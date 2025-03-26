The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (2025)

Take one look at my vanity and the first thing you'll notice is the ~absurd~ amount of makeup brushes present, each carefully placed to optimize maximum aesthetic potential. They look really damn pretty, I'm NGL, but what if I were to tell you that I only use about a quarter of them? You'd either (a) think I'm crazy or (b) totally and completely relate. But tell me I'm wrong—you do not need an excessive amount of makeup brushes for your everyday routine (and, yes, I'm a hypocrite). Because let's be honest, it's the tried and true brushes that stand the test of time. So, that being said, today we're going to focus on the best eyeshadow brushes around that will ensure a snatched eye look each and every damn time!!

And in the spirit of minimizing unnecessary purchases—and giving much-deserved credit to the GOAT eyeshadow brushes—this list is incredibly selective, bringing you only the 29 best eyeshadow brushes on the market, according to yours truly—oh, and not to mention, a few of the best makeup artists in the game.

Meet the experts:

Mylah Morales: AKA the celebrity "Glaminator," Morales is the Queen behind some of Rihanna's most iconic looks to date. (Think: RiRi's legendary Rolling Stone cover circa 2013). Oh, and not to mention her hands have graced the faces of J.Lo, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, and so.many.more.

Mikayla Nogueira: If you find yourself often inhabiting Beautytok, Nogueira is the most influential MUA around right now, IMO. With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 8.5 million on TikTok, Nogueira is the force behind some of today's biggest social media beauty trends.

The top picks for the best eyeshadow brushes of 2021

What makes a good eyeshadow brush?

Believe it or not, your eyeshadow brush does not have to cost half of your paycheck in order to be good, says Nogueira. A good eyeshadow brush comes down to two things: (1) the eye look you're going for, and (2) the actual quality of the brush from the bristles to the handle and everything in between.

In order to properly judge a brush's quality, you need to keep an eye (hehe) out on the specifics:

How to choose the best eyeshadow brush:

The type

Just like there are several types of face brushes (i.e., bronzer brushes, highlighter brushes, blending sponges), you also have several types of eyeshadow brushes: "You have your fluffy blending brushes, your dense blending brushes for detail, your crease brushes, and your detailed liner brushes," says Nogueira.

Although "you can absolutely use these brushes for other purposes," each and every brush has been specifically developed and created for use on a specific part of the face, she explains. This means that if you're trying to recreate a specific eye look, the best thing you can do is look for a brush intended for the use you need.

The bristles

"What makes a great eye shadow brush depends on the bristles in the brush," says Morales. This will determine how well the eyeshadow applies to the skin, she explains. Typically, modern eyeshadow brushes use synthetic bristles made from polyester, nylon, or other synthetic fibers. The synthetic brushes are great for depositing lots of pigment, making them an ideal choice for many eye looks. Plus, they tend to be more affordable and easier to clean.

A natural hair makeup brush is made with animal furs, which can come from squirrel, sable, goat, etc. Because sourcing is more difficult, and labor is heightened in the process of making natural hair brushes, they typically run heftier in price. Sable hair is most commonly used in smaller and tapered brushes, making it the most common source found in natural eyeshadow brushes. In fact, if you're going for a natural eye look, Morales recommends a sable-based blending brush.

The handle

Last but not least, and probably the most overlooked, is the eyeshadow brush handle. If you're attempting a detailed eye look, a short handle is best due to the fact that it allows for better precision and control. If you want a more natural eye, opt for a longer brush. To get even fancier, some brushes have ergonomic handles, which offer an easy grip for better control.

The best eyeshadow brush

So now that you're pretty much a trained pro in all-things eyeshadow brushes, go forth and discover the 29 eyeshadow brushes you need to add to your collection ASAP.