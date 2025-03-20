The Best Love-Story Ever. Quotes from Paulo Coelho "Brida". (2025)

so much has been written about Love. "Brida" is undoubtedly on the top of the long list of magical, dreamy fairy tails. Love-Story full of mystery would keep you awake and may point onto one or another fascinating thing happening right now in your life. Dive into the alchemy of dreams with me. Let's believe...
“So what is magic?” she asked.
“Magic is a bridge,” he said at last, “a bridge that allows youto walk from the visible world over into the invisible world, and tolearn the lessons of both those worlds.”
“And how can I learn to cross that bridge?”
“By discovering your own way of crossing it. Everyone hastheir own way.”
‘WHEREVER YOUR TREASURE IS ,
THERE WILL BE YOUR HEART. ’
…”That was love, and that was how people had searched for
their Soul Mate since time began, by looking into another person’seyes in search of that special light, desire.”
…”Tradition says that, in life, each person cantake one of two attitudes: to build or to plant.
The builders mighttake years over their tasks, but one day, they finish what they’redoing. Then they find they’re hemmed in by their own walls. Lifeloses its meaning when the building stops.
Then there are those who plant. They endure storms and allthe many vicissitudes of the seasons, and they rarely rest. But,unlike a building, a garden never stops growing. And while it requiresthe gardener’s constant attention, it also allows life for thegardener to be a great adventure.
Gardeners always recognize one another, because they knowthat in the history of each plant lies the growth of the wholeWorld.”
“There are two forms,” replied the Magus. “The Tradition ofthe Sun, which teaches the secrets through space and the world thatsurrounds us, and the Tradition of the Moon, which teaches throughtime and the things that are imprisoned in time’s memory.”
Brida had understood. The Tradition of the Sun was the night,the trees, the cold gripping her body, the stars in the sky. And theTradition of the Moon was that man before her now, with thewisdom of the ancestors shining in his eyes.”
“When you find your path, you must not be afraid. You needto have sufficient courage to make mistakes. Disappointment, defeat,and despair are the tools God uses to show us the way.”
…”She was beginning to understand that there was a big differencebetween danger and fear.
She had no choice: either shebelieved in God, in her Guardian Angel, or she despaired.”
…”The night is just a part of the day. Therefore she could feelas safe in the dark as she did in the light. It was the dark that hadmade her invoke that protective presence. She must trust it. Andthat trust was called Faith. No one could ever understand Faith,but Faith was what she was experiencing now, an inexplicable immersionin blackest night. It only existed because she believed inMiracles couldn’t be explained either, but they existed for thosewho believed in them.”
“I learned about the Dark Night,” she said to the now silentforest. “I learned that the search for God is a Dark Night, thatFaith is a Dark Night. And that’s hardly a surprise really, becausefor us each day is a dark night. None of us knows what mighthappen even the next minute, and yet still we go forward. Becausewe trust. Because we have Faith.”
That Faith cannot be explained. It was simply a Dark Night.And all she had to do was to accept it or not.”
“She was on the beach with her father, and he asked her to goand see what the temperature of the water was like. She was fiveyears old and glad to be able to help. She went to the water’s edgeand dipped in a toe.
“I put my feet in and it’s cold,” she told him.
Her father picked her up and carried her down to the wateragain and, without any warning, threw her in. She was shocked atfirst, but then laughed out loud at the trick he’d played.
“How’s the water?” asked her father.
“It’s lovely,” she replied.
“Right, from now on, whenever you want to find out aboutsomething, plunge straight in.”
…”The way of teaching the Tradition of the Sun had been describedtwo thousand years before by the Apostle Paul: “And I was withyou in weakness and in much fear and trembling; and my speechand my message were not in plausible words of wisdom, but indemonstration of the Spirit and of power, that your faith mightnot rest in the wisdom of men but in the power of God.”
Yet people seemed incapable of understanding him when hetalked to them about the Tradition of the Sun and were disappointedbecause he was a man just like other men.
He said it didn’t matter; he was a Teacher, and all he was doingwas giving each person the necessary means to acquire Knowledge.
But they needed much more; they needed a guide.
They didn’tunderstand about the Dark Night; they didn’t understand thatany guide through the Dark Night would only illuminate, with historch, what he himself wanted to see.
And if, by chance, that torchshould go out, the people would be lost, because they didn’t knowthe way back. But they needed a guide, and to be a good Teacher,he, too, had to accept the needs of others.
So he started padding out his teachings with unnecessary butfascinating things that everyone could accept and understand. Themethod worked. People learned the Tradition of the Sun, and whenthey finally realized that many of the things the Magus had told themto do were absolutely useless, they laughed at themselves.
And theMagus was glad, because he had finally learned how to teach.”
“The Magus of Folk taught you about the Dark Night. Inboth Traditions—which are, in fact, one—the Dark Night is theonly way to grow. When you set off along the path of magic, thefirst thing you do is surrender yourself to a greater power, for youwill encounter things that you will never understand.
“Nothing will behave in the logical way you have come toexpect. You will understand things only with your heart, and thatcan be a little frightening. For a long time, the journey will seemlike a Dark Night, but then any search is an act of faith.
“But God, who is far harder to understand than a Dark Night,appreciates our act of faith and takes our hand and guides usthrough the Mystery.”
…”finding one’s Soul Mate was, after all, adivine mission in everyone’s life. Even if, one day, you were forcedto part, love for your Soul Mate—according to both Traditions—
would always be crowned with glory, understanding, and a kind ofpurifying nostalgia.”
…“Everything that contains our energy should be in constantmovement,” Wicca explained. “The clothes you bought are partof you, and they represent those special times when you left thehouse wanting to splash out a little because you were happy withthe world, times when you’d been hurt and wanted to make yourselffeel better or times when you thought you should change yourlife.
“Clothes always transform emotion into matter. It’s one ofthe bridges between the visible and the invisible.”..
…”Her emotions were telling her how good it would be that
afternoon if she were in love with him, because when you werein love, you were capable of learning everything and of knowingthings you had never dared even to think, because love was the keyto understanding all of the mysteries…”
…”I know the songs of all the different birds and Ican read God’s signs. I’ve learned the Traditions of the Sun andthe Moon.”
“But I’m alone,” he felt like adding. “And there’s no point in
understanding the entire Universe if you’re alone”…
“Never stop having doubts.
If you ever do, it will be becauseyou’ve stopped moving forward, and at that point, God will stepin and pull the rug out from under your feet, because that is Hisway of controlling His chosen ones, by making sure they alwaysfollow their appointed path to the end.
If, for any reason, we stop,whether out of complacency, laziness, or out of a mistaken beliefthat we know enough, He forces us on.
On the other hand, you must be careful never to allowdoubt to paralyze you.
Always take the decisions you need totake, even if you’re not sure you’re doing the right thing.
You’llnever go wrong if, when you make a decision, you keep in mindan old German proverb that the Tradition of the Moon hasadopted: ‘The Devil is in the detail.’
Remember that proverband you’ll always be able to turn a wrong decision into a right
one.”
“Remember,
the first road to God is prayer, the second is joy.”
“I was naked,” she said to the Teacher when he had wrappedthe cloak about her. “And I was not ashamed.”
“If it wasn’t for shame, God would never have discovered thatAdam and Eve had eaten the apple.”
“Never be ashamed,” he said. “Accept what life offers you andtry to drink from every cup. All wines should be tasted; someshould only be sipped, but with others, drink the whole bottle.”
“How will I know which is which?”
“By the taste. You can only know a good wine if you have firsttasted a bad one.”
“That you will never be
mine, and that is why I will never lose you.”
…”You were my hope duringmy days of loneliness,my anxiety during moments of doubt,my certainty during moments of faith.
Knowing that my Soul Mate would come one day, I devotedmyself to learning the Tradition of the Sun. Knowing that youexisted was my one reason for continuing to live.”
…”Then you came, and I understood all of this. You came tofree me from the slavery I myself had created, to tell me that I wasfree to return to the world and to the things of the world. I understoodeverything I needed to know, and I love you more than allthe women I have ever known.”…
“I will always remember you, and you will remember me,
justas we will remember the evening, the rain on the windows, and
allthe things we’ll always have
because we cannot possess them.”
“CERTAINLY,KNOWLEDGE IS A LOCKAND
ITS KEY IS A QUESTION.”