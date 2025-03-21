The Best Foundations Offer Coverage Solutions for Any Skin Type (2025)

It seems that the search for the best foundation is a never-ending task. There are the anticipated seasonal changes that may have you switching formulas to suit your skin type or tone; then, there’s the everlasting full-coverage versus lightweight tint dilemma. How does one choose wisely?

Best Foundations to Consider

Luckily, many of the best foundations out there have been formulated to not only deliver immaculate coverage, but also to prioritize our skin’s health. Just consider the emergence of skin-care-makeup hybrids that do just this through pigmented blushes and tinted moisturizers. And so, we spoke with several pro makeup artists and revisited our own beauty bags to curate this edit of tested and reviewed foundations. From Chanel, Nars, Dior, and more, here are the best foundations to shop right now.

For Any Occasion

Nars Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

Why We Love It : “Nars Light Reflecting Foundation is perfect for all skin types as it’s a lightweight but buildable, makeup-skin-care hybrid foundation that instantly blurs imperfections and smooths the look of textured skin and pores,” says celebrity makeup artist Janice Daoud. “The coverage is gorgeous and natural-looking with a prism light-reflecting look. A new favorite that stays in my kit.”

: “Nars Light Reflecting Foundation is perfect for all skin types as it’s a lightweight but buildable, makeup-skin-care hybrid foundation that instantly blurs imperfections and smooths the look of textured skin and pores,” says celebrity makeup artist Janice Daoud. “The coverage is gorgeous and natural-looking with a prism light-reflecting look. A new favorite that stays in my kit.” More to Know: Even more, Stiles says this is “available in 36 shades with buildable coverage so you can control how light or heavy you want the coverage to be.” Not to mention this vegan formula contains 81% naturally-derived ingredients.

For Lightweight Wear

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint $70 CHANEL

Why We Love It : Chanel’s Water-Fresh Tint comes at the recommendation of makeup artist Robert Rumsey. “It has a gel texture and pigmented micro droplets that give the perfect amount of coverage and radiance. It’s made of 75% water and feels so refreshing.”

: Chanel’s Water-Fresh Tint comes at the recommendation of makeup artist Robert Rumsey. “It has a gel texture and pigmented micro droplets that give the perfect amount of coverage and radiance. It’s made of 75% water and feels so refreshing.” More to Know: To aid this refreshing feel that Rumsey describes, the tint also includes tamarind seed extract for a luminous, fresh complexion.

For a Tinted Moisturizer

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 $48 ILIA

Why We Love It : For something a bit lighter, Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40-infused foundation will transform how you think about tinted moisturizer. “This foundation works for a lot of types of skin, but I love it best for bringing dehydrated skin back to life. The coverage is there while also nourishing your skin,” says makeup pro Andre Sarmiento.

: For something a bit lighter, Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40-infused foundation will transform how you think about tinted moisturizer. “This foundation works for a lot of types of skin, but I love it best for bringing dehydrated skin back to life. The coverage is there while also nourishing your skin,” says makeup pro Andre Sarmiento. More to Know: The formula offers a lightweight shield from harsh sun rays and blue light. Hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide round out the powerhouse ingredient list.

For Mature Skin

Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Serum Foundation SPF 20

Why We Love It : “I love this hydrating serum foundation,” says Rumsey. “It looks so skin-like, [while] firming and plumping the skin. I like applying it with my fingers.”

: “I love this hydrating serum foundation,” says Rumsey. “It looks so skin-like, [while] firming and plumping the skin. I like applying it with my fingers.” More to Know: Infused with longoza flower, which boasts regenerative properties that improve the appearance of wrinkles, this serum foundation delivers unmatched firmness and glow.

For Dry Skin

Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation Natural SPF 25

Why We Love It : “Dry skin produces less oil, so having a foundation with a radiant, luminous finish is essential to creating glowing skin,” says celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who recommends the Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation Natural. “The combination of the incredible emollient formula and the soft radiance creates a stunning finish on skin. I love using this for a healthy, fresh glow on my clients.”

: “Dry skin produces less oil, so having a foundation with a radiant, luminous finish is essential to creating glowing skin,” says celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who recommends the Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation Natural. “The combination of the incredible emollient formula and the soft radiance creates a stunning finish on skin. I love using this for a healthy, fresh glow on my clients.” More to Know: With hyaluronic acid and SPF 25, Clé de Peau’s foundation has hydration at the heart of its formulation, offering buildable light-to-medium coverage.

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation $59 DERMSTORE

Why We Love It : Rumsey and Sarmiento are fans of this pick by Koh Gen Do. Sarmiento tells us, “[I] love this foundation for when I want a more skin-like finish versus a luminous finish on drier skin. Not everyone loves reflective skin, so I love this to take care of [dryness] but also have a balance of matte and dewy texture.”

: Rumsey and Sarmiento are fans of this pick by Koh Gen Do. Sarmiento tells us, “[I] love this foundation for when I want a more skin-like finish versus a luminous finish on drier skin. Not everyone loves reflective skin, so I love this to take care of [dryness] but also have a balance of matte and dewy texture.” More to Know: Recently reformulated, this cream foundation is composed of 80% plant-powered ingredients rich in fatty acids and moisturizing agents. So, choose this if you prefer a hydration boost with a smooth, soft-focus finish.

For a Skin-care-Makeup Hybrid

Lys Beauty Triple Fix Serum Foundation

Lys Beauty Triple Fix Serum Foundation $24 SEPHORA

Why We Love It : When it comes to the Lys Serum Foundation, Sarmiento loves it, especially for mature skin as “it’s just enough of everything. Just enough moisture, [matte-finish], and coverage to leave your skin looking polished and healthy throughout the day.”

: When it comes to the Lys Serum Foundation, Sarmiento loves it, especially for mature skin as “it’s just enough of everything. Just enough moisture, [matte-finish], and coverage to leave your skin looking polished and healthy throughout the day.” More to Know: Sephora beauty director David Razzano previously shared this lightweight pick, thanks to its blend of Ashwagandha, turmeric, avocado oil, and hyaluronic acid, which “help to soothe the skin from daily stressors, even out skin tone, and minimize signs of aging.”

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 $42 KOSAS

Why We Love It : Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes crafted this clean foundation formula as a complement to its buzzy Revealer Concealer to “target the entire tone of your skin, overall clarity, brightness, firmness, and lifting.” In our test of this TikTok discovery, we love it for its natural, your-skin-but-better finish by smoothing skin texture and refining the look of pores.

: Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes crafted this formula as a complement to its buzzy Revealer Concealer to “target the entire tone of your skin, overall clarity, brightness, firmness, and lifting.” In our test of this TikTok discovery, we love it for its natural, your-skin-but-better finish by smoothing skin texture and refining the look of pores. More to Know: Formulated with 96% natural-origin ingredients, this features a blend of niacinamide, caffeine, squalane, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and SPF 25 to reveal hydrated, supple skin.

For Oily Skin

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

Why We Love It : Someone with oily skin might be drawn to the natural, matte finish of the Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation. Formulated to control shine all day, this oil-free elixir should shouldn’t budge for up to 24 hours—standing up against creasing, heat, sweat, humidity, and water.

: Someone with oily skin might be drawn to the natural, matte finish of the Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation. Formulated to control shine all day, this oil-free elixir should shouldn’t budge for up to 24 hours—standing up against creasing, heat, sweat, humidity, and water. More to Know: Available in 55 shades encompassing warm, neutral, and cool undertones, this veils skin in medium-to-full, buildable coverage to even your skin tone upon first application.

Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Flawless Base Foundation

Why We Love It : Sarmiento recommends the Il Makiage Flawless Base Foundation for oily skin because it “lasts so beautifully throughout the day and controls oil and shine without looking thick or caked.”

: Sarmiento recommends the Il Makiage Flawless Base Foundation for oily skin because it “lasts so beautifully throughout the day and controls oil and shine without looking thick or caked.” More to Know: Available in 50 shades, this foundation features hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, and delivers a matte finish, medium-to-full coverage finish.

For Dark Spots and Blemishes

Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation

Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation $42 COVER FX

Why We Love It : “If I need to cover acne or blemishes, I will still use a discreet foundation as a base and then spot the undesirables with a small brush and a full coverage foundation such as the Cover FX Total Cream Foundation as if I was retouching the skin,” says makeup artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen. “It’s a way to avoid relying on a thick, opaque coating of product all over the face just because of a few imperfections. I find that thick foundation erases the natural quality of the skin and creates a heavy, made-up look.”

: “If I need to cover acne or blemishes, I will still use a discreet foundation as a base and then spot the undesirables with a small brush and a full coverage foundation such as the Cover FX Total Cream Foundation as if I was retouching the skin,” says makeup artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen. “It’s a way to avoid relying on a thick, opaque coating of product all over the face just because of a few imperfections. I find that thick foundation erases the natural quality of the skin and creates a heavy, made-up look.” More to Know: Enriched with squalane, phytosphingosine, vitamins C, E, and F, this oil-free formula is crafted to quell redness and conceal all skin types.

For Textured Skin

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Tint SPF 20

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Tint SPF 20 $43 NORDSTROM $43 SEPHORA

Why We Love It : “[This] does not enhance wrinkles and has several hydrating ingredients that add radiance,” says Andersen, and Stiles agrees who describes it as “a lightweight foundation that doesn’t feel heavy on the face or exaggerate the size of pores, gives light coverage (which is really all you need most of the time) while evening out the skin beautifully.”

: “[This] does not enhance wrinkles and has several hydrating ingredients that add radiance,” says Andersen, and Stiles agrees who describes it as “a lightweight foundation that doesn’t feel heavy on the face or exaggerate the size of pores, gives light coverage (which is really all you need most of the time) while evening out the skin beautifully.” More to Know: What’s more, this lightweight option is formulated with 70% skin-care ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, and a technology to adapt the tint to your skin’s needs.

For a Big Event

Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation

Why We Love It : “The color range is unreal and you can build coverage easily without it without ever getting cakey,” says pro makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. “It also lasts for hours without drying out so it’s amazing for big events!”

: “The color range is unreal and you can build coverage easily without it without ever getting cakey,” says pro makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. “It also lasts for hours without drying out so it’s amazing for big events!” More to Know: This Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation delivers a luxurious experience with a mix of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and diamond core powder technology, to deliver equal parts hydration and skin texture improvement. The end result? A light-reflective, healthy glow.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation $40 SEPHORA

Why We Love It : Want to make your skin stage- and camera-ready like Rihanna’s? Quickly add its Pro Filt’r foundation to cart. The formula created a buzz when it launched years back for its inclusive shade range (there are currently 50 shades available), though it’s still as good in 2023.

: Want to make your skin stage- and camera-ready like Rihanna’s? Quickly add its Pro Filt’r foundation to cart. The formula created a buzz when it launched years back for its inclusive shade range (there are currently 50 shades available), though it’s still as good in 2023. More to Know: While Pro Filt’r feels weightless on, it achieves medium-to-full coverage with a soft matte finish that instantly smooths and diffuses the skin.

For Your Makeup Bag

Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick

Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick $68 NORDSTROM $68 SEPHORA

Why We Love It : Stick foundations are a must-have for travel beauty bags or on-the-go coverage because, compared to their liquid counterparts, these are relatively mess-free.

: Stick foundations are a must-have for travel beauty bags or on-the-go coverage because, compared to their liquid counterparts, these are relatively mess-free. More to Know: Westman Atelier’s Vital Skin Foundation Sticks are laced with two kinds of camellia oils that act as a shield against environmental damage, providing a buildable, weightless coverage great for a variety of skin types.

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick $38 SEPHORA

Why We Love It : Part concealer, part foundation, part contour—what can’t Merit’s The Minimalist do? The ultimate complexion salve, this creates buildable, light-to-medium coverage in just one swipe. What’s more, the formula is known to sit well on skin without caking.

: Part concealer, part foundation, part contour—what can’t Merit’s The Minimalist do? The ultimate complexion salve, this creates buildable, light-to-medium coverage in just one swipe. What’s more, the formula is known to sit well on skin without caking. More to Know: Customers love it from its multitasking benefits. Just pick up a few of its 20 shades to suit your highlighting and sculpting style. In any case, know the infused fatty acids and sea daffodil extract are helping to keep skin smooth, even, and moisturized, too.

For Dull Skin

Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation

Why We Love It : “When skin leans more toward the dry side [one of] my favorites are Armani’s Neo Nude foundation,” says Goodwin. “[It is an] exquisite formula and has skin care infused, so [it] adds hydration to the skin without weighing it down. [This is also] a fantastic formula for transforming flat-looking skin into radiant, glowing skin.”

: “When skin leans more toward the dry side [one of] my favorites are Armani’s Neo Nude foundation,” says Goodwin. “[It is an] exquisite formula and has skin care infused, so [it] adds hydration to the skin without weighing it down. [This is also] a fantastic formula for transforming flat-looking skin into radiant, glowing skin.” More to Know: Enriched with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, expect this to provide lasting hydration and an effortless, lightweight, dewy finish.

Suqqu The Cream Foundation

Suqqu The Cream Foundation $71 SELFRIDGES

Why We Love It : “Magical” is the word Stiles uses to describe the Suqqu cream foundation. “The subtle pearl in the formula gives an ethereal dimension to the skin that almost feels otherworldly.”

: “Magical” is the word Stiles uses to describe the Suqqu cream foundation. “The subtle pearl in the formula gives an ethereal dimension to the skin that almost feels otherworldly.” More to Know: Powered by 13 Japanese extracts like hydrolyzed silk and camellia seed extract, blend in this cream foundation for a glow that lasts long after you apply.

For Sensitive Skin

Saint Cosmetics Flawless Radiance Foundation

Saint Cosmetics Flawless Radiance Foundation $54 $27 CREDO BEAUTY

Why We Love It : For Sarmiento, one of his choice foundations for sensitive skin is the Saint Cosmetics Flawless Radiance Foundation “because it gives you coverage and radiance in a good-for-you formula that performs. [So, it’s] perfect for people that are sensitive but still want coverage with all the beneficial ingredients.”

: For Sarmiento, one of his choice foundations for sensitive skin is the Saint Cosmetics Flawless Radiance Foundation “because it gives you coverage and radiance in a good-for-you formula that performs. [So, it’s] perfect for people that are sensitive but still want coverage with all the beneficial ingredients.” More to Know: With vitamin C, kakadu plum, rosehip, and jojoba oil, expect a radiant glow, protection against environmental stressors, and a weightless feel.

For Normal Skin

Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation

Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation $96 DERMSTORE

Why We Love It : “For normal skin, I adore Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation,” says Goodwin, who admits this is always in her kit. “This formula from Japan is just exquisite and has been a go-to of mine for many years. It’s lightweight and gives the skin a natural-looking coverage that still allows your natural complexion to shine through.”

: “For normal skin, I adore Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation,” says Goodwin, who admits this is always in her kit. “This formula from Japan is just exquisite and has been a go-to of mine for many years. It’s lightweight and gives the skin a natural-looking coverage that still allows your natural complexion to shine through.” More to Know: With the light-diffusing minerals, jojoba oil, olive squalane, and shea butter, the brand notes this is meant to bring that just-got-a-facial glow while minimizing the look of pores.

For Acne-Prone Skin

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Acne Control Foundation

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Acne Control Foundation $76 DERMSTORE $76 OXYGENETIX

Why We Love It : Those who have sensitive and acne-prone skin, the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Acne Control Foundation breathable foundation might be the one for you.

: Those who have sensitive and acne-prone skin, the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Acne Control Foundation breathable foundation might be the one for you. More to Know: It makes soothing and healing the skin a priority with vitamin E and aloe vera-infused ingredients, while combating acne through salicylic acid.

Meet The Experts