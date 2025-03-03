The Best Essential Oil Brands Reviewed (Without Bias) – 2020 Guide – Mom Prepares (2025)

Buying essential oils can be confusing and frustrating. It’s a booming industry, projected to reach 11.67 billion dollars by 2022 and everyone wants a piece of the pie.

So I guess you can say the billion dollar question is:

what are the best essential oil brands where quality isn’t compromised by price?

In this article, you’ll find a unique breakdown of the most ‘popular’ essential oil brands without bias. Here’s how we conducted our reviews.

Note: Plant Therapy, Rocky Mountain Oils, and Mountain Rose Herbs have answered some questions from our readers. If you have questions about a certain brand, feel free to leave a comment.

The Search for the Best Essential Oil Brands

We chose 19 of the top brands based on popularity.We defined popularity by the average number of monthly Google searches as well as public familiarity.

This gives us an objective idea of what the general public is searching for and removes bias from what we use here at Mom Prepares.

The original article reviewed 9 essential oil companies in 2018, but based on the comments from our readers, we’ve added 10more reviews to include new and upcoming EO brands in 2019.

In the spirit of an “unbiased review,” we have ordered the companies based on the highest to lowest number of monthly brand name searches. The actual reviews below are in alphabetical order.

Note: This does not represent our personal opinions or the public’s opinion on quality.

List of reputable essential oil companies (by online popularity):

Here’s a quick breakdown of the most popular essential oil brands, ordered by “popularity.” If you’re looking for a review on a specific company, click any of the links below to jump to the company’s review. This guide is ~5,800 words long.

Brand Searches (US) Previous Young Living 490000 385000 doTERRA 449000 417000 Mountain Rose Herbs 102000 121000 Bulk Apothecary 68000 new Edens Garden 67000 69000 Plant Therapy 63000 49000 Rocky Mountain Oils 36000 35000 Now Foods 20000 26000 Aura Cacia 14000 17000 Art Naturals 8500 new Radha Beauty 7100 new Butterfly Express 4900 new Plant Guru 4500 new Plant Life 3200 3600 Healing Solutions 3000 new Majestic Pure 2600 new Fabulous Frannie 1700 new Revive Essential Oils 1000 new Kis Oils 900 new

These numbers are based on monthly searches in the US. Also, you’ll see some interesting trends of companies gaining and losing popularity. How fun? :)

What’s covered in your review?

For each company review, you’ll find:

company information (date founded, company contact information, pricing scale, existence of a loyalty program)

brief company history/overview and any other pertinent information.

publicly available gas chromatography or mass spectrometry (GC/MS) reports in which their oils did not pass quality review tests.

negative reports with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

per mL pricing based on the most common and researched household oils.

overall sentimentality of online reviews.

where to buy the company’s oils.

Note: pricing is constantly in flux. Please visit the company’s websites and Amazon stores for the latest pricing.

What are the Best Essential Oils?

Based on our survey (2,347 respondents), the most popular essential oils found in regular users’ homes include:

Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus)

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)

Lemon (Citrus limon)

Peppermint (Mentha piperita)

Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia)

In addition to popularity, we chose oils that have plenty of research to support their uses and health benefits.

So without further ado, let’s dive into each company review (in alphabetical order).

Art Naturals

Gardena, CA 2013 $ Loyalty

Art Natural began in 2013 and has grown substantially since then. They offer a substantial product line including hair and skin care products, a men’s care line, and diffusers in addition to essential oils and blends.

The company offers daily deals when you sign up for their emails, affiliate program, brand ambassador program called Naturalites, and wholesale pricing.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Art Naturals has each batch of their oils independently tested, and they publish the results for each oil on their site. This can be accessed by clicking on the oil you wish and then clicking ‘Analysis.’



However, Dr. Robert Pappas ran an independent GC/MS test in his own lab and found Art Natural’s lavender oil to be heavily adulterated.



To summarize, both of these oils contained:

~25% dihyrdrolinalool linalool (synthetic)

40-50% dihydrolinalyl linalool acetate(synthetic)

Neither of these should exist in a true “pure” lavender oil as these cannot be found in nature.

He also mentioned that the source of Art Naturals appears to be the same as Radha Beauty.

Take it as you will, but pure oils should not contain these components as Dr. Pappas so eloquently suggests.

FDA Interactions

There are no found interactions as of the time of this writing.

Overall Sentiments

Many Art Naturals products have thousands of reviews on Amazon. They earn 4 and 5-stars and most reviews are positive.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.33 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.53 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.40 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.33 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.40

Where to buy Art Naturals essential oils:

You can purchase Art Naturals products through Amazon.

artnaturals.com (855) ART-4488 info@artnaturals.com

Aura Cacia

Urbana, IA 1982 $$ Loyalty

Aura Cacia is unique in that it is part of the member-owned Frontier Co-op. Frontier was started in 1976 by two people in a small cabin in Iowa. The company has grown to include Aura Cacia (acquired in the 1990s), Simply Organic and the Co-op Market.

Frontier’s entire product line consists of aromatherapy and essential oil products in Aura Cacia; herbs, spices, and cooking ingredients; and over 10,000 natural products.

Consumers can become an associate member for life for a one-time fee of $10. This gives them 10 percent off of every order throughout the whole co-op and a five percent annual rebate on all purchases.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Aura Cacia tests every single oil for purity and quality. In the third-party reports that were found online, all tested oils were found to be free of adulterants and contaminants and had the expected constituents.

FDA Interactions

On September 1, 2016, the FDA posted a public service announcement about Aura Cacia performing a voluntary recall on their Lavender Milk and Oat Bath due to finding elevated microorganism counts.

Overall Sentiments

Aura Cacia essential oils have four and five stars on Amazon, and they enjoy a loyal following of customers.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.40 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.88 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.37 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.60 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.57

Where to buy Aura Cacia essential oils:

You can use the store locator to find which of the 639 stores that carry Aura Cacia are nearest to your location, purchase through their online store, or on Amazon.

auracacia.com (844) 550-7200 customercare@auracacia.com

Bulk Apothecary

Streetsboro, OH 2010 $$ N/A

Bulk Apothecary began as a small brick and mortar store in 2010. They first began focusing on soap and candle making supplies.

Today, their online presence is huge, and they have a product line that features those supplies as well as essential oils, certified organic oils, raw ingredients, supplements, food, and more.

They offer private label services and operate three large facilities including an FDA-approved registered drug facility for packing and contracting services.

Bulk Apothecary now also offers Nature’s Oil, which is a full line of oils and supplements that can be found in many grocers and health food stores nationwide.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

For GC/MS reports, organic certifications, safety data sheets, and more, email documents@bulkapothecary.com. If you have already ordered, include the five-digit lot number on the oil.

FDA Interactions

There are no known interactions between the FDA and Bulk Apothecary that we are aware of.

Overall Sentiments

Bulk Apothecary has great reviews on their site. However, on Amazon, the reviews are mixed. While most are 4-5 stars, there are some poor reviews.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.29 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.64 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.37 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.29 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.31

Where to buy Bulk Apothecary essential oils:

Bulk Apothecary products can be purchased through their online store. Their Nature’s Oil line is available on Amazon, and you can find their products at local grocery and health food stores nationwide.

At the time of this writing, it seems that their essential oil sales may be suspended on Amazon, but some of their bulk line is available.

If you live in or near Streetsboro, Ohio, you can also shop at their small store located there.

bulkapothecary.com (888) 728-7612 sales@bulkapothecary.com

Butterfly Express

Clifton, ID 1996 $$ Loyalty

LaRee Westover and daughter Valerie Sharp started Butterfly Express out of LaRee’s kitchen in 1998. It has since grown to an internationally recognized company with 30 staff and a warehouse.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

I could not find any links to test results on the site. I am waiting on an email response as to whether they provide them, and will update this as soon as I receive it.

However, I did find a four-page PDF explaining the testing procedures, which also perhaps outlines why I could not find them on-site.

FDA Interactions

There are no results for “Butterfly Express” on the FDA website.

Overall Sentiments

Butterfly Express seems to be fairly new on Amazon. Even though there are many products offered, many have only a few reviews or none at all. Those that are there are positive and 4-5 stars.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.64 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $1.03 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.64 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.68 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.71

Where to buy Butterfly Express essential oils:

While Butterfly Express has not yet set up a storefront on Amazon, there are currently 667 products in their listings. Their products can also be purchased on Amazon.

butterflyexpress.shop 208-747-3021 Ext. 1 sales@butterflyexpress.net

doTERRA

Pleasant Grove, UT 2008 $$$$ Membership

doTERRA was founded in 2008 and was named after a Latin word meaning “gift of the earth.”

The company was created by former officers, distributors, and other employees that were previously employed by Young Living, including David Stirling. Stirling is Young Living’s former chief operating officer (COO) and is doTERRA’s chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman.

They created a ‘standard’ of ‘therapeutic’ quality they named Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® (CPTG). However, ‘therapeutic quality’ essential oils and CPTG are both marketing terms. Neither is recognized by governing aromatherapy bodies.

doTERRA’s product line includes supplements, proprietary blends, weight management and personal care products, and diffusers.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

doTERRA put their oils through rigorous in-house testing to ensure quality. Nonetheless, a random sampling of 11 third-party tests resulted in two different oil blends having unexpected results:

However, the company offers batch GC/MS reports on their oils at the Source to You site. Entering your unique ‘quality ID’ located on the bottle provides you with the results from an independent third-party testing facility.

FDA Interactions

On September 22, 2014, the FDA sent a warning letter to doTERRA concerning the promotion of their oils as drugs that treat diseases by unlicensed practitioners on sites that send consumers to doTERRA to purchase the oils for those purposes.

doTERRA was also mentioned on page 161 of a 224-page briefing document for a meeting dated June 23, 2016, of the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC).

The section was about adverse effects of tea tree oil and stated “…case involved internal use of TTO (Doterra) to “combat cancer, cure yeast infection and strengthen immune system” with daily ingestion for multiple episodes.”

Overall sentiments

doTERRA enjoys a loyal following of distributors. The impression is that the oils are of good quality.

Price Non-member (Member)

Essential Oil Member Price (per mL) Non-Member Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.93 $1.24 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $1.40 $1.87 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.67 $0.89 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $1.37 $1.82 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $1.27 $1.69

Where to buy doTERRA essential oils:

doTERRA oils can be purchased on their site or through one of their wellness advocates. Independent distributors may sell the line of products on sites like Amazon and eBay, but their authenticity cannot be guaranteed.

doterra.com (800) 411-8151 service@doterra.com

Edens Garden

San Clemente, CA 2009 $$ Loyalty

Edens Garden was started in a garage in 2009 and has grown into a responsible company that takes pride in transparency and quality. They give back to the community by partnering with the Christian groups Teen Challenge and Youth With a Mission.

Besides standard oils and blends, you can get Edens Garden essential oils in ‘build-your-own’ kits, perfumes, body oils, aromatherapy diffusers, and gift cards.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Edens Garden performs third-party GC/MS testing on each batch of their oils. The results of these tests can be found on each oil’s product page.

A random sampling of third-party tests showed no adverse results.

FDA Interactions

We were unable to find any interactions between Edens Garden and the FDA.

Overall sentiments

Customers seem to love the quality of Edens Garden essential oils, with tons of five-star reviews both on their site as well as on Amazon.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.70 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.90 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.70 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.70 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.70

Where to buy Edens Garden essential oils:

Edens Garden oils are available on Amazon.

edensgarden.com (949) 388-1999 info@edensgarden.com

Fabulous Frannie

Temecula, CA 2014 $ Subscribe and Save / Coupons

Established in 2014, Fabulous Frannie is one of the newer suppliers to make our list. They appear to be committed to quality.

According to their about page, Fabulous Frannie’s unique name comes from familial ties, as does their motto. The matriarch of the family, ‘Frannie,’ used to say:

If you want to be the best, you have to give your best.

Their products claim to be vegan and cruelty-free, and they have a broad line of products besides essential oils, including men’s products like beard oil and wax, aftershave and shave soap.

In addition, they feature bath salts and bombs, as well as natural cleaning products for your home.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Upon calling the company, I was informed that the analysis of oils is based on lot codes and batches. They are available upon request once a customer places an order.

FDA Interactions

As of this writing, there are no known interactions between the FDA and Fabulous Frannie.

Overall Sentiments

The ratings on their site and on Amazon are mainly in the four and five-star regions.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.42 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.94 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.55 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.55 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.50

Where to buy Fabulous Frannie essential oils:

You can obtain Fabulous Frannie oils fromtheir Amazon shop.

fabulousfrannie.com 951-296-6620 info@fabulousfrannie.com

Healing Solutions

Phoenix, AZ Unknown $$ Club

Healing Solutions began as a way to get quality essential oils directly to the consumer without having to pay the significant costs of membership programs.

While they do not have a bonus system, they do offer a tiered oil(s) of the month club. Their monthly offerings are:

$9.95 – one essential oil

$19.95 – one essential oil and one “premium” essential oil

$24.95 – one essential oil, one “premium” essential oil, and one blend

Quality (GC/MS test results)

While many companies do not offer test results on their site, Healing Solutions provides a page where you can check the GC/MS reports of their top 15 oils.

Additionally, the page for the analysis of each oil shows the date it was tested. These are completed by their in-house lab chemist, not a third party, so that must be taken into account.

In fact, Dr. Pappas explicitly states: “Healing solutions. I’ve exposed them several times. They’re sellinggarbage.”

If you intend on using essential oils for therapeutic purposes, you may want to consider oils that are tested by third parties and verified as pure.

FDA Interactions

At this time, there does not appear to be any interactions with Healing Solutions and the FDA.

Overall Sentiments

On Amazon, there are collectively thousands of reviews. They are in the 4 and 5-star range.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.59 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.79 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.79 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.79 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.79

Where to buy Healing Solutions essential oils:

You can buy Healing Solutions oilson their Amazon store.

healingsolutions.com (800) 819-4098 support@healingsolutions.com

Kis Oils

Brooklyn, NY Unknown $$ N/A

Kis oils is a small bottling facility located in Brooklyn, NY. They believe in small footprints, sourcing domestic manufacturers whenever possible, and giving customers a fair price that isn’t driven up by multi-level marketing plans.

Their website is online, but the shop is under construction.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Kis offers manufacturer safety data sheets (MSDS) on each of their oils. This is not the same as a gas chromatography or mass spectrometry test (GC/MS).

However, there is a section on each MSDS outlining the main constituents of the oil.

FDA Interactions

As of the time of this writing, there are no known interactions between Kis and the FDA.

Overall Sentiments

As the store is not operational, it is unclear whether the reviews or prices are real or not. Having the same price for all of the above oils is a red flag, but they may be updated before the store is open for business.

The phone number is not currently working for the company, and an email has gone unanswered. This page will be updated with any new information.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.80 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.80 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.80 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.80 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.80

Where to buy Kis essential oils:

Kis’sis under construction at the time of this writing, and they have a notice stating to come back later to purchase. A sampler pack and lemongrass (Cymbopogon flexuosus) is currently available in their Amazon store.

kisoils.com (718) 557-9352 hello@kisoils.com

Majestic Pure

CA Unknown $ Loyalty

Majestic Pure is based out of California. They consider themselves a boutique brand and claim that their founder’s bloodline boasts esteemed herbal doctors.

The company offers a full line of essential oils, blends, bath, body, and hair care products, as well as special collections such as their 24K gold line.

They sell larger bottles than most companies, generally ranging between 1-4 ounces.

Note: All prices listed below are based on 4oz bottle sizes.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Majestic Pure has an informational page linking to the test results of some of their oils. The analysis is done through a third party, Essential Validation Services (EVS), and are available on Google Drive.

While we did not find any failed GC/MS tests, Dr. Robert Pappas found some interesting things inside a bottle of Majestic Pure lavender.

Like Art Naturals and Radha Beauty, his results showed that the lavender oil he purchased was far from pure. It did contain~25% dihyrdrolinalool linalool (synthetic) and 40-50% dihydrolinalyl linalool acetate.

In addition to these, his report showed around 2% cumarin, which is a carcinogen used in the fragrance industry. You can watch that clip here.

FDA Interactions

The FDA has not had any contact with Majestic Pure, that we are aware of.

Overall Sentiments

The overall sentiment of Majestic Pure products is positive, with essential oils on Amazon rating four or more stars. Some of their other product line offerings rate only 3.5 stars.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.12 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.17 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.12 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.14 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.14

Where to buy Majestic Pure essential oils:

Majestic Pure products can be purchased on their Amazon.

majesticpure.com (866) 253-5404 info@majesticpure.com

Mountain Rose Herbs

Eugene, OR 1987 $$ Loyalty

The legendary American herbalist, Rosemary Gladstar, started a business in 1987 as a way for her to offer supplies to her students.

Later that year, part of it was transferred to Rose Madrone, and Mountain Rose Herbs became a reality. She passed it on to her herbalist friend Julie Bailey in 1991.

Mountain Rose Herbs offer a complete line of organic essential oils as well as herbs, spices, teas, bath and body products, clays, salts, bottles, and more.

In 2017, they purchased Terra Firma Botanicals and began formulating elixirs, extracts, and syrups based on their recipes and offered them under the Mountain Rose label.

The company supports a wide array of area nature organizations. Mountain Rose also practices sustainability, fair trade, and organic agriculture. As such, all of their oils are organic, which makes the prices of their oils even more remarkable.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Mountain Rose Herbs performs full quality testing on all of their products. According to their site, they provide copies of any certificates, pesticide tests, manufacturer safety data sheets (MSDS) and GC/MS reports that are available upon request.

Every single bottle of essential oil includes a lot number that can be used to get precise batch data.

FDA Interactions

We were unable to find any interactions between Mountain Rose Herbs and the FDA.

Overall sentiments

There are no reviews on the Mountain Rose site. That being said, those found in conversations online are both positive and negative. Many of the negative reviews center around slow and overpriced shipping. However, all orders are processed and packed manually.

As for the oils themselves, the reviews are mostly positive, and they have a strong following of aromatherapists, product makers, and enthusiasts.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.29 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.85 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.47 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.58 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.50

Where to buy Mountain Rose Herbs Essential Oils:

Mountain Rose Herbs products can only be purchased on their site or at their beautiful mercantile store located in Eugene, OR.

They warn consumers that any of their products sold elsewhere are coming from a third-party and therefore quality cannot be guaranteed.

mountainroseherbs.com (800) 879-3337 support@mountainroseherbs.com

Now Foods

Bloomingdale, IL 1968 $ Loyalty

Now Foods was started by Elwood Richard in 1968, and they are currently celebrating their 50th anniversary. The company fought against the odds to remain a staying force in the health foods industry and has won many awards along the way.

They have an impressive product line of over 1,400 products including carrier oils, essential oils, vitamins, supplements, health and beauty products, sports nutrition, healthy foods, and even nutrition for your pets.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Now Foods has in-house labs to verify the purity and quality of their essential oils. They also offer manufacturer safety data sheets (MSDS) on their oils for convenience.

This is not the same as testing for the proper constituents in their oils. However, their site states that the oils go through a number of rigorous processes, including infrared spectrometry and gas chromatography. They also do third-party testing. Further information can be found in theirFAQ.

FDA Interactions

On March 18, 2016, the FDA reported a voluntary recall from Now Foods of six dietary supplements that were mislabeled at the printer. Approximately 165 products that had been distributed were affected.

Overall sentiments

While there are no reviews or rating information on their website, however, a survey of their Amazon listings shows that customers are happy and the viewpoint is quite positive.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.20 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.40 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.22 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.27 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.30

Note: the above prices are based on one-ounce bottles (30 milliliters). Most Now Foods oils come in this size or larger, but there are some exceptions. The larger sizes provide more savings.

Where to buy Now Foods Essential Oils:

Now essential oils can be purchased at their official online retailer. They recommend patronizing local health food stores whenever possible and provide a convenient store locator to find one near you. They also have an Amazon store.

nowfoods.com (888) 669-3663 sales@nowfoods.com

Plant Guru

Plainfield, NJ Unknown $$ N/A

As a small family-run business, Plant Guru began when the owners were tired of paying multi-level marketing company prices for essential oils.

They offer a wide range of products, with over one million sold. There are over 100 different essential oils in their product range. The store offers free shipping on all orders along with a 90-day product refund guarantee.

Plant Guru also offers wholesale pricing for distributors as well as white labeling to create your own product line.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Many, but not all, of Plant Guru’s oils have independent lab testing through PhytoChemia.

Find the lab results on their website by clicking the GC/MS testing link in the upper right corner of any page, and click on the PDF file link of the oil you wish to check.

FDA Interactions

The FDA has not sent any warnings to Plant Guru as of the time of this writing, that we’re aware of.

Overall Sentiments

Plant Guru products have four and five-star ratings on Amazon, with some products having been reviewed by hundreds of customers. They boast a 99% customer satisfaction rate on their site as well.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.60 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.80 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.70 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.70 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.70

Where to buy Plant Guru essential oils:

Plant Guru oils are available through their Amazon store and at their site.

theplantguru.com 908-444-8328 info@theplantguru.com

PlantLife

San Clemente, CA 1994 $$$ Loyalty

Plant Life, founded in 1994, is best known for their oils but they boast a product line that extends well beyond volatiles. They also have a full line of bath and body products.

According to their site, all of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, have no chemicals or dyes, and contain no gluten, genetically-modified, or synthetic ingredients.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Test results are not available on the site, and there is no batch lookup available. However, consumers can call the company and get the test results for any oil they are carrying to confirm constituents and purity.

FDA Interactions

We were unable to find any interactions between PlantLife and the FDA.

Overall sentiments

Ratings there indicate that customers are happy, as they are rated 4-5 stars.

Not all of the products on the site have reviews, but those that do are generally five stars and raving not only about the oils, but the price and customer service, too.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.72 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $1.86 Lemon (Citrus limon) $1.08 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $1.10 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $1.00

Where to buy Plant Life Essential Oils:

You can buy Plant Life productsthrough Amazon. They also offer an interactive map on the website to find authorized retailers near you.

plantlife.net (888) 708-7873 info@plantlife.net

Plant Therapy

Twin Falls, ID 2011 $$ Loyalty

Plant Therapy is a family-run business that was started in 2011 to provide quality oils at fair prices. They employ a full staff of aromatherapists to help their customers learn how to use oils safely and to guide them to those best suited for their needs.

Plant Therapy has all of the oils you would expect, accessories, and body care products. Additionally, they offer a kid-safe line that was formulated by Robert Tisserand.

The owners believe in giving back by supporting communities locally and globally. Plant Therapy is also the first essential oil company to reach EPA Green Power Partner status.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Plant Therapy works with the renowned essential oil expert, Robert Tisserand, to ensure quality. Each oil is organoleptically tested by him before being sent to independent third-party testing facilities to ensure quality.

The oils are put through GC/MS testing at these laboratories. If a constituent is suspect, they put the oil through chiral analysis to determine if it is natural or synthetic.

Every oil sold has a batch number that links directly to its specific test result so you can confirm the constituents. To access it, you go to the oil’s page and click on ‘Test Reports.’

FDA Interactions

We were unable to find any interactions between Plant Therapy and the FDA.

Overall sentiments

Plant Therapy essential oils are highly rated both on their site as well as on Amazon, with many oils enjoying a 4.5-star rating or higher.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.70 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.70 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.80 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.80 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.70

Where to buy Plant Therapy Essential Oils:

Plant Therapy oils are widely distributed. You can purchase them on their site, Amazon, Jet, and more.

planttherapy.com (800) 917-6577 cs@planttherapy.com

Radha Beauty

Northvale, NJ 2014 $ Club

Juilliard alumni, ballerina, and model Rebekah Letch was fed up with her skin being flaky and breaking out even after working with some of the world’s leading makeup artists.

After doing some research, she was alarmed to discover the numerous chemicals in cosmetics and beauty products. This led her to more investigation, and in 2014, Radha Beauty was launched.

On their site, you can find a full line of not only essential oils and blends, but skincare, hair, and body care lines as well. You can purchase sets of 10-milliliter bottles, while single oils by themselves are sold by larger quantities. Prices below are based on four-ounce bottles.

The company offers an email sign-up club through which you can access videos and receive specials and discounts. Wholesale prices are available.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

I could not find any testing results on the site. Upon calling, I was told by the customer representative that she believes all of the oils are tested by a third party, and I am awaiting the email to confirm this.

However, Dr. Robert Pappas ran some tests in his own lab on a bottle of lavender oiland found it to be heavily adulterated.

The oil was ~65-70% made of synthetic material.

Watch the full breakdown on Radha Beauty.



FDA Interactions

Radha Beauty has not been contacted by the FDA for any reason as of this writing, as far as we’re aware.

Overall Sentiments

Radha Beauty has rave reviews from many verified buyers on their site. On Amazon, there are hundreds of reviews, and most oils and sets have 4-star plus ratings.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.13 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.14 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.10 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.12 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.13

Where to buy Radha Beauty essential oils:

Radha Beauty products are sold on Amazon and through their online store.

radhabeauty.com (800) 379-0602 support@radhabeauty.com

Revive

San Francisco, CA 2018? $$ N/A

Revive seems to be new to the scene. Their products are only available on their site. There is no ‘about’ page or any background on the company available, and I am waiting on an email response about when they began.

Free shipping is offered both in the continental US and internationally. They offer a 100% money-back guarantee with free returns for 100 days.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Revive offers images of each oil’s GC/MS test results. You can reach them by clicking on the page of the respective oil, then clicking on the ‘+’ sign next to “Safety and Test Results,” and clicking on the link.

FDA Interactions

There are currently no interactions found between the FDA and Revive, as far as we know.

Overall Sentiments

It is hard to tell what the overall view of these oils are. They are currently not available on Amazon, which is a go-to resource for consumers to get unbiased reviews.Since a company can “control” which reviews are shown on their website, it’s up to your own discretion.

The reviews date back to 2017. However, there is a large gap between November 2017 to May 2018. The company appears new, so time will tell.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.70 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $0.90 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.70 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $0.70 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.70

Where to buy Revive essential oils:

Revive products can be purchased through their online shop.

revive-eo.com 415-547-0455 (SMS) support@revive-eo.com

Rocky Mountain Oils

Orem, UT 2004 $$$ Loyalty

Rocky Mountain Oils (RMO) began in 2004 with a group of wellness professionals, and the company grew with the purchase of Native American Nutritionals (NAN).

Besides single oils, RMO offers blends on par with favorites formulated by the top MLM oil companies.

The company sets itself apart with a 90-day return policy that includes opened products and return shipping paid for. Moreover, shipping within the U.S. is always free, and delivery is guaranteed within 3-7 business days; both of which are almost unheard of in this industry.

Rocky Mountain Oils offer the ‘Oil’ty’ rewards program that earns points on every dollar spent, extra discounts for professionals, and an affiliate program.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Rocky Mountain Oils employs external third-party testing. In-house, they put the oils through even more testing, including organoleptic, GC/MS, refractive index, and more.

They offer the Rocky Mountain Oils S.A.A.F.E. Promise™ on the oils, which stands for satisfaction guaranteed, authentic, analysis, free of adulterants, and effective and pure.

Every oil comes with a batch code that can be entered on the site to check the GC/MS reports. Customers can also call or email the company to request the reports on any oil they are considering purchasing.

FDA Interactions

We were unable to find any interactions between Rocky Mountain Oils and the FDA.

Overall sentiments

The reviews on Rocky Mountain Oils are positive on both their site and Amazon. Both singles and blends are mostly four stars or higher, so customers seem pleased with their oils.

Price

Essential Oil Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.70 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $1.47 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.73 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $1.07 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $0.97

Where to buy Rocky Mountain essential oils:

Rocky Mountain Oils can be purchased on their site, on Amazon, and through independent sellers on sites like eBay.

rockymountainoils.com (866) 493-8159 support@rockymountainoils.com

Young Living

Lehi, UT 1994 $$$$$ Membership

Young Living was founded in 1994 by D. Gary and Mary Young. They offer a full line of essential oils backed by their proprietary Seed to Seal® promise which guarantees the purity and quality of their oils from the time they are planted until they are bottled.

They also grow plants to distill oils on farms throughout the world.

The company was a pioneer in bringing essential oils to the masses. They follow a multi-level marketing business model that has enabled thousands of people to go into business for themselves.

While the company is headquartered in Utah, they have offices in Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Singapore.

Young Living also offers diffusers, accessories, supplements, beauty and hair care products, proprietary custom blends, and blends made for animals and children.

Quality (GC/MS test results)

Young Living does not offer their GC/MS test results online, and there is no way to batch check any particular bottle purchased. People are instructed to email productsupport@youngliving.com for further information.

Unfortunately, this does not help either, as the response to an inquiry states:

We are unable to provide this information as these reports contain proprietary information as to what constituents we deem most therapeutic and are therefore regarded as trade secrets. Patents and trademarks do not adequately protect this information, as you cannot patent or trademark an oil.

A small sampling of third-party tests found, a number failed to have the expected constituents: four separate batches of cinnamon bark (Cinnamomum verum), four spearmint and two spearmint vitality (Mentha spicata), as well as one of their ‘Thieves’ blends.

There were a total of 16 different types of oils tested. Here are links to the failed reports:

FDA Interactions

On September 22, 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning letter to Young Living. It addressed concerns about the claims distributors were making about the products.

Overall sentiments

There are many conflicting opinions about Young Living. Most people agree that their oils are quality.

As far as the company itself, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) revoked their accreditation on July 13, 2017.

Before that, it was graded ‘A.’ There are currently 28 positive reviews, 24 negative reviews, one neutral, and 99 customer complaints listed on the site.

Price Non-member (Member)

Essential Oil Member Price (per mL) Non-Member Price (per mL) Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus) $0.98 $1.30 Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) $1.62 $2.13 Lemon (Citrus limon) $0.77 $1.01 Peppermint (Mentha piperita) $1.47 $1.93 Tea Tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) $1.78/mL $2.37

Where to buy Young Living essential oils:

Young Living products can be purchased on their site with or without a membership. Non-members pay full retail. You can also obtain them through a distributor.

The public is cautioned that buyers should be wary of any product not purchased in either of these ways.

youngliving.com (800) 371-3515 custserv@youngliving.com

Conclusion

So what are the best essential oils?

Everyone on this list of essential oils companies is generally viewed as top grade and offer some of the best quality, highest rated, and most pure essential oils available in the United States.

When you set out to compare essential oil brands, it is important not to get caught up in industry terms that are often nothing more than marketing jargon.

Marketing savvy and a higher price tag do not always equate to the strongest or best essential oils.

What essential oil companies do you buy from? I’d love to hear your brand of choice in the comments below.