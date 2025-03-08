The best knee braces for injury prevention and recovery | Expert Reviews UK (2025)

Another common use for knee braces is to rehabilitate the knee after a serious injury or surgery. If you’re recovering from an ACL injury, for example, then you’ll need a sturdier brace than those who are wearing one in the hope of nursing injuries through activities, because braces for rehab will be designed to limit the knee’s movement to protect it.

The third reason people might use a knee brace is to manage chronic conditions like arthritis, by helping to reduce pain and inflammation. These braces need to be comfortable to wear for long periods and also flexible enough to not unduly restrict movement, while being more supportive than a basic sleeve support.

What type of knee support should I buy?

Knee supports have three main uses, and the one that best applies to you will determine the kind of support you need.

The first is to prevent and manage minor injuries, and stop them reoccurring during exercise. For instance if you have a history of patellar tendinopathy (runner’s knee), you could wear a supportive knee sleeve to stop it flaring up. This kind of knee support will offer a low level of support while maximising flexibility, so you can still move as normal. This type of brace will be made from a bandage-style material or elastic yarn.

Another common use for knee braces is to rehabilitate the knee after a serious injury or surgery. If you’re recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, for example, then you’ll need a relatively sturdy brace that protects the knee by limiting its movement. These more supportive types of brace may have foam, plastic and metal sections to keep the knee in place.

If in doubt about the type of knee brace that’s right for you, or whether you should wear one at all, then chat to a health professional such as your GP, physio or pharmacist. A compression sleeve is unlikely to do much harm, but it’s always worth getting professional advice, especially if the injury was caused by twisting the knee or an impact to it. If there’s swelling in your knee, you can’t fully straighten your leg, or the pain gets worse during exercise, definitely consult an expert. At worst, a brace could mask a problem that could be fixed through other exercises.

What else should I consider when choosing a knee support?

The material a knee brace is made from needs to be lightweight and comfortable to wear for long periods without getting hot or sweaty. The fabric should also be compressive and easy to clean if you’re going to wear it for long periods.

It’s also important to get the right size of knee brace. Most will have a sizing guide, so grab a tape measure and make sure you get a snug, but not uncomfortable, fit. If your foot goes numb, it’s too snug. Some knee supports have adjustable velcro straps, but compression sleeves tend not to be adjustable.

You can also choose between open and closed knee supports. Open designs, which don’t cover the kneecap, are more common as they can be more comfortable to wear, but a closed brace offers more support to the kneecap area.

How much should I spend on a knee support?

Basic knee supports can be very affordable, with higher levels of support costing more. Bandage-style supports or straps are available for less than £10, wraparound supports cost between £10 and £20, and if you buy your own hinged brace it will be around £30 to £50. If you’re recovering from a serious injury, a proper knee brace can be very expensive, so don’t buy without getting professional medical advice.

Do I need a knee brace?

