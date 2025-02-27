The Best False Eyelashes, From Barely-There Clusters to Over-the-Top Flutter (2025)

When assessing the best false eyelashes, consider the spectrum, which ranges from more-is-more falsies to barely detectable, maybe-she’s-born-with-it options. My experience is with the latter. Before reality TV stars and TikTok informed our modern makeup techniques, I spent hours watching YouTube videos to attempt to perfect the false lash application technique. Despite being a visual learner, I could never quite master getting the inner corner of my lash to stay put so I moved on to the world of half lashes and clusters. Lo and behold, my problem was solved!

At first, I would cut Ardell’s demi wispie in half and only apply it to the outer corner. It became my pre-fête ritual for special occasions; I loved the look and how it made me feel more glamorous with my round face’s features emphasized like a cute cartoon. But now, thanks to a host of innovations in the category—self-stick lashes are where it’s at!—I no longer need to cut falsies in half, and I’ve said goodbye to lash glue entirely.

Vogue’s Favorite False Eyelashes:

How to Choose False Lashes

How to Apply False Lashes

Meet the Experts

No matter where you are in your own lash journey, it’s understandable why you might want proceed with caution—like winged liner or the perfect cut crease eyeshadow, lash application can be intimidating. Plus, there’s a matter of personal preference: If you aren’t into the heavy caterpillar versions that blink back at you while watching The Bachelor or the hyper-edited Insta-baddie glam, you might think lashes aren’t for you: too hard to achieve, too much of an effort, too “done up” looking. But consider this: You just might not have met the right lash for you yet.

With my enduring passion for false lashes, two questions always rack my brain: What are the best false eyelashes for at-home application, and what are the most effortless application techniques? Below, makeup experts share their current favorites with me, plus their top tips for a seamless application.

The 1-Step Application:Velour x Carolina Gonzalez Self-Stick Lash Clusters

Velour Velour x CGonzalez Beauty Self-Stick Lash Clusters $22 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Say goodbye to the dreaded strip lash lift on the inner corner of your eye and consider this the easiest false lash look you’ll ever apply. Designed in collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez (a.k.a. Sabrina Carpenter and Alessandra Ambrosio’s go-to MUA), you can customize your lash look without any mess or complication. Whether you prefer a cat eye, a half lash, or a faux-lash extension look—you’ll never need any glue thanks to these self-stick clusters. Simply curl your lashes, apply your favorite mascara, and place these clusters underneath your natural lashes right above the lash line. For a “secret eye snatch,” Gonzalez recommends applying clusters of three hairs from your outer corner.

: Customizable Type: Self-adhesive cluster

The Drugstore Hero: Ardell Demi Wispies

Ardell Demi Wispies $20 $10 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Founded in the ’70s, Ardell became a best-seller for “everyday lashes.” Today, celebs likeCara Delevingne and Lady Gaga wear the brand, andits best-selling Demi Wispies (and newNaked Lash andEco Lash lines) make it hard to tell where yours end and these begin—the true testament to a good pair of fakes. And in the scope of party prep, availability just about anywhere is a perk—after all, sometimes the urge for an upgraded gaze strikes at the last minute.

: Flared Type: Strip lash

The Celebrity DIY Extensions:Lashify Control Kit

Why We Love It : FromThe White Lotus’s Meghann Fahy toEmily in Paris’s Ashley Park, celebrities are wearing Lashify, according to celebrity makeup artistEmily Cheng.Rather than applying these on top of the lashline, short clusters of “gossamers” are applied to the underside of lashes (for invisibility) and crimped into place with its ergonomic tool. “A key to Lashify application is to let the bond get a bit tacky before applying the gossamers,” says Cheng. “If you apply Lashify Gossamers correctly, you can wear them for days. Because the bond never fully hardens, you can re-fuse lashes if you’ve slept on them funny or if they are starting to lift. Re-fusing helps ensure long wear and a very neat-looking set of lashes.”

: Customizable Type: Extended-wear lash clusters

The Magnetic Starter Pack: Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner Lash Kit

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner Lash Kit $11 AMAZON

Why We Love It : There’s much buzz on the internet about magnetic lashes—understandably, you might find some of these options intimidating. Kiss makes the process much simpler with a magnetic eyeliner that acts a form of “glue” to hold your lashes in place. Once the magnetic liner is drawn onto the base of the lid, it needs just ten seconds to dry. Next, your flared strip lashes will magnetize, sans sticky glue, when you simply hover the strip lash over your desired placement. This lash and liner duo is dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes—the eyeliner is formulated without prostaglandin, synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes, or formaldehyde.

: Flared Type: Strip lash

The Faux-Fur Favorite: Lilly Lashes Lite Faux Mink Lashes

Lilly Lashes Lite Faux Mink Lashes $24 LILLY LASHES

Why We Love It : The feathery fur lash look that JLo popularized on Y2K red carpets can now be accomplished via completely vegan materials. With over a thousand Sephora reviews like “natural without being over the top” and “perfect for every day,” plus a near-five-star rating, Lilly Lashes takes the lead for ultra-light, wearable naturals. Not to mention, the label created a user-friendly hybrid pen that swipes on like a liquid liner, then grips lashes with a waterproof, all-day adhesive.

: Round (longest lashes are at the center of the eye) Type: Strip lash

The Viral DIY: Kiss Falscara Complete DIY Eyelash Extension Kit

Falscara Complete DIY Eyelash Extension Kit $25 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Runway-favorite lash brand Kiss launched an attainable version of at-home extensions with their bestselling Falscara system. Rather than applying these on top of the lashline, short strips are applied to the underside of lashes and crimped into place with the kit's handheld tool. Different adhesives mean these can last for a week, one night, or instantly disappear with the included remover.

: Customizable Type: Cluster

The Beginner’s Kit: Velour Lashes The Effortless Kit

Why We Love It : No pro-level measuring or trimming required, Velour’s Effortless line is designed for beginners to “glue and go.” This year, the brand went 100% mink-free, and continuing the conscious evolution, founder Mabel Lee took it a step further and debuted 100% recyclable packaging like paperboard lash boxes and soy-based inks.

: Natural Type: Strop Lash

The Barely-There Boost: MAC 33 Ingenue Lash

Why We Love It : Designed for “an endearingly innocent look,” MAC’s 33 ingenue lash is supposed to blend in with a mix of tiny black and brown lashes. On top lids, they can add fullness without bulk, especially for those with sparse lashes. On bottom lashes, though, they can create a ’60s-inspired mod moment. A final pro tip? After use, wrap cleaned lashes around a curved object on hand like a nail polish top or chubby marker to revive their arc, then store them in their original packaging.

: Round Type: Strip lash

The Featherlight: Kiss Looks So Natural

Kiss Looks So Natural Lashes $10 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Contact-lens friendly and reusable up to 10 times, Kiss’s supernatural lash strips are designed to blend with your actual set. They’re also featherlight, cruelty-free, and feature Tapered End technology that helps them disappear into your lashes.

: Tapered Type: Strip lash

The Hybrid Lash Look: NYX Jumbo Lash! Fringe Glam Kit

NYX Jumbo Lash! Fringe Glam Kit $20 $15 AMAZON

Why We Love It : NYX’s lashes are the perfect alternative for those looking to recreate the wispy lash look of a lash extensions without the full-time commitment or cost associated with their application. These cruelty-free, vegan lashes offer a soft-glam look with medium volume (nothing extreme, but not undetectably natural). While strip lashes can sometimes feel heavy, these ultra-fluffy lashes have a feather-light feeling that attaches via an invisible band. Best of all, no messy glue application is required to snatch these lashes in place. Simply use the two-in-one eyeliner and lash adhesive pen included in the kit and apply your strip lash on top. Don’t be shocked if someone asks, “Did you get your lashes done?”

: Tapered Type: Strip lash

