The Best Cervical Collars - Best Braces (2025)

Our pick of the best cervical collar is Vive’s neck brace thanks to its contoured design and adjustability. This foam cervical collar has the ideal combination of features for anyone looking to heal a sore or stiff neck, featuring a supportive soft and lightweight design. Keep reading to find out more about this product.
Best Choice - Neck Brace by Vive
Vive’s foam neck brace is covered in a breathable material for maximum comfort and comes with an adjustable Velcro strap for a tailored fit.
Cervical collars immobilize the neck to alleviate the discomfort of a neck injury. They also serve as a reminder that you need to limit your range of motion, and provide therapeutic heat to soothe the neck muscles. Take a look at our guide to the best cervical collars and don’t let life be a pain in the neck.
The Seven Best Cervical Collars
Best Choice: Neck Brace by Vive
This soft foam cervical collar is covered with a breathable material to keep you cool and dry. It is contoured to cushion the jaw and neck while limiting mobility to stabilize and realign the vertebrae. The in-built Velcro strap lets you adjust the brace for a customized fit. Plus, it comes in two sizes and two colors.
Main Features
- Comes in 2 sizes
- Made from soft foam
- Adjustable Velcro strap
- Contoured for comfort
- Breathable and latex-free
Pros:
- Comfortable enough to be worn while sleeping
- Available in 2 colors
- Keeps you cool and dry
- 60-day unconditional guarantee
Cons:
- Sizing issues
- The Velcro strap is on the short side
Top Performance: Inflatable Neck Traction Device by EverRelief
Ideal for pinched nerves, herniated or compressed disc, and spinal decompression, this inflatable cervical collar is compact enough to easily fit in your carry bag. See how simply it inflates with its integrated hand pump. Plus, it is covered with flannel for maximum comfort and can be easily adjusted with the in-build pump and Velcro strap.
Main Features
- Inflatable
- Soft and Lightweight
- Covered with flannel
- Integrated pump
- Adjustable Velcro strap
Pros:
- Easy to inflate
- Detailed instructions
- Compact for easy transportation
- Alleviates tension
Cons:
- Only comes in 1 size
- Higher price point
Can’t Count Out: Foam Cervical Collar Brace by Velpeau
Made with breathable, latex-free material this cervical collar brace by Velpeau can easily be adjusted with its Velcro strap. The brace supports the jaw and neck while reducing the amount of mobility in the neck. It can be worn during the day or at night and comes in four sizes. The brace has been designed with a “V” shape at the chin to enhance comfort.
Main Features
- Adjustable with Velcro
- Breathable material
- Latex-free
- Available in four sizes
Pros:
- Ergonomically designed
- Absorbs sweat fast
- Wear day or night
Cons:
- Does not completely immobilize the neck
The Other Cervical Collars We Reviewed
Foam Cervical Collar by Core Products
Made from foam covered with a washable cotton stockinette, this US-made neck collar features a comfortable contoured design and a velcro closure. Plus, it comes in fours sizes and contains no latex. While this device is perfect for those looking for mild support, it is not supportive enough to be of benefit for severe neck conditions.
Neck Traction Device and Collar Brace by Branfit
Designed to alleviate pain and stiffness by restoring the natural curve of your neck, this inflatable cervical traction collar is covered with non-itchy suede. The extra-long Velcro strap ensures that the collar can be adjusted to fit most neck sizes. Nevertheless, this product is not suitable for very large necks.
Cervical Collar for Neck Pain by Carex Health Brands
This affordable foam cervical collar is covered with soft cotton material, making it suitable for both day and night wear. Ideal for those suffering from whiplash or sore muscles, it comes with adjustable velcro closures to fit different neck sizes. It is lucky that this collar is backed by a money-back guarantee as some users have complained that the sizes run small.
Ergonomic Cervical Collar by TOROS-GROUP
Available in four sizes and two colors, this collar supports the neck to alleviate pressure on the cervical muscles and tendons. The medium-density foam brace is lined with cotton for maximum comfort. Plus, it comes with hook-and-loop closures for a tailored fit. On the downsize, some reviewers have reported that this product’s sizing chart is inaccurate.
Cervical Collars Types
Soft Cervical Collars
Usually made from foam covered in a breathable material, soft collars offer mild support to alleviate pain after an injury such as whiplash. They are designed to contour the neck and jaw, and often features adjustable Velcro closures. While soft braces do not offer complete immobilization, they restrict movement and are a great reminder for the patient to take care while going about their daily activities. Some soft collars are even comfortable enough to wear in bed.
Inflatable Cervical Collars
Lightweight and soft, inflatable cervical collars feature two or three tubes that can be inflated with an in-built pump to gently support your neck and head. Inflatable collars are designed to ease muscle pain and reminds you to minimize your neck movement. Plus, they are simple to deflate for easy portability.
Rigid Cervical Collars
Hard cervical collars are constructed from molded plastic and feature removable front and back padded liners. They are usually worn to immobilize the neck after surgery or to alleviate the symptoms of conditions such as cervical spondylosis. The most common types of rigid neck braces are the Philadelphia collar and the Miami J collar. See your doctor if you think that you might need a rigid neck brace, as one should be fitted to your specific requirements.
Tips for Wearing a Cervical Collar
Find out what shoppers like you are asking about cervical braces here. Just remember–always consult your doctor first!
How Long Should You Wear a Cervical Collar?
The frequency and length of time that you should wear your brace depends on the severity of your neck condition or injury. Generally, a soft collar or an inflatable brace should be worn throughout the day unless otherwise specified by your doctor. As your pain decreases, this amount of time should be gradually reduced until the collar is no longer required.
How to Make a Cervical Collar More Comfortable?
In order to get the most out of your cervical collar, it is crucial that you buy one that fits your neck size. Follow the sizing chart carefully before making your purchase.
Many cervical traction collars come with adjustable straps for a tailored fit. The collar should fit snugly around your neck without restricting your breathing. Place some cotton material between the collar and your neck if it irritates your skin.
Weighing All the Factors
If you are after a comfortable and supportive cervical collar then you shouldn’t go past Vive’s neck brace. Covered in breathable material, this foam collar features an adjustable Velcro strap for a personalized fit. EverRelief’s inflatable neck traction device and Velpeau’s foam cervical collar braceare also among our favorite neck supports. Take a look at our list of the best cervical collars and say goodbye to pesky neck pain.
