also helpful to have soothing, hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil, as these can help keep the surrounding skin moisturized and protected, while the acids dissolve the thick layer or callus-causing proteins in the outermost layers of the skin, says Dr. Yau.

Material

If you're on the hunt for a manual callus removal—a foot files or pumice stones—it’s important to get a tool that’s professional-grade or made of stainless steel to help reduce chances of infection.

How we chose

To find the best callus removers to hydrate dry, cracked skin, the WH team consulted two experts in the field—a dermatologist and a podiatrist—plus asked our in-house editors and team of anonymous testers for what products they've had success with. This final list includes both manual and chemical callus removers to help remove layers of dead, tough skin to restore those baby soft feet you once had.

