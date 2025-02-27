The best knee braces for extra support and stability (2025)

What does a knee brace do?

“A knee brace supports the knee joint, which can help relieve pain or stiffness,” says Claire Mills. “It's often used after a knee injury or surgery to help rehabilitation.

“The tight material compresses the soft tissues around the knee joint, helping to stabilise the patella (also known as the knee cap) and/or knee joint and evenly distribute the weight around the knee. Braces can also be used to limit the knee joint's range of movement, which is common post surgery.”

Who needs a knee brace?

Typically, anyone experiencing pain or inflammation around the knee may want to wear a brace. They're particularly effective for anyone suffering from chronic conditions such as arthritis or inflammation, or for athletes who want to prevent injuries.

Patients who are post-surgery may also use them to restrict motion or provide support and protection to the knee as it heals.

What features to look for when shopping for a knee brace

There are many reasons that warrant investing in a knee brace, but it's important to get the right one for you.

Here are some tips to help you shop the best knee brace for you.

✔️ Purpose: It's important to consider why you're buying a knee brace, whether it's for injury prevention, rehabilitation or pain relief. You should choose the support level based on the severity of the condition, selecting light support for minor discomfort and heavier duty support for more severe injuries.

✔️ Support: Braces provide different types of support. Ones with metal on each side, as well as velcro fasteners, control excessive movement in both lateral (side-to-side) movement, and rotational movement. Others provide compression to decrease inflammation.

✔️ Style: Knee braces come in various shapes and styles. If you're experiencing pain around the knee cap, you should opt for one with an opening, as designs without this feature can put pressure on the knee cap, causing more pain. The gap avoids unwanted pressure, and will keep the knee cap in place. You can also consider knee braces that feature a built-in silicone gap to lift the fabric away.

✔️ Comfort: Similar to how hiking or running shoes should be comfortable, so should your knee brace.

✔️ Size: Always check the manufacturer's sizing guide before purchasing a knee brace and measure your leg accordingly. Also, keep in mind that the length of the brace matters. Shorter braces provide less support than longer ones – look for an option that's at least four inches below and above the knee.

✔️ Fit: A knee brace is meant to have a secure fit so it provides enough support and doesn't slip down. But equally, it shouldn't be too tight so it's uncomfortable and potentially harmful to your circulation. It's a good idea to measure your knee before buying to make sure you find the best fit.

✔️ Materials: Look for breathability when shopping for a knee brace, as things can get quite sweaty in this area, especially if you're wearing it while exercising. Typically, you'll find they're made from synthetic fibres, such as nylon or polyester. These materials stand out for their durability and moisture-wicking properties but are not made equal and can vary in their construction. You'll also often find braces containing neoprene, which is a type of foam featuring a squishy, non-rigid texture that can provide extra cushioning.

How long should you wear a knee brace?

How long you wear a knee brace, whether temporarily or long term, will depend on the injury or condition. For acute injuries, a brace can be used to limit mobility and prevent further injury during recovery, which can last a few weeks to a month. With chronic conditions, a brace can be used for certain activities to help the wearer feel more comfortable, both mentally and physically.

Knee braces are not meant to be worn all the time. You should always start off slow and only wear your knee brace while moving, as wearing one while stationary does nothing for you, and has the potential of putting pressure on blood vessels on the back of your knee.