The best live deals under $25 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale (2025)

Best deals for under $25 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best Lego deal Lego sunflowers $8.36 (save $6.63) Best security camera deal TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Security Camera $14.99 (save $10) Best book deal Atomic Habits by James Clear (Hardcover) $14.49 (save $12.51)

In case you haven’t noticed, life has become expensive. From eggs to gas to pretty much everything in between, the cost of living has skyrocketed, leaving many of us feeling the pinch. Luckily, even as inflation squeezes our budgets, there are still opportunities to find great deals, especially with Amazon and its never-ending sales.

We’re covering the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31. While the main event is winding down, there are still tons of deals under $25 worth grabbing.

Here are our picks for the best items to scoop up during the sale that won't break the bank.

Best Lego deal

Opens in a new window Credit: Lego Lego sunflowers $8.15 at Amazon

$14.99 Save $6.84

Why we like it

Anyone who's ever fallen down the Lego rabbit hole knows it's not the cheapest hobby out there. While none of the popular Lego Botanicals have dropped in price on Amazon so far, this simple sunflower set is on sale for under $10, making it the second-cheapest deal on this list. They're the perfect way to celebrate spring all season long.

Best security camera deal

Opens in a new window Credit: TP-Link TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Security Camera $14.99 at Amazon

$24.99 Save $10.00

Why we like it

Whenever I leave my apartment, I prop up a tiny off-brand camera to keep an eye on my pups. It’s not the best, but it’s enough to give me peace of mind.

If you’re looking for a more reliable indoor security camera, the TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Security Camera is only $14.99 at Amazon. That’s 35% off the sticker price and just a few cents off from the all-time low.

The Tapo camera can send you instant push notifications whenever movement, a person, or a crying baby is detected. It has night vision, two-way audio, and high-definition 1080p video. And at under $15, it's a budget-friendly way to keep an eye on your home.

Best book deal

Opens in a new window Credit: Avery Atomic Habits by James Clear (Hardcover) $14.49 at Amazon

$27 Save $12.51

Why we like it

We’re usually all about gadgets, but sometimes, it's nice to take a break from screens and dive into a good old-fashioned book.

The hardcover version of Atomic Habits by James Clear is only $14.49 right now, down from its usual $27 list price. Although we saw this book get to $9.66 earlier in the week, it’s still cheaper than what you’ll find it for on the shelves. If you prefer the Kindle edition, that’s on sale for $12.99.

Atomic Habits is one of the most popular self-help books of the last few years, with over 20 million copies sold. It’s all about building better habits, one tiny change at a time — the perfect read if you're trying to make improvements in your life.

More deals under $25

Stasher reusable snack bag — $6.98 $9.99 (save $3.01)

Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries (20 count) — $9.68 $18.99 (save $9.31)

Anker 323 USB-C Car Charger Adapter — $11.99 $15.99 (save $4)

Stasher reusable quart bag — $12 $19.99 (save $7.99)

Octobuddy suction phone case — $12.74 $18.99 (save $6.25)

Anker Portable Charger — $12.94 $25.99 (save $13.05)

Logitech M240 Wireless Mouse — $14.99 $19.99 (save $5)

Black+Decker One-Touch Coffee Grinder — $16.79 $24.99 (save $8.20)

JLab Go Air Pop — $17.49 $24.99 (save $7.50)

Cuisinart 2-slice toaster — $17.95 $29.95 (save $12)

Roku Express — $17.99 $29.99 (save $12)

Tessan Universal Travel Adapter — $19.54 $24.99 (save $5.45)

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover — $19.59 $27.99 (save $8.40)

Loop Quiet 2 — $19.95 $27.95 (save $8)

Amazon Smart Plug — $19.99 $24.99 (save $5)

Anker Soundcore Select 4 speaker — $19.99 $29.99 (save $10)

Soundcore by Anker P20i earbuds — $19.99 $39.99 (save $20)

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (newest model) — $19.99 $34.99 (save $15)

— $19.99 $39.99 (save $20)

Tile by Life360 Slim (2024) — $20.99 $29.99 (save $9)

Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler (20 oz) — $21.59 $27.95 (save $6.36)

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip — $21.99 $29.99 (save $8)

Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler (32 oz) — $22.71 $34.95 (save $12.24)

Amazon Echo Glow — $23.99 $29.99 (save $6)

Apple AirTag — $24 $29 (save $5)

Stanley IceFlow Flip-Straw Tumbler (20 oz) — $24 $30 (save $6)

Great Jones Little Sheet Pan — $24 $30 (save $6)

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor — $29.32 $39.95 (save $10.63)

Anker USB-C Hub — $24.99 $34.99 (save $10)

Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank — $24.99 $39.99 (save $15)