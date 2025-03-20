The Best Love-Story Ever. Quotes from Paulo Coelho "Brida". (2025)

…”The way of teaching the Tradition of the Sun had been describedtwo thousand years before by the Apostle Paul: “And I was withyou in weakness and in much fear and trembling; and my speechand my message were not in plausible words of wisdom, but indemonstration of the Spirit and of power, that your faith mightnot rest in the wisdom of men but in the power of God.”

Yet people seemed incapable of understanding him when hetalked to them about the Tradition of the Sun and were disappointedbecause he was a man just like other men.

He said it didn’t matter; he was a Teacher, and all he was doingwas giving each person the necessary means to acquire Knowledge.

But they needed much more; they needed a guide.

They didn’tunderstand about the Dark Night; they didn’t understand thatany guide through the Dark Night would only illuminate, with historch, what he himself wanted to see.

And if, by chance, that torchshould go out, the people would be lost, because they didn’t knowthe way back. But they needed a guide, and to be a good Teacher,he, too, had to accept the needs of others.

So he started padding out his teachings with unnecessary butfascinating things that everyone could accept and understand. Themethod worked. People learned the Tradition of the Sun, and whenthey finally realized that many of the things the Magus had told themto do were absolutely useless, they laughed at themselves.

And theMagus was glad, because he had finally learned how to teach.”