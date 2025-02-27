The Best Face Washes for People With Oily Skin, According to Derms Who’ve Tried Everything (2025)

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission

Dermatologists will tell you that washing your face is the most important part of any skin-care routine and that advice goes double for people with oily skin. The reason? “Cleansing helps to eliminate excess oil and build-up, which can be especially important in those with oily skin to prevent clogged pores,” says Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.

Though washing away all that dirt and debris is critical for keeping your skin clear, you’ll want to be sure you’re using the right product, which includes a cleanser for oily skin. If you aren’t using one of the best face washes for oily skin, you run the risk of either using a formula that’s not strong enough to get off all the gunk, or one that’s too strong, and strips your skin—which is why you need something in between a gentle cleanser and a potent elixir that can balance the oil production.

To help you make the best choice for your complexion, we tapped a group of dermatologists to share their intel. Keep scrolling for what they had to say, plus their picks for the best drugstore face wash and luxe cleanser formula for oily skin types (including our go-to CeraVe face wash for oily skin, which also happens to be a hypoallergenic face wash).

Things to consider before buying face wash for oily skin

Balancing formulas:

When shopping for a cleanser for oily skin, Dr. Michael I Jacobs, an associate professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College and medical technology director at Cortina, says to look for a balancing formula that removes excess oils from the skin without stripping it. “You can find this with face washes that have oil-absorbing extracts like clays to balance sebum production,” he notes.

Ingredients that also target acne:

Dr. Jacobs says it’s also worth considering face washes with ingredients that combat acne in addition to oil. “Often, those with oily skin have clogged pores that can lead to breakouts,” he explains. “Look for face washes with active acid ingredients like salicylic acid, which can penetrate pores to dissolve excess sebum and dead skin cells.”

Hydration:

Oily skin types don’t typically have an issue with dry skin, thanks to excess sebum production. However, it’s still important to look for formulas that provide lightweight hydration to support and balance the skin’s moisture barrier and prevent any stripping. “Some people with oily skin solely focus on purifying the skin, which can be irritating and damage the skin’s lipid barrier,” says Dr. Jacobs. This, in turn, can lead to even more oil production, which is the opposite of the goal, so hydration is also key.

Calming ingredients:

If you have hormonally sensitive skin, acne, or a rosacea-prone complexion, Jennifer Baron, MD, FAAD, FACMS, says to look for calming ingredients to address irritation and redness. “Antioxidants like green tea can dramatically soothe the skin and reduce redness and flushing,” she explains. Dr. Baron also recommends niacinamide, which is a popular skincare ingredient for targeting redness.

Best drugstore face washes for oily skin

“For those with acne or oily skin who cannot tolerate a benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid cleanser, I recommend theCeraVeFoamingCleanser, which is a great option to help eliminate excess oil without drying the skin out or leaving the skin feeling irritated,” says Dr. Garshick. “This cleanser also contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help restore the skin barrier and hydrate the skin.”

Key Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide

Type: Foaming

Pros:

It’s formulated with niacinamide to calm redness.

It doesn’t irritate the skin’s moisture barrier.

The 16 oz. bottle is excellent value.

Cons:

It says it’s compatible with dry skin, but some customers say it’s too drying.

“This classic salicylic acid 2 perent oil-free acne wash uses MicroClear Technology to improve delivery of the active ingredients to help reduce blackheads and breakouts,” says Dr. Garshick. “This oil-free formula won’t clog the pores and can be used once or twice daily and is safe for use on the face and body.”

Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid

Type: Gel cleanser

Pros:

It comes in two scents, original and pink grapefruit.

It’s formulated to unclog pores, so it’s good for acne-prone skin.

It’s formulated with 2% salicylic acid.

Cons:

It can irritate the eyes.

“For those who prefer a bar, I recommend this bar from Dove as this bar effectively cleanses and washes away dirt, without drying out the skin as it helps to replenish moisture lost, unlike ordinary soaps which can strip the skin of its natural oils,” says Dr. Garshick. “This makes it a great multipurpose option as it can be used for the face, body and hands. It is formulated with 1/4 moisturizing cream which helps to leave the skin feeling soft and nourished. It is easy to use and can be used by all skin types. Additionally, it is non-comedogenic and won’t clog pores, and has been clinically-proven to work in those with acne-prone skin.”

Key Ingredients: Lauric acid, stearic acid

Type: Bar

Pros:

It comes in packs of 2, 4, 8, and 12.

It’s versatile enough to use on the face and body.

It’s fragrance-free.

Cons:

A soap bar isn’t always the most convenient formula.

Dr. Shirazi is a fan of this La Roche Posay cleanser, which she says is “formulated with zinc pidolate that effectively cleanses away dirt and oil without over-drying.” If you like a gel texture, this pick is a great option.

Key Ingredients: Zinc, thermal spring water

Type: Gel cleanser

Pros:

It removes makeup and cleanses the face.

The foaming consistency makes it easier to get a good clean.

It’s soap-free.

Cons:

It’s a little pricey for a drugstore cleanser.

“This gentle cream-to-lathercleanser uses salicylic acid to help clean out pores and reduce breakouts and oil without drying out the skin,” says Dr. Garshick. “This is a good option for someone who is oily and acne-prone, but also has sensitive skin.”

Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, aloe, white tea extract

Type: Gel cleanser

Pros:

It has a hypoallergenic formula.

It features salicylic acid to target excess oil and prevent breakouts.

It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin types.

Cons:

It doesn’t lather very well.

“Thisfoamingcleanser works to effectively reduce oil, but also contains ceramides as well as niacinamide to support the skin barrier, minimizing the potential for dryness or irritation,” says Dr. Garshick. “It can be used once or twice daily.”

Key Ingredients: Ceramide-3, niacinamide, thermal spring water, glycerin

Type: Gel

Pros:

It features ceramides to support the skin’s moisture barrier

It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin types.

It has a soothing and refreshing feel.

Cons:

It doesn’t target acne.

Designed for all skin types, this budget-friendly, foaming cleanser is comedogenic and non-drying. It’s a popular dermatologist favorite, says Melanie Palm, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Art of Skin MD, because itcontains a salicylic acid for gentle exfoliation, combined with ceramides and niacinamide to prevent irritation and stripping the skin.

Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin D, niacinamide

Type: Gel cleanser

Pros:

It features salicylic acid to exfoliate the skin.

It’s fragrance-free.

It’s formulated with ceramides to support the skin’s moisture barrier.

Cons:

It can have a drying effect on combination skin types.

Best face washes for oily skin

Dr. Garshick is a fan of this dermatologist-designed cleanser, which contains multiple variations of oil-reducing clay. “This cleanser contains different types of clay including kaolin, bentonite and green clay, which help to absorb excess oil without drying out the skin,” she says. “It also incorporates menthol, sage, and cucumber which are soothing on theskin.”

Key Ingredients: Kaolin clay, activated charcoal, botanical lipids, murumuru seed, bioflavinoid-rich complex

Type: Clay cleanser

Pros:

It’s formulated to detoxify the skin.

It features charcoal and kaolin clay to minimize pores.

It features nourishing ingredients that balance the complexion

Cons:

It’s expensive for a cleanser.

This foamy cleanser is made with two derm-favorite ingredients for oily skin: glycolic acid and salicylic acid. The two work together to deliver a one-two punch of exfoliation, whisking dead skin cells from the surface of your complexion while clearing pores from way down deep.

Key Ingredients: Glycolic acid, salicylic acid, witch hazel, green tea polyphenols

Type: Foam cleanser

Pros:

It’s formulated with glycolic acid and salicylic acid to exfoliate the skin.

Despite its exfoliation, it’s still a gentle formula.

It features witch hazel to soothe and tone.

Cons:

It’s expensive for a cleanser.

Designed to whisk away oil while also strengthening your complexion, this foaming cleanser is made with skin-similar lipids to help fortify your skin barrier. It’s also got hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming aloe leaf gel on its ingredients list, which is why it’s landed a spot as one of Dr. Shirazi’s favorites for oily skin.

Key Ingredients: Triple lipid complex, aloe leaf juice, seaweed dyaluronate blend

Type: Foam cleanser

Cons:

It reduces redness caused by blemishes.

It removes makeup.

It’s designed to also target fine lines and wrinkles.

Cons:

It might not be potent enough for some oily skin types.

“This cleanser is formulated with clay that draws out impurities, reduce excess oil and unclog pores, leaving a clean, balanced complexion,” says Dr. Shirazi. It’s also made with glycerin, which aids in hydration and keeps the skin from drying out as you cleanse.

Key Ingredients: Red clay, glycerin, rosemary leaf oil

Type: Gel cleanser

Pros:

It’s designed for acne-prone skin.

The red clay draws out impurities and draws out excess oil.

It features rosemary to target acne-causing bacteria.

Cons:

The 4.7-ounce bottle isn’t the best value on our list.

“This cleanser uses a combination of Japanese leopard lily, wild rose, and luffa fruit to help cleanse the skin, minimize oil production while also eliminating deadskincells, leaving theskin looking brighter and refreshed,” says Dr. Garshick. “This is oil-free and non-comedogenic so it won’t clog the pores.”

Key Ingredients: Natural luffa fruit, wild rose

Type: Exfoliating cleanser

Pros:

It’s a gentle formula that won’t irritate.

It’s designed to tighten the look of skin.

It exfoliates the skin.

Cons:

It’s pricey for a cleanser (especially considering its size).

With an 8 percent concentration of glycolic acid, this gel-textured cleanser stimulates cellular turnover and prevents clogged pores. And what’s more? With such powerful exfoliating properties, it will make your skin look brighter overall.

Key Ingredients: Glycolic free acid, phytic acid, aloe leaf extract

Type: Gel cleanser

Pros:

It features 8% glycolic-free acid and phytic acid to gently exfoliate and brighten.

It replenishes the skin with balanced hydration.

It has a soothing effect on the complexion.

Cons:

It’s expensive for a cleanser.

Why it’s important to choose the right face wash for oily skin

Oily skin is characterized by an overproduction of sebum, which happens as a result of a few different factors. The environment, your stress levels, and your hormones can all play a role in how much oil your body is producing on a given day, and if you don’t effectively get rid of it you’re creating an optimal environment for breakouts.“Oils can trap dead skin cells, debris, and particles on the skin so it’s really important to cleanse properly,” says Azedah Shirazi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist.

Here’s the catch, though: While you want a cleanser that’s strong enough to whisk away oil, you don’t want one that’s so harsh that it’ll strip your skin. When that happens, your skin will start to produce more oil to try and make up the difference, which leaves you with more problems than you started with.

“Too-harsh cleansers have the potential to remove too much natural oil from your skin,” says Dr. Shirazi. “If your skin dries out then your oil glands go into overdrive and start to over produce natural oils to try and combat the dryness.This can cause disruption in your skin’s natural microbiome and lead to a compromised skin barrier and breakouts.So it’s best to avoid over-stripping the skin by over-cleansing.”

Ingredients to look for in a cleanser for oily skin

1. Niacinamide

Niacinamide is one of those multipurpose ingredients that can seemingly do everything. A daily dose of the stuff will help fend off free radical damage, improve breakouts, fight dark spots, reduce fine lines, decrease redness, and improve skin elasticity. And in the case of oily skin, it can be particularly helpful for regulating oil production and reducing inflammation, says Dr. Shiraz.

2. Clays

“Some clay-based cleansers can be used by those with oilyskin as the clay works to absorb excess oil,” says Dr. Garshick. Just keep in mind that, though this ingredient is effective, it is also very drying, so you’ll want to follow it up with a solid moisturizer to ensure your skin stays properly hydrated.

3. Glycolic acid

Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid that breaks the bonds holding dead skin cells to the surface of your complexion, effectively melting them away. According to Dr. Shirazi, it can be useful for helping to hydrate skin, and removing these dead skin cells will help prevent the oil build-ups that lead to acne.

4. Salicylic acid

“Salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid that is oil-soluble, is a great option for those with oilyskin as it penetrates deep into the skin, helping to unclog the pores and reduce oil,” says Dr. Garshick. The ingredient is known for its ability to crystalize into a teeny, tiny form, allowing it to get way down into the surface of your skin and clear away gunk from the inside out. “Salicylic acid washes contain the beta hydroxy acid that is follicular tropic, meaning it is able to get down the hair follicle where the sebum emanates from,” adds Dr. Palm.

5. Benzoyl peroxide

If your oily skin is prone to breaking out, benzoyl peroxide can help. It acts as an anti-bacterial to clear away the propionibacterium acnes (or p.acnes for short) that are responsible for causing zits.

6. Hydrating ingredients

Because oil-reducing ingredients are drying by nature, you’ll want to choose a cleanser that’s also got hydrators in its formula in order to avoid stripping your skin. Michele Farber, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York, recommends looking for something made with ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, which will help protect your skin barrier.

The best type of cleanser for oily skin

Cleansers come in all shapes and sizes—gels, foams, oils, etc.—but not all are created equally when it comes to treating oily skin. “A gentle foaming cleanser is your best option foroilyskin,” says Dr. Farber. “Foaming cleansers work better than creamier cleansers to remove dirt without drying the skin.” That’s because they tend to have higher levels of surfactants or cleaning agents in them.

Because of this, gel cleansers can be overly drying, even for those with oily complexions. If you have very oily skin or don’t feel like a foam cleanser is quite getting the job done, double cleansing is always an option. “Double cleansing helps if you have very oily skin and find it hard to remove all the excess oil, debris, and makeup or if a stronger single cleanse leaves your oily skin feeling tight and dry,” says Dr. Shirazi. “It’s definitely better to use two gentle cleansers than one harsh cleanser that dries out your skin.”

If you have oily skin, you should also avoid any product that is not labeled as non-comedogenic, which denotes products that will not clog pores or cause acne, says Dr. Palm. Another thing to avoid: ingredients that are heavy moisturizers, which may be problematic for oil-prone skin and lead to oily or scan or possible breakouts.

Most importantly, though? “While it may be tempting, if you have oilyskin,avoid using harsh soaps or abrasive scrubs to eliminate oil as these can be too irritating on the skin,” says Dr. Garshick. “Certain soaps and scrubs while seemingly cleaning theskincan disrupt theskinbarrier and lead to increased sensitivity and irritation, leaving theskin looking red and inflamed.”

The biggest mistakes people make when cleansing oily skin

You mightthink that the best way to get rid of oil on your skin is to wash, wash, wash your face, but according to Dr. Garshick, that can actually do more harm than good. “Those with oilyskinoften think their problem is not washing theirface enough, and while to an extent this may be true if it’s not part of a daily routine, it is important to avoid over-cleansing or washing too frequently as this can dry the skin out and lead to irritation,” says Dr. Garshick.

While gentle exfoliating properties in your face wash can help manage oily skin, you also don’t want to over-exfoliate, says Dr. Palm. “Using harsh washes can strip your skin and compromise a healthy skin barrier, which can lead to additional skin problems,” she says.

Another thing that can lead to irritation? Using too many products. “Using harsh physical exfoliants or overdoing it with chemical exfoliants can cause significant irritation,” says Dr. Farber.”People often tend to use too many drying ingredients together in hopes of controlling oil, but it’ll strip the skin if you use a harsher cleanser along with toner or astringent.”

Finally, it’s important to follow up your cleansing step with a proper moisturizer. As you now know, oily skin (andall skin for that matter) moisture in order to function properly, so be sure to slather on some hydrating ingredients as the last step in your morning and evening routines.

Dealing with a complexion that’s oily *and* dry? Check out the video below for your complete guide to treating combination skin.