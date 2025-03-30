The Best Cervical Collars - Best Braces (2025)

Rigid Cervical Collars

Hard cervical collars are constructed from molded plastic and feature removable front and back padded liners. They are usually worn to immobilize the neck after surgery or to alleviate the symptoms of conditions such as cervical spondylosis. The most common types of rigid neck braces are the Philadelphia collar and the Miami J collar. See your doctor if you think that you might need a rigid neck brace, as one should be fitted to your specific requirements.