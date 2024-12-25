The Best Hairsprays That Offer Hold Without the Crunch (2024)

Not that long ago, hairspray came in a heavy-duty can that emitted a sticky, quick-hold-your-breath formula. And while it did hold your hair in place for hours, it also made it crunchy, stiff, and dry. Now we're in our touchable era: The best new hairsprays offer a more flexible hold and other benefits, like heat protection, frizz control, and even shine, too. Brands have also realized that different hair types and textures need different hairspray formulas, so now there are options available for hair that's thin, curly, thick, dry, and more. This is why you want to keep your specific hair needs in mind when you shop, says hairstylist April Kayganich.

How to choose a hairspray for your hair type

If you have color-treated hair, opt for a hairspray that has UV protection, says celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant. This will help preserve vibrancy. For those with fine hair that doesn't hold a style, you'll need something that says it offers a long-lasting hold, says Miguel Luis Rios, a hairstylist at Rita Hazan Salon. As a general rule of thumb, avoid formulas that contain alcohol or ethanol. "These can be drying on all hair types," says Kayganich. (Although they're a clever way to remove Sharpie from some surfaces!) Ahead, shop pro-approved hairsprays for all hair types, concerns, and goals.

The experts: