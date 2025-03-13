The Best Hair Growth Products Will Turn Your Dome Into a Chia Pet (2025)

Is your hair parting like the Red Sea? A few extra chunks of hair blocking the tub drain lately? Nobody wants to look for the best hair growth products, but you've come to the right place to finally address those few extra millimeters of forehead you've been seeing of late. Do these things actually work, though, or is Big Hair just looking for a way to sell you snake oil?

“The efficacy of hair growth products depends on the active ingredients and the underlying cause of hair loss,” Dr. Daniel Gould, a board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, says. “I advise patients to be wary of exaggerated marketing claims and to consult with a qualified physician to determine the best evidence-based treatment plan.”

That's not to say that a bunch of hair growth products don't work, because, well, we've tried them—and many of them can seriously help your hair loss efforts. From serums to sprays to supplements, these hair growth products will (hopefully) help you sprout some new strands rather than going full George Costanza.

The Best Hair Growth Products, According to GQ

Best Hair Growth Product Overall: Hims Topical Minoxidil Serum

Hims is probably the most well-known name in hair growth products, and for good reason: This stuff works. Since its founding in 2017, the brand has greatly expanded its hair loss treatments, ranging from topicals to supplements, each of which takes advantage of clinically backed products to get your hairline to stop receding and, with any luck, start growing thicker, fuller hair. GQ's own Adam Hurly has subjected his dome to many of Hims' products, leaving his testing with the impression that the topical minoxidil serum might be one of the best offerings. The OTC serum utilizes minoxidil, a popular vasodilator, which means it can “extend the growth phase of hair follicles and improve density in some patients,” Gould says.

That means you're likely to be left with a fuller head of hair if you were worried about thinning, but know this: Minoxidil won't help with stopping a receding hairline, though it can help give the appearance that you have more hair, because your current strands will be thicker and fuller. Our tester Hurly says he prefers this form of minoxidil from Hims because “it’s much easier for [him] to apply and incorporate into [his] regimen than the foam” while interfering less with his normal hair styling.

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: R+Co Dallas Shampoo

Hair loss products range the gamut from oral medications to topicals, but of all the options out there, dermatologists agree that shampoos are probably the least effective for helping stop hair loss. "Shampoos are tough," Dr. Saami Khalifian, a double-board certified dermatologist and founder of SOM Aesthetics founder, says. “Their brief contact time limits efficacy, though some with ketoconazole can reduce inflammation if you have dandruff. For serious loss, serums and prescriptions pack the punch; shampoos are supporting players.”

However, for a regular shampoo that can help thicken hair, we're big fans of R+Co’s Dallas. The combination of vitamin B+, saw palmetto, and coconut oil all help to hydrate and thicken the hair, while working to block dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, which is a naturally occurring hormone that can cause hair loss. As Khalifian emphasizes, this shampoo won't help you grow new hair, but we do find that hair feels more luscious and thick with regular lathers.

Best Styling Product for Thinning Hair: Keeps Thickening Pomade



Keeps Thickening Pomade $27 $25 Amazon

Just because you have fewer strands of hair doesn't mean you don't want to style it. In GQ contributor Timothy Beck Werth's testing of pomades for thinning hair, he found that Keeps' is the best one with biotin, which may help with hair growth if you're deficient. The brand, known for its hair loss products, packed its Thickening Pomade with biotin, caffeine, DHT-blocking saw palmetto, and green tea to nourish the hair and scalp while providing a natural matte finish with medium hold. Werth found that the pomade helped to build volume in the hair to create the appearance of a thicker mane, while being lightweight enough to not weigh down the style or feel greasy during the day.

Best LED Mask for Hair Growth: Currentbody LED Hair Growth Helmet

Currentbody LED Hair Growth Helmet $859 Currentbody

LED face masks work. Seriously, whether it's for fading hyperpigmentation, reducing acne, or smoothening out fine lines, LED masks are proven to be effective. But what about the scalp? Currentbody, one of the brands we love for its LED face masks, also makes a helmet that's packed with LED lights, supposedly to help those suffering from hair loss.