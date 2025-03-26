The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (2025)

Table of Contents
The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!)

Take one look at my vanity and the first thing you'll notice is the ~absurd~ amount of makeup brushes present, each carefully placed to optimize maximum aesthetic potential. They look really damn pretty, I'm NGL, but what if I were to tell you that I only use about a quarter of them? You'd either (a) think I'm crazy or (b) totally and completely relate. But tell me I'm wrong—you do not need an excessive amount of makeup brushes for your everyday routine (and, yes, I'm a hypocrite). Because let's be honest, it's the tried and true brushes that stand the test of time. So, that being said, today we're going to focus on the best eyeshadow brushes around that will ensure a snatched eye look each and every damn time!!

And in the spirit of minimizing unnecessary purchases—and giving much-deserved credit to the GOAT eyeshadow brushes—this list is incredibly selective, bringing you only the 29 best eyeshadow brushes on the market, according to yours truly—oh, and not to mention, a few of the best makeup artists in the game.

    Meet the experts:

    • Mylah Morales: AKA the celebrity "Glaminator," Morales is the Queen behind some of Rihanna's most iconic looks to date. (Think: RiRi's legendary Rolling Stone cover circa 2013). Oh, and not to mention her hands have graced the faces of J.Lo, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, and so.many.more.
    • Mikayla Nogueira: If you find yourself often inhabiting Beautytok, Nogueira is the most influential MUA around right now, IMO. With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 8.5 million on TikTok, Nogueira is the force behind some of today's biggest social media beauty trends.

    The top picks for the best eyeshadow brushes of 2021

    What makes a good eyeshadow brush?

    Believe it or not, your eyeshadow brush does not have to cost half of your paycheck in order to be good, says Nogueira. A good eyeshadow brush comes down to two things: (1) the eye look you're going for, and (2) the actual quality of the brush from the bristles to the handle and everything in between.

    In order to properly judge a brush's quality, you need to keep an eye (hehe) out on the specifics:

    How to choose the best eyeshadow brush:

    The type

    Just like there are several types of face brushes (i.e., bronzer brushes, highlighter brushes, blending sponges), you also have several types of eyeshadow brushes: "You have your fluffy blending brushes, your dense blending brushes for detail, your crease brushes, and your detailed liner brushes," says Nogueira.

    Although "you can absolutely use these brushes for other purposes," each and every brush has been specifically developed and created for use on a specific part of the face, she explains. This means that if you're trying to recreate a specific eye look, the best thing you can do is look for a brush intended for the use you need.

    The bristles

    "What makes a great eye shadow brush depends on the bristles in the brush," says Morales. This will determine how well the eyeshadow applies to the skin, she explains. Typically, modern eyeshadow brushes use synthetic bristles made from polyester, nylon, or other synthetic fibers. The synthetic brushes are great for depositing lots of pigment, making them an ideal choice for many eye looks. Plus, they tend to be more affordable and easier to clean.

    A natural hair makeup brush is made with animal furs, which can come from squirrel, sable, goat, etc. Because sourcing is more difficult, and labor is heightened in the process of making natural hair brushes, they typically run heftier in price. Sable hair is most commonly used in smaller and tapered brushes, making it the most common source found in natural eyeshadow brushes. In fact, if you're going for a natural eye look, Morales recommends a sable-based blending brush.

    The handle

    Last but not least, and probably the most overlooked, is the eyeshadow brush handle. If you're attempting a detailed eye look, a short handle is best due to the fact that it allows for better precision and control. If you want a more natural eye, opt for a longer brush. To get even fancier, some brushes have ergonomic handles, which offer an easy grip for better control.

    The best eyeshadow brush

    So now that you're pretty much a trained pro in all-things eyeshadow brushes, go forth and discover the 29 eyeshadow brushes you need to add to your collection ASAP.

    1

    best eyeshadow brushes on Amazon

    EcoTools Duo Eyeshadow Makeup Brush Set

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (2)

    Not only is this set of EcoTool brushes ridiculously affordable, but it combines four shadow brushes into a convenient set of two. Made withrecycled aluminum andplastic with renewable bamboo fibers, it comes with a shade and define brush for all-over shadow and contour and a blend and smudge brush for a seamless blend to eliminate harsh lines.

    2

    best eyeshadow brush for your lid

    Bobbi Brown Eye Shadow Brush

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (3)

    One of the OGs in the best makeup brush gang is none other than Bobbi Brown's signature eyeshadow brush. If you're looking for an all-over lid brush that creates a smooth and defined look, try this one that's designed to mimic a fingertip, but much BETTER.

    3

    best angled eyeshadow brush

    Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush

    Dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles, you've met your match. Not only is the unique angle of this brush designed for maximum control, but the fluffy bristles allow for an all over seamless blend.

    4

    best versatile eyeshadow brush

    it Cosmetics Superhero™ 4-in-1 Eye-Transforming Super Shadow and Liner Brush

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (5)

    This ONE eyeshadow brush boasts the power of FOUR.I know, I know, I can hardly believe it myself. But it's true! If you're a traveler or want to limit the number of brushes in your stash, you'll be pleased to know that this brush includes a tip for all-over shadow, a tip for your crease, a tip for smudging, and a liner brush!

    This particular recommendation comes from yours truly. After years of searching for one brush to makeapplying shadow in the contour areaof my lid easy breezy, I finally found one that makes all my dreams come true: this tapered blending brush by Fenty. I promise, your eyes will look snatched.

    6

    best eyeshadow brush for detail

    Real Techniques Rebel Edge Fine Make-Up Brush

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (8)

    I'm willing to bet that you have never seen an eyeshadow brush quite like this one from Real Techniques. If you're someone that likes to take on an intense and incredibly detailed look, you're going to need a brush that angles perfectly to fit all those easy-to-miss spots,and trust me, this one will do it.

    7

    best eyeshadow brush for glitter

    NARS #24 High Pigment Eyeshadow Brush

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (9)

    Some days, we're feelin' glitter. But with glitter comes tough application and a hell of a mess. You'll be delighted to hear that NARS solves all those problems with the genius invention of its High Pigment Eyeshadow Brush that lets youapply glitter and intense pigments with ease.

    8

    best eyeshadow brush for hooded eyes

    Sigma Beauty E35 Tapered Blending Brush

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (10)

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (11)

    There's a reason theSigma Beauty E35 Tapered Blending Brush is a cult-favorite. Thetapered brush tip creates the ultimate seamless look and is an incredible choice for those with hooded eyes. Due to the expertly-crafted shape,the shadow will blend effortlessly even in hard-to-reach areas.

    9

    best eyeshadow brush for intensity

    Jones Road Eye Detail Brush Precision

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (12)

    The dense fibers in the Jones Road detail precision brush is just what you need if you're looking to pack on some intense pigment. The vegan fibers are best used on the upper and lower lash lines.

    10

    best overall eyeshadow brush set

    MSQ Eye Makeup Brushes

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (13)

    I'm not kidding you when Isay that each one of these brushes equates to less than one dollar each. But don't confuse the insanely low price for a lack in quality.In fact, almost 17K happy customers on Amazon have awarded this set 4.5 stars. TheMSQ Eye Makeup Brush set has everything you could ever need for each step of your eye look.

    11

    mikayla nogueira's favorite eyeshadow brush set

    Lunar Beauty Eye Brush Set

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (14)

    Nogueira says that her favorite eyeshadow brushes are by Lunar Beauty becausethey don't shed and use a high-quality synthetic bristle.The other great benefit of these brushes is that each one is labeled, so you know exactly what every brush is intended for.

    12

    best precision eyeshadow brush

    Dior Backstage Small Eyeshadow Blending Brush N22

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (15)

    Another brush specifically designed for the ultimate precision is the N22 brush by Dior.Due to its incredibly thin and rounded shape, it's great to use if you're looking to build up shadow around the eyes. It's ideal for use onyourouter corner and the crease of your eye.

    13

    best budget eyeshadow brush set

    Real Techniques Eye Shade + Blend Trio Pack

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (16)

    This set by Real Techniques includes a base shadow brush, deluxe blending brush, and brow definer. Not only is it incredibly inexpensive, but the quality is supreme. The synthetic bristles are soridiculously soft that you won't believethe set costs just under 10 bucks.

    14

    best eyeshadow brush set for beginners

    Sigma Beauty Basic Eyes Kit

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (17)

    Maybe you're someone who wants to upgrade from using their fingers as their makeup applicator. Or maybe you're someone who wants to have just oneset to make it a hell of a lot easier. Either way, this brush set by Sigma has literally everything you need to craft any eye look.

    15

    best eyeshadow brush for cut creases

    Coloured Raine Safari Eyeshadow Brush

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (18)

    Ahhh, the cut crease. Yes, it's intimidating, but it! can! be! done! This flat eyeshadow brush is just what you need to sculpt the perfect cut crease. And the great thing about it is that it is beginner-friendly AND a fabulous option for the pros out there.

    16

    best dual-ended eyeshadow brush

    Chanel Retractable Dual-Ended Eyeshadow Brush N°200

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (19)

    Chanel ain't cheap, anybody could tell you that one. However, this dual-ended eyeshadow brush is a two-for-one typa deal. It's ideal for cream shadows—oh, and thanks to the other end, you can also blend powders!

    17

    best eyeshadow brush for cream shadows

    RMS Beauty Eye Polish Brush

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (20)

    Since we're talking cream shadows, I may as well present to you the best in my book: The RMS Beauty Eye Polish Brush. Therounded and elongated brush tip works to reach every anglewhile depositing the cream shadow seamlessly. Plus, it can also be used to spot treat any part of the face with concealer!

    18

    best multi-use eyeshadow brush

    Artis Elite Mirror Linear 6

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (21)

    Remember that time (say, eh, a few years ago), when everyone everywhere was talkin' about these unique brushes? Well, they've stuck around, so you can guarantee that they're pretty damn good. The brush head is just a little bit shorter than your lash line, soit can apply anything linear(AKA liner or brow powder) with a breeze. However, if you turn the brush sideways, it can be used to apply shadow on the lid or sweep products across the cheeks.

    19

    best diffusing eyeshadow brush

    Westman Atelier Eye Shadow II Brush

    I can't lie to you all—$62 is really f*kn expensive for one eyeshadow brush. However, I look at my makeup brushes as investments, andI like to believe if I buy something of high quality, it'll last me a really long time. Well, theWestman Atelier Eye Shadow II Brush is top-of-the-line quality, lemme tell ya. If you're looking for an all-over diffuser brush to create a natural eye, this here is your bb.

    20

    best drugstore eyeshadow brush

    e.l.f. Eyeshadow "C" Brush

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (23)

    After that last one, I had to give you and your wallet a little relief. Remember when Nogueira said that you do NOT need to spend $$$ to get a quality eyeshadow brush? Well, this brush by e.l.f. proves that. For four bucks, this is the perfect brush to create an epic smokey eye.

    Siena Gagliano

    Siena Gagliano

    Associate Editor

    Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.

    The Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam (!!) (2025)

