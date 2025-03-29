The Best Eyeshadow With Glitter For Makeup Artist-Approved Party Looks (2025)

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I receive a small commission if you make a purchase (at no cost to you!)

The natural makeup looks can sometimes get a bit boring when you’re doing the same thing every day, which is why we love to spice things up a bit and throw some glitter into the mix.

Glitter shadow is one of the best ways to add some drama to your eyelid — and no, it’s not just a makeup product that’s reserved for NYE parties or fancy nights out, a shimmery look is something you should be pulling out even on a day of running errands.

We know that making the case for chunky glitter for daily use may be a bit of a hard sell, so we’re here to share with you some of the best glitter eyeshadows that our editors use and love for the holidays and beyond.

The best eyeshadow with glitter for all budgets

When buying makeup products, we all have verydifferent budgets. We’ve compiled a list of different products that will be suitable for whatever budget you’re working with — from drugstore bargains to luxury splurges.

We’ve included a range of loose glitter and sparkle formulas in single pans and housed in a palette alongside other eyeshadows. Any of these eyeshadows will be the perfect formula for adding a quick wash of color to your lid or providing a pop of shimmer in your inner corner or brow bone.

ColourPop Super Shock Shadow / $7

If you love eyeshadows that provide intense, pigmented sparkle in just oneswipe, you’re going to want to try out the Colourpop Eyeshadows. Coming in at just $7, it’s surprising just how easy to apply they are and how beautiful they look combined with any eye look.

The formula is unlike many other eyeshadows on the market, a cream(ish) to powder finish that produces little to no fallout. You can either dab this across your eye with your fingers or apply using a brush if that’s your style. With a ridiculous amount of colors to choose from – ranging from everyday beiges and browns to glam golds and coppers – there’s a shade in there for everyone.

MAC Pigments / $25

Ask any makeup obsessive about their first memories of makeup and they’re probably going to namedrop MAC a couple of times; it was a rite of passage back in the day. Although the large MAC collections may not have survived throughout the years, our love for the MAC Pigments has certainly not diminished.

The MAC pigments have been a staple in the makeup bags of novice makeup lovers and professional makeup artists alike, and for good reason. These products are extremely pigmented and can be used wet or dry depending on the finish you want – either way, they’re not going to budge. Also, a little goes a long way so you probably will never be able to finish even half of a small pot of pigment.

There are plenty of different shades to choose from in this cosmetic superstar, but we’ll break down some of our favorites. The OG shade is Melon, a soft golden peach that will compliment any eye look. We also love Vanilla as an inner corner, brow bone highlight, or lid topper. Choose Copper Sparkle if you want something glittery to complete your makeup look. Or, pick Black Black to smudge into the waterline and add some drama to your otherwise glittery look.

Bodyography Glitter Pigments / $24

We’re serious when it comes to glitter – and so should you! One of the lesser-known brands that have always been a hit with makeup artists is Bodyography, and their Glitter Pigments offer a serious hit of glitter flecks and shimmer regardless of the shade you pick.

No eye makeup look is complete with a little bit of shimmer thrown on, and this brand has some beautiful toppers that pull together any look. But, they’re a whole lot more than just a finishing touch, they can be the center of attention too. Apply in layers to make the color really pop, or soak a small makeup brush in water before picking up some product and using it as a glitter eyeliner.

Housed in a pot like a cream eyeshadow would, it’s easiest to apply these with a brush, but of course, there’s nothing stopping you from going straight in with your fingers either.

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow / $24

If you’ve been on makeup TikTok recently, you’re probably more than aware of the viral shade of this eyeshadow, Space Cowboy. It’s a metallic beige shade that has tiny little glitter particles that catch the light in the most beautiful way. Whatever shade you choose, the Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow is a great entry-level product for people who like the idea of wearing glitter but at the same time don’t want to be obvious about wearing glitter.

This is very much a powder product, so is best applied with your finger or a brush. You could dampen your brush before using it, but in our experience, it doesn’t make too much difference to the finish or longevity of the product. We’d also recommend trying out some of the other shades they have in the collection, like Psych, a dark mossy green that would make for the perfect smokey eye or used sparingly across the lash line. There’s also Bad Seed, a gorgeous rosy pink shade that has shimmer like a glitter would, but with a nice amount of pigment to cover the whole eye.

Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector / $26

If you are looking for glitter that you can put over any eyeshadow look, the Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflectors is probably going to be right up your street. These are prismatic shadows that “illuminates the eyes or face with aquatic, radiant light” says makeup artist Mario. Unlike other glitter eyeshadows, these add more of a wet-look, twinkle effect to the eyes in a much more subtle way.

Like the other eyeshadow palettes from the brand, this product is the kind of thing you’ll wear that’s guaranteed to always get compliments. It comes in three shades; Bronzite, Citrine, and Quartz – each offering the same, low-pigment but super shimmery look.

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow / $30

Another more high-end pick is the Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadows, with just under 10 shades in the mix, these are pigmented eyeshadows that offer much more than just a wash of color. This is one of our favorite types of formula that you can apply with a wet brush for maximum color payoff, or with a brush if you don’t want things to be as show-stopping.

Burnish is our personal favorite shade, a gorgeous bronze shade that looks perfect all over the lid. You could also go with a shade like Foil, a golden hue that you can add a little to thecenter of your lid for a halo effect, or all over to get a full picture of the shimmery shade.

Our favorite liquid glitter eyeshadow picks

If powder eyeshadows and pigments aren’t really your thing, you may be more interested in liquid glitter eyeshadows. These can sometimes be a little more tricky to apply as they dry down quickly and are more prone to creasing, but often provide intense color payoff and out-of-this-world glitter.

ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadow / $13

The ColourPop powder eyeshadows made their way onto this list, and so have their liquid counterparts. The ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadow come in a variety of chromatic shades that are sure to liven up any makeup look you’re planning to create.

With a built-in applicator, it’s never been easier to add a sparkly finish to your makeup. Just simply swipe the product directly onto your eyelid, pat it in with a brush or your fingers to clean up the edges and wait for it to dry. We wouldn’t recommend applying a lot oflayers to make as intense a look as possible because these kinds of shadows can quickly start to crease – one layer is all you need!

Essence Luminous Eye Tint Liquid Shadow / $4.99

Essence always comes in hot with the drugstore dupes, and they’ve made a pretty impressive liquid eyeshadow that outperforms a lot of the more expensive options. The Luminous Eye Tint Liquid Shadow may come in a shorter run of colors, but they’re all nice neutral shades that you can use for any day-to-night makeup look.

The doe-foot applicator lets you apply the product in one smooth coat across the eye to make the look as intense as you like. The slightly chunkier glitter particles will naturally catch the light and make your eyes sparkle. For a pop of sparkle in the inner corner or for a more intense smokey eye, these eyeshadows are a perfect product to keep in your makeup bag at all times.

e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow / $6

It’s no secret to anyone that e.l.f can do no wrong with drugstore beauty (even if they do overtly copy every viral makeup product), but, hey, if it means more people can get their hands on good makeup, we’ll keep quiet. These are far more than your standard shimmer shade, the e.l.f Glitter Eyeshadow is chunky, in-your-face glitter.

You could keep it subtle by applying it to thecenter of the lid, or just in the corner of the eye, but we say go all out and take it across the eyelid. We love the shade Dirty Martini, a gorgeous bronze shade. But, if you’re planning on attending a NYE party this year, we’ll be nudging you in the direction of Ocean Eyes, a stunning royal blue shade with incredible blue and silver glitter flecks.

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow / $25

One of the first glow liquid eye shadow products that we remember is the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow. Stila has been an OG in the beauty industry that’s been somewhat underrated in recent years, which is by no means a reflection of the quality of their products – especially not these shadows.

The shades lean more on the neutral side, which is perfect for those who are looking to spice up their everyday makeup looks. But, they also have some really fun shades in the mix that would work great for a special occasion or event, like Rockin Rose, a gorgeous molten rose shade that has an amazing purple and gold duo-chrome shimmer running through it.

Half Magic Beauty Glitter Pill / $22

If the makeup artist behind some of Euphoria’s most iconic looks is making products, you know they’re going to be good – and that’s exactly the case when makeup artist Donni Davy created her brand, Half Magic.

All of the products in the range are fun and encourage you to get creative with your makeup, but the star of the show today is the Glitterpill Eye Paint + Liner. Despite being made up of a modest 6 colors, this range really catches the eye (and the light!). Keep it simple with a shade like Money Plz, a subtle copper, or go a bit outside of your comfort zone with something like Goblin, a bright lime green.

About Face Fractal Glitter Eye Paint / $16

Halsey’s makeup brand is known for being playful and easy to apply, and the About Face Fractal Glitter Eye Paint really delivers on this. This glitter eyeshadow comes in shades that can easily take you from day to night (after testing the product a few times, we’re happy to report that it lasted all night without an issue and then came off easily with good face wash).

When applied it feels like a smooth mousse, which makes it easy to apply and blend in without having to be in too much of a rush. Once it’s dried down, the product stays put and doesn’t transfer or crease after a few minutes.

r.e.m beauty Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow / $16

We can’t lie, r.e.m beauty didn’t quite make the impact that many were expecting — many of the products just miss the mark, apart from the r.e.m beauty Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow.

With a great range of shades that take you from your everyday basics to fun colors for a night out, they really have all bases covered. The bottle comes with a small precise applicator that allows you to experiment with different shapes and designs, which is always appreciated. Our favorite shade is UFO, a warm taupe shade that is packed full of shimmer that perfectly hits the light.

We also love the shade telescope, a scary-looking metallic black shade that can be taken all over the lid for an intense smokey eye, or applied with the help of a piece of tape for a fun twist of your usual cat eye. Whatever shade or application method you prefer, these shadows are definitely worth the purchase.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes / $25

The final item in this roundup is very different to all of the products that have become before it but rightly deserves its place among the best glitter shadows. The Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes fall into the family of glitter gels if anything, they’re chrome flakes that easily add a touch of interest to any look — or are certain to WOW by themselves.

The flakes are self-setting and come in a huge range of fun colors that you can play with. As the light shifts, so do the colors that show up, creating a spellbinding effect that really needs to be seen to be believed. Danessa Myricks really is a master of her craft and all of her products always seem to get us excited and this product is no different. With great staying power, an amazing range of shades, and the usual Danessa Myricks quality, you really can’t go wrong.

How to apply glitter eyeshadow like a makeup artist

If you want to glitter eyeshadow like a pro, we’d recommend starting with a primer to create a smooth base for the eyeshadow to sit on. Then, pick out a high-quality glitter eyeshadow or eyeshadow stick and use a flat eyeshadow brush for precision.

To start with, you’ll load up your brush with the product and tap off any excess glitter to avoid fallout. Gently pat the glitter onto the eyelid, focusing on one area at a time. For a more intense look, layer the glitter gradually and use a matte eyeshadow in a complementary shade. Clean up any fallout with a makeup wipe or tape.

For a sophisticated touch, apply a neutral transition shade above the crease to seamlessly blend the glitter. If using loose glitter, consider using glitter glue for better adherence. Finish with eyeliner and mascara to complete the look. Remember, practice makes perfect, so don’t hesitate to experiment and find the technique that works best for you.

Can I use glitter as eyeshadow?

Glitter shouldn’t just be seen as something that goes on top of other eyeshadows, it can create the look by itself. Offering a shimmering and dimensional effect to your eye makeup and available in various forms, it’s a great product to play around with.

If you are using glitters by themselves, we’d recommend using a primer to ensure lasting vibrancy, but makeup is all about playing around and being creative, so glitter is a great place to start.

What is the difference between shimmer eyeshadow and glitter eyeshadow?

The main distinction between shimmer and glitter eyeshadow lies in the size of the particles and the intensity of the sparkle. Shimmer eyeshadows contain finely milled particles that provide a subtle, light-reflecting effect, which gives your eyelids a very soft glow. These are less intimidating than a typical glitter eyeshadow, which is why they’re a lot more popular for everyday use. Glitter eyeshadows, on the other hand, contain much larger particles that provide an eye-catching sparkling finish.

Glitter makeup looks you need to try

Have we sold you on glitter eyeshadows? If you want to try some of these products out for yourself, here are some of our favorite glitter eye makeup looks that range from everyday shimmer to all-out glitter looks that are fit for an NYE party or special night out.

How are you going to incorporate glitter into your next makeup look?