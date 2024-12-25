The Best Hairsprays That Offer Hold Without the Crunch (2024)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Not that long ago, hairspray came in a heavy-duty can that emitted a sticky, quick-hold-your-breath formula. And while it did hold your hair in place for hours, it also made it crunchy, stiff, and dry. Now we're in our touchable era: The best new hairsprays offer a more flexible hold and other benefits, like heat protection, frizz control, and even shine, too. Brands have also realized that different hair types and textures need different hairspray formulas, so now there are options available for hair that's thin, curly, thick, dry, and more. This is why you want to keep your specific hair needs in mind when you shop, says hairstylist April Kayganich.
How to choose a hairspray for your hair type
If you have color-treated hair, opt for a hairspray that has UV protection, says celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant. This will help preserve vibrancy. For those with fine hair that doesn't hold a style, you'll need something that says it offers a long-lasting hold, says Miguel Luis Rios, a hairstylist at Rita Hazan Salon. As a general rule of thumb, avoid formulas that contain alcohol or ethanol. "These can be drying on all hair types," says Kayganich. (Although they're a clever way to remove Sharpie from some surfaces!) Ahead, shop pro-approved hairsprays for all hair types, concerns, and goals.
The experts:
- April Kayganich, a hairstylist based in Los Angeles
- Serge Normant, a celebrity hairstylist
- Miguel Luis Rios, a hairstylist at Rita Hazan Salon in New York City
1
Best Overall
Oribe Freestyler Working Hairspray
Why We Love It
- Ultra-fine mist
- Makes hair smoother
What to Consider
- If you're looking for a lot of hold, this may not be the formula for you
This is one of Rios's "all-time favorite hairsprays" because it doesn't leave hair feeling stiff, crunchy, or hard. It offers hold, but you can work and shape the hair after spraying. "For someone looking for a softer feel, I love this option," he says. It also gives a satin finish that makes hair look shiny and smooth. The ultra-fine mist also makes it easy to apply to your hair without overdoing it.
|Size:
|9 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Ginseng root extract, kukui seed oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, and flexible polymer blend
|Hold:
|Medium
2
Best Budget
Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Spray
Why We Love It
- Budget friendly
- Protects hair
- Offers touchable hold
What to Consider
- If you don't like floral scents, you may not like the smell of rose and jasmine
While it's available for a wallet-friendly price at your local drugstore, this hairspray option doesn't cut corners anywhere else. It's a high-quality formula that's lightweight and gives you a soft hold that doesn't sacrifice the soft look and feel of your hair. The ultra-fine mist also prevents any potential stickiness or stiffness. Not to mention, it features a technology that protects your hair from humidity, frizz, and environmental aggressors.
|Size:
|10 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Flexible polymers
|Hold:
|Light
3
Best for Fine Hair
Hairstory Lift: Thickening Spray
Why We Love It
- Adds lift and volume
- Great for all hair types
- Non-aerosol
What to Consider
- It's a concentrated formula, so if you use too much, it may make hair feel sticky
Kayganich recommends this formula for all hair types. "It's a non-aerosol volumizing hairspray that creates a bouncy style with hold," she says. You can apply it on dry and damp hair to give your hair volume and lift that doesn't feel heavy, sticky, or weighed down. It also minimizes the look of frizz. Make sure to spritz sparingly as the cruelty-free formula is very concentrated so a little goes a long way.
|Size:
|8 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Hydrolyzed quinoa, VP/VA polymer, and herbal extracts
|Hold:
|Light
4
Best Prep Spray
Innersense Organic Beauty Hair Love Prep Spray
Why We Love It
- Offers heat protection
- Adds bounce and volume
What to Consider
- Doesn't offer much hold
"One of my favorite hairsprays for all hair types is this one," says Kayganich. "You can use it on wet or dry hair, but what I love about it is that it has heat protection, speeds up your blow-dry, is flexible, brushable, and works great for people who blow-dry their hair or diffuse their waves, curls, and coils." Its formula contains vitamin B and rice protein to improve strength and shine while baobab and angelica root help protect against environmental aggressors.
|Size:
|2.0 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Vitamin B, rice protein, baobab, and angelica root
|Hold:
|Light
5
Best Medium Hold
Davines This Is A Medium Hairspray
Why We Love It
- Offers medium hold
- Adds shine
What to Consider
- If you don't like sweet scents, you may not like this option
If you feel like your hairspray leaves a cast that makes it difficult to run your fingers through, then you need to try this option. The formula not only provides structure, gives long-lasting hold, and adds shine to the hair but it also smells amazing and keeps the hair soft enough that you're able to brush through it, says Kayganich. "It doesn't dry the hair out and is eco-friendly."
|Size:
|12 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Butane, copolymer
|Hold:
|Medium
6
Best for Frizzy Hair
amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray
Why We Love It
- Reduces look of frizz
- Provides heat protection
- Safe for color-treated hair
What to Consider
- If you don't like scented products, you may not like the vanilla and amber scent
Nothing ruins a hairstyle faster than humidity. Keep your hair looking fresh and smooth with this formula. "A lot of hair can go limp with humidity, and curls can lose definition, but this spray will give you the protection you need," says Kayganich. It also prevents against heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the formula contains hydrolyzed keratin to repair and restore moisture. For the best results, apply on dry or damp hair before heat styling.
|Size
|5.3 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Hydrolyzed kertain
|Hold:
|Light
7
Best for Menopausal Hair
better not younger Wake Up Call Thickening Hairspray
Why We Love It
- Offers hold without feeling sticky
- Adds volume
- Safe for color treated hair
What to Consider
- Some reviewers don't like the scent
This formula won a 2023 Beauty O-ward for a reason. Fluctuating hormones cause strands to become thinner and hair to become less dense and voluminous. Fortunately, this biotin-infused hairspray makes your hair look fuller without sacrificing that soft look and feel. It has an ultra-fine continuous spray that never makes your hair feel sticky or hard, but still offers long-lasting hold. This vegan and cruelty-free option is perfect for all hair types, from straight to coily.
|Size:
|6.0 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin, bamboo, burdock, hops, and flexible polymer complex
|Hold:
|Medium
8
Best for Lived-In Texture
Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray
Why We Love It
- Adds effortless texture
- Offers heat protection
What to Consider
- If you use too much, it can make hair feel stiff
Whether you have limp or fine hair that needs a boost or want to achieve that lived-in texture, this hairspray has got you covered. "After washing my hair and heat styling, I feel like this helps give my hair that cool-girl texture without adding extra product buildup or feeling heavy," says Oprah Daily beauty editor Genesis Rivas. It also offers heat protection for up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit and gives long-lasting volume and texture.
|Size:
|7.5
|Key ingredients:
|Texturizing molecule, blend of micro-porous minerals, enzymatically modified starches and hydrophobic resins
|Hold:
|Medium
9
Best Moisturizing Formula
Moroccanoil Luminous Spray
Why We Love It
- Makes hair feel soft
- Adds shine
What to Consider
- Some reviewers say the nozzle can get stuck
Argan oil helps moisturize, smooth, and restore hair elasticity, making this option a great choice for those looking for hydrated and shiny-looking strands. Despite its ability to moisturize hair, this formula still offers a strong hold and reduces frizz. It can extend the life of your hairstyle, (whether you're doing an updo, need to smooth out a blowout, or prepare the hair for braids) without drying out your hair or making it look dry and lifeless.
|Size:
|10 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Argan oil
|Hold:
|Strong
10
Best Lightweight Formula
Verb Ghost Hairspray
Why We Love It
- Easy to use formula
- Makes hair smooth and moisturized
What to Consider
- Some reviewers don't like the smell
Moringa oil is a lightweight oil rich in fatty acids and helps make hair appear smooth and frizz-free. The formula also contains provitamin B5 to help retain moisture and make hair look smooth. The best part? It's almost foolproof. Even if you use too much, the formula is brushable and easy to work with. You can use it on damp hair or on strands that have been heat-styled and need to be set in place.
|Size
|7 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Morgina oil and provitamin B5
|Hold:
|Medium
11
Best Finishing Hairspray
Maria Nila Finishing Spray
Why We Love It
- Offers hold without feeling hard
- Safe for color-treated hair
What to Consider
- The large size sells out quickly
This formula is another editor-loved pick because it provides hold that is brushable. It also has a delicious fruity scent that is irresistible. "I love to apply this after heat styling my hair for texture and hold that doesn't feel crunchy or stiff," says Rivas. It's also safe for color-treated hair. It's available in two sizes however the larger one tends to sell out quickly.
|Size:
|3.4 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Sunflower seed extract
|Hold:
|Medium
12
Best for Oily Hair
Alterna My Hair My Canvas City Slay Shielding Hairspray
Why We Love It
Why We Love It
- Protects hair
- Flexible hold
- Absorbs excess oils
What to Consider
- If you're looking for a lot of hold, you may not like this option
If you notice that hairsprays make your hair feel or look more oily, then you'll love this innovative formula. It contains white charcoal to help purify the scalp and hair from excess oils that may be wreaking havoc on your style. It also contains vegan botanical caviar, which is an ancient Asian superfood that improves moisture retention, adds bounce, enhances shine, and strengthens. Prickly pear oil, which is rich in antioxidants, also protects hair from environmental aggressors.
|Size:
|7.4 oz
|Key ingredients:
|Vegan botanical caviar, prickly pear oil, and white charcoal
|Hold:
|Medium
How We Chose the Best Hairsprays
Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best formulas. We spoke with hairstylists to learn about what to look for in a hairspray and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand-new formulas that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.
Genesis Rivas
Genesis Rivas is the Beauty Editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers hair, makeup, skin, nails, and more. Before joining the Oprah Daily team, she wrote for several publications, including InStyle, Real Simple, and Shape. When she’s not testing, researching, and writing fun and educational beauty content, you can find her dancing and eating her way through New York City. Follow her on Instagram or TikTok