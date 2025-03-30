The Best Hair Growth Products, Tested and Reviewed (2025)

Since hair growth products come in such a wide range, the biggest thing to consider when choosing what to use is compliance. If you can’t stick with it for at least six months (and more likely a year), you are unlikely to see the results you want. In addition to that, there are a few other things to consider as well.

Key Ingredients: Hair growth products use a variety of ingredients to help promote hair growth. Dermatologist Natalie Kash, MD recommends looking for ingredients that have proven scientific backing that they actually have an effect on hair growth like minoxidil and finasteride, which are the only FDA-approved drugs for hair growth. There are some other common ingredients, like saw palmetto and rosemary extract that have some positive clinical studies and then there is also LED therapy, which has also been well-studied in the hair growth arena. When in doubt, look up ingredients that you haven’t heard of to see if they’ve been proven to work for hair growth. If they haven’t, they’re just filler.

Delivery System: The delivery system of a product refers to what it uses to deliver the active ingredients to your scalp, where they can get to work stimulating hair growth. These come in a wide variety from serums, sprays, foams, pills and even helmets. When choosing a product, the delivery system is essential because you want one that is easy to use and fits into your lifestyle. It goes back to compliance – if you can’t use it every day (or as often as the product requires), it’s not going to work.

Supply: Hair regrowth is slow and you likely won’t see results for at least three months with full results showing up in about six months to a year. When choosing a product, you not only want to make sure you have enough product to last a while, but you also want to make sure you can afford to purchase it as often as required for you to see results. For instance, if a product has a one month supply, you should expect to repurchase it at least six times and, if it works for you, indefinitely.

Doctor Consultation: It’s always recommended to consult a doctor before starting to use any hair growth product, however not all of them require a doctor consultation. Many are offered over the counter, meaning you don’t have to have a prescription to use them, and others use alternative ingredients and formats that don’t require them to be classified as drugs at all. We’ll say it again - you should consult a physician before beginning hair growth therapy no matter what - but whether it’s required to use a certain product varies.