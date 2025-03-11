The Best curl-enhancing products for wavy hair - Fashionair (2025)

If you’re looking to inject some life into lifeless or frizzy hair, applying a curl-enhancing product is a great place to start.

Using these products on wavy hair will allow you to get beauty and bouncy curls thanks to their volume-enhancing and curl-defining properties.

The best thing is, that these products work for naturally wavy hair or permed hair.

Curl-enhancing products for wavy hair can also be used on naturally curly or kinky hair too, to keep your hair moisturised and frizz-free.

What You'll Learn... 1 Best curl-enhancing products for wavy hair 1.1 Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream 1.2 Design Essentials Curl Enhancing Mousse, Almond and Avocado Collection 1.3 Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse 1.4 Noughty Wave Hello Curl Taming Cream 1.5 Davines Love Curl Shampoo 1.6 OGX Lightweight + Coconut Fine Curls Shampoo 1.7 Brocato CurlKarma Curl Enhancing Cream 1.8 Aveda Be Curly Unisex Conditioner 1.9 Curlsmith Moisture Memory Reactivator



To help you decide which product is right for you, we’ve created this list of the 9 best curl-enhancing products for wavy hair.

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

The Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream uses heat-activated technology to define and hydrate your wavy hair.

It’s very effective on wavy or curly hair and is a multi-purpose product that does the job of multiple different products in one.

If you’re looking to add volume and bounce to your wavy hair, this product is a great choice. It contains argan oil which nourishes your hair, whilst also providing a gentle hold but without causing dryness or crunch in your hair.

This product has gained over 18,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and for good reason!

This is a long-lasting cream, that helps to separate and define your curls for maximum volume.

Design Essentials Curl Enhancing Mousse, Almond and Avocado Collection

The Design Essentials Curl Enhancing mousse is packed full of nourishing ingredients, such as avocado, almond, vitamin B complex and olive oil.

This product has so many benefits for your hair, as it helps to separate and define your curls, whilst also hydrating and adding shine to your waves. It also helps to combat frizzy hair, whilst ensuring there is no white residue or crunch left behind.

This is also highly rated by reviewers and is regarded as one of the best mousses on the market for wavy hair. It’s lightweight to ensure it doesn’t weigh down hair, whilst also being non-flaking and quick drying.

It contains wheat protein to help strengthen and restore your hair.

It’s also free from any harsh chemicals, thanks to its all-natural formula. You won’t find any parabens, mineral oil, paraffin, alcohol or petrolatum in this product.

Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse

This product is full of nourishing and hydrated products packed into this stunning mousse. It’s formulated with aloe vera, coconut water, mango butter and guava oil, to create a lightweight and enriching mousse.

This mousse will enhance your natural waves, keep frizz at bay, and provide a stunning shine to your wavy hair.

This product is safe for all curl types and for color-treated hair. You can be certain that this mousse, won’t leave behind any flaky residue or build-up, but still provides a flexible hold to your curls or waves.

It’s also free from parabens, sulphates and silicones.

Noughty Wave Hello Curl Taming Cream

This curl taming cream is made from a 97% natural formula, making it a great option for wavy hair, but also kinky or curly hair.

It provides nourishing moisture to tackle frizz, control your curls and depending on how much you apply, decrease or increase volume.

This product is packed full of sea kelp extract, mango butter, wheat extract, red seaweed extract, avocado oil, orange peel, lemon peel and more to help add vitamins and moisture to your hair.

These all-natural ingredients mean, you don’t have to be concerned about using harsh or toxic chemicals.

It doesn’t contain any parabens, sulphates, silicones or petrochemicals. It’s also completely vegan and cruelty-free.

Davines Love Curl Shampoo

Next on our list is a shampoo, that helps to volumise, tame frizz and cleanse at the same time.

This shampoo is full of vitamins, proteins, iron and magnesium to truly indulge your hair. This shampoo also helps to improve elasticity and adds a boost of shine to your wavy hair.

Whether you have wavy or curly hair, this texture-enhancing shampoo will work wonders on your tresses.

This product is perfect if your hair is on the oily side, but if your hair is dry, be sure to use this shampoo alongside a hydrating conditioner for best results.

OGX Lightweight + Coconut Fine Curls Shampoo

If you have fine or delicate wavy hair, this lightweight shampoo is the perfect product for you.

The OGX Lightweight & Coconut Fine Curls Shampoo will provide your hair with a deep cleanse without weighing it down.

It’s made with a stunning blend of coconut water, flaxseed oil and citrus oil, to provide a thorough cleanse, whilst still being gentle enough for fine or delicate hair.

Not only will your hair be squeaky clean, but it will also be moisturised and free of frizz.

Brocato CurlKarma Curl Enhancing Cream

This highly moisturising and frizz-controlling product is perfect for anyone with wavy hair, whether short or long.

This is a long-lasting product that helps to control and manage frizz, whilst enhancing the natural curls of your strands.

There’s no need for touch-ups, as this keeps waves sculpted all day thanks to the medium- to-strong hold of this cream.

It also promises volume and to not weigh your hair down thanks to the lightweight formula.

Aveda Be Curly Unisex Conditioner

This is the ideal product to give your freshly washed hair a nourishing boost, with this organic mix of aloe vera and wheat protein.

This product is an all-in-one de-frizzing, conditioning, defining and shine-boosting miracle.

This product has a beautiful citrus scent, thanks to the blend of lemon, orange, bergamot and other plant and botanical extracts.

It’s also eco-friendly, cruelty-free and vegan.

Curlsmith Moisture Memory Reactivator

It can be time-consuming to wash and style wavy hair. That’s where this curl re-activator by Curlsmith comes in. It’s so easy to use, simply spray on your hair and activate your curls.

It’s full of enriching ingredients such as apricot, kernel, resurrection flower, rosemary, basil, and aloe vera, which help to moisturise your scalp, keep it healthy and promote hair growth.

This product is suitable for all hair types and can be used on wet or dry hair. It also contains avocado to help provide nourishing proteins to your strands.

The spray is lightweight and promises not to weigh your hair down.

Not only this, but it’s also ethically sourced and completely vegan. It’s free from harsh or toxic chemicals such as sulphates, parabens, mineral oil, phthalates and silicones.