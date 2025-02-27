The best knee braces for extra support and stability (2025)

1
It can be frustrating when knee pain is stopping you from being active. Whether you have arthritis, are recovering from surgery or healing from an injury, a knee brace can provide extra support and help you manage the pain. Wearing one while you hike, run or exercise can also provide extra stability for your knees.
What's the best knee brace?
The best knee brace for you will depend entirely on your reason for wearing one, whether it's general knee pain, or post-surgery recovery.
"For conditions such as arthritis, and general pain and swelling, a compression sleeve is a good choice,” says Claire Mills, physiotherapist and founder of Core Pilates. “They are made from stretchy material and fit snuggly around your knee joint, which increases blood flow to the area to help reduce inflammation, ease pain and give support during exercise. They can be a good choice for runners as they still allow the joint to move freely.”
Patella-stabilising supports or braces are best to help with conditions such as tendinitis, patella femoral pain and chondromalacia (also known as runner's knee). They have an open compartment in the knee cap area to avoid adding pressure to sensitive joints, and instead provide support around the area.
Hinged braces give more advanced support and stability; however, they are more restrictive. These are often used post-surgery or to aid recovery from ligamentous injuries to the knee.
How we chose the best knee braces
Our picks for the best knee braces are based on years of experience reviewing and writing about fitness equipment and activewear, from leggings and sports bras to treadmills. Many are firsthand recommendations from our editors and we have also considered factors including materials, design and price point.
We also analysed results from our Good Housekeeping Institute lab in the US who have tested many of the braces available in the UK – where relevant, we've included testers' feedback in our write-ups below.
These are our top recommendations.
Good value knee brace
Neenca Professional Knee Compression Sleeve
Whether you’re suffering from patellar (kneecap) instability or it just needs a little extra support, consider this affordable knee brace. We like that it features gel pads that lift the fabric away from the kneecap to help reduce pressure or pain from the area, as well as keep the kneecap in place.
“The product itself is fantastic. It's comfortable, supportive and has made a noticeable difference in managing my knee pain,” said one tester. “I was especially impressed by the quality and durability of the brace. It fits perfectly and provides just the right amount of compression without feeling restrictive.”
The design has built-in metal sides to help improve stability as well as gel strips to hold the knee brace in place and prevent it from slipping down your leg. The only downside? It isn't machine-washable.
Key specifications
|Material
|Nylon, polyester, spandex
|Sizes
|XS–XXXL
Good knee brace for runners
Neo-G Knee Support Brace Stabilised Open Patella
It's not uncommon for runners to experience knee pain, and our ultra-marathon-running GHI homes writer, Megan Geall can testify to that. She recommends investing in this knee support for extra stability and pain relief while training.
Designed to aid recovery from knee, tendon and patella injuries, or relief from sprains and tears, the adjustable, open brace alleviates pressure on the kneecap. There are also side stabilisers to give lateral support and allow controlled and flexible movement.
Key specifications
|Material
|Neoprene
|Sizes
|Adjustable
Good for stabilising the knee joint
Boots Stabilised open knee support
Now 25% Off
After tearing her MCL (medial collateral ligament) while surfing, our senior health & wellness editor, Priyankaa Joshi, picked up this knee brace to help support movement and ease pain.
"I found it helped me a lot,” she says. “I used it on a daily basis initially, and then just when I exercised. It was easy to get on and off, provided just the right level of compression, and the quality remained excellent, even when I wore it consistently for a few months.”
The support is made with lightweight, breathable materials and has flexible side stabilisers to support the knee. A good option for sprains and strains or those with weak or arthritic knees.
Key specifications
|Material
|Neoprene, polyester, nylon
|Sizes
|One size
Good for knee injuries
Bauerfeind Sports Knee Support NBA
Don't worry, you don’t have to be an NBA basketball player to benefit from this knee brace, which helps support the knee and provide stability to the joint, no matter what you’re doing. However, fitness enthusiasts and athletes who do participate in high-intensity sports that involve jumping, running and more will appreciate the brace’s comfortable design that’s meant to be equal parts flexible and durable.
It's made with cotton knit fabric and ventilated openings, to ensure comfortable, breathable compression. It's also machine washable.
It's pricier than others on our list but if you do a lot of sport and need durable support, it's a good pick.
Key specifications
|Material
|Cotton knit with ventilated openings
|Sizes
|XS–XXL
Good for walkers and runners
Mcdavid MD4201 Versatile Knee Wrap
If you’ve ever worn a knee brace, you’re probably familiar with how frustrating it can be to take on and off throughout the day. That’s why we like this pick from McDavid, which features a wrap design that’s not only a breeze to put on but allows you to adjust the compression level to your liking as well as the fit.
"After using this brace for a few weeks, the big selling point is the criss-crossing multiple layers of velcro straps because it gives me total control over the level and, to some degree, the location of the compression, and thus support, provided,” said one tester.
The open kneecap helps isolate the patella and reduce pressure, while the side stabilisers make you feel supported as you walk, hike, jog and more. The stretchy, compression material means that this brace feels supportive without being too stiff, as well as offering flexibility when it comes to sizing.
Key specifications
|Materials
|Neoprene, nylon, spandex, polyester
|Size
|S-XL
Good for medium support
Bauerfeind Sports Compression Knee Support
This brace is a great choice for anyone seeking compression benefits that help improve blood flow and limit swelling while being active, and the microfibre fabric is designed to be breathable (as well as machine washable!).
Though it's not our go-to for maximum support and doesn't have stabilisers, it will provide moderate joint support for those who've recently had knee surgery or an injury. We also love the sleek design and turquoise colourway, which makes a change from black.
Key specifications
|Material
|Microfiber
|Sizes
|S–XL
Best budget-friendly knee sleeve
Modvel Knee Brace
If you're dealing with swelling and inflammation around the knee, this pack of two compression sleeves is a great choice. They're designed to help boost circulation as well as providing support.
It doesn't have stabilisers and gel knee caps, but this sleeve still offers a decent level of compression support. There are seven different sizes to choose from, too.
Plus, the set of two means you can alternate sleeves between washes (yes, they're machine washable).
Key specifications
|Material
|Spandex, nylon, latex fiber
|Sizes
|S–XL
What does a knee brace do?
“A knee brace supports the knee joint, which can help relieve pain or stiffness,” says Claire Mills. “It's often used after a knee injury or surgery to help rehabilitation.
“The tight material compresses the soft tissues around the knee joint, helping to stabilise the patella (also known as the knee cap) and/or knee joint and evenly distribute the weight around the knee. Braces can also be used to limit the knee joint's range of movement, which is common post surgery.”
Who needs a knee brace?
Typically, anyone experiencing pain or inflammation around the knee may want to wear a brace. They're particularly effective for anyone suffering from chronic conditions such as arthritis or inflammation, or for athletes who want to prevent injuries.
Patients who are post-surgery may also use them to restrict motion or provide support and protection to the knee as it heals.
What features to look for when shopping for a knee brace
There are many reasons that warrant investing in a knee brace, but it's important to get the right one for you.
Here are some tips to help you shop the best knee brace for you.
✔️ Purpose: It's important to consider why you're buying a knee brace, whether it's for injury prevention, rehabilitation or pain relief. You should choose the support level based on the severity of the condition, selecting light support for minor discomfort and heavier duty support for more severe injuries.
✔️ Support: Braces provide different types of support. Ones with metal on each side, as well as velcro fasteners, control excessive movement in both lateral (side-to-side) movement, and rotational movement. Others provide compression to decrease inflammation.
✔️ Style: Knee braces come in various shapes and styles. If you're experiencing pain around the knee cap, you should opt for one with an opening, as designs without this feature can put pressure on the knee cap, causing more pain. The gap avoids unwanted pressure, and will keep the knee cap in place. You can also consider knee braces that feature a built-in silicone gap to lift the fabric away.
✔️ Comfort: Similar to how hiking or running shoes should be comfortable, so should your knee brace.
✔️ Size: Always check the manufacturer's sizing guide before purchasing a knee brace and measure your leg accordingly. Also, keep in mind that the length of the brace matters. Shorter braces provide less support than longer ones – look for an option that's at least four inches below and above the knee.
✔️ Fit: A knee brace is meant to have a secure fit so it provides enough support and doesn't slip down. But equally, it shouldn't be too tight so it's uncomfortable and potentially harmful to your circulation. It's a good idea to measure your knee before buying to make sure you find the best fit.
✔️ Materials: Look for breathability when shopping for a knee brace, as things can get quite sweaty in this area, especially if you're wearing it while exercising. Typically, you'll find they're made from synthetic fibres, such as nylon or polyester. These materials stand out for their durability and moisture-wicking properties but are not made equal and can vary in their construction. You'll also often find braces containing neoprene, which is a type of foam featuring a squishy, non-rigid texture that can provide extra cushioning.
How long should you wear a knee brace?
How long you wear a knee brace, whether temporarily or long term, will depend on the injury or condition. For acute injuries, a brace can be used to limit mobility and prevent further injury during recovery, which can last a few weeks to a month. With chronic conditions, a brace can be used for certain activities to help the wearer feel more comfortable, both mentally and physically.
Knee braces are not meant to be worn all the time. You should always start off slow and only wear your knee brace while moving, as wearing one while stationary does nothing for you, and has the potential of putting pressure on blood vessels on the back of your knee.
From: Good Housekeeping US
Olivia Lipski
Senior Reviews Writer & Analyst
Olivia (she/her) is a senior reviews writer and analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, overseeing product testing and covering tech, travel, home, fitness, parenting, health and more. Since joining GH in 2021, she has continued to leverage her extensive product reviews experience by staying on top of the industry’s latest innovations and helping readers make better buying decisions. Olivia is a graduate of the George Washington University, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, political science and French, and she holds a master’s degree in communications from Sciences Po Paris.
Madeleine Evans
Lifestyle Writer
Madeleine is our Lifestyle Writer, specialising in expert-tested reviews and round-ups on the latest beauty Beauty and products. From skincare to protein powders, Maddie is committed to providing honest and helpful reviews to help guide readers to the best product for them. Maddie has a BA in English Literature and Language, which stemmed from her lifelong interest in reading and writing. She started her post graduate life at Hearst UK within a marketing capacity, which quickly turned into a desire to fulfil a writing career.
When she is not writing about the latest expert reviewed products, you can find her rifling through vintage shops or car boots, reading a print magazine, or capturing portraits on her film camera.